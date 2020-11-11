« previous next »
The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 11, 2020, 07:25:24 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on November 11, 2020, 03:38:34 PM
Millions of self employed must be very angry with Johnson for being denied furlough, imagine many of these people have voted Tory for years as well. they won't forget how this government has treated them come election time, many have gone under.  Starmer came after Johnson on this today, Johnson as good as ignored them, big mistake.

You have far more faith in the British electorate than I do.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 11, 2020, 07:48:21 PM
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on November 11, 2020, 07:25:24 PM
You have far more faith in the British electorate than I do.
:)
I know what you mean but people have gone months without a penny watching others getting 80% pay. that must make them feel very bitter, many have gone under, it's something I don't think they will forget especially if they watched Johnson dismissing their pleas for help today.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 12, 2020, 03:00:58 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on November 11, 2020, 07:48:21 PM
:)
I know what you mean but people have gone months without a penny watching others getting 80% pay. that must make them feel very bitter, many have gone under, it's something I don't think they will forget especially if they watched Johnson dismissing their pleas for help today.

Besides those, you also have the poor sods who were out of work when that scheme started, fuckall jobs available outside of zero hour bullshit, but they are still expected to get by on uc, furlough should have been a universal basic income scheme instead.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 05:33:35 PM
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 40% (-1)
CON: 40% (+1)
LDEM: 7% (-)
GRN: 5% (+1)

via RedfieldWilton, 11 Nov
Changes w/ 28 Oct

"Since our last poll was conducted a fortnight ago, the Labour Party has suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn, a move Keir Starmer described as appropriate. In the aftermath of this internal dispute within the Labour Party, Keir Starmers approval rating rose by 5%, and it now stands at net +14% approval. Overall, 38% approve of the Leader of the Oppositions performance, while 24% disapprove. A quarter (25%) of those who voted for the Conservative Party in the 2019 Election approve of the Labour Leaders performance, while a significant plurality (36%) of 2019 Conservative voters neither approve nor disapprove."

https://redfieldandwiltonstrategies.com/latest-gb-voting-intention-11-november-2020/

NEC election results should be some time tonight. Apparently a bit of a fuss because people who've left the party still wanted their votes counted and the party have said that if you resigned your membership before voting then your vote is invalid and are having to go through to remove those ineligible votes.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 05:44:52 PM
If Corbyn really wanted to help Labour win the next election, this is what he should do. On the eve of the poll he ought to make a speech to his friends decrying what has happened to the party and calling Starmer a trimmer and an opportunist etc. Really give the new Labour leadership both barrels. That will allow Starmer to make a barnstorming speech in response, eviscerating Magic Grandpa, and reminding the British public that the Labour party has changed completely from the time it was briefly taken over by a load of Trot loonies. Then watch the dial move violently to Keir Starmer.

But does Corbyn really love Labour that much? Would he do them a last favour like that? 
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 06:16:27 PM
Piddock back on the NEC?

Terrible news
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 06:18:23 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November 13, 2020, 06:16:27 PM
Piddock back on the NEC?

Terrible news

Unsurprising though.

5 for the Momentum slate, 3 Labour to Win and Ann Black from the soft left
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 06:18:59 PM
Quote from: Zeb on November 13, 2020, 05:33:35 PM
NEC election results should be some time tonight. Apparently a bit of a fuss because people who've left the party still wanted their votes counted and the party have said that if you resigned your membership before voting then your vote is invalid and are having to go through to remove those ineligible votes.

And only 214 invalid votes in the end (I think).
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 06:23:21 PM
Quote from: ljycb on November 13, 2020, 06:18:59 PM
And only 214 invalid votes in the end (I think).

I get the feeling that many of those performatively leaving had performatively left several times before the past few months.

---

Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November 13, 2020, 06:16:27 PM
Piddock back on the NEC?

Terrible news

Yeah, on her past record we give it a couple of years and she'll be replaced by someone from Tory HQ.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 06:24:11 PM
Quote from: Zeb on November 13, 2020, 06:23:21 PM
I get the feeling that many of those performatively leaving had performatively left several times before the past few months.

---

Yeah, on her past record we give it a couple of years and she'll be replaced by someone from Tory HQ.

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 06:28:15 PM
Quote from: Zeb on November 13, 2020, 06:23:21 PM
I get the feeling that many of those performatively leaving had performatively left several times before the past few months.

