The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1680 on: Yesterday at 07:09:47 PM »
JLM statement.



Part on emboldening others is core to the decisions ahead now. If the precedent is one that activity which can result in the party ending up in court for breaking the law is worthy only of shame (if people actually understand the shame of it), as what Corbyn has done is actionable by the party, then there's a very long road ahead of court and statutory enforcement as others test out if they can copy the precedent and cause harassment for a minority community.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1681 on: Yesterday at 07:10:02 PM »
New Leadership is not a slogan. Its a test you have to pass and the future of the Party is dependant on him doing so.

Otherwise Labour are stuck with antisemite scum, antisemite sympathising scum rotting the Party to the abyss of being a protest party who's only concern is to have 10000000000s of motions on fucking Israel and fucking Palestine.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1682 on: Yesterday at 07:37:15 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Yesterday at 06:54:44 PM
Corbyn should not be readmitted without apologising and retracting. The NEC panel has shown great weakness. I thought it was supposed to be zero tolerance. How can Starmer and Evans show the leadership we need with the NEC binding their hands?


I have a feeling that today will define Starmer's leadership more than anything else that has happened up to now. It will be a long, long way back for him. Obviously, we need to learn more about how and why the decision was made, but he has been decisively outflanked.

Put it as simply as this. As long as Corbyn is playing a significant part of the PLP Labour WILL NEVER be electable again. The public won't see 'under new management'. They'll see weak leadership and the same old anti semite scum running the party. Perception is reality.

I agree.

It's very sad to see the process fail at the first hurdle.  Doesn't look good for Starmer and the mantra of "moving on" and "zero tolerance" to racism.  It's like the EHRC report never happened.

Jez still wields much power in the party it seems.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1683 on: Yesterday at 07:50:25 PM »
So much going on in the world, and all Labour care about is a strange, pious and bigoted old man. And Middle Eastern politics of course.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1684 on: Yesterday at 08:15:22 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 07:37:15 PM
I agree.

It's very sad to see the process fail at the first hurdle.  Doesn't look good for Starmer and the mantra of "moving on" and "zero tolerance" to racism.  It's like the EHRC report never happened.

Jez still wields much power in the party it seems.

I think people would have been fine with it if he had at least put out a proper apology as opposed to whatever that was earlier.

It just felt like the non-apology was just enough to give an excuse to a body that wanted to end his suspension as soon as it could.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1685 on: Yesterday at 08:19:27 PM »
From Starmer on Twitter

Quote
I know that this has been another painful day for the Jewish community and those Labour members who have fought so hard to tackle antisemitism.
 
I know the hurt that has been caused and the trauma people have felt.

Jeremy Corbyn's statement in response to the EHRC report was wrong and completely distracted from a report that identified unlawful conduct in our tackling of racism within the Labour Party. This should shame us all.

I will not allow a focus on one individual to prevent us from doing the vital work of tackling antisemitism.

When I stood as leader of the Labour Party, I was clear that my first priority would be to root out antisemitism. It still is.

I know we have a long way to go, but I am absolutely resolute in my determination to make the Labour Party a safe place for Jewish people.

I stand by the commitments I made last month to accept the findings and the recommendations of the EHRCs report in full.

That must mean establishing an independent complaints process as soon as possible in the New Year.

This is my commitment and my promise to our party, the Jewish community and the British people.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1686 on: Yesterday at 08:20:16 PM »
Keir Starmer
@Keir_Starmer
I know that this has been another painful day for the Jewish community and those Labour members who have fought so hard to tackle antisemitism.
 
I know the hurt that has been caused and the trauma people have felt.

Jeremy Corbyn's statement in response to the EHRC report was wrong and completely distracted from a report that identified unlawful conduct in our tackling of racism within the Labour Party. This should shame us all.

I will not allow a focus on one individual to prevent us from doing the vital work of tackling antisemitism.

