I can't see a future for a Labour thread, never mind a Labour Party. Until recently I thought a split was required but such glee is evident on both sides of this internecine war that I can't possibly see what could replace it. The left needs a non-ideological rallying point to gather around but I can't see a future in a 'generosity of spirit' party. So what have we got? Can anyone think of a more basic unifying force than greed, because that's what we're up against. Good old fashioned 'fair play' and 'decency' don't appear to be on the Brexiteers list of 'British values' so maybe it was all a myth. I don't know jf it's a myth or not but if it isn't it's probably only about 50% of the people who genuinely are prepared to stand up for it (in the sense of a secret ballot, if they could all be arsed voting), so it ain't looking good.



I think there can be a future. The antisemitism issue is going to have to be faced, and inevitably that's going to be a few high-profile figures being referred to any new independent process; and abiding by it's findings, whatever those are. Although they signed the SCG demand for Corbyn to be reinstated, I think there are some signs this is appreciated by some of the younger members - both RLB and Lewis were initially critical of Corbyn's statements on the day the report was released and Lewis has said he had a 'bit of a blindspot' on the issue. It may also require the party to have an open discussion on Israel-Palestine (!) and to establish that a range of views is allowed, but what the boundaries of those views (and how they're expressed) should be within Labour principles.I get that many on the left within the party have understandable concerns about aspects of the new leadership - no response yet on other reports into Islamaphobia or BAME racism in the party; 'constructive opposition' through the pandemic, support for increased defence spending, etc. But there's an 80 seat majority, four years to an election, and all candidates - even RLB - made it clear that they had to reconnect with 'traditional' Labour voters, not be seen as 'unpatriotic', not be seen simply as the party of identity politics. It is going to frustrate, but this leadership is going to focus on speaking to millions of voters, not hundreds of thousands of activists. The interests of activists and minority groups should be incorporated, but it may be at a lower pubic profile than it has been.Social media is full of people crying "why aren't Labour calling out XY and Z from this government". But social media is also full of videos of Labour ministers doing exactly that. It's more parliamentary based than it was under Corbyn, but that too must be deliberate. The online messaging is more consistent and more constant - under Corbyn, there seemed to be flurries of activity and weeks of nothing.For the left, I think they can/should focus and insist on no watering down of the party's economic/green/social justice core. The rallying point could be a post-covid rebuilding plan that isn't austerity. Expose the emptiness of the Tory 'levelling up' agenda, build on the green new deal, long term investment, reform of taxation, rebuilding of public services, local government and devolution - and maybe (at last), electoral reform. Build a narrative that picks up on the feeling through the spring/summer of our reliance on key workers (supermarket staff and bus drivers, as much as doctors and nurses); a true agenda of fairness and that 2020 has shown there really is such a thing as society. And that should be the core of Labour party policy.