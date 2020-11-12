« previous next »
Author Topic: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.

Dr. Beaker

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 07:32:47 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 07:11:53 PM
Fat Scouser used to tell a funny story about Hawking by the way. He met him somewhere in the US.
Yeah, that was an excellent story.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

CornerFlag

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 09:39:39 PM
https://twitter.com/EuropeElects/status/1328451381263470594

UK (GB), YouGov poll:

LAB-S&D: 40%   
CON-ECR: 38% (+3)
LDEM-RE: 5% (-2)
SNP-G/EFA: 5%
GREENS-G/EFA: 5% (+1)
BREXIT-NI: 4% (-2)
PC-G/EFA: 1%

+/- vs. 4-5 Nov

Fieldwork: 11-12 November 2020
Sample size: 1,632

Marginal Tory increases at the expense of the Brexit and Lib Dem parties, nothing that you couldn't have guessed.  Labour holding that slight lead.
Tepid T₂O

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1642 on: Today at 12:16:47 PM
Corbyn with a quite carefully worded statement today.

Theres an NEC meeting to discuss his fate.  Seems like a bit of a stick up to let him back in.

Now, Im not one who thinks he should necessarily be kicked out of the Labour Party for these comments.  But his statement was in no way an apology. And it should have been, he should have said sorry and admitted his fault.

But he didnt
Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1643 on: Today at 12:31:16 PM
I'm trying to figure out 3 members of the hard left on the NEC who don't have a conflict of interest. From offering him legal advice, to public statements, to endorsements. It's a mess and why thought was best to leave it to independent body to rule on so there was no perception of a stitch up (regardless of outcome) for political ends. Which is the very thing Labour were found to have been unlawfully doing the past few years and which could leave the party open to legal action. For added fubar, the fact panels were being convened without members having had any training in relevant issues whatsoever was also found to be unlawful. One huge toxic mess which will continue to have consequences whether a non-apology and face value reverse is seen as adequate in this case or not.
Crumble

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1644 on: Today at 12:37:50 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:16:47 PM

Now, Im not one who thinks he should necessarily be kicked out of the Labour Party for these comments.  But his statement was in no way an apology. And it should have been, he should have said sorry and admitted his fault.

But he didnt

Mr Corbyn doesn't believe he's done anything wrong, so he will never say sorry. He's not one for political expediency.
Tepid T₂O

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1645 on: Today at 12:41:22 PM
Why is it so difficult to have said sorry. An apology?

Politicians really confuse me sometimes.
Ray K

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1646 on: Today at 12:51:28 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 12:41:22 PM
Why is it so difficult to have said sorry. An apology?

Politicians really confuse me sometimes.
I think political theorists Reg Dwight & Bernie Taupin said something similar a few decades ago.
Tepid T₂O

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1647 on: Today at 12:56:57 PM
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 12:51:28 PM
I think political theorists Reg Dwight & Bernie Taupin said something similar a few decades ago.
:lmao
