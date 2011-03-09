« previous next »
Author Topic: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2000 on: November 26, 2020, 10:41:10 PM »
Some will argue that the Tories are laughing up their sleeves, with Labour mired in these internal squabbles. An alternative view is that the general public are regularly being made aware just how seriously the new Labour leadership are about antisemitism, and how out of touch the cult of Corbyn has become, when the status of an elderly, failed leader assumes more importance than the issue.

I have stated elsewhere my personal view that Corbyn and his followers should quit the Labour Party - their natural home is elsewhere. Surely their lofty principles require that they cannot see themselves regarded as pariahs and parasites?
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2001 on: November 26, 2020, 10:47:16 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November 26, 2020, 10:32:49 PM
Oh I’m not sure I did to be honest with you ;D
Well, maybe my memory is a bit shaky or I misinterpreted. But I do recall you ever calling him a c*nt before (or at least not until recently anyway).
Quote
But this is all so fucking bizarre.  He’s retracted his comments of the the reports of antisemitism being exaggerated.  So why doesn’t he just say sorry.
Genuinely I just don’t understand it.
I've been out of the loop - I did not even realise that Corbyn had retracted the comments (but they are still published at his FB page - yes?) Since Corbyn did not actually attend these meetings, I wonder if what he has been told by his representatives and what actually occurred there are not the same thing. I really cannot see Starmer doing anything which would undermine the disciplinary process and jeopardize his own standing.
Quote
I don’t think it’s an expulsion matter, but it’s what he needs to do to regain the whip (and fair enough I think) but he’s not prepared to do it.
Probably not, so long as he showed some contrition and did as was required of him.
Quote
It’s literally trump style behaviour.  And most of all I just do not understand why you would do it, I really don’t.
He's always been a shite leader. This makes him look really pathetic - like someone might act with no experience and at the lowest run on party ladder. I don't get it either.
Quote
(I must add, that I’m not 100% sure he should have had the whip removed, but to get it back is so easy)
Maybe removal of the whip was carried out too sharpish. But I think it would have had to come to that at some stage if Corbyn did not do as was required by the disciplinary hearing.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2002 on: November 26, 2020, 10:52:07 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November 26, 2020, 10:32:49 PM
Oh Im not sure I did to be honest with you ;D

But this is all so fucking bizarre.  Hes retracted his comments of the the reports of antisemitism being exaggerated.  So why doesnt he just say sorry.
Genuinely I just dont understand it.

I dont think its an expulsion matter, but its what he needs to do to regain the whip (and fair enough I think) but hes not prepared to do it.

Its literally trump style behaviour.  And most of all I just do not understand why you would do it, I really dont.

(I must add, that Im not 100% sure he should have had the whip removed, but to get it back is so easy)

Because he's not sorry. He doesnt think he's done anything wrong and that the big injustice in the whole situation is that he's not an MP for Labour anymore and didnt become PM because of backstabbing MPs and a Jewish lobby that weaponised anti semitism against him.

Thats what i believe he thinks. I cannot think of any other logical explanation for his actions??
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2003 on: November 26, 2020, 11:00:59 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on November 26, 2020, 10:22:22 PM

This move shows he doesn't give a fuck about the Labour party and just about himself.
It's come full circle now though hasn't it, he never did give a fuck. The perceived mild mannered rebel fighting against the cause that gave him a living in a country he despised was finally elevated without justification to a status that stroked his ego as he led his sheep to a false hope. Incompetence was inescapable, failure inevitable and so the insidious inmate of his own inveterate ineptitude prevailed. There would never be a fond valedictory end to his embittered, prolonged era in the Labour party while he still felt he still had an opinion to heard. He'd rather tear it all down with is own miserable self.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2004 on: November 26, 2020, 11:06:11 PM »
Speaking of hypocrisy I see some CLPs are passing votes of no confidence in Starmer. Surely they remember that votes of no confidence mean fuck all if you won the leadership contest.

