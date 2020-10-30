« previous next »
The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.

Dr. Beaker

  Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1520 on: October 30, 2020, 08:10:56 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 30, 2020, 07:16:49 PM
I'm always careful Timbo when I see Peter Oborne's name attached to an article. Not because he's a pompous old Tory, but because he's a bit all over the place. He seems to change his opinions a fair old bit. I've no idea what is game is. Two years ago he was telling Daily Mail readers that Corbyn had turned Labour into a party of "Marxists and Anti-Semites"


https://twitter.com/daverich1/status/1268930963750432770?lang=en
I like people who are all over the place. I don't necessarily want to agree with everything someone writes or disagree with everything someone writes, you are getting into dangerous territory there. Provoking a bit of thought is the objective surely of a writer and it excuses inconsistency. Bit controversial eh.
Scepticism is the chastity of the intellect.

Bobsackamano

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1521 on: October 30, 2020, 08:20:11 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 30, 2020, 08:10:56 PM
I like people who are all over the place. I don't necessarily want to agree with everything someone writes or disagree with everything someone writes, you are getting into dangerous territory there. Provoking a bit of thought is the objective surely of a writer and it excuses inconsistency. Bit controversial eh.

He's also noteworthy for resigning from the Telegraph on a point of principle when they refused to publish a negative story about one of their big advertisers. I dont always agree with him but you know for damn sure he tries to tell the truth.
TipTopKop

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1522 on: October 30, 2020, 08:33:36 PM
Quote from: bornandbRED on October 30, 2020, 03:23:38 PM
This thread gets odder every time I open it.
I know what you mean, but you have to take it with (more than) a bit of humour sometimes!
Classycara

  • The Left Disonourable Chuntering Member For Scousepool.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1523 on: October 30, 2020, 08:56:14 PM
Quote from: TipTopKop on October 30, 2020, 08:33:36 PM
I know what you mean, but you have to take it with (more than) a bit of humour sometimes!

He's right though, it was odd of him to make something up like he did.
Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1524 on: October 30, 2020, 09:09:49 PM
Quote from: Bobsackamano on October 30, 2020, 08:20:11 PM
He's also noteworthy for resigning from the Telegraph on a point of principle when they refused to publish a negative story about one of their big advertisers. I dont always agree with him but you know for damn sure he tries to tell the truth.

Check out his output over the past few years away from 'I was wrong on Brexit' and 'HSBC are bad'. Lot of it is in itself dubious (eg his reports from Syria, doing a PR puff piece for an openly Jew hating group) or having public spats defending conspiracy theories/theorists. It's weird.
Sammy5IsAlive

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1525 on: October 30, 2020, 09:14:19 PM
Quote from: Timbo's Goals on October 30, 2020, 06:15:16 PM
This piece today by Richard Sanders and Peter Oborne seems to be identifying aspects within the heart of this affair which imply all may not be quite as black and white as it seems.

https://www.middleeasteye.net/opinion/ehrc-labour-antisemitism-starmer-corbyn-soul

I guess it depends on where you define 'the heart of this affair' as being.

As a bit of a cynic I think there is probably some truth to a narrative whereby significant figures at Labour HQ pre-2018 were more interested in factional infighting than dealing with anti-semitism and then only became interested in the latter after they had lost control of the levers of power. At which point the 'new administration' then in turn proceeded to dismiss the issue as one of factionalism.

But for me that is not the heart of the affair. For me the heart of the affair is the fact that the Labour Party collectively failed in its duty to identify and deal with anti-semitism. All of the finger-pointing, attempts to apportion blame and attempts to minimise the problem deflect from that collective failure.

Accordingly, the only way for Labour to move forward is to accept responsibility as a party and similarly come together to ensure that it cannot happen again. Corbyn's statement was an explicit refusal to engage in that process. Instead he was setting his stall out to try and continue the factional warfare that enabled the situation in the first place. I don't see how there was any other course of action other than to suspend him. If you can think of an alternative I'm all ears.