---

Yeah, on her past record we give it a couple of years and she'll be replaced by someone from Tory HQ.
:lmao :lmao
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 06:30:09 PM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on November 13, 2020, 06:16:27 PM
Piddock back on the NEC?

Terrible news

She's the coal-miner isn't she?
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 06:41:51 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 13, 2020, 06:30:09 PM
She's the coal-miner isn't she?
Yeah, goes down a storm in the Durham Miners gala, would have gone down a storm in the red wall in the 70s as well.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 06:51:51 PM
My local CLP nominated Pidcock.  It's full of Corbynites!
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 06:57:36 PM

So NEC results.........overall can't have too many complaints. We still maintain control over the corbynistas and Ann Black is back where she belongs keeping both wings of the party to account. Unfortunately Pillock sorry I meant Pidcock also got through alas at least she can't lose this seat to a tory next..........Although to her and her chums anyone not on their side are all probably tories to her anyway blue, red or yellow. But overall Keir has a working majority on the NEC so it's a good day. Could have been better but it could have been worse.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 13, 2020, 07:09:00 PM
30% turnout apparently, 0.3% margin for the Momentum disabled winner  :-\
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 14, 2020, 10:25:29 PM
Chris Williamson is asking Corbynites to leave the Labour party and come and join him in a true working-class socialist party

https://twitter.com/DerbyChrisW/status/1326781774949650432

Such a party will fail, as they all do. But I sincerely wish him success in his efforts to attract the Corbynites.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 14, 2020, 10:41:35 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 14, 2020, 10:25:29 PM
Chris Williamson is asking Corbynites to leave the Labour party and come and join him in a true working-class socialist party

https://twitter.com/DerbyChrisW/status/1326781774949650432

Such a party will fail, as they all do. But I sincerely wish him success in his efforts to attract the Corbynites.
A working class party is something to be, A working class party is something to be.
Keep you doped on bullshit,Blairites and Jeremy.
Till you so f... crazy you think everyone is Tory.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 14, 2020, 11:06:55 PM
Inevitable and fratricidal in equal measure.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Yesterday at 11:23:49 AM
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Yesterday at 12:03:42 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:23:49 AM
https://twitter.com/JimmySecUK/status/1327913040583536641?s=20

Diane Abbott thinks Uyghur is a place...

The ignorance of the woman. But also the deceitfulness. One cursory glance at that sponsors of that meeting shows all you need to know. Apologists for Chinese imperialism and repression. Pilger for gods sake. If Pilger is involved in something the rule is you stay clear.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Yesterday at 12:08:36 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:23:49 AM
https://twitter.com/JimmySecUK/status/1327913040583536641?s=20

Diane Abbott thinks Uyghur is a place...

Diane Abbott called all the contributors on her Zoom chat 'a great line-up' just a few tweets before denying all knowledge of who and what they were, and still managed to non-apology doing it.

Labour Muslim Network released a report today which said a large number of respondents had faced islamophobia within the party (they attempted to get a representative sample within the party across 400 respondents). Also pointed finger at complaints system being a mess. Hopefully independent process can be sorted relatively swiftly now Starmer has a majority on the NEC. Know locally to me we've done training on a number of forms of bigotry at the same time although attendance can be hit and miss. Does point to the party needing to stop pretending that being able to spot the far right and Tories at it grants a free pass for members to have a go too.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Yesterday at 12:10:02 PM
Islamophobia needs to be stamped down on..

Far far too many mainstream slurs
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Yesterday at 12:12:53 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on November 13, 2020, 06:30:09 PM
She's the coal-miner isn't she?

No. The coal miner's daughter or am I getting confused with someone from the Appalachians?
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Yesterday at 12:42:20 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 11:23:49 AM
https://twitter.com/JimmySecUK/status/1327913040583536641?s=20

Diane Abbott thinks Uyghur is a place...

That is actually mental. One of the biggest human rights violations currently occurring anywhere in the world right now and apparently not a clue.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Yesterday at 01:03:47 PM
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Yesterday at 12:42:20 PM
That is actually mental. One of the biggest human rights violations currently occurring anywhere in the world right now and apparently not a clue.