When I stood as leader of the Labour Party, I was clear that my first priority would be to root out antisemitism. It still is.

I know we have a long way to go, but I am absolutely resolute in my determination to make the Labour Party a safe place for Jewish people.

I stand by the commitments I made last month to accept the findings and the recommendations of the EHRCs report in full.

That must mean establishing an independent complaints process as soon as possible in the New Year.

This is my commitment and my promise to our party, the Jewish community and the British people.

https://twitter.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1328793679268634624?s=20
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1687 on: Yesterday at 08:25:55 PM »
The assumption is that the case will be sent to the independent review panel when it is set up.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1688 on: Yesterday at 08:38:49 PM »
Quote
Beth Rigby@BethRigby·44s

Starmer statement. Reads as man unhappy with NEC decision but not willing to condemn it outright. What can he control? Understand no decision yet made on whether to restore party whip to Corbyn...
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 09:00:27 PM »
Don't know why people on both sides now have had a whinge about Starmer, first for suspending him and secondly for reinstating him.

He's had no part of either decision, political interference from the leadership in disciplinary matters was one of the main failings highlighted in the EHRC report.

Im no fan of Corbyn and ideally i want him out but if the disciplinary panel has reinstated him then we should accept they have made the decision fairly and according to the rules unless someone can specifically point something out why it is wrong according to the rules.

Getting pretty sick of people going "i dont like the decision, it must be wrong" as if thats any kind of logical argument about anything.

I wanted him out but i didnt see the full evidence from both sides, i didnt study the rulebook or take legal council over this so i cant really condem those that have gone through all that and came up with a decision i, in my ignorance, thought might go the other way.

Unless people stop kicking off at every decision thats made that they dont personally approve of there's going to be no end to this shitshow.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 09:09:17 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 09:00:27 PM
Don't know why people on both sides now have had a whinge about Starmer, first for suspending him and secondly for reinstating him.

He's had no part of either decision, political interference from the leadership in disciplinary matters was one of the main failings highlighted in the EHRC report.

Im no fan of Corbyn and ideally i want him out but if the disciplinary panel has reinstated him then we should accept they have made the decision fairly and according to the rules unless someone can specifically point something out why it is wrong according to the rules.

Getting pretty sick of people going "i dont like the decision, it must be wrong" as if thats any kind of logical argument about anything.

I wanted him out but i didnt see the full evidence from both sides, i didnt study the rulebook or take legal council over this so i cant really condem those that have gone through all that and came up with a decision i, in my ignorance, thought might go the other way.

Unless people stop kicking off at every decision thats made that they dont personally approve of there's going to be no end to this shitshow.

I would say the ones who dont like the decision and want it changed or derided are akin to Trump supporters right now, if you are a democrat then you abide by decisions made especially when they have more in depth information than we do.

This is even though i think Corbyn should now vanish in the background of the party, rather than stay like a modern day spectre at the feast.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 09:09:51 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 09:00:27 PM
Don't know why people on both sides now have had a whinge about Starmer, first for suspending him and secondly for reinstating him.

He's had no part of either decision, political interference from the leadership in disciplinary matters was one of the main failings highlighted in the EHRC report.

Im no fan of Corbyn and ideally i want him out but if the disciplinary panel has reinstated him then we should accept they have made the decision fairly and according to the rules unless someone can specifically point something out why it is wrong according to the rules.

Getting pretty sick of people going "i dont like the decision, it must be wrong" as if thats any kind of logical argument about anything.

I wanted him out but i didnt see the full evidence from both sides, i didnt study the rulebook or take legal council over this so i cant really condem those that have gone through all that and came up with a decision i, in my ignorance, thought might go the other way.

Unless people stop kicking off at every decision thats made that they dont personally approve of there's going to be no end to this shitshow.

