Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea

Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Quote from: Macphisto80
Martin Tyler is doing his utmost best to piss on our chips. What a bitter c*nt he is.

They both are to be fair. Nothing but how poor Kepa's been. Like we've been gifted the goals.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Naby has been superb.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Quote from: Clint Eastwood
Trademark shit Giroud goal at the end there, taking the shine off a solid first half display.

Not sure what Carraghers talking about, clearly a foul on Mané when you see it from the angle behind.
He was fouled twice. Second one he was crunched across the ankle from behind. Lucky a yellow wasn't shown for it, but sure, nothing doing for Carragher.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Great first half, annoying last 5 seconds that about it. Some excellent finishes topped by Naby goal rattler.

Same again in the second half please, important we get the 3 points wrapped up asap
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Absolutely ridiculous from Tyler in commentary.

Within 20 minutes he:

Said we should be giving Chelsea a guard of honour.

Laughed at Gerrard's slip

Mentioned we got knocked out of the CL

Asked for VAR for some reason when Naby scored.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Surely I'm not the only one annoyed by Carra? If I didn't know better I would guess he played for Chelsea.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Keita has been superb. Sick of listening to Carragher and Tyler.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Quote from: Macphisto80
Martin Tyler is doing his utmost best to piss on our chips. What a bitter c*nt he is.

Awful commentary.

"Liverpool have scored two, or should we perhaps say Chelsea have conceded..." give us credit you dour, bitter c*nt.

Baffling Sky didn't get rid of him with Tyler and Gray - he's a relic. ITV have jibbed off Tydsley who's 10 times the commentator he is. Who actually enjoys listening to someone like Tyler. Compare it with the sheer joy you hear from Ally McCoist and Jon Champion who just seem to love watching football.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Great goals, clinical stuff.  Kepa is garbage though.

And someone in midfield needs to keep an eye on Willian, he keeps finding space in the box with those late runs.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Top display. Another great free kick from Trent, but I loved seeing Keita show why we signed him - stealing the ball high up and lamping it in. Pure gegenpressing, baybeh!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Seems a bit churlish considering we got the second from a free kick, but for a long time it seemed like Andre Marriner didn't believe it was within the laws of the game for our players to be fouled.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Quote from: medley
The commentary is killing this great game. No enthusiasm again. Too much nit picking from carragher - lord knows why? Enjoy this team FFS

Stick on Hot Mic. Tonight of all nights....
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Imagine my surprise to see Oliver Giroud score against us.

Poor Chelsea, it seems like they constantly have nowhere else to go but jump into our players. Our players should be more careful and not run in straight lines directly into the area theyre just about to fling themselves into moments before we get there.

Kepa is shit, but theres not a lot who could have done about any one of those goals, and theyre going on like hes chucked three in.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
WHO the fuck invited Martin Tyler?

Snide comment

followed by snide comment

FULLY celebrated the Chelsea goal
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Fuck me. How do you guys manage Tyler and Carragher every week? Wow. Terrifyingly bad.

Great from the boys. Shame about the Chelsea goal.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Quote from: UntouchableLuis
Absolutely ridiculous from Tyler in commentary.

Within 20 minutes he:

Said we should be giving Chelsea a guard of honour.

Laughed at Gerrard's slip

Mentioned we got knocked out of the CL

Asked for VAR for some reason when Naby scored.

He also said "difficult to see whether Mount is on or off" when he was about 12 yards offside.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Quote from: S
Be a real shame if Chelsea get anything from this. In the regular season they wouldnt, but these post lockdown games have been strange at times.

Regardless, great half from the champions right there. Naby LAD.

I don't want to tempt fate but we'd have to be absolutely pissed to let a 3 goal lead go
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Looking sharp again against a team going for it. This is the first game I've seen without the fake crowd noise. Really enjoying it.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
That's the best we've played since being confirmed as champions.

I didn't really mind about the score but I was buzzing when Naby scored and it was a belter as well!
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
An Lampard thought he was angry after the foul was given.... :lmao
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Can't keep a clean sheet to save our lives right now but we are bloody great aren't we? Keita is just so hot right now. Martin Tyler is less and less cautious about showing his allegiances. Hate him.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
How did we not get atleast one penalty. Unbelievable.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Great performance, getting through them at will, another obvious penalty denied. Shame about their scruffy goal at the end.