Sadly, I think that Corbyns impact on Labour, like Trumps on America and the GOP wont disappear just because theyre out of power. Personality cults are strange - I could understand if either Corbyn or Trump were actually good at the job, even barely competent, but both were shambolic and inept but attract slavish loyalty from their supporters.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2005 on: November 26, 2020, 11:10:04 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 26, 2020, 11:06:11 PM
Speaking of hypocrisy I see some CLPs are passing votes of no confidence in Starmer. Surely they remember that votes of no confidence mean fuck all if you won the leadership contest.

Sadly, I think that Corbyns impact on Labour, like Trumps on America and the GOP wont disappear just because theyre out of power. Personality cults are strange - I could understand if either Corbyn or Trump were actually good at the job, even barely competent, but both were shambolic and inept but attract slavish loyalty from their supporters.

And neither possessing the grace, nor political nous, to know when their time is up.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2006 on: November 26, 2020, 11:37:26 PM »
I have no great sympathy for Corbyn on a personal level but there are aspects of how some people/organisations linked to the party have responded to his comments on the EHRC report and the chain of events that have followed that do seem off to me.

I don't agree that the NEC disputes panel not deciding to expel Corbyn in of itself is a sign that said process is not fit for purpose. I can see why people are upset that stronger action wasn't decided upon but I've seen no evidence that the panel was unbalanced in Corbyn's favour or that the process was otherwise improper. It being acceptable to call into question a complaints system when it doesn't rule the way you want, when the procedure leading to that ruling appears to have been as fair/objective as can be reasonably expected is going to be a problem for an independent system too.

Speaking of the independent system, I also don't agree with the suggestion of the same complaint about Corbyn's comments being resubmitted to it. What will be the reaction if that system also doesn't rule those comments to be worthy of expulsion? Will all previous rulings by an NEC/NCC panel be allowed to be effectively appealed to this new system?

Thirdly, and probably most importantly of all, I don't believe there should be seperate disciplinary procedures for the PLP and the wider party. There should be a single set of party rules that apply equally to all members, public officials or not and as long as you don't fall foul of those, you automatically keep your whip. Having a situation like the one Corbyn is facing in which he loses the whip but retains his membership sends a message to the public that within Labour, there's a level of misconduct that bars you from being a public face of the party but is still acceptable for you to remain a member, with all the privileges that comes with it.
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,455
  • Justice.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2007 on: November 26, 2020, 11:49:51 PM »
Quote from: Alan_X on November 26, 2020, 11:06:11 PM
Speaking of hypocrisy I see some CLPs are passing votes of no confidence in Starmer. Surely they remember that votes of no confidence mean fuck all if you won the leadership contest.

Sadly, I think that Corbyns impact on Labour, like Trumps on America and the GOP wont disappear just because theyre out of power. Personality cults are strange - I could understand if either Corbyn or Trump were actually good at the job, even barely competent, but both were shambolic and inept but attract slavish loyalty from their supporters.

I think the ideology behind it all needs taking out and torching. The bigotry it ignores is reason enough but the conspiracism which is part of it is toxic to Labour's electoral chances all by itself too. You can't have a political party whose main lesson from getting absolutely slapped by the electorate is 'we need to replace the media and then we win'. One steeped in 'crimes should be ignored if done by what we consider anti-imperialists' shouldn't be in charge of a raffle to be fair.

-----

Peter Mason, JLM's national secretary, is trying to spell out the issues with these CLPD written motions for the hard of understanding among CLP officers.

https://twitter.com/_petermason/status/1332083626721337345

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2008 on: Yesterday at 01:43:25 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on November 26, 2020, 11:37:26 PM
I have no great sympathy for Corbyn on a personal level but there are aspects of how some people/organisations linked to the party have responded to his comments on the EHRC report and the chain of events that have followed that do seem off to me.

