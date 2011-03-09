« previous next »
The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 12:07:39 AM
Proof?

I voted Labour through all the shite that Corbyn produced.

Is he a bad man? No. Is he a racist? No. Is he good at politics? Sadly, no.


I hoped he would be good at his job, but he's spent his whole time in the Labourt Party voting against Labour.

Nearly fucking 500 fucking times

I gave him a chance but he's a fucking bellend. His actions since being dumped has shown that he's a complete fucking tit

I'd like to say I expected better but I honestly didn't.

Yorkykopite put it far more eloquently  ;D but this also pretty much sums up what a huge amount of Labour voters feel including myself.

Years ago I was fully behind Corbyn and welcomed the change he brought, but when it became apparent to everyone he wasn't swaying the middle ground but stubbornly said 'fuck it I'm carrying on' he welcomed another 5 years of not only Tory rule but Boris fucking Johnson. He did that for his followers and for his own good, not the good of the country trying to rid more years of austerity, which a better man would have moved aside knowing full well he was never going to win. That's why a lot of people including myself have gone from being very fond of the man to really disliking him and every day of Boris just reminds me of that fact.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:36:51 AM
In short - and has been ruled by the EHRC - Corbyn's Labour Party was an institutionally antisemtic institution. [/i]

Actually the EHRC report, while damning of the mistakes that have been made, did not accuse the Labour party of institutional antisemitism.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Hard to move past Corbyn in this initial instance because the whole movement was based around projecting things onto him and his own actions and words immediately after the EHRC report was released served to underline why the report has a chapter called 'Failure of Leadership' and a foreword begging politicians to lead on their parties' internal cultures.

Eventually though we're going to have the joys of things moving closer to home with CLPs being put back into an order which can work within the EHRC recommendations. Some in Brighton and Liverpool would seem to be top of the list there from scuttlebutt, few in London too.

Sadly, this internal bunfight is going to drag on for a fair bit until the problem is no longer evident. Hopefully some of the younger members of the hard left will show a bit of nouse and recognise that there's an opportunity to lead themselves - I don't particularly have a high regard of Whittome myself from what I've seen but I know people who know her who really do and think she understands the issues and can provide an alternative. But she's 24, with that generational gap which speaks to the failure of the hard left while Labour were governing the country.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Also - not wanting to really get involved in the debate about this thread. But if people have said it feels hostile, then it probably did? Think lots of us have said snarky stuff from behind a keyboard they wouldn't in a room in here. I know I've made some snarky, shitty comments I'd not particularly be proud of. The Corbyn era brought a lot of poison out from a lot of people, and the sooner that's put to bed the better.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 11:58:08 AM
Actually the EHRC report, while damning of the mistakes that have been made, did not accuse the Labour party of institutional antisemitism.
Right you are. Just checked - the EHRC did not use that language. I am not sure why. The Labour Party systematically mishandled complaints of racism through its inadequate and unfair procedures. Is this not the very definition of 'institutional racism'?
Quote
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-54731222

But what about the law?

Here, the EHRC found Labour responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act: political interference in anti-Semitism complaints, failure to provide adequate training to those handling anti-Semitism complaints and harassment, including the use of anti-Semitic tropes and suggesting that complaints of anti-Semitism were fake or smears.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:30:35 PM
Right you are. Just checked - the EHRC did not use that language. I am not sure why. The Labour Party systematically mishandled complaints of racism through its inadequate and unfair procedures. Is this not the very definition of 'institutional racism'?

No.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:30:35 PM
Right you are. Just checked - the EHRC did not use that language. I am not sure why. The Labour Party systematically mishandled complaints of racism through its inadequate and unfair procedures. Is this not the very definition of 'institutional racism'?

"...discrimination or unequal treatment on the basis of membership of a particular ethnic group (typically one that is a minority or marginalized), arising from systems, structures, or expectations that have become established within an institution or organization."

Yes it is.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 12:07:39 AM
Proof?

I voted Labour through all the shite that Corbyn produced.

Is he a bad man? No. Is he a racist? No. Is he good at politics? Sadly, no.


I hoped he would be good at his job, but he's spent his whole time in the Labourt Party voting against Labour.

