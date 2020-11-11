Tell me about it. This is a motion to be debated at our next GC in Cambridge.
Confirms that criticism of Israels internationally unlawful conduct and standing up for the
human rights of the dispossessed and oppressed Palestinian people are entirely consistent
with the Labour Partys values;
Notes with great concern the failure of the United Kingdom and other United Nations members
since 1967 to impose stringent sanctions on Israel until it ceases -
o Its illegal occupation of the independent state of Palestine including East Jerusalem,
o Its discriminatory treatment of the Palestinian people which, according to the UN
Human Rights Special Rapporteur, appear(s) to constitute apartheid and segregation¹,
o The similar treatment of 1.7 million Palestinian descendants within its own boundaries,
o The creeping annexation of Palestinian land through illegal settlements including in
East Jerusalem,
o Its application of deeply discriminatory planning laws, and bulldozing of Palestinian
houses,
o Its unacceptable treatment of Palestinian children including trial in military courts,
imprisonment in Israeli jails, the systematic ill treatment of them therein and denial of
rights afforded to them under international law, and
o Its unlawful siege of Gaza since 2007, depriving its residents of water, electricity,
adequate health care and other essentials, and exposing them to bombing and
invasion;
Urges the Party nationally to commit us when in government, while maintaining essential
diplomatic relations, to -
o Impose stringent sanctions on Israel unless and until Israel takes the action demanded
of it above, including full restoration of the independent state of Palestine including East
Jerusalem, guaranteeing its full independence, and enabling a humane right of return
for the 7 million Palestinian refugees, 1.5 million of whom live in recognized refugee
camps in neighbouring countries, having been dispossessed and displaced by Israeli
action from the 1948 Nakba (Catastrophe) onwards;
o Ban all sales of arms to Israel until this action is complete; and
o Seek the exclusion of Israel from all forms of international recognition including cultural
and sporting events.
Submits this motion to the 2021 Annual Conference for adoption as Labour Party policy
This notwithstanding that the person who has written this motion is upset that his 11 pages of supplementary will not be allowed to be seen
This is what we have to put up with now