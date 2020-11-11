« previous next »
Author Topic: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.  (Read 54241 times)

Online TheShanklyGates

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1600 on: November 11, 2020, 07:25:24 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 11, 2020, 03:38:34 PM
Millions of self employed must be very angry with Johnson for being denied furlough, imagine many of these people have voted Tory for years as well. they won't forget how this government has treated them come election time, many have gone under.  Starmer came after Johnson on this today, Johnson as good as ignored them, big mistake.

You have far more faith in the British electorate than I do.
Online oldfordie

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1601 on: November 11, 2020, 07:48:21 PM »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on November 11, 2020, 07:25:24 PM
You have far more faith in the British electorate than I do.
:)
I know what you mean but people have gone months without a penny watching others getting 80% pay. that must make them feel very bitter, many have gone under, it's something I don't think they will forget especially if they watched Johnson dismissing their pleas for help today.
Offline Skeeve

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1602 on: November 12, 2020, 03:00:58 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on November 11, 2020, 07:48:21 PM
:)
I know what you mean but people have gone months without a penny watching others getting 80% pay. that must make them feel very bitter, many have gone under, it's something I don't think they will forget especially if they watched Johnson dismissing their pleas for help today.

Besides those, you also have the poor sods who were out of work when that scheme started, fuckall jobs available outside of zero hour bullshit, but they are still expected to get by on uc, furlough should have been a universal basic income scheme instead.
Offline Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1603 on: Yesterday at 05:33:35 PM »
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 40% (-1)
CON: 40% (+1)
LDEM: 7% (-)
GRN: 5% (+1)

via RedfieldWilton, 11 Nov
Changes w/ 28 Oct

"Since our last poll was conducted a fortnight ago, the Labour Party has suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn, a move Keir Starmer described as appropriate. In the aftermath of this internal dispute within the Labour Party, Keir Starmers approval rating rose by 5%, and it now stands at net +14% approval. Overall, 38% approve of the Leader of the Oppositions performance, while 24% disapprove. A quarter (25%) of those who voted for the Conservative Party in the 2019 Election approve of the Labour Leaders performance, while a significant plurality (36%) of 2019 Conservative voters neither approve nor disapprove."

https://redfieldandwiltonstrategies.com/latest-gb-voting-intention-11-november-2020/

NEC election results should be some time tonight. Apparently a bit of a fuss because people who've left the party still wanted their votes counted and the party have said that if you resigned your membership before voting then your vote is invalid and are having to go through to remove those ineligible votes.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1604 on: Yesterday at 05:44:52 PM »
If Corbyn really wanted to help Labour win the next election, this is what he should do. On the eve of the poll he ought to make a speech to his friends decrying what has happened to the party and calling Starmer a trimmer and an opportunist etc. Really give the new Labour leadership both barrels. That will allow Starmer to make a barnstorming speech in response, eviscerating Magic Grandpa, and reminding the British public that the Labour party has changed completely from the time it was briefly taken over by a load of Trot loonies. Then watch the dial move violently to Keir Starmer.

But does Corbyn really love Labour that much? Would he do them a last favour like that? 
Offline Tepid T₂O

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1605 on: Yesterday at 06:16:27 PM »
Piddock back on the NEC?

Terrible news
Online filopastry

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1606 on: Yesterday at 06:18:23 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:16:27 PM
Piddock back on the NEC?

Terrible news

Unsurprising though.

5 for the Momentum slate, 3 Labour to Win and Ann Black from the soft left
Offline ljycb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1607 on: Yesterday at 06:18:59 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 05:33:35 PM
NEC election results should be some time tonight. Apparently a bit of a fuss because people who've left the party still wanted their votes counted and the party have said that if you resigned your membership before voting then your vote is invalid and are having to go through to remove those ineligible votes.

And only 214 invalid votes in the end (I think).
Offline Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1608 on: Yesterday at 06:23:21 PM »
Quote from: ljycb on Yesterday at 06:18:59 PM
And only 214 invalid votes in the end (I think).

I get the feeling that many of those performatively leaving had performatively left several times before the past few months.

---

Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:16:27 PM
Piddock back on the NEC?

Terrible news

Yeah, on her past record we give it a couple of years and she'll be replaced by someone from Tory HQ.
Online filopastry

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1609 on: Yesterday at 06:24:11 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:23:21 PM
I get the feeling that many of those performatively leaving had performatively left several times before the past few months.

---

Yeah, on her past record we give it a couple of years and she'll be replaced by someone from Tory HQ.

 ;D ;D
Online oldfordie

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1610 on: Yesterday at 06:28:15 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 06:23:21 PM
I get the feeling that many of those performatively leaving had performatively left several times before the past few months.

---

Yeah, on her past record we give it a couple of years and she'll be replaced by someone from Tory HQ.
:lmao :lmao
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1611 on: Yesterday at 06:30:09 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Yesterday at 06:16:27 PM
Piddock back on the NEC?

Terrible news

She's the coal-miner isn't she?
Online oldfordie

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1612 on: Yesterday at 06:41:51 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 06:30:09 PM
She's the coal-miner isn't she?
Yeah, goes down a storm in the Durham Miners gala, would have gone down a storm in the red wall in the 70s as well.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1613 on: Yesterday at 06:51:51 PM »
My local CLP nominated Pidcock.  It's full of Corbynites!
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1614 on: Yesterday at 06:57:36 PM »

So NEC results.........overall can't have too many complaints. We still maintain control over the corbynistas and Ann Black is back where she belongs keeping both wings of the party to account. Unfortunately Pillock sorry I meant Pidcock also got through alas at least she can't lose this seat to a tory next..........Although to her and her chums anyone not on their side are all probably tories to her anyway blue, red or yellow. But overall Keir has a working majority on the NEC so it's a good day. Could have been better but it could have been worse.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1615 on: Yesterday at 07:09:00 PM »
30% turnout apparently, 0.3% margin for the Momentum disabled winner  :-\
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1616 on: Today at 10:25:29 PM »
Chris Williamson is asking Corbynites to leave the Labour party and come and join him in a true working-class socialist party

https://twitter.com/DerbyChrisW/status/1326781774949650432

Such a party will fail, as they all do. But I sincerely wish him success in his efforts to attract the Corbynites.
