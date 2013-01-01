That would be my opinion of his conduct - shameful enough to be cast into the political wilderness and told to stay there but in the light of his public acceptance that it is Starmer that is in charge of Labour and not him, not sufficiently disreputable to chuck him out of the party. Do you see it differently (a genuine question not a rhetorical one)?



Don't honestly know about fully kicking him out because there's the very human self-righteous old fool and then there's those who should be hearing an apology from him which isn't wrapped up in carefully ambiguous code delivered just before the panel sat. To be honest, my concern is less about Corbyn himself than the fact that he'll be used as a precedent by others. It's all a bit Livingstone with a bigger fanclub to me - it's the hundreds/thousands of imitators who point to him who become the issue if it's perceived to have been just nodded through. Practically speaking, if that's officers/agents of the party doing it (eg MPs through to CLP officers as well as employees) then the party's going to be snowed under with demands for compensation and will be forced to take it more seriously. I don't think Corbyn can possibly stand for election to Parliament as a Labour candidate regardless.