For what it's worth I think there are figures on the other side of the argument, in the party, media and indeed on RAWK who are making the same mistake of seeing the EHRC report as being a condemnation of Corbyn and his administration, rather than one of the Labour Party as a whole. 
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1526 on: October 30, 2020, 10:06:14 PM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 30, 2020, 08:10:56 PM
I like people who are all over the place. I don't necessarily want to agree with everything someone writes or disagree with everything someone writes, you are getting into dangerous territory there. Provoking a bit of thought is the objective surely of a writer and it excuses inconsistency. Bit controversial eh.

I much prefer honesty and genuine truth-telling. Bit old fashioned, I know! And, let's face it, genuine truth-telling usually entails provocation and  inconsistency. Which is why it often upsets people.

And besides, Oborne, like many charlatans, isn't interested in provoking (which I'm all for). He's interested in pushing an agenda (which is boring, especially when the agenda is himself).

He's shite basically.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1527 on: October 30, 2020, 10:10:39 PM
Quote from: TipTopKop on October 30, 2020, 08:33:36 PM
I know what you mean, but you have to take it with (more than) a bit of humour sometimes!

Then why is everyone from the Corbynite Left on here so bloody humourless. They don't even seem to enjoy the footy!
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1528 on: October 30, 2020, 10:23:41 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 30, 2020, 10:06:14 PM
I much prefer honesty and genuine truth-telling. Bit old fashioned, I know! And, let's face it, genuine truth-telling usually entails provocation and  inconsistency. Which is why it often upsets people.

And besides, Oborne, like many charlatans, isn't interested in provoking (which I'm all for). He's interested in pushing an agenda (which is boring, especially when the agenda is himself).

He's shite basically.
He's honest in the sense that he projects himself as a right arsehole.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1529 on: Yesterday at 12:14:21 AM
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on October 30, 2020, 10:23:41 PM
He's honest in the sense that he projects himself as a right arsehole.

Like Trump once said (or roughly said). "I'll always tell you the truth... (applause)....about the way I feel."
idontknow

  • idonowknowicanchangethisijustfoundouticould
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1530 on: Yesterday at 01:00:35 AM
This is better than El Dorado!!

Wow, Wow, Wow, Wow, Wow, Wow,
It's unbeleivable.

Should have Two Tribes playing underneath.

And a RAWK Zoom Zumba, that'd be good.
Then we all look at ourselves in everybody else's mirror.

Just need someone to designate themselves RAWK Lead Super Trooper.

It won't be me, I've already started on my own.
 :thumbup :champ :jester :scarf :lmao :lmao


Andy ⁎ Allerton

  • Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1531 on: Yesterday at 08:21:02 AM
Reading social media, some of my own friends and their total belief in 'Dear Leader' and the caustic and angry denouncments for non-believers, it's starting to look like a cult to be honest

You must believe in the Leader. You must not compromise with any other political view. Labour would have easily won the Election with Corbyn but shady figures have colluded with the MSM and Internal agitators to stop this just and divine win. If you do not have the exact mindset then you are some kind of class traitor and if you have any other view and believe the way forward is to reach out and engage others so that you can actually get voted in then you are some kind of idiot.
Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1532 on: Yesterday at 09:26:18 AM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 08:21:02 AM
Reading social media, some of my own friends and their total belief in 'Dear Leader' and the caustic and angry denouncments for non-believers, it's starting to look like a cult to be honest

You must believe in the Leader. You must not compromise with any other political view. Labour would have easily won the Election with Corbyn but shady figures have colluded with the MSM and Internal agitators to stop this just and divine win. If you do not have the exact mindset then you are some kind of class traitor and if you have any other view and believe the way forward is to reach out and engage others so that you can actually get voted in then you are some kind of idiot.
I've long thought of Corbyn and his devotees as a cult.
Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick!
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1533 on: Yesterday at 09:33:30 AM
It depresses me to see people older than myself still giving Corbyn unconditional support.  These people lived through Michael Foot, who was ten times the politician Corbyn will ever be, but that didn't save him from a trouncing.

Some of these same people shake their heads when dealing with Trump supporters.
Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1534 on: Yesterday at 10:07:08 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:33:30 AM
It depresses me to see people older than myself still giving Corbyn unconditional support.  These people lived through Michael Foot, who was ten times the politician Corbyn will ever be, but that didn't save him from a trouncing.