Willian is often in dangerous positions in that half space between VvD and Robbo, Naby and Sadio need to do a bit better at tracking James's runs and help Robbo out.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Quote from: UntouchableLuis
Absolutely ridiculous from Tyler in commentary.

Within 20 minutes he:

Said we should be giving Chelsea a guard of honour.

Laughed at Gerrard's slip

Mentioned we got knocked out of the CL

Asked for VAR for some reason when Naby scored.
Brought up Chelsea knocking us out of the cup. Played down our points tally over two seasons. If that stat was mentioned for United or City, he'd be absolutely wanking all over it for what an achievement it is.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
On our goals - Keita's was a worldie - not sure about Trent's, good free kick but wasn't exactly in the corner. Shambles of defending but a good finish from Gini.

Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Thought we should have had a penalty but didn't think it was a free kick but who cares!

Great goals from Naby and Trent and great finish from Gini, deservedly 3 up and a scrappy goal let's them back in a bit, great reaction save from Ally though after having nothing to do all game and very unlucky the ball landing where it did. He was pissed off you could see that as wanted the golden gloves!

Great stuff though, more if the same please
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Fuck off Fat Frank
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Is there a way to listen to this without carra and Tyler. Fucking abysmal. Carra sounds like a bitter bluenose shite
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
The snide commentary is why sky are the worst broadcasters this side of Abu Dhabi
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Quote from: Caligula?
Seems happy to let everything go in their favour as it has been since we've won the league. Mane checked off the ball in the penalty area and no VAR review. Bizarre.
Yup. For the Mane freekick he shouldve blew before the Kovacic challenge anyway. Salah getting bodychecked a few times amongst other things. Shite
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Lovely stuff and three beautifully taken goals. Pity we let them get a scruffy effort at the other end.

As soon as I saw Giroud was playing tonight I knew he'd score. He seems nailed on every time against us.

I hope we don't slacken off now. We deserve to walk up those steps as winners not only of the league, but winners on the night too.

As for the TV coverage, it's appalling stuff from Sky. Absolutely appalling. History is being made before their eyes, but the commentary duo appear to be at a funeral.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Carra also seems gutted we're winning.. Slightly odd.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Quote from: medley
The commentary is killing this great game. No enthusiasm again. Too much nit picking from carragher - lord knows why? Enjoy this team FFS

We are playing some great stuff out there. A real step above Chelsea when we turn it on.

They did show some enthusiasm, both that twat Tyler and Carra were buzzing after the Chelsea goal.  ::)
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Liverpool in beast mode. Chelsea playing well, were just playing better.

Oh and fuck off Frank. Klopp just staring at him like wassup with you ya daft get? ;D
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Frustrating to concede that goal at the end as just before it Bobby can put Naby through and its over. If that final pass had been better we could have been out of sight.
We have looked sharp around the box and may have had more with the right ball and without the blatant obstructions.

Chelsea are targeting Trent and he is a little exposed at the moment, thats were all there attacks seemed to be.

Great goal from Naby, think he is key to this game. Also a fantastic turn that unfortunately didnt result in a goal otherwise people would be crowing about it.

Brilliant finish from Trent, but quite surprised Marriner gave us the free kick but I can't believe carragher said the foul on Mane wasn't he lands on his ankle clearly. Ref has let them get away with constant pulling and pushing. Rudiger clearly steps across to block Salah, the Alonso block was deliberate but at least he used his shoulder. I think we dont demand enough from the ref by diving and shouting. Seems to work for others.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Quote from: clinical
How did we not get atleast one penalty. Unbelievable.

The one of Azpilueceta on Mane was a stonewaller.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
By the way, liking Keita's role. Been saying forever we need that threat from the middle (I know, master of the obvious).

One half down, one quarter of a bottle of whisky down.
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Had to find a different stream, watching on MSNBC, couldnt bear Tyler and Carragher

Hot take - Tyler is an utter c*nt - Must be weird for him - if we beat the Chelsea, Manure are a step closer to CL, still likes to focus on the negative though the fucking melt
Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
'A plane flying the message CONGRATS CHAMPIONS YNWA #BAHRAIN has just flown above'

^ https://twitter.com/oliviatobin17/status/1286019359698300928

Re: Half time: Liverpool 3-1 Chelsea
Good performance and some brilliant goals. As others have said, the commentary now is beyond a joke- so negative (compared to the constant wankfest over both Manc teams)

Just the two penalties we should have had that half too, hoping we are saving them up for when we need them next year