I don't agree that the NEC disputes panel not deciding to expel Corbyn in of itself is a sign that said process is not fit for purpose. I can see why people are upset that stronger action wasn't decided upon but I've seen no evidence that the panel was unbalanced in Corbyn's favour or that the process was otherwise improper. It being acceptable to call into question a complaints system when it doesn't rule the way you want, when the procedure leading to that ruling appears to have been as fair/objective as can be reasonably expected is going to be a problem for an independent system too.

Isn't the main issue with this NEC disputes panel not the way that they ruled, so much as the way his case has been fast-tracked through before the more independent EHRC version comes into action i.e. even if they have reached an unbiased decision (despite the ones who had publicly commented prior to ruling casting doubt on that point) the public perception just looks so fucking dodgy.
Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,455
  • Justice.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2009 on: Yesterday at 08:36:43 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on November 26, 2020, 11:37:26 PM
Having a situation like the one Corbyn is facing in which he loses the whip but retains his membership sends a message to the public that within Labour, there's a level of misconduct that bars you from being a public face of the party but is still acceptable for you to remain a member, with all the privileges that comes with it.

Just on that little bit, point which should be taken (but has been successfully muddied) is that the process for this particular complaint against Corbyn is not over. Whether it then goes to an NEC disputes panel or an independent one, the next stage of it will be 'what is the sanction for not doing as requested?'. Would be like an MP complaining she hasn't got the whip back if she's found guilty, given community service, and tells the court to fuck off she's not doing that.

---

Socialists Against Antisemitism have tried to put up some clear examples of antisemitism to see if it'll help people understand where lines are on some issues.

http://www.saasuk.org/gallery-of-antisemitism/
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2010 on: Yesterday at 10:00:55 AM »
Remember when the argument was that Corbyn was a man of principle and would never say anything, or jump through hoops, if he didn't believe it? Even if it was politically expedient for him?

Well he's now trying to take the party to court because he says he agreed to say something about the EHRC report (the complete opposite of his previously stated views), purely to get himself back on the gravy train.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2011 on: Yesterday at 10:23:16 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:00:55 AM
Remember when the argument was that Corbyn was a man of principle and would never say anything, or jump through hoops, if he didn't believe it? Even if it was politically expedient for him?

Well he's now trying to take the party to court because he says he agreed to say something about the EHRC report (the complete opposite of his previously stated views), purely to get himself back on the gravy train.

He's always been a tit unfortunately

How can you be a member of a Party and vote against it nearly 400 times.

I've had a few of my FB friends banging on about how unfair it all is and Starmer being a Tory and Labour being Tory and Labour voters that don't love Corbyn being Tory and socialists being Tory if they aren't left enough to not be Tory and ideas about fairness being Tory unless they are recommended by Corbyn

They've now started posting stuff like they are going to leave and Corbyn is going to leave and they are going to set up a new way and a new party and I'm not the only one telling them that I hope they all fuck off and never come back.


The problem is that they aren't really interested in the Labour Party except with an interest to use it as a vehicle to drag it as far left as they can

They aren't interested in the 'Broad Church' and aren't even interested in people like me that think of themselves as centrist, but are actually socialist.

If you cannot see the vision and the word and you don't espouse it in an effort to out-left everyone else then you're basically a Tory


I've muted most of them now. Fucked off with all their shite to be honest.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2012 on: Yesterday at 10:26:37 AM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on November 26, 2020, 10:52:07 PM
Because he's not sorry. He doesnt think he's done anything wrong and that the big injustice in the whole situation is that he's not an MP for Labour anymore and didnt become PM because of backstabbing MPs and a Jewish lobby that weaponised anti semitism against him.

Thats what i believe he thinks. I cannot think of any other logical explanation for his actions??