Nearly fucking 500 fucking times

I gave him a chance but he's a fucking bellend. His actions since being dumped has shown that he's a complete fucking tit

I'd like to say I expected better but I honestly didn't.
I initially supported the Corbyn experiment. Labour were in such a bad place, most people, even on here, said they couldn't even see labour winning the election after next, never mind the next one. That's probably why, looking at their performances (and the candidates) no-one else wanted it. So it seemed a good time to get it settled once and for all - particularly as fuck all of importance seemed to be going on - well that soon changed didn't it.

Unlike a lot of people, I knew very well who Corbyn was, but felt that part of the job of a backbencher was to give voice to people who may otherwise not be heard. Now that he was leader he would have to start acting more responsibly. Well that didn't really work out well either. Though I would say one thing in his favour, he did seem to turn austerity into a dirty word and move that argument over to the left - I actually give him credit for that.

Unfortunately his past was not just his past, it was the fabric of his being. So he was permanently being tripped up over his naivety, and is basically to thick to be able to think on his feet and deal adequately with matters. He was shown to be without principle when he should have stood down over Brexit for being at odds with the party - that was unforgiveable.

I think the leadership went to his head in the end. I think he enjoys the attention, and at the moment, the attention he is getting seems to him to outweigh the damage to the party, the country, the people he is supposed to care about, and to an even greater extent the people whom it increasingly appears he does not care about - the Jewish community.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 12:33:30 PM
No.
Quote
Sir William Macpherson (Lawrence report, 1999): "The collective failure of an organization to provide an appropriate and professional service to people because of their colour, culture, or ethnic origin. It can be seen or detected in processes, attitudes and behaviour that amount to discrimination through prejudice, ignorance, thoughtlessness, and racist stereotyping which disadvantage minority ethnic people."

https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/277111/4262.pdf
I am unsure of how that definition does not apply to what was happening in the Labour Party. Perhaps you are using a different definition to me.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
The EHRC no longer makes the determination as it's a political one. Whether you look at a political party which unlawfully discriminated against and harassed, through its processes and culture, some of its own members because they were Jewish and make the judgement it fits is for you.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:04:52 PM
Hard to move past Corbyn in this initial instance because the whole movement was based around projecting things onto him and his own actions and words immediately after the EHRC report was released served to underline why the report has a chapter called 'Failure of Leadership' and a foreword begging politicians to lead on their parties' internal cultures.

Eventually though we're going to have the joys of things moving closer to home with CLPs being put back into an order which can work within the EHRC recommendations. Some in Brighton and Liverpool would seem to be top of the list there from scuttlebutt, few in London too.

Sadly, this internal bunfight is going to drag on for a fair bit until the problem is no longer evident. Hopefully some of the younger members of the hard left will show a bit of nouse and recognise that there's an opportunity to lead themselves - I don't particularly have a high regard of Whittome myself from what I've seen but I know people who know her who really do and think she understands the issues and can provide an alternative. But she's 24, with that generational gap which speaks to the failure of the hard left while Labour were governing the country.

A few of the stay and fight Labour members I know have already turned on Whittome because of her response to Corbyns suspension. This is what Whittome said:

Quote
I am saddened by the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn from the Labour Party, someone who I know genuinely and deeply cares for the welfare and dignity of working class people and marginalised groups.

I have looked up to Jeremy most of my life and have a great deal of personal affection for him.

I have sent Jeremy a personal message of solidarity and have also been honest with him in making clear that I cannot agree with his statement following the publication of the EHRC report and I believe he was wrong to make it.

My own views on the EHRC report were made yesterday in my statement to local Jewish communities in Nottingham.

However, on a day for serious reflection on anti-Semitism in the party, I am concerned that the decision to suspend Jeremy and remove the whip appears unjust and does more harm than good, particularly given the grounds on which rule he has broken remain unclear.

I hope that this situation can be resolved positively, following clear, transparent and swift process, and without losing focus on the priority of fully implementing the recommendations of the EHRC report as soon as possible.

So many calling her a coward for this. I just dont get it.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:50:01 PM
The EHRC no longer makes the determination as it's a political one. Whether you look at a political party which unlawfully discriminated against and harassed, through its processes and culture, some of its own members because they were Jewish and make the judgement it fits is for you.
Ah. Good to know! Because I was beginning to wonder if there was some sort of politicisation of the EHRC report in not including the language!? But since it is actually EHRC policy to avoid this language - and it makes sense - the report did indeed describe 'institutional racism' within the Labour Party (even if they did not use that precise language).
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:46:10 PM
"...discrimination or unequal treatment on the basis of membership of a particular ethnic group (typically one that is a minority or marginalized), arising from systems, structures, or expectations that have become established within an institution or organization."

