I'm trying to figure out 3 members of the hard left on the NEC who don't have a conflict of interest. From offering him legal advice, to public statements, to endorsements. It's a mess and why thought was best to leave it to independent body to rule on so there was no perception of a stitch up (regardless of outcome) for political ends. Which is the very thing Labour were found to have been unlawfully doing the past few years and which could leave the party open to legal action. For added fubar, the fact panels were being convened without members having had any training in relevant issues whatsoever was also found to be unlawful. One huge toxic mess which will continue to have consequences whether a non-apology and face value reverse is seen as adequate in this case or not.