His brother is detached from reality and loves conspiracy theories so it would be no surprise that Jezza is equally prone to such fantasy.
Until labour jettison him and his cronies they will remain unelectable to the majority of the populace and we will be subject to continued Tory rule.
Corbyn failed against a dead duck maybot and then failed against a lying, racist, serial adulterer who hid in a fridge on live TV.
That was not down to a jewsh cabal or other such nonsense.
He damningly failed to convince the British public he was credible, even against such poor opposition leading a party which has brutalized the British public and state for a decade.
The sooner he is gone the better for the labour party.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2013 on: Yesterday at 11:10:03 AM »
David Allen Green reaches the conclusion from the facts as they are and as they relate to the law that there's something distinctly odd about Corbyn briefing everyone he's taking the Labour party to court: https://davidallengreen.com/2020/11/jeremy-corbyn-and-the-odd-looking-application-for-pre-action-disclosure/

In short, there's no case mentioned which would need documents he doesn't already have, any case can't be to restore the whip because courts won't tell Starmer to give Corbyn the whip as it treads into Parliamentary business, and asking for documents like this wouldn't make them public unless/until they were used in court at some point.

Does seem eerily similar to the huffing and puffing around legal action over Labour settling with the whistleblowers because of the lies Corbyn, his staff, and his allies told about them and for which the Labour party were left holding the bag.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2014 on: Yesterday at 11:29:07 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:10:03 AM
David Allen Green reaches the conclusion from the facts as they are and as they relate to the law that there's something distinctly odd about Corbyn briefing everyone he's taking the Labour party to court: https://davidallengreen.com/2020/11/jeremy-corbyn-and-the-odd-looking-application-for-pre-action-disclosure/

In short, there's no case mentioned which would need documents he doesn't already have, any case can't be to restore the whip because courts won't tell Starmer to give Corbyn the whip as it treads into Parliamentary business, and asking for documents like this wouldn't make them public unless/until they were used in court at some point.

Does seem eerily similar to the huffing and puffing around legal action over Labour settling with the whistleblowers because of the lies Corbyn, his staff, and his allies told about them and for which the Labour party were left holding the bag.
He's not doing a Donald Trump is he?
"We've got people looking into this and frankly their shocked, they can't believe what they are finding, this is going to be massive, my legal team headed by Sydney Powell are doing a great job, great job"
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2015 on: Yesterday at 11:30:29 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:10:03 AM
David Allen Green reaches the conclusion from the facts as they are and as they relate to the law that there's something distinctly odd about Corbyn briefing everyone he's taking the Labour party to court: https://davidallengreen.com/2020/11/jeremy-corbyn-and-the-odd-looking-application-for-pre-action-disclosure/

In short, there's no case mentioned which would need documents he doesn't already have, any case can't be to restore the whip because courts won't tell Starmer to give Corbyn the whip as it treads into Parliamentary business, and asking for documents like this wouldn't make them public unless/until they were used in court at some point.

Does seem eerily similar to the huffing and puffing around legal action over Labour settling with the whistleblowers because of the lies Corbyn, his staff, and his allies told about them and for which the Labour party were left holding the bag.
What the hell is Corbyn up to? As explained there, it does seem very odd.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2016 on: Yesterday at 04:44:26 PM »
As said, the report on bigotry towards Muslims was accepted as soon as it landed on Starmer's desk. Statement on it today after the meeting with Labour Muslim Network on how to implement the recommendations the report made.



Labour appointed someone today to set out a plan to move to an independent disciplinary process. EHRC wanting to see proof of a way forward being intended by 10th December is the deadline but it will also cover some of the concerns in the LMN report as well as across other issues where political interference has led to unlawful discrimination.

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2017 on: Yesterday at 04:48:24 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 04:44:26 PM
As said, the report on bigotry towards Muslims was accepted as soon as it landed on Starmer's desk. Statement on it today after the meeting with Labour Muslim Network on how to implement the recommendations the report made.



