I dont recognise your description of the last 5 years through the various threads. Much of the content of the political threads I read over that period was from Labour members and supporters who on their own admission initially supported Corbyn, but over time recognised he was not worthy of their continued support.



The same judgements must hold for Starmer - he should not be supported blindly. Your post carries the implication that the criticisms of Corbyn have been spurious or unwarranted, and effectively gives Corbyn and the current leader equivalent status as politicians and as leaders. As someone without a dog in this fight, do you believe Corbyn has done a good job?



Well I'm sorry but I've seen much different, I've seen 2 very anti-Corbyn mods set the tone from the start, I've seen posters gang up on people that have the nerve to express a view that wasn't in line with that and many posters just not bother again because of the hounding, I've seen posters claiming they want a better and fairer society be absolutely vile towards fellow Rawkites and that goes both ways, I've seen posters label anybody that doesn't think he's the Antichrist as a cultist or antisemite and then bristle at being called a Red Tory or Blairite without any irony whatsoever and again that's both ways, it's been pretty toxic and disgusting all around I just find it remarkable posters complaining about people doing the exact same thing to their man and his supporters that they've done for the past however many years.No I just think that people were all too eager to jump on anything and everything even when there wasn't anything there, a lot like people are now doing with Starmer (I have some issues with his comments about BLM as a black person myself and I do have some misgivings on if its really zero tolerance for all racism or just what plays good to our base but I think he's done a solid job so far, polls seem promising and given he hasn't even been in the job a year I think he should be given time).I think he definitely lacked pragmatism at times, I think he's decent and well meaning but I'm not sure he was ever the right man for the job and his leanings were an easy attack for the media that is already going to be coming for Labour. I also don't think he was ever given a fair crack of the whip and wasn't helped at all by the constant undermining, the refusal of some mps and members to accept that their preferred candidate didn't win and the needless leadership challenge, ultimately elections were lost and as leader the buck stops with him to a large degree so I don't think anybody could really say he did a good job but my point was never to defend Corbyn or tear down Starmer.