Some of these same people shake their heads when dealing with Trump supporters.
Personally I care more about those who suffered dreadful abuse.  This is about them.

This is about trying to right the wrongs they suffered.
ljycb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1535 on: Yesterday at 10:12:05 AM
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Yesterday at 08:21:02 AM
Reading social media, some of my own friends and their total belief in 'Dear Leader' and the caustic and angry denouncments for non-believers, it's starting to look like a cult to be honest

You must believe in the Leader. You must not compromise with any other political view. Labour would have easily won the Election with Corbyn but shady figures have colluded with the MSM and Internal agitators to stop this just and divine win. If you do not have the exact mindset then you are some kind of class traitor and if you have any other view and believe the way forward is to reach out and engage others so that you can actually get voted in then you are some kind of idiot.

I know these types myself. Was at a meeting last year with the left of our CLP in which antisemitism came up in the sense of How do we deal with this? - no specific details but wed just seen a councillor selected in our constituency who had made some truly disgraceful comments about Jewish people on social media.

It was me who started the discussion and my view was a simple one, I expected the left of the CLP to be staunchly anti-racist and in that sense we needed to fight against this selection and do everything we could to ensure that it was opposed wherever it occurred in our local party moving forward. I even suggested that we share some useful links on social media platforms that could shed light on antisemitic tropes and gives members a better understanding of how it ends up happening.

My contribution was met with a really angry response from a couple of members. One of them said Labour is NOT an antisemitic party, all youre doing is bowing down to the right of the party by trying to find compromises on this, another one suggested that we should look into getting CHRIS WILLIAMSON in to our next CLP social as he has a good perspective on this subject. It blew my mind if Im honest. Dont get me wrong, the majority of the room agreed with me and the opposition to what Id said was met with opposition itself. But those couple of members were enough to make me feel icky about being involved with it at all. One of many reasons why Im glad to be out of it now.
Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1536 on: Yesterday at 11:29:35 AM
Quote from: Red Berry on Yesterday at 09:33:30 AM
Michael Foot, who was ten times the politician Corbyn will ever be, but that didn't save him from a trouncing.
Sadly (for so many reasons) that's the top and bottom of it mate.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1537 on: Yesterday at 11:58:58 AM
Piddy Pidcock (how to lose a 22,000 majority) called Jeremy a "beautiful soul" this morning. That's nice.
Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1538 on: Yesterday at 12:00:52 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:58:58 AM
Piddy Pidcock (how to lose a 22,000 majority) called Jeremy a "beautiful soul" this morning. That's nice.

She stands with corbyn.... but not with the Jews who were abused.

How odd eh? 

Who has really suffered here?
Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1539 on: Yesterday at 01:14:57 PM
Thousands being made redundant every day and were about to go into a lockdown. Good to see the leaders of 7 big TUs are focusing on Corbyns suspension rather than that. And people wonder why TU membership is so low...
Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1540 on: Yesterday at 02:22:49 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Yesterday at 11:58:58 AM
Piddy Pidcock (how to lose a 22,000 majority) called Jeremy a "beautiful soul" this morning. That's nice.


She'll be having the screaming abdabs with a few others, union reps and CLP, when they get round to realising that Corbyn's case is going to be heard by those on the NEC who haven't publicly expressed an opinion.
Bobsackamano

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1541 on: Yesterday at 02:37:39 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 02:22:49 PM
She'll be having the screaming abdabs with a few others, union reps and CLP, when they get round to realising that Corbyn's case is going to be heard by those on the NEC who haven't publicly expressed an opinion.

Not quite sure what you mean by this as my knowledge of the processes is limited. Are you saying if a member of the current NEC expresses an opinion on a disciplinary matter they are then unable to participate in the decision on the disciplinary matter if it comes before the NEC?
So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1542 on: Yesterday at 02:40:43 PM
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 02:37:39 PM
Not quite sure what you mean by this as my knowledge of the processes is limited. Are you saying if a member of the current NEC expresses an opinion on a disciplinary matter they are then unable to participate in the decision on the disciplinary matter if it comes before the NEC?

