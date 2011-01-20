Keir Starmer
@Keir_Starmer
I know that this has been another painful day for the Jewish community and those Labour members who have fought so hard to tackle antisemitism.
I know the hurt that has been caused and the trauma people have felt.
Jeremy Corbyn's statement in response to the EHRC report was wrong and completely distracted from a report that identified unlawful conduct in our tackling of racism within the Labour Party. This should shame us all.
I will not allow a focus on one individual to prevent us from doing the vital work of tackling antisemitism.
When I stood as leader of the Labour Party, I was clear that my first priority would be to root out antisemitism. It still is.
I know we have a long way to go, but I am absolutely resolute in my determination to make the Labour Party a safe place for Jewish people.
I stand by the commitments I made last month to accept the findings and the recommendations of the EHRCs report in full.
That must mean establishing an independent complaints process as soon as possible in the New Year.
This is my commitment and my promise to our party, the Jewish community and the British people.https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1328793679268634624?s=20