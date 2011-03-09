« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.  (Read 61304 times)

Online Andy82lfc

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,167
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1840 on: Today at 11:54:12 AM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 12:07:39 AM
Proof?

I voted Labour through all the shite that Corbyn produced.

Is he a bad man? No. Is he a racist? No. Is he good at politics? Sadly, no.


I hoped he would be good at his job, but he's spent his whole time in the Labourt Party voting against Labour.

Nearly fucking 500 fucking times

I gave him a chance but he's a fucking bellend. His actions since being dumped has shown that he's a complete fucking tit

I'd like to say I expected better but I honestly didn't.

Yorkykopite put it far more eloquently  ;D but this also pretty much sums up what a huge amount of Labour voters feel including myself.

Years ago I was fully behind Corbyn and welcomed the change he brought, but when it became apparent to everyone he wasn't swaying the middle ground but stubbornly said 'fuck it I'm carrying on' he welcomed another 5 years of not only Tory rule but Boris fucking Johnson. He did that for his followers and for his own good, not the good of the country trying to rid more years of austerity, which a better man would have moved aside knowing full well he was never going to win. That's why a lot of people including myself have gone from being very fond of the man to really disliking him and every day of Boris just reminds me of that fact.
Logged

Online Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1841 on: Today at 11:58:08 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:36:51 AM
In short - and has been ruled by the EHRC - Corbyn's Labour Party was an institutionally antisemtic institution. [/i]

Actually the EHRC report, while damning of the mistakes that have been made, did not accuse the Labour party of institutional antisemitism.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,405
  • Justice.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1842 on: Today at 12:04:52 PM »
Hard to move past Corbyn in this initial instance because the whole movement was based around projecting things onto him and his own actions and words immediately after the EHRC report was released served to underline why the report has a chapter called 'Failure of Leadership' and a foreword begging politicians to lead on their parties' internal cultures.

Eventually though we're going to have the joys of things moving closer to home with CLPs being put back into an order which can work within the EHRC recommendations. Some in Brighton and Liverpool would seem to be top of the list there from scuttlebutt, few in London too.

Sadly, this internal bunfight is going to drag on for a fair bit until the problem is no longer evident. Hopefully some of the younger members of the hard left will show a bit of nouse and recognise that there's an opportunity to lead themselves - I don't particularly have a high regard of Whittome myself from what I've seen but I know people who know her who really do and think she understands the issues and can provide an alternative. But she's 24, with that generational gap which speaks to the failure of the hard left while Labour were governing the country.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:11:28 PM by Zeb »
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,046
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1843 on: Today at 12:26:19 PM »
Also - not wanting to really get involved in the debate about this thread. But if people have said it feels hostile, then it probably did? Think lots of us have said snarky stuff from behind a keyboard they wouldn't in a room in here. I know I've made some snarky, shitty comments I'd not particularly be proud of. The Corbyn era brought a lot of poison out from a lot of people, and the sooner that's put to bed the better.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1844 on: Today at 12:30:35 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 11:58:08 AM
Actually the EHRC report, while damning of the mistakes that have been made, did not accuse the Labour party of institutional antisemitism.
Right you are. Just checked - the EHRC did not use that language. I am not sure why. The Labour Party systematically mishandled complaints of racism through its inadequate and unfair procedures. Is this not the very definition of 'institutional racism'?
Quote
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-politics-54731222

But what about the law?

Here, the EHRC found Labour responsible for three breaches of the Equality Act: political interference in anti-Semitism complaints, failure to provide adequate training to those handling anti-Semitism complaints and harassment, including the use of anti-Semitic tropes and suggesting that complaints of anti-Semitism were fake or smears.
Logged

Online Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 733
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1845 on: Today at 12:33:30 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:30:35 PM
Right you are. Just checked - the EHRC did not use that language. I am not sure why. The Labour Party systematically mishandled complaints of racism through its inadequate and unfair procedures. Is this not the very definition of 'institutional racism'?

No.
Logged

Online Alan_X

  • WUM. 'twatito' - The Cat Herding Firm But Fair Voice Of Reason (Except when he's got a plank up his arse). Gimme some skin, priest! Has a general dislike for Elijah Wood. Clearly cannot fill even a thong! RAWK Resident Muppet. Has a crush o
  • RAWK Staff
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,356
  • Come on you fucking red men!!!
  • Super Title: This is super!
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1846 on: Today at 12:46:10 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:30:35 PM
Right you are. Just checked - the EHRC did not use that language. I am not sure why. The Labour Party systematically mishandled complaints of racism through its inadequate and unfair procedures. Is this not the very definition of 'institutional racism'?

"...discrimination or unequal treatment on the basis of membership of a particular ethnic group (typically one that is a minority or marginalized), arising from systems, structures, or expectations that have become established within an institution or organization."

