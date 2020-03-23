« previous next »
Author Topic: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.  (Read 63465 times)

Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1880 on: Yesterday at 03:08:48 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:44:55 AM
I know those people! I even know how they speak.
Do they wear felt linings in their boots, and snack on boiled grass?
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline redmark

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1881 on: Yesterday at 04:06:13 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 01:43:44 PM
I think we are from the same CLP as that's exactly two of the motions from our GC last night!
We are, that's what I meant :). Did you attend (Zoom) it? I apologise on behalf of Trumpington. :)
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1882 on: Yesterday at 04:13:26 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 04:06:13 PM
We are, that's what I meant :). Did you attend (Zoom) it? I apologise on behalf of Trumpington. :)
I thought she was dead.
Offline redmark

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1883 on: Yesterday at 04:16:40 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 04:13:26 PM
I thought she was dead.
She is... it's the place she took the title after. I think it used to be a quaint village/suburb, but is now mostly new build estates serving an ever-expanding Addenbrookes hospital/biotech companies. And a tiny party branch.
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1884 on: Yesterday at 04:32:38 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 04:06:13 PM
We are, that's what I meant :). Did you attend (Zoom) it? I apologise on behalf of Trumpington. :)

As in 'Trip to Trumpingdon'  ;)
Offline redmark

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1885 on: Yesterday at 05:16:40 PM »
Talking about CLPs... Kensington Labour "are delighted to welcome Kerry-Ann Mendoza as our guest speaker for the all members meeting...".


Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1886 on: Yesterday at 05:24:10 PM »
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on Yesterday at 02:28:11 PM
Are there any Friends of Syria of Friends of China groups within The Labour Party arguing amongst themselves and derailing any discussion about UC Sanctions, Foodbanks etc at local branch meetings ?

Perhaps they are doing it as well, but I've never heard of such a thing. Certainly nothing on the level of Friends of Palestine.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1887 on: Yesterday at 07:01:45 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 04:06:13 PM
We are, that's what I meant :). Did you attend (Zoom) it? I apologise on behalf of Trumpington. :)

Yes I did attend via zoom last night! Trumpington are half full of loonies. The other half are in Romsey and Cherry Hinton!! (sorry to others reading this not knowing these wards  ;D )

Online Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1888 on: Yesterday at 07:32:29 PM »
Quote from: redmark on Yesterday at 05:16:40 PM
Talking about CLPs... Kensington Labour "are delighted to welcome Kerry-Ann Mendoza as our guest speaker for the all members meeting...".

They'll need permission from regional to hold a karaoke night at that rate.

Stephen Bush was on Times Radio earlier. Trying to explain reality of situation to one of the Novara crew. He was pointing out that Starmer has no choice but to press on because if he doesn't then it's taken out of his hands and the EHRC will adopt a maximalist interpretation of their findings. Suggested that would be several MPs thrown out and really the removal of the hard left's ability to participate in a party hoping to enter government.
Offline Classycara

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1889 on: Yesterday at 07:40:32 PM »
Quote from: Dr.Kano on Yesterday at 02:57:18 PM
https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1329706993981018112?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1329706993981018112%7Ctwgr%5E&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fs9e.github.io%2Fiframe%2F2%2Ftwitter.min.html1329706993981018112

This is such drivel. Women are not effectively working for free from this day on, it's such misleading nonsense. The idea that there's a widespread issue of women getting paid less than men for doing the same job is simply untrue. Gender pay gap figures show the difference between the median earnings of men and women in any given company. This is not the same as showing unequal pay for the same work.

It's hard to tell if Starmer is just virtue signalling or if he really believes this stuff. Either way I really struggle to vote Labour when they go in for stuff like this.

