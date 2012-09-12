Frustrating to concede that goal at the end as just before it Bobby can put Naby through and its over. If that final pass had been better we could have been out of sight.

We have looked sharp around the box and may have had more with the right ball and without the blatant obstructions.



Chelsea are targeting Trent and he is a little exposed at the moment, thats were all there attacks seemed to be.



Great goal from Naby, think he is key to this game. Also a fantastic turn that unfortunately didnt result in a goal otherwise people would be crowing about it.



Brilliant finish from Trent, but quite surprised Marriner gave us the free kick but I can't believe carragher said the foul on Mane wasn't he lands on his ankle clearly. Ref has let them get away with constant pulling and pushing. Rudiger clearly steps across to block Salah, the Alonso block was deliberate but at least he used his shoulder. I think we dont demand enough from the ref by diving and shouting. Seems to work for others.