I think the NEC have made this far more complicated than necessary. they have also created a situation that has caused confrontation.

The EHRC has no confidence in the Labour party's handling of disciplinary cases against antisemitism. Labour have promised to set up a independent procedure early next year.

I thought it was obvious were Starmers coming from. he's looking at it from the EHRC point of view, they have no confidence in the NEC decision and so he intends to withdraw the whip and let the independent disciplinary procedure judge what happens next. the NEC should have made the same decision. suspend Corbyn and let the new independent set up decide if he should be allowed back in the party. that was not their only mistake, Corbyn must have agreed to the NEC conditions for lifting the suspension, he has refused to honour those conditions, why is this still even being argued, he should be dragged back in before the NEC, suspended and told he should appeal to the new independent set up.