Is there a particular reason that the labour party using a well established event to use their position to shine a light on gender inequality upsets you so, Mr Kano?
Offline Cpt_Reina

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1890 on: Yesterday at 08:33:58 PM »
Tweet from @BritainElects: Westminster voting intention:

CON: 41% (+3)
LAB: 38% (-4)
LDEM: 6% (-1)
GRN: 4% (+1)

via @OpiniumResearch
Chgs. w/ 06 Nov https://t.co/F8IT0HoaC6
Online Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1891 on: Yesterday at 08:39:57 PM »
Nice explanation of that poll, and current polling generally, by Chris Curtis (once of Yougov, now at Opinium) here: https://twitter.com/chriscurtis94/status/1330240071203688449

Quote
Whats caused the shift? Three theories:

1) There is a touch more optimism because a vaccine looks to be on the horizon

2) Corbyn is back in the news, which is hurting Labour on both flanks

3) Nothing, its just noise, you can get back to watching Strictly
Offline Welshred

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1892 on: Yesterday at 09:31:57 PM »
Either way it's nice to see Cpt_Reina back in the thread after he's not had anything to post for about a month.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1893 on: Yesterday at 09:44:29 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:31:57 PM
Either way it's nice to see Cpt_Reina back in the thread after he's not had anything to post for about a month.

He's happy now.  ;D

It's a long way to go Cap'n. And, sorry, the Reds are comin' up the hill.
Offline thaddeus

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1894 on: Yesterday at 09:51:26 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 08:39:57 PM
Nice explanation of that poll, and current polling generally, by Chris Curtis (once of Yougov, now at Opinium) here: https://twitter.com/chriscurtis94/status/1330240071203688449
Cummings being fired not considered a factor?  The media spin of Johnson being re-born as the decisive and positive go-getter he never was seems like the kind of rubbish people would lap up.
Offline Classycara

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1895 on: Yesterday at 10:07:56 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Yesterday at 08:33:58 PM
Tweet from @BritainElects: Westminster voting intention:

CON: 41% (+3)
LAB: 38% (-4)
LDEM: 6% (-1)
GRN: 4% (+1)

via @OpiniumResearch
Chgs. w/ 06 Nov https://t.co/F8IT0HoaC6

Fair play for coming back in here and posting this, after people have been jokingly taking the piss out of you for only ever posting cherry picked negative-looking poll tweets.
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1896 on: Yesterday at 10:10:24 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:31:57 PM
Either way it's nice to see Cpt_Reina back in the thread after he's not had anything to post for about a month.

Looks like his man being readmitted to the party isn't popular with the voters. Who'd have thought it?
Offline Red-Soldier

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1897 on: Yesterday at 10:28:46 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 10:07:56 PM
Fair play for coming back in here and posting this, after people have been jokingly taking the piss out of you for only ever posting cherry picked negative-looking poll tweets.

 ;D
Offline Crumble

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1898 on: Yesterday at 10:52:45 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 10:10:24 PM
Looks like his man being readmitted to the party isn't popular with the voters. Who'd have thought it?

It's probably just that Starmer's treatment of Corbyn has annoyed a fair number of erstwhile Labour supporters.
Offline filopastry

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1899 on: Yesterday at 10:55:40 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 10:52:45 PM
It's probably just that Starmer's treatment of Corbyn has annoyed a fair number of erstwhile Labour supporters.

If that was the main driver, we would have expected to see a fall in Labour support when Corbyn was originally suspended, but there was no evidence of that happening, if anything it was just the opposite.

Fully agree though that while Corbyn is generally very unpopular with the electorate there would clearly be a minorty of Labour voters who would have negative feelings about it.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1900 on: Yesterday at 11:11:19 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 10:52:45 PM
It's probably just that Starmer's treatment of Corbyn has annoyed a fair number of erstwhile Labour supporters.

That cant be it.
Offline TheShanklyGates

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1901 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:11:19 PM
That cant be it.

Labour's numbers went up when he was first suspended, they've dropped now he's back in. I'm sure it's just a coincidence.
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1902 on: Yesterday at 11:36:09 PM »
Hmmm... I dont think its more than random variation myself.

But theres a long long way back for Labour.  The damage done by the corbyn leadership is deep and is likely to be long lasting (in the minds of those people who the Labour Party needs to convince to change their vote any way).

Wil it be Starmer who does that? I tend to doubt it, but his approach will rebuild trust with the electorate.
Offline Yorkykopite

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1903 on: Yesterday at 11:38:41 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 10:52:45 PM
It's probably just that Starmer's treatment of Corbyn has annoyed a fair number of erstwhile Labour supporters.

It's possible I suppose. But did you ever see any of those polls asking Labour voters what they thought of Corbyn?

