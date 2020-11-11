Tell me about it. This is a motion to be debated at our next GC in Cambridge. Confirms that criticism of Israels internationally unlawful conduct and standing up for thehuman rights of the dispossessed and oppressed Palestinian people are entirely consistentwith the Labour Partys values; Notes with great concern the failure of the United Kingdom and other United Nations memberssince 1967 to impose stringent sanctions on Israel until it ceases -o Its illegal occupation of the independent state of Palestine including East Jerusalem,o Its discriminatory treatment of the Palestinian people which, according to the UNHuman Rights Special Rapporteur, appear(s) to constitute apartheid and segregation¹,o The similar treatment of 1.7 million Palestinian descendants within its own boundaries,o The creeping annexation of Palestinian land through illegal settlements including inEast Jerusalem,o Its application of deeply discriminatory planning laws, and bulldozing of Palestinianhouses,o Its unacceptable treatment of Palestinian children including trial in military courts,imprisonment in Israeli jails, the systematic ill treatment of them therein and denial ofrights afforded to them under international law, ando Its unlawful siege of Gaza since 2007, depriving its residents of water, electricity,adequate health care and other essentials, and exposing them to bombing andinvasion; Urges the Party nationally to commit us when in government, while maintaining essentialdiplomatic relations, to -o Impose stringent sanctions on Israel unless and until Israel takes the action demandedof it above, including full restoration of the independent state of Palestine including EastJerusalem, guaranteeing its full independence, and enabling a humane right of returnfor the 7 million Palestinian refugees, 1.5 million of whom live in recognized refugeecamps in neighbouring countries, having been dispossessed and displaced by Israeliaction from the 1948 Nakba (Catastrophe) onwards;o Ban all sales of arms to Israel until this action is complete; ando Seek the exclusion of Israel from all forms of international recognition including culturaland sporting events. Submits this motion to the 2021 Annual Conference for adoption as Labour Party policyThis notwithstanding that the person who has written this motion is upset that his 11 pages of supplementary will not be allowed to be seenThis is what we have to put up with now