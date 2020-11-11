Westminster voting intention:LAB: 40% (-1)CON: 40% (+1)LDEM: 7% (-)GRN: 5% (+1)via RedfieldWilton, 11 NovChanges w/ 28 Oct"Since our last poll was conducted a fortnight ago, the Labour Party has suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn, a move Keir Starmer described as appropriate. In the aftermath of this internal dispute within the Labour Party, Keir Starmers approval rating rose by 5%, and it now stands at net +14% approval. Overall, 38% approve of the Leader of the Oppositions performance, while 24% disapprove. A quarter (25%) of those who voted for the Conservative Party in the 2019 Election approve of the Labour Leaders performance, while a significant plurality (36%) of 2019 Conservative voters neither approve nor disapprove."NEC election results should be some time tonight. Apparently a bit of a fuss because people who've left the party still wanted their votes counted and the party have said that if you resigned your membership before voting then your vote is invalid and are having to go through to remove those ineligible votes.