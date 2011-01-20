There's a lot of very, very strange people on social media. Even stranger than we are. It can be demoralising to listen to their chatter and expose yourself to their hatred and anger. But they are not representative of the public as a whole or that large slice of it that the party needs to win to be able to govern again. I'm sure Starmer and the bulk of the labour party won't be intimidated by these freaks.



Even on twitter (which I wish I'd never got back into while furloughed), the 'normal' members are a bit braver, and the wilder fringes are a bit less vociferous than they were.I think there's only one way this ends; we all know whose case is going to be referred to an independent complaints process first. Let that panel/process review Corbyn's case in it's entirety, to establish and lay down what's acceptable commentary on Israel-Palestine and what's gratuitous Jew-baiting; what's an isolated comment and what's a pattern of deliberate offence.Not that some will respect the 'independence' of any such body setup, and not that it's going to be over quickly or not have lingering impact on the party. But I think the idea of the party 'forgetting Corbyn and moving forward' is mistaken. This is going to have to be addressed. Corbyn will be censured (and probably resign), someone like Burgon will be expelled, people like RLB and Pidcock will have to make a decision about whether they want a career in the party or not, and how to behave if they do. And then we can move on.