Yes it is.
Logged
Sid Lowe (@sidlowe)
09/03/2011 08:04
Give a man a mask and he will tell the truth, Give a man a user name and he will act like a total twat.
Quote from: John C on May 20, 2012, 02:27:53 PM
Its all about winning shiny things.

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,908
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1847 on: Today at 12:47:22 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 12:07:39 AM
Proof?

I voted Labour through all the shite that Corbyn produced.

Is he a bad man? No. Is he a racist? No. Is he good at politics? Sadly, no.


I hoped he would be good at his job, but he's spent his whole time in the Labourt Party voting against Labour.

Nearly fucking 500 fucking times

I gave him a chance but he's a fucking bellend. His actions since being dumped has shown that he's a complete fucking tit

I'd like to say I expected better but I honestly didn't.
I initially supported the Corbyn experiment. Labour were in such a bad place, most people, even on here, said they couldn't even see labour winning the election after next, never mind the next one. That's probably why, looking at their performances (and the candidates) no-one else wanted it. So it seemed a good time to get it settled once and for all - particularly as fuck all of importance seemed to be going on - well that soon changed didn't it.

Unlike a lot of people, I knew very well who Corbyn was, but felt that part of the job of a backbencher was to give voice to people who may otherwise not be heard. Now that he was leader he would have to start acting more responsibly. Well that didn't really work out well either. Though I would say one thing in his favour, he did seem to turn austerity into a dirty word and move that argument over to the left - I actually give him credit for that.

Unfortunately his past was not just his past, it was the fabric of his being. So he was permanently being tripped up over his naivety, and is basically to thick to be able to think on his feet and deal adequately with matters. He was shown to be without principle when he should have stood down over Brexit for being at odds with the party - that was unforgiveable.

I think the leadership went to his head in the end. I think he enjoys the attention, and at the moment, the attention he is getting seems to him to outweigh the damage to the party, the country, the people he is supposed to care about, and to an even greater extent the people whom it increasingly appears he does not care about - the Jewish community.
Logged
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,906
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1848 on: Today at 12:48:39 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Today at 12:33:30 PM
No.
Quote
Sir William Macpherson (Lawrence report, 1999): "The collective failure of an organization to provide an appropriate and professional service to people because of their colour, culture, or ethnic origin. It can be seen or detected in processes, attitudes and behaviour that amount to discrimination through prejudice, ignorance, thoughtlessness, and racist stereotyping which disadvantage minority ethnic people."

https://www.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachment_data/file/277111/4262.pdf
I am unsure of how that definition does not apply to what was happening in the Labour Party. Perhaps you are using a different definition to me.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,405
  • Justice.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1849 on: Today at 12:50:01 PM »
The EHRC no longer makes the determination as it's a political one. Whether you look at a political party which unlawfully discriminated against and harassed, through its processes and culture, some of its own members because they were Jewish and make the judgement it fits is for you.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 841
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1850 on: Today at 12:50:48 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:04:52 PM
Hard to move past Corbyn in this initial instance because the whole movement was based around projecting things onto him and his own actions and words immediately after the EHRC report was released served to underline why the report has a chapter called 'Failure of Leadership' and a foreword begging politicians to lead on their parties' internal cultures.

Eventually though we're going to have the joys of things moving closer to home with CLPs being put back into an order which can work within the EHRC recommendations. Some in Brighton and Liverpool would seem to be top of the list there from scuttlebutt, few in London too.

Sadly, this internal bunfight is going to drag on for a fair bit until the problem is no longer evident. Hopefully some of the younger members of the hard left will show a bit of nouse and recognise that there's an opportunity to lead themselves - I don't particularly have a high regard of Whittome myself from what I've seen but I know people who know her who really do and think she understands the issues and can provide an alternative. But she's 24, with that generational gap which speaks to the failure of the hard left while Labour were governing the country.

A few of the stay and fight Labour members I know have already turned on Whittome because of her response to Corbyns suspension. This is what Whittome said:

Quote
I am saddened by the suspension of Jeremy Corbyn from the Labour Party, someone who I know genuinely and deeply cares for the welfare and dignity of working class people and marginalised groups.

I have looked up to Jeremy most of my life and have a great deal of personal affection for him.

I have sent Jeremy a personal message of solidarity and have also been honest with him in making clear that I cannot agree with his statement following the publication of the EHRC report and I believe he was wrong to make it.

My own views on the EHRC report were made yesterday in my statement to local Jewish communities in Nottingham.

However, on a day for serious reflection on anti-Semitism in the party, I am concerned that the decision to suspend Jeremy and remove the whip appears unjust and does more harm than good, particularly given the grounds on which rule he has broken remain unclear.

I hope that this situation can be resolved positively, following clear, transparent and swift process, and without losing focus on the priority of fully implementing the recommendations of the EHRC report as soon as possible.

So many calling her a coward for this. I just dont get it.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 42 43 44 45 46 [47]   Go Up
« previous next »
 