Labour appointed someone today to set out a plan to move to an independent disciplinary process. EHRC wanting to see proof of a way forward being intended by 10th December is the deadline but it will also cover some of the concerns in the LMN report as well as across other issues where political interference has led to unlawful discrimination.


Imagine if Starmer had come out and said the claims were over exaggerated for political purposes.

It would have been discrimination pure and simple.


Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2018 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 PM »
one or two observations people are lauding this broad church something that frankly never existed during Corbyns leadership when the right or center right if you like were doing everything to wreck his leadership to the detriment of this so called broad church party!
For me the only time people use this broad church rubbish is as a sop to the left in the party and to keep them in their place!
we also get people stating that they hope anyone who supported Corbyn and are in the fact of the left of the party need to fuck off out of the party, for me this is the true reflection of these centrist labour opinions.
Other than that i would say there are far more people in this thread who are obsessed with Corbyn far more than most labour members or voters these days, as for Starmer he is a stop gap in my opinion to steady the ship who follows him will be  hopefully the dynamic and charismatic leader the party will need
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2019 on: Yesterday at 11:01:51 PM »
Think tonight's events at Nottingham East's CLP meeting are going to accelerate things further. Chair suspended after allowing a motion of 'solidarity' which led to a Jewish member of the CLP being abused by the same person who has abused him in the past for being Jewish. This time over the bigot's belief that antisemitism in the party was all a lie. Chair didn't intervene by cutting off the abuse. Whittome tried to intervene, and she, the leader of the county council, and the secretary of the CLP tried to get the motion pulled. Beyond the part where Jewish members aren't pinatas for cranks, the party is liable for the chair's behaviour should things get taken it further. Why Formby intervened over 'solidarity' with Chris Williamson motions, why Evans is intervening here.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2020 on: Yesterday at 11:05:06 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 10:54:42 PM
one or two observations people are lauding this broad church something that frankly never existed during Corbyns leadership when the right or center right if you like were doing everything to wreck his leadership to the detriment of this so called broad church party!
For me the only time people use this broad church rubbish is as a sop to the left in the party and to keep them in their place!
we also get people stating that they hope anyone who supported Corbyn and are in the fact of the left of the party need to fuck off out of the party, for me this is the true reflection of these centrist labour opinions.
Other than that i would say there are far more people in this thread who are obsessed with Corbyn far more than most labour members or voters these days, as for Starmer he is a stop gap in my opinion to steady the ship who follows him will be  hopefully the dynamic and charismatic leader the party will need

I'm guessing you're talking about me?

I'm not obsessed with Corbyn. I backed him for a couple of years, despite misgivings, until it seemed obvious that he was basically pretty shit at politics. At first I was engaged and curious to where the Labour Party might end up with him at the helm, but he's not very bright and not very good at his job. If we'd had someone with real conviction that had done real jobs and hadn't been born to a wealthy family and done actual jobs and appealed to the Nation then maybe that would have been successful.

He was great at appealing to some sectors of the community and that honestly was brilliant to see. But then he stuck to that base. Not sure if it was him or even fair to say it was him, but I (As a Labour voter all my life) have been called a 'Fucking Tory' about 100 times since he's been around. My mates honestly seem to be having a 'leftathon' where unless you're very, very, very, very, very, very, very left wing then you're probably a Tory.

Sadly, instead of him bringing Labour together and getting a vision together to kick these fucking Tories into touch, he's just created a Party that seems even more divided, even fuller of people shouting "TORY!!!!" and even more unlikely to kick the Tories out.


As I've asked my mates that are his loyal devotees - what, actually, has he ever fucking done. What has he accomplished?

Even now when he's left and the Party have been found wanting in this report, the first thing he does is the worst thing he can do. When asked to answer for it, he again chooses the worst option.