Unfortunately for some, if it can't be pinned on the "Imperialist West" it didn't happen
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Yesterday at 01:58:07 PM
Somehow, and don't ask me how, Owen Jones has managed to blame it on Tony Blair

https://twitter.com/OwenJones84/status/1327959368034299906?s=20
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Yesterday at 02:44:19 PM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 01:58:07 PM
Somehow, and don't ask me how, Owen Jones has managed to blame it on Tony Blair

https://twitter.com/OwenJones84/status/1327959368034299906?s=20

He's hilarious, starts of by saying she shouldnt have been involved but all this highlights is she's still the victim and Blair blah blah blah.

They take no responsibility for any of their own actions, ever. Always someones elses fault.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Today at 12:29:45 PM
Momentum's candidate vetting is suspect af. From MPs down to NEC. Even if nothing comes of this, this isn't someone who should be in a position of responsibility if they can't figure out how to manage their social media without landing themselves in an investigation.

Quote
Labour has launched an investigation into social media posts by a newly elected member of the partys ruling national executive committee (NEC),  including one which stated: If I run the risk of getting suspended for calling Israel an apartheid state then so be it. Suspend me.

Gemma Bolton was one of five left-wing candidates backed by the Momentum organisation to be voted on to the powerful NEC on Friday following an internal poll of party members.

Jewish Chronicle

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Today at 01:03:08 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:29:45 PM
Momentum's candidate vetting is suspect af. From MPs down to NEC. Even if nothing comes of this, this isn't someone who should be in a position of responsibility if they can't figure out how to manage their social media without landing themselves in an investigation.

Jewish Chronicle

Asking this entirely in good faith (because I do often find myself questioning the motives of those on the Labour left I know who speak about nothing but antisemitism and the Israel/Palestine conflict related to Corbyn) but is there a suggestion here that calling Israel an apartheid regime is antisemitic? If so, why is that? For anyone who answers, please dont bite my head off, Im just curious to know what the link there is. Is it about delegitimising Israel or something?
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Today at 01:18:23 PM
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:03:08 PM
Asking this entirely in good faith (because I do often find myself questioning the motives of those on the Labour left I know who speak about nothing but antisemitism and the Israel/Palestine conflict related to Corbyn) but is there a suggestion here that calling Israel an apartheid regime is antisemitic? If so, why is that? For anyone who answers, please dont bite my head off, Im just curious to know what the link there is. Is it about delegitimising Israel or something?

Thing here is linked to the difference between 'regime' and 'state' - sidestepping the boring shitshow around whether something is or isn't apartheid. It's the implicit accusation of 'Israel is a racist endeavour' just by existing as a state. To be honest, I don't think that'll be the only thing which has resulted in an investigation but the 'this is a hill I will die on' is going to be the angle a (Jewish) newspaper takes, especially on a part of the Labour party (the CLPD) which has replaced someone, their secretary at the time, who had to be suspended for ranting about Jews at an NEC meeting with their co-chair (and PPC at the last election).
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Today at 01:21:49 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 01:18:23 PM
Thing here is linked to the difference between 'regime' and 'state' - sidestepping the boring shitshow around whether something is or isn't apartheid. It's the implicit accusation of 'Israel is a racist endeavour' just by existing as a state. To be honest, I don't think that'll be the only thing which has resulted in an investigation but the 'this is a hill I will die on' is going to be the angle a (Jewish) newspaper takes, especially on a part of the Labour party (the CLPD) which has replaced someone, their secretary at the time, who had to be suspended for ranting about Jews at an NEC meeting with their co-chair (and PPC at the last election).

Right, that makes a lot more sense to me now. Nice one Zeb.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Today at 01:44:24 PM
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 01:03:47 PM
Unfortunately for some, if it can't be pinned on the "Imperialist West" it didn't happen

Exactly so.

Muslims subjected to genocide in the Balkans? Doesn't count. It was the Serbs. Arabs murdered in their millions in Syria? Doesn't count. The British and Americans weren't present. Muslims subjected to genocide in the Xinjiang? Doesn't count it was the Chinese.

And people like Abbott have the nerve to call themselves "internationalists" and "anti-racists". It's utter shit.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Today at 01:50:56 PM
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:03:08 PM
Asking this entirely in good faith (because I do often find myself questioning the motives of those on the Labour left I know who speak about nothing but antisemitism and the Israel/Palestine conflict related to Corbyn) but is there a suggestion here that calling Israel an apartheid regime is antisemitic? If so, why is that? For anyone who answers, please dont bite my head off, Im just curious to know what the link there is. Is it about delegitimising Israel or something?