Yes it is.
Thanks, Alan.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Alan_X on Today at 12:46:10 PM
"...discrimination or unequal treatment on the basis of membership of a particular ethnic group (typically one that is a minority or marginalized), arising from systems, structures, or expectations that have become established within an institution or organization."

Yes it is.

The entire complaints handling process wasn't fit for purpose and the leadership getting involved in high profile cases only made things worse. The EHRC report highlights two high-profile cases of antisemitic behaviour and there were doubtless others. But this amounts to institutional incompetence. The closest the report gets to accusations of institutional antisemitism comes in the "Failure of Leadership" section:
Quote
The Labour Party has shown an ability to act decisively when it wants to, through the introduction of a bespoke process to deal with sexual harassment complaints. It is hard not to conclude that antisemitism within the Labour Party could have been tackled more effectively if the leadership had chosen to do so.

Moving on from arguing about definitions, it's obvious that the leadership had a blind spot regarding the importance and severity of antisemitic attitudes within (and outside) the party. Mr Corbyn and his supporters really do need to stop nitpicking about the detail, say sorry properly and then shut up so the party can move forward. We need that Labour government when the chance comes.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:50:48 PM
A few of the stay and fight Labour members I know have already turned on Whittome because of her response to Corbyns suspension. This is what Whittome said:

So many calling her a coward for this. I just dont get it.

I think I actually praised her for her statement on the report. No idea with the 'coward' shouts without context. Would be surprised if she wasn't getting earache all round though - for not supporting enough or supporting too little. For a lot to figure out their own moral compass on this shit and follow it where it takes them. (And if it's Worker's Party GB would they kindly get out of my social media mentions. ;D )
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 12:50:48 PM
A few of the stay and fight Labour members I know have already turned on Whittome because of her response to Corbyns suspension. This is what Whittome said:
Quote
I am saddened by the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn from the Labour Party, someone who I know genuinely and deeply cares for the welfare and dignity of working class people and marginalised groups.

I have looked up to Jeremy most of my life and have a great deal of personal affection for him.

I have sent Jeremy a personal message of solidarity and have also been honest with him in making clear that I cannot agree with his statement following the publication of the EHRC report and I believe he was wrong to make it.

My own views on the EHRC report were made yesterday in my statement to local Jewish communities in Nottingham.

However, on a day for serious reflection on anti-Semitism in the party, I am concerned that the decision to suspend Jeremy and remove the whip appears unjust and does more harm than good, particularly given the grounds on which rule he has broken remain unclear.

I hope that this situation can be resolved positively, following clear, transparent and swift process, and without losing focus on the priority of fully implementing the recommendations of the EHRC report as soon as possible.
So many calling her a coward for this. I just dont get it.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:07:44 PM
I think I actually praised her for her statement on the report. No idea with the 'coward' shouts without context. Would be surprised if she wasn't getting earache all round though - for not supporting enough or supporting too little. For a lot to figure out their own moral compass on this shit and follow it where it takes them. (And if it's Worker's Party GB would they kindly get out of my social media mentions. ;D )
Her words come across as somewhat weaselly to me. She seems to wish avoid angering either side by playing 'being reasonable', but just ends up alienating both of them. She should instead state what she actually thinks about Corbyn's statement and his loss of the whip and let the chips fall where they will.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:18:24 PM
So many calling her a coward for this. I just dont get it.
Her words come across as somewhat weaselly to me. She seems to wish avoid angering either side by playing 'being reasonable', but just ends up alienating both of them. She should instead state what she actually thinks about Corbyn's statement and his loss of the whip and let the chips fall where they will.

Was referencing a different statement, sorry Jiminy. On spoiler if it's of interest. As said, I don't know much of anything about her beyond the public but do know some who do know her and who say she does really get some of the issues here so trying to point to positive examples of what needs to be changed.

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:27:46 PM
Was referencing a different statement, sorry Jiminy. On spoiler if it's of interest. As said, I don't know much of anything about her beyond the public but do know some who do know her and who say she does really get some of the issues here so trying to point to positive examples of what needs to be changed.

