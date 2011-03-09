one or two observations people are lauding this broad church something that frankly never existed during Corbyns leadership when the right or center right if you like were doing everything to wreck his leadership to the detriment of this so called broad church party!
For me the only time people use this broad church rubbish is as a sop to the left in the party and to keep them in their place!
we also get people stating that they hope anyone who supported Corbyn and are in the fact of the left of the party need to fuck off out of the party, for me this is the true reflection of these centrist labour opinions.
Other than that i would say there are far more people in this thread who are obsessed with Corbyn far more than most labour members or voters these days, as for Starmer he is a stop gap in my opinion to steady the ship who follows him will be hopefully the dynamic and charismatic leader the party will need
I'm guessing you're talking about me?
I'm not obsessed with Corbyn. I backed him for a couple of years, despite misgivings, until it seemed obvious that he was basically pretty shit at politics. At first I was engaged and curious to where the Labour Party might end up with him at the helm, but he's not very bright and not very good at his job. If we'd had someone with real conviction that had done real jobs and hadn't been born to a wealthy family and done actual jobs and appealed to the Nation then maybe that would have been successful.
He was great at appealing to some sectors of the community and that honestly was brilliant to see. But then he stuck to that base. Not sure if it was him or even fair to say it was him, but I (As a Labour voter all my life) have been called a 'Fucking Tory' about 100 times since he's been around. My mates honestly seem to be having a 'leftathon' where unless you're very, very, very, very, very, very, very left wing then you're probably a Tory.
Sadly, instead of him bringing Labour together and getting a vision together to kick these fucking Tories into touch, he's just created a Party that seems even more divided, even fuller of people shouting "TORY!!!!" and even more unlikely to kick the Tories out.
As I've asked my mates that are his loyal devotees - what, actually, has he ever fucking done. What has he accomplished?
Even now when he's left and the Party have been found wanting in this report, the first thing he does is the worst thing he can do. When asked to answer for it, he again chooses the worst option.
I don't think he's evil or nasty or horrible. I think he's just a bit fucking dim and a bit fucking naive.