The big problem for Starmer though will be that restoring the whip is his decision, so he will get caught up in being seen to accept Corbyn's conduct when that happens
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 09:10:02 PM »
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 09:00:27 PM
Don't know why people on both sides now have had a whinge about Starmer, first for suspending him and secondly for reinstating him.

He's had no part of either decision, political interference from the leadership in disciplinary matters was one of the main failings highlighted in the EHRC report.

Im no fan of Corbyn and ideally i want him out but if the disciplinary panel has reinstated him then we should accept they have made the decision fairly and according to the rules unless someone can specifically point something out why it is wrong according to the rules.

Getting pretty sick of people going "i dont like the decision, it must be wrong" as if thats any kind of logical argument about anything.

I wanted him out but i didnt see the full evidence from both sides, i didnt study the rulebook or take legal council over this so i cant really condem those that have gone through all that and came up with a decision i, in my ignorance, thought might go the other way.

Unless people stop kicking off at every decision thats made that they dont personally approve of there's going to be no end to this shitshow.

I'm ok with a decision to reinstate him, but I want to hear no more from him, and I want to hear no more from his followers whitewashing his record and character. AFAIK they're on social media still peddling their version of the backstab story, and holding the current leader to standards which they absolve Corbyn from (see the previous page).
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 09:10:27 PM »
Tonight gives a perfect glimpse into the difference between the two wings of the party.

One wing: comfortable challenging Starmer on areas of concern when needed.

Corbynistas: *incapable* of criticising literally anything from Corbyns mouth in 5 years as its absolutely a cult.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 09:13:13 PM »
Fallen leader syndrome. It's going to take a while.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 09:16:49 PM »
All this palaver over Corbyn and yet still theres not a mention of slight consequence for the Iraq and Afghanistan war criminals.

A huge chunk of Labour supporters, members and lobbyists are Corbynites. Cant just kick him out.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 09:18:17 PM »
Corbyn and his cronies, please consign to history or we will never kick the Tories out.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1697 on: Yesterday at 09:20:18 PM »
There were no war criminals in Iraq and Afghanistan (in the Labour party). You may wish there were, but there weren't. That's why "there is no mention."
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1698 on: Yesterday at 09:21:40 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:16:49 PM
All this palaver over Corbyn and yet still theres not a mention of slight consequence for the Iraq and Afghanistan war criminals.

A huge chunk of Labour supporters, members and lobbyists are Corbynites. Cant just kick him out.

I think activists and lobbyists yes, voters no. If members were so pro-Corbyn how come Starmer got in?

I agree you can't just kick them out but there's a quid pro quo in their coming to terms with his deep unpopularity with the country and his lack of leadership skills, otherwise Labour stops becoming a political party and just becomes a protest movement. You can't have an ex-leader of the party poisoning it on an on-going basis.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1699 on: Yesterday at 09:22:11 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:16:49 PM
All this palaver over Corbyn and yet still theres not a mention of slight consequence for the Iraq and Afghanistan war criminals.

A huge chunk of Labour supporters, members and lobbyists are Corbynites. Cant just kick him out.
Well if hes guilty you can kick him out. And should kick him out.

The issue here has been that the prices is in no way unbiased. 
Has that made a difference?  Who knows.  Does it make a difference to those who the Labour Party illegally discriminated against? Largely, hell yes....
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1700 on: Yesterday at 09:23:14 PM »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:18:17 PM
Corbyn and his cronies, please consign to history or we will never kick the Tories out.

Haven't you gotten the memo yet? They don't give two shits about kicking out the tories so long as they control the Labour Party.

Winning elections? Pah!! Let's protest about the middle east instead with millions of motions!!
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1701 on: Yesterday at 09:25:43 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:16:49 PM
All this palaver over Corbyn and yet still theres not a mention of slight consequence for the Iraq and Afghanistan war criminals.

A huge chunk of Labour supporters, members and lobbyists are Corbynites. Cant just kick him out.