I don't think he's evil or nasty or horrible. I think he's just a bit fucking dim and a bit fucking naive.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2021 on: Yesterday at 11:27:14 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 10:54:42 PM
one or two observations people are lauding this broad church something that frankly never existed during Corbyns leadership when the right or center right if you like were doing everything to wreck his leadership to the detriment of this so called broad church party!
For me the only time people use this broad church rubbish is as a sop to the left in the party and to keep them in their place!
we also get people stating that they hope anyone who supported Corbyn and are in the fact of the left of the party need to fuck off out of the party, for me this is the true reflection of these centrist labour opinions.
Other than that i would say there are far more people in this thread who are obsessed with Corbyn far more than most labour members or voters these days, as for Starmer he is a stop gap in my opinion to steady the ship who follows him will be  hopefully the dynamic and charismatic leader the party will need

Another geoff rant against the labour voters of RAWK, another made up accusation without a single quote to back it up.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2022 on: Yesterday at 11:34:43 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:27:14 PM
Another geoff rant against the labour voters of RAWK, another made up accusation without a single quote to back it up.

The ramblings of a mad man, and they have been for yonks.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2023 on: Today at 12:03:51 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 11:01:51 PM
Think tonight's events at Nottingham East's CLP meeting are going to accelerate things further. Chair suspended after allowing a motion of 'solidarity' which led to a Jewish member of the CLP being abused by the same person who has abused him in the past for being Jewish. This time over the bigot's belief that antisemitism in the party was all a lie. Chair didn't intervene by cutting off the abuse. Whittome tried to intervene, and she, the leader of the county council, and the secretary of the CLP tried to get the motion pulled. Beyond the part where Jewish members aren't pinatas for cranks, the party is liable for the chair's behaviour should things get taken it further. Why Formby intervened over 'solidarity' with Chris Williamson motions, why Evans is intervening here.

I think the Labour leadership is in between a rock and a hard place to be honest. Pragmatically it probably would have made more sense to let the CLPs have their whinges and blow off all their hot air and then move forwards rather than the suppression of opposition that seems to be going on. But at the same time by taking that kind of approach they run the risk of falling into the same kind of illegalities that the ECHR report identified.

Personally I think they've not quite got the balance right - the only way I can think of to square the circle would have been more explicit about what form the independent complaints body will take, make it clear that any attempt to minimise/dispute the ECHR findings will be grounds for complaint to that body and reach out to jewish labour members to reassure them that any complaints they bring under the new body will be dealt with properly.

Certainly this idea coming from the top that any dispute of or even discussion of Corbyn's suspension constitutes an 'aggression' towards Jewish members doesn't sit right with me. 

My concern about the way things are going is that it is pushing many 'well-meaning' Corbynites into the arms of the kind of hard left anti-semites that you are describing in Nottingham East.

I think Labour needs to be able to draw the distinctions between A/S in the Labour Party, Corbyn's individual responsibility for allowing that to happen and the wider more left-wing approach that Corbyn represented to many well-meaning people. If those three different issues get clumped together in one big Left vs Right bunfight then it doesn't help Jewish Labour Members, it doesn't help the large majority of the left who have nothing to do with anti-semitism, it doesn't help the current leadership, it doesn't help Labour's prospects at the next election and it doesn't help the country as a whole. The only people that situation helps are the genuine anti-semites on the far left of the party.     
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2024 on: Today at 12:46:44 AM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 10:54:42 PM
one or two observations people are lauding this broad church something that frankly never existed during Corbyns leadership when the right or center right if you like were doing everything to wreck his leadership to the detriment of this so called broad church party!
For me the only time people use this broad church rubbish is as a sop to the left in the party and to keep them in their place!
we also get people stating that they hope anyone who supported Corbyn and are in the fact of the left of the party need to fuck off out of the party, for me this is the true reflection of these centrist labour opinions.
Other than that i would say there are far more people in this thread who are obsessed with Corbyn far more than most labour members or voters these days, as for Starmer he is a stop gap in my opinion to steady the ship who follows him will be  hopefully the dynamic and charismatic leader the party will need

To be honest Geoff I think for better or worse people are well aware of what you think about other posters in this thread.

