The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 11, 2020, 07:25:24 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on November 11, 2020, 03:38:34 PM
Millions of self employed must be very angry with Johnson for being denied furlough, imagine many of these people have voted Tory for years as well. they won't forget how this government has treated them come election time, many have gone under.  Starmer came after Johnson on this today, Johnson as good as ignored them, big mistake.

You have far more faith in the British electorate than I do.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
November 11, 2020, 07:48:21 PM
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on November 11, 2020, 07:25:24 PM
You have far more faith in the British electorate than I do.
:)
I know what you mean but people have gone months without a penny watching others getting 80% pay. that must make them feel very bitter, many have gone under, it's something I don't think they will forget especially if they watched Johnson dismissing their pleas for help today.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Yesterday at 03:00:58 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on November 11, 2020, 07:48:21 PM
:)
I know what you mean but people have gone months without a penny watching others getting 80% pay. that must make them feel very bitter, many have gone under, it's something I don't think they will forget especially if they watched Johnson dismissing their pleas for help today.

Besides those, you also have the poor sods who were out of work when that scheme started, fuckall jobs available outside of zero hour bullshit, but they are still expected to get by on uc, furlough should have been a universal basic income scheme instead.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Today at 05:33:35 PM
Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 40% (-1)
CON: 40% (+1)
LDEM: 7% (-)
GRN: 5% (+1)

via RedfieldWilton, 11 Nov
Changes w/ 28 Oct

"Since our last poll was conducted a fortnight ago, the Labour Party has suspended former leader Jeremy Corbyn, a move Keir Starmer described as appropriate. In the aftermath of this internal dispute within the Labour Party, Keir Starmers approval rating rose by 5%, and it now stands at net +14% approval. Overall, 38% approve of the Leader of the Oppositions performance, while 24% disapprove. A quarter (25%) of those who voted for the Conservative Party in the 2019 Election approve of the Labour Leaders performance, while a significant plurality (36%) of 2019 Conservative voters neither approve nor disapprove."

https://redfieldandwiltonstrategies.com/latest-gb-voting-intention-11-november-2020/

NEC election results should be some time tonight. Apparently a bit of a fuss because people who've left the party still wanted their votes counted and the party have said that if you resigned your membership before voting then your vote is invalid and are having to go through to remove those ineligible votes.