There's been plenty of consequence, with Gordon Brown caught up in it as well. The last Labour government, which did more good than any other government in my life, has been demonised like nothing else. Every time I wish Labour would talk about the huge achievements in 1997-2010, Corbyn supporters would pipe up with "What about Iraq?". Even before Corbyn was a thing, it was fashionable to do down the last Labour government (see Ed Milliband).
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1702 on: Yesterday at 09:27:18 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:16:49 PM
All this palaver over Corbyn and yet still theres not a mention of slight consequence for the Iraq and Afghanistan war criminals.

A huge chunk of Labour supporters, members and lobbyists are Corbynites. Cant just kick him out.

How many Labour supporters are Corbynites should have no bearing whatsoever on a disciplinary decision. The last leadership has got the party into deep bother with their unprofessional and incompetent meddling in disciplinary matters.

The palavar is only continuing because the stupid old twat wont do the decent thing, the thing that all ex leaders do. Leave quietly and let your successor a fair crack of the whip.

But he's a pompus, vain, stupid, narcissistic prick.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1703 on: Yesterday at 09:28:22 PM »
What on earth has tonight's decision got to do with Blair anyway?
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1704 on: Yesterday at 09:30:00 PM »
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 09:28:22 PM
What on earth has tonight's decision got to do with Blair anyway?

Whataboutery...
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1705 on: Yesterday at 09:32:43 PM »
From Jim Pickard (FT) - one well-placed Labour source tells me theres almost no chance of Corbyn getting the whip back - lets see
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1706 on: Yesterday at 09:34:47 PM »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 09:32:43 PM
From Jim Pckard (FT) - one well-placed Labour source tells me theres almost no chance of Corbyn getting the whip back - lets see

To be honest what difference does it make if he has the whip? He won't respect it anyway.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1707 on: Yesterday at 09:59:47 PM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:16:49 PM
All this palaver over Corbyn and yet still theres not a mention of slight consequence for the Iraq and Afghanistan war criminals.

Including from you, I've noticed.

Which war criminal aren't you mentioning? Are you covering something up?

Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 09:09:17 PM
I would say the ones who dont like the decision and want it changed or derided are akin to Trump supporters right now

What a pathetic shout to make, Geoff.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1708 on: Yesterday at 10:00:24 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 09:34:47 PM
To be honest what difference does it make if he has the whip? He won't respect it anyway.
Hes not eligible for re-election next time if he doesnt have the whip.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1709 on: Yesterday at 10:15:32 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:00:24 PM
Hes not eligible for re-election next time if he doesnt have the whip.
at his age might be good for him , although if it did happen they will be making him a even bigger cult figure
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1710 on: Yesterday at 10:40:45 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Yesterday at 10:15:32 PM
at his age might be good for him , although if it did happen they will be making him a even bigger cult figure
A cult amongst those who will never get elected..

I dont think it really matters anymore...

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1711 on: Yesterday at 11:36:05 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 10:40:45 PM
A cult amongst those who will never get elected..

I dont think it really matters anymore...


it does if you want the party to move on
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1712 on: Yesterday at 11:46:32 PM »
Quote from: andy07 on Yesterday at 09:18:17 PM
Corbyn and his cronies, please consign to history or we will never kick the Tories out.

Exactly this!!

The Corbynites were showing their true colours the other night on social media after Rachel Riley appeared on family fortunes.  I've not seen twitter go so vile in a long time.  Whether you like her or hate her, the personal abuse that she got from all the Corbynites was horrendous and un called for.  These are probably the same people who tweet things like #bekind.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1713 on: Today at 12:36:02 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 07:09:47 PM
JLM statement.



Part on emboldening others is core to the decisions ahead now. If the precedent is one that activity which can result in the party ending up in court for breaking the law is worthy only of shame (if people actually understand the shame of it), as what Corbyn has done is actionable by the party, then there's a very long road ahead of court and statutory enforcement as others test out if they can copy the precedent and cause harassment for a minority community.