I'd be interested in what you think of Starmer or where you think Labour should be moving in general. I'd be interested in how you think Labour should deal with anti-semitism. If I remember rightly your background is in education (apologies if I am getting mixed up there!!!) and if that is correct I'd certainly be interested in what you thought about Starmer essentially turning his back on a number of the teaching unions and following the government's 'back to school' line.

The stuff about centrists/the centre right/Corbyn/the broad church/who should 'fuck off out of the party' is just as completely dull coming from you under Starmer now as it was when it was coming from other posters from other side when Corbyn was in charge (I think it is only fair to point out that as repetitive that anti-Corbyn stuff was those posters were eventually proved right in terms of what they said he would lead to electorally).

Labour - and this thread as a microcosm - can spend the next 4 years fighting battles that have already passed into history - whether that be arguments about Corbyn, arguments about Blair or even still fighting out the battles from back in the 80s (that goes for both sides for me by the way - I've always been uncomfortable with the way that the three-pound members from 2015 seem to get painted as all being 'entryists' from a hard left movement that to be honest ceased to exist as a going concern years ago). Alternatively we could start looking forward and actually start getting things done. 
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2025 on: Today at 12:51:23 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:03:51 AM
I think the Labour leadership is in between a rock and a hard place to be honest. Pragmatically it probably would have made more sense to let the CLPs have their whinges and blow off all their hot air and then move forwards rather than the suppression of opposition that seems to be going on. But at the same time by taking that kind of approach they run the risk of falling into the same kind of illegalities that the ECHR report identified.

Personally I think they've not quite got the balance right - the only way I can think of to square the circle would have been more explicit about what form the independent complaints body will take, make it clear that any attempt to minimise/dispute the ECHR findings will be grounds for complaint to that body and reach out to jewish labour members to reassure them that any complaints they bring under the new body will be dealt with properly.

Certainly this idea coming from the top that any dispute of or even discussion of Corbyn's suspension constitutes an 'aggression' towards Jewish members doesn't sit right with me. 

My concern about the way things are going is that it is pushing many 'well-meaning' Corbynites into the arms of the kind of hard left anti-semites that you are describing in Nottingham East.

I think Labour needs to be able to draw the distinctions between A/S in the Labour Party, Corbyn's individual responsibility for allowing that to happen and the wider more left-wing approach that Corbyn represented to many well-meaning people. If those three different issues get clumped together in one big Left vs Right bunfight then it doesn't help Jewish Labour Members, it doesn't help the large majority of the left who have nothing to do with anti-semitism, it doesn't help the current leadership, it doesn't help Labour's prospects at the next election and it doesn't help the country as a whole. The only people that situation helps are the genuine anti-semites on the far left of the party.     

For what it's worth, the most recent precedent for the General Secretary to intervene on these motions was when Formby recognised that motions around Williamson were leading to the very things which the party was then saying didn't happen. The whole reason for going the 'solidarity' route was because CLPD came up with it as a wheeze to get round the prohibition of making disciplinary cases a subject for debate and getting in a good chat about what it then circles back to.

I personally don't think this is the most ideal way of going about things either, and agree with you that there's no ideal now with the EHRC actively monitoring. Stephen Bush made a decent point that some of this is partly down to Starmer wanting to make a virtue out of it as a matter of moral leadership when brass tacks is that if he didn't do it then he (and the NEC etc) would be forced to.