It's partly about that. And it's partly about showcasing one's ignorance about South Africa 1948 to 1992.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Today at 02:28:18 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:29:45 PM
Momentum's candidate vetting is suspect af. From MPs down to NEC. Even if nothing comes of this, this isn't someone who should be in a position of responsibility if they can't figure out how to manage their social media without landing themselves in an investigation.

Jewish Chronicle
Why are they so obsessed with Israel+Palestine.
I never once heard a Scouser bring up Israel or Palestine when discussing politics in the past, it was always about those bas.. Tories, always about what affects us personally, now there are people talking about Israel right to exist etc and how Jeremy is not responsible for the rise in Antisemitism. do they not see the connection?
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Today at 05:32:16 PM
Tell me about it. This is a motion to be debated at our next GC in Cambridge.

 Confirms that criticism of Israels internationally unlawful conduct and standing up for the
human rights of the dispossessed and oppressed Palestinian people are entirely consistent
with the Labour Partys values;
 Notes with great concern the failure of the United Kingdom and other United Nations members
since 1967 to impose stringent sanctions on Israel until it ceases -
o Its illegal occupation of the independent state of Palestine including East Jerusalem,
o Its discriminatory treatment of the Palestinian people which, according to the UN
Human Rights Special Rapporteur, appear(s) to constitute apartheid and segregation¹,
o The similar treatment of 1.7 million Palestinian descendants within its own boundaries,
o The creeping annexation of Palestinian land through illegal settlements including in
East Jerusalem,
o Its application of deeply discriminatory planning laws, and bulldozing of Palestinian
houses,
o Its unacceptable treatment of Palestinian children including trial in military courts,
imprisonment in Israeli jails, the systematic ill treatment of them therein and denial of
rights afforded to them under international law, and
o Its unlawful siege of Gaza since 2007, depriving its residents of water, electricity,
adequate health care and other essentials, and exposing them to bombing and
invasion;
 Urges the Party nationally to commit us when in government, while maintaining essential
diplomatic relations, to -
o Impose stringent sanctions on Israel unless and until Israel takes the action demanded
of it above, including full restoration of the independent state of Palestine including East
Jerusalem, guaranteeing its full independence, and enabling a humane right of return
for the 7 million Palestinian refugees, 1.5 million of whom live in recognized refugee
camps in neighbouring countries, having been dispossessed and displaced by Israeli
action from the 1948 Nakba (Catastrophe) onwards;
o Ban all sales of arms to Israel until this action is complete; and
o Seek the exclusion of Israel from all forms of international recognition including cultural
and sporting events.
 Submits this motion to the 2021 Annual Conference for adoption as Labour Party policy

 :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt :butt This notwithstanding that the person who has written this motion is upset that his 11 pages of supplementary will not be allowed to be seen  ;D

This is what we have to put up with now  :'(
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Today at 05:48:59 PM
I think that the majority of Labour voters and certainly members are critical of Israel. They should be.

But it's the relentlessness of the criticism and its one-eyedness that's so distressing. Year after year of resolutions like this one without even the slightest sense that the other side is worthy of condemnation too. And then the stupidity of a boycott of the only Jewish state in the world, while far worse human-rights abusers carry on in their merry way. Diane Abbott and China, this week!

My favourite Israeli boycott story is Prof Stephen Hawking, a man I like. I liked to hear him too, which we could do thanks to the little bit of technical wizardry that was attached to the voice-box. Made in Israel it was. So here we had a man whose voice was given to him by Israelis refusing to speak to Israelis.

Go figure, as the Yanks say!

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Today at 06:33:21 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:48:59 PM
I think that the majority of Labour voters and certainly members are critical of Israel. They should be.

But it's the relentlessness of the criticism and its one-eyedness that's so distressing. Year after year of resolutions like this one without even the slightest sense that the other side is worthy of condemnation too. And then the stupidity of a boycott of the only Jewish state in the world, while far worse human-rights abusers carry on in their merry way. Diane Abbott and China, this week!

My favourite Israeli boycott story is Prof Stephen Hawking, a man I like. I liked to hear him too, which we could do thanks to the little bit of technical wizardry that was attached to the voice-box. Made in Israel it was. So here we had a man whose voice was given to him by Israelis refusing to speak to Israelis.

Go figure, as the Yanks say!


He probably just had the hump because the bloke that sold it to him told him he was going to sound like Barry White.