Clue: they weren't the sort of polls you'd want to show Corbyn if he was already a bit depressed.
Offline redmark

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1904 on: Yesterday at 11:57:24 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Yesterday at 11:11:19 PM
That cant be it.
Well, Starmer's favourability polling as the consequences of the EHRC report unfold is now only 50 points better than Corbyn's were at the point the investigation was announced.
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1905 on: Today at 12:14:06 AM »
I can't see a future for a Labour thread, never mind a Labour Party. Until recently I thought a split was required but such glee is evident on both sides of this internecine war that I can't possibly see what could replace it. The left needs a non-ideological rallying point to gather around but I can't see a future in a 'generosity of spirit' party. So what have we got? Can anyone think of a more basic unifying force than greed, because that's what we're up against. Good old fashioned 'fair play' and 'decency' don't appear to be on the Brexiteers list of 'British values' so maybe it was all a myth. I don't know jf it's a myth or not but if it isn't it's probably only about 50% of the people who genuinely are prepared to stand up for it (in the sense of a secret ballot, if they could all be arsed voting), so it ain't looking good.
Offline redmark

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1906 on: Today at 01:07:34 AM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:14:06 AM
I can't see a future for a Labour thread, never mind a Labour Party. Until recently I thought a split was required but such glee is evident on both sides of this internecine war that I can't possibly see what could replace it. The left needs a non-ideological rallying point to gather around but I can't see a future in a 'generosity of spirit' party. So what have we got? Can anyone think of a more basic unifying force than greed, because that's what we're up against. Good old fashioned 'fair play' and 'decency' don't appear to be on the Brexiteers list of 'British values' so maybe it was all a myth. I don't know jf it's a myth or not but if it isn't it's probably only about 50% of the people who genuinely are prepared to stand up for it (in the sense of a secret ballot, if they could all be arsed voting), so it ain't looking good.
I think there can be a future. The antisemitism issue is going to have to be faced, and inevitably that's going to be a few high-profile figures being referred to any new independent process; and abiding by it's findings, whatever those are. Although they signed the SCG demand for Corbyn to be reinstated, I think there are some signs this is appreciated by some of the younger members - both RLB and Lewis were initially critical of Corbyn's statements on the day the report was released and Lewis has said he had a 'bit of a blindspot' on the issue. It may also require the party to have an open discussion on Israel-Palestine (!) and to establish that a range of views is allowed, but what the boundaries of those views (and how they're expressed) should be within Labour principles.

I get that many on the left within the party have understandable concerns about aspects of the new leadership - no response yet on other reports into Islamaphobia or BAME racism in the party; 'constructive opposition' through the pandemic, support for increased defence spending, etc. But there's an 80 seat majority, four years to an election, and all candidates - even RLB - made it clear that they had to reconnect with 'traditional' Labour voters, not be seen as 'unpatriotic', not be seen simply as the party of identity politics. It is going to frustrate, but this leadership is going to focus on speaking to millions of voters, not hundreds of thousands of activists. The interests of activists and minority groups should be incorporated, but it may be at a lower pubic profile than it has been.

Social media is full of people crying "why aren't Labour calling out XY and Z from this government". But social media is also full of videos of Labour ministers doing exactly that. It's more parliamentary based than it was under Corbyn, but that too must be deliberate. The online messaging is more consistent and more constant - under Corbyn, there seemed to be flurries of activity and weeks of nothing.

For the left, I think they can/should focus and insist on no watering down of the party's economic/green/social justice core. The rallying point could be a post-covid rebuilding plan that isn't austerity. Expose the emptiness of the Tory 'levelling up' agenda, build on the green new deal, long term investment, reform of taxation, rebuilding of public services, local government and devolution - and maybe (at last), electoral reform. Build a narrative that picks up on the feeling through the spring/summer of our reliance on key workers (supermarket staff and bus drivers, as much as doctors and nurses); a true agenda of fairness and that 2020 has shown there really is such a thing as society. And that should be the core of Labour party policy.
Offline Machae

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1907 on: Today at 01:10:33 AM »
I'm just ashamed that c*nts keep voting for Tories, sooner they die off, the better
Offline Al 666

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1908 on: Today at 01:18:08 AM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 11:36:09 PM
Hmmm... I dont think its more than random variation myself.

