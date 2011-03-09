Think tonight's events at Nottingham East's CLP meeting are going to accelerate things further. Chair suspended after allowing a motion of 'solidarity' which led to a Jewish member of the CLP being abused by the same person who has abused him in the past for being Jewish. This time over the bigot's belief that antisemitism in the party was all a lie. Chair didn't intervene by cutting off the abuse. Whittome tried to intervene, and she, the leader of the county council, and the secretary of the CLP tried to get the motion pulled. Beyond the part where Jewish members aren't pinatas for cranks, the party is liable for the chair's behaviour should things get taken it further. Why Formby intervened over 'solidarity' with Chris Williamson motions, why Evans is intervening here.



I think the Labour leadership is in between a rock and a hard place to be honest. Pragmatically it probably would have made more sense to let the CLPs have their whinges and blow off all their hot air and then move forwards rather than the suppression of opposition that seems to be going on. But at the same time by taking that kind of approach they run the risk of falling into the same kind of illegalities that the ECHR report identified.Personally I think they've not quite got the balance right - the only way I can think of to square the circle would have been more explicit about what form the independent complaints body will take, make it clear that any attempt to minimise/dispute the ECHR findings will be grounds for complaint to that body and reach out to jewish labour members to reassure them that any complaints they bring under the new body will be dealt with properly.Certainly this idea coming from the top that any dispute of or even discussion of Corbyn's suspension constitutes an 'aggression' towards Jewish members doesn't sit right with me.My concern about the way things are going is that it is pushing many 'well-meaning' Corbynites into the arms of the kind of hard left anti-semites that you are describing in Nottingham East.I think Labour needs to be able to draw the distinctions between A/S in the Labour Party, Corbyn's individual responsibility for allowing that to happen and the wider more left-wing approach that Corbyn represented to many well-meaning people. If those three different issues get clumped together in one big Left vs Right bunfight then it doesn't help Jewish Labour Members, it doesn't help the large majority of the left who have nothing to do with anti-semitism, it doesn't help the current leadership, it doesn't help Labour's prospects at the next election and it doesn't help the country as a whole. The only people that situation helps are the genuine anti-semites on the far left of the party.