No, no. I probably was not paying proper attention to the flow and all of the posts here. Thanks for the 'spoilered' statement.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:07:44 PM
I think I actually praised her for her statement on the report. No idea with the 'coward' shouts without context. Would be surprised if she wasn't getting earache all round though - for not supporting enough or supporting too little. For a lot to figure out their own moral compass on this shit and follow it where it takes them. (And if it's Worker's Party GB would they kindly get out of my social media mentions. ;D )

I could see the reasoning behind a coward shout as that quote seems to be trying to tread both sides of the argument with the way it points out Corbyn was wrong to comment, but then saying he was wrong to be suspended.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:32:12 PM
I could see the reasoning behind a coward shout as that quote seems to be trying to tread both sides of the argument with the way it points out Corbyn was wrong to comment, but then saying he was wrong to be suspended.

There are people on the Labour left who expect her to be completely on Corbyns side and see no fault in what he said, hence her being called a coward.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:47:22 PM
I initially supported the Corbyn experiment. Labour were in such a bad place, most people, even on here, said they couldn't even see labour winning the election after next, never mind the next one. That's probably why, looking at their performances (and the candidates) no-one else wanted it. So it seemed a good time to get it settled once and for all - particularly as fuck all of importance seemed to be going on - well that soon changed didn't it.

Unlike a lot of people, I knew very well who Corbyn was, but felt that part of the job of a backbencher was to give voice to people who may otherwise not be heard. Now that he was leader he would have to start acting more responsibly. Well that didn't really work out well either. Though I would say one thing in his favour, he did seem to turn austerity into a dirty word and move that argument over to the left - I actually give him credit for that.

Unfortunately his past was not just his past, it was the fabric of his being. So he was permanently being tripped up over his naivety, and is basically to thick to be able to think on his feet and deal adequately with matters. He was shown to be without principle when he should have stood down over Brexit for being at odds with the party - that was unforgiveable.

I think the leadership went to his head in the end. I think he enjoys the attention, and at the moment, the attention he is getting seems to him to outweigh the damage to the party, the country, the people he is supposed to care about, and to an even greater extent the people whom it increasingly appears he does not care about - the Jewish community.

Well said Dr B.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 12:26:19 PM
Also - not wanting to really get involved in the debate about this thread. But if people have said it feels hostile, then it probably did? Think lots of us have said snarky stuff from behind a keyboard they wouldn't in a room in here. I know I've made some snarky, shitty comments I'd not particularly be proud of. The Corbyn era brought a lot of poison out from a lot of people, and the sooner that's put to bed the better.
This is fair. I think at times people reacted to trigger words - like Corbynista, or Red Tory - and the use of those words on other platforms like twitter and continued the arguments in the same tone in here. Which shouldn't be necessary; we're not limited to a couple of sentences at a time and should be able to construct real arguments. But I remember writing paragraphs on a point to have a perfunctory two line response focus on one phrase, and then responded in kind. Political discourse in general, and particularly the Labour party, needs to improve.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 01:16:48 PM
The anti-semitic boil does indeed need to be lanced. But the first sentence on my Labour membership card reads, "The Labour Party is a democratic socialist party". So if the 'broad church' is to be demolished, the first to leave surely ought to be those members who are not socialists, not those arguing to keep a socialist manifesto. Either that or rewrite the Labour Party constitution and turn it into yet another SDP clone.
There's another side to this, though. The very first rule in the party rulebook, clause 1.2 (clause 1.1 is just the name) says: Its purpose is to organise and maintain in Parliament and in the country a political Labour Party

The next: The Party shall bring together members and supporters who share its values to develop policies, make communities stronger through collective action and support, and promote the election of Labour Party representatives at all levels of the democratic process.

Corbyn and his closest supporters (within the party, let alone those noisy outriders outside it) don't actually prioritise this at all. They speak primarily of the movement, not the party; Abbott famously dismissed talk of how Corbyn would fare in a general election as 'Westminster centric'. I'm not dismissing the broader movement or the importance of campaigns outside of parliament, but it's always been noteworthy that it was never the main focus for Corbyn and his immediate circle. And it sort of has to be.

This has been discussed before, but in short, it's because much of Corbyn's support was never in the Labour party before his leadership campaign (some never joined) - and most of his interests aren't actually domestic at all. Revolutionary socialists, single issue campaigners, anti-imperialist/stop the war/free Palestine, etc. The electoral prospects of the Labour party to enact domestic social and economic change can not be (and never should have been) secondary to gesture politics on intractable issues that the UK has zero influence on.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
If anyone needs cheering up, can I recommend a surprisingly upbeat, optimistic interview of John McDonnell by schoolboy Owen?

https://youtu.be/HwtXyFoJcnQ
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