Do agree on the point about a jumbling of issues, just not sure there's a way to unmix it all when the mixing of all those things is kind of the pre-condition for this happening in the first place. JLM pulled out of trying to do education because meetings had become hostile and CLPs were actively rejecting it for the crankiest of reasons ('JLM funds ISIS/ISIL' ffs). Unless there's leadership from those perceived to be 'on the left' by those who perceive themselves to be 'on the left', it's hard to see how this changes. Whittome deserves praise yet again for trying tonight, both in person and in her statement afterwards. Just a bit mad that everyone else in the Campaign Group has either gone missing (thoroughly understandable) or is happy whipping things up.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2026 on: Today at 12:58:50 AM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 10:54:42 PM
one or two observations people are lauding this broad church something that frankly never existed during Corbyns leadership when the right or center right if you like were doing everything to wreck his leadership to the detriment of this so called broad church party!
For me the only time people use this broad church rubbish is as a sop to the left in the party and to keep them in their place!
we also get people stating that they hope anyone who supported Corbyn and are in the fact of the left of the party need to fuck off out of the party, for me this is the true reflection of these centrist labour opinions.
Other than that i would say there are far more people in this thread who are obsessed with Corbyn far more than most labour members or voters these days, as for Starmer he is a stop gap in my opinion to steady the ship who follows him will be  hopefully the dynamic and charismatic leader the party will need

Can you tell me when the last time the Labour Party won an election? How many of your SWP barmpots were involved?
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2027 on: Today at 01:06:36 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:51:23 AM
For what it's worth, the most recent precedent for the General Secretary to intervene on these motions was when Formby recognised that motions around Williamson were leading to the very things which the party was then saying didn't happen. The whole reason for going the 'solidarity' route was because CLPD came up with it as a wheeze to get round the prohibition of making disciplinary cases a subject for debate and getting in a good chat about what it then circles back to.

I personally don't think this is the most ideal way of going about things either, and agree with you that there's no ideal now with the EHRC actively monitoring. Stephen Bush made a decent point that some of this is partly down to Starmer wanting to make a virtue out of it as a matter of moral leadership when brass tacks is that if he didn't do it then he (and the NEC etc) would be forced to.

Do agree on the point about a jumbling of issues, just not sure there's a way to unmix it all when the mixing of all those things is kind of the pre-condition for this happening in the first place. JLM pulled out of trying to do education because meetings had become hostile and CLPs were actively rejecting it for the crankiest of reasons ('JLM funds ISIS/ISIL' ffs). Unless there's leadership from those perceived to be 'on the left' by those who perceive themselves to be 'on the left', it's hard to see how this changes. Whittome deserves praise yet again for trying tonight, both in person and in her statement afterwards. Just a bit mad that everyone else in the Campaign Group has either gone missing (thoroughly understandable) or is happy whipping things up.

To be completely honest I do wonder whether as well as the obvious problem on the left of the party Starmer is also fighting a bit of a battle to keep control of some people within the party 'bureaucracy' who are (as is often in the case with regime change) more intent on settling historical scores than with looking forward. I think he is probably following his own instincts with Corbyn but I personally got a bit of a sense that he got 'bounced' into the R L-B sacking and a lot of what has been kicking off the last week seems to be taking place within the party 'machinery' without him saying a great deal in a personal capacity.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #2028 on: Today at 01:42:32 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:06:36 AM
To be completely honest I do wonder whether as well as the obvious problem on the left of the party Starmer is also fighting a bit of a battle against some people within the party 'bureaucracy' who are (as is often in the case with regime change) more intent on settling historical scores than with looking forward.

Outside of the NEC, can't really think of anything unless you head down to CLP level? While I don't particularly like what's happening, I'm really struggling to see how the General Secretary could have responded differently given context. One friend, on the soft left and hardly a Corbyn critic, said to me tonight that it's no-one else's fault but your own if you choose the hill everyone else has to march up to die on.

edit: sorry, had reply open for an age. On RLB, was under impression that delay was because he wanted to give her chance to retract and she didn't answer any attempt to contact her for several hours. What's happening with CLPs etc. is party business for the General Secretary to deal with, compare across to Corbyn not getting involved with Williamson. Regardless of Starmer or Corbyn, this would be happening or the GS would be going to court to have the riot act read to them, wouldn't it?