For me there is a fair bit of goalpost-shifting in that statement. Corbyn was rightly suspended because he broke the party discipline that I imagine had been made explicit to all involved in the Labour Party at that level in terms of the response to the A/S report. He's begrudgingly acknowledged that error.

Do others on here feel that there was enough in the actual contents of the report to justify either chucking him out of the party immediately or demanding that he perform some kind of 1984 style declaration of guilt?

The sooner Labour move on from this issue the sooner they can concentrate on winning the next election. Furthermore in my opinion the sooner they move on from the Corbyn issue the sooner they can actually get to grips with anti-semitism within the party without it becoming tangled up in factional politics.   
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1714 on: Today at 12:42:36 AM »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 09:59:47 PM

What a pathetic shout to make, Geoff.


I don't agree with the Trump comparison but I think this thread is much more interesting and constructive if people like Geoff are able to participate without that level of vitriol being chucked their way almost immediately.

Just my 2c - take it or leave it.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1715 on: Today at 12:50:30 AM »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 09:16:49 PM
All this palaver over Corbyn and yet still theres not a mention of slight consequence for the Iraq and Afghanistan war criminals.

A huge chunk of Labour supporters, members and lobbyists are Corbynites. Cant just kick him out.

Yawn, this false equivalency yet again, Corbyn was not suspended because of his actions as leader, it was purely because of his idiotic statement he made in light of the report in an effort to downplay his own part.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 01:16:35 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 12:36:02 AM
For me there is a fair bit of goalpost-shifting in that statement. Corbyn was rightly suspended because he broke the party discipline that I imagine had been made explicit to all involved in the Labour Party at that level in terms of the response to the A/S report. He's begrudgingly acknowledged that error.

Do others on here feel that there was enough in the actual contents of the report to justify either chucking him out of the party immediately or demanding that he perform some kind of 1984 style declaration of guilt?

The sooner Labour move on from this issue the sooner they can concentrate on winning the next election. Furthermore in my opinion the sooner they move on from the Corbyn issue the sooner they can actually get to grips with anti-semitism within the party without it becoming tangled up in factional politics.   

It's an accurate reflection of the issues which arise from the combination of saying what Corbyn did was wrong and the sanction imposed. The reason why party discipline was set at 'stop denying and/or minimising what was happening' is because the EHRC said that it was resulting in unlawful behaviour for which the party could be found responsible in court.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1717 on: Today at 01:35:30 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:16:35 AM
It's an accurate reflection of the issues which arise from the combination of saying what Corbyn did was wrong and the sanction imposed. The reason why party discipline was set at 'stop denying and/or minimising what was happening' is because the EHRC said that it was resulting in unlawful behaviour for which the party could be found responsible in court.

Quote
"He has offered no apology for his total failure of leadership to tackle anti-semitism in the Labour Party, or contrition for his role in allowing political manipulation of the disciplinary process by his own office in his name" 

Many of us might agree with that sentiment but it has nothing to do with why he was suspended.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1718 on: Today at 01:47:23 AM »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 01:35:30 AM
Many of us might agree with that sentiment but it has nothing to do with why he was suspended.

He was suspended for bringing the party into disrepute, no? And without mitigation, other than a last minute clean-up of some of his language, his conduct on that day has been found to be shameful but not disreputable.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1719 on: Today at 02:10:26 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:47:23 AM
He was suspended for bringing the party into disrepute, no? And without mitigation, other than a last minute clean-up of some of his language, his conduct on that day has been found to be shameful but not disreputable.

That would be my opinion of his conduct - shameful enough to be cast into the political wilderness and told to stay there but in the light of his public acceptance that it is Starmer that is in charge of Labour (and perhaps more importantly in this context in charge of Labour's response to the report)  and not him, not sufficiently disreputable to chuck him out of the party. Do you see it differently (a genuine question not a rhetorical one)?