But theres a long long way back for Labour.  The damage done by the corbyn leadership is deep and is likely to be long lasting (in the minds of those people who the Labour Party needs to convince to change their vote any way).

Wil it be Starmer who does that? I tend to doubt it, but his approach will rebuild trust with the electorate.

I think the best we can hope for is that Starmer is the modern day Neil Kinnock who saw off the likes of Derek Hatton and then prepared the ground for an electable Labour Leader.

What is needed is a charismatic unifying character, before that though there is probably a need for a bit of blood-letting.   
Offline Dr. Beaker

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1909 on: Today at 01:24:54 AM »
Quote from: redmark on Today at 01:07:34 AM
I think there can be a future. The antisemitism issue is going to have to be faced, and inevitably that's going to be a few high-profile figures being referred to any new independent process; and abiding by it's findings, whatever those are. Although they signed the SCG demand for Corbyn to be reinstated, I think there are some signs this is appreciated by some of the younger members - both RLB and Lewis were initially critical of Corbyn's statements on the day the report was released and Lewis has said he had a 'bit of a blindspot' on the issue. It may also require the party to have an open discussion on Israel-Palestine (!) and to establish that a range of views is allowed, but what the boundaries of those views (and how they're expressed) should be within Labour principles.

I get that many on the left within the party have understandable concerns about aspects of the new leadership - no response yet on other reports into Islamaphobia or BAME racism in the party; 'constructive opposition' through the pandemic, support for increased defence spending, etc. But there's an 80 seat majority, four years to an election, and all candidates - even RLB - made it clear that they had to reconnect with 'traditional' Labour voters, not be seen as 'unpatriotic', not be seen simply as the party of identity politics. It is going to frustrate, but this leadership is going to focus on speaking to millions of voters, not hundreds of thousands of activists. The interests of activists and minority groups should be incorporated, but it may be at a lower pubic profile than it has been.

Social media is full of people crying "why aren't Labour calling out XY and Z from this government". But social media is also full of videos of Labour ministers doing exactly that. It's more parliamentary based than it was under Corbyn, but that too must be deliberate. The online messaging is more consistent and more constant - under Corbyn, there seemed to be flurries of activity and weeks of nothing.

For the left, I think they can/should focus and insist on no watering down of the party's economic/green/social justice core. The rallying point could be a post-covid rebuilding plan that isn't austerity. Expose the emptiness of the Tory 'levelling up' agenda, build on the green new deal, long term investment, reform of taxation, rebuilding of public services, local government and devolution - and maybe (at last), electoral reform. Build a narrative that picks up on the feeling through the spring/summer of our reliance on key workers (supermarket staff and bus drivers, as much as doctors and nurses); a true agenda of fairness and that 2020 has shown there really is such a thing as society. And that should be the core of Labour party policy.

That's a great post, especially at this time of night. I shall go to bed slightly more optimiistic.
Online Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1910 on: Today at 04:04:10 AM »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 09:51:26 PM
Cummings being fired not considered a factor?  The media spin of Johnson being re-born as the decisive and positive go-getter he never was seems like the kind of rubbish people would lap up.


Curtis talks about it there but doesn't seem to think it's particularly relevant overall, no.

Quote
Finally, we also asked people how they felt about Cummings leaving:

Delighted  27%
Pleased - 25%
Indifferent - 28%
Unhappy - 6%
Angry 3%

So overall very positive, but just 27% think him leaving will mean the country is run better (45% say no difference).

I suppose the number of voters who have switched party political preferences on account of it is going to be as tiny, relative to size of electorate, as the number of voters doing it because they're upset about Corbyn losing the whip. Where it may differ is in that 'nothing's changed' part where what Johnson's government is seems to be set for most whereas Starmer's trying to redefine what Labour looks like to voters and it's Curtis' point on Corbyn being in the news reminding everyone where Labour was at.

Other thing to it at the moment is that as a group the polls are showing there's not much gap between the parties, although it looks like the Tories may be heading into a slight lead again. Trends done by Jack Bailey, who works on the British Election Study at Manchester University.



You can see the 'he's not Jeremy Corbyn' boost for Starmer's Labour and the narrowing, at the same time the amount of slower work to do to have a clear and consistent lead over the Tories.