I think the simple answer would be yes.

How can you have an independent tribunal when a member has already made their views known?
Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1543 on: Yesterday at 02:56:18 PM
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Yesterday at 02:37:39 PM
Not quite sure what you mean by this as my knowledge of the processes is limited. Are you saying if a member of the current NEC expresses an opinion on a disciplinary matter they are then unable to participate in the decision on the disciplinary matter if it comes before the NEC?

As Howard says there, an opinion on guilt/innocence in a particular case ahead of hearing it is normally disqualifying, yeah. It can all be challenged in court as unfair otherwise. Was told rulebook and processes around suspension and expulsion, if followed, are pretty watertight because they had to be revised after Militant took the party to court.
Bobsackamano

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1544 on: Yesterday at 04:01:51 PM
Quote from: Zeb on Yesterday at 02:56:18 PM
As Howard says there, an opinion on guilt/innocence in a particular case ahead of hearing it is normally disqualifying, yeah. It can all be challenged in court as unfair otherwise. Was told rulebook and processes around suspension and expulsion, if followed, are pretty watertight because they had to be revised after Militant took the party to court.

Cool that all makes sense. This will certainly add to the fume if it does come before the NEC and all Corbyns allies have disqualified themselves.
Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1545 on: Today at 10:31:52 AM
That corbyn is being portrayed as the victim in all of this is (to me) quite remarkable.

This is a victim.



jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1546 on: Today at 11:37:57 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:31:52 AM
That corbyn is being portrayed as the victim in all of this is (to me) quite remarkable.

This is a victim.





Absolutely shocking and depressing.
Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1547 on: Today at 02:15:51 PM
Sorry this post is so long. I have stayed away from this part of RAWK for mental health reasons; however, this morning I read two things which crystallise the problems the Party has faced and continues to face.

A former colleague shared the following text on FB. Its written by someone called John Molyneux. I can only assume my ex-colleague shared it because she liked it. If thats true, it demonstrates the size of the schism that those on the Corbyn left believe exists. The second extract is the first three paragraphs of Ruth Smeeths Guardian piece recalling her experiences:

Jeremy Corbyn: Seize the time!

Todays suspension of Jeremy Corbyn by Keir Starmer  is outrageous but it is also the culmination of a long process that began the moment Corbyn was elected as leader of the Labour Party. From the very first day the British political establishment, led by David Cameron and supported by most of the mainstream media and a considerable section of the Parliamentary Labour Party, set out to discredit and destroy him.
This project had nothing to do with Corbyns personal strengths or weaknesses and absolutely nothing to do with anti-semitism,  real or alleged.  The motive was simple and obvious: from the outset they perceived Corbyn and especially those who supported him and were mobilized by him as a threat to their interests, precisely because he had a long record as a socialist, as an anti-racist campaigner, as a defender of workers rights and, particularly, as an opponent of war and British imperialism. The last they found especially unacceptable.
It was always very important to the British ruling class that they  should be able, when push came to shove,  to rely on the Labour Party leadership to be loyal to the British state, ie their state, and by and large that was the case.  It was the case in 1914 when most of them supported the imperialist slaughter of World War 1; it was the case even in 1945-50 when the Attlee Government aligned with the US in the Cold War and (secretly)built the atom bomb; it was the case with Gaitskell when he fought, fought, and fought again to stop the Labour Party backing CND, with Neil Kinnock when he abandoned the miners in 1984, with Blair on Iraq and down the line. With Corbyn they believed he was unreliable and so every kind of mud should be slung at him to undermine and delegitimise him and almost all the media collaborated.
At first they used traditional red scare stuff as had been done before with Tony Benn in the 1980s. When this didnt work and Corbyn was re-elected and easily defeated the challenge of Owen Smith, and also polled well in the 2017 General Election they had to come up with something else. What they came up with was equating anti-Zionism with anti-Semitism which enabled them to depict the Labour Party as riddled with anti-semitism because it had some high profile defenders of Palestinian rights, including Corbyn himself, and this was relentlessly pursued and weaponised.
There were a number of factors that made this weapon effective. First it enlisted the support of the Israeli State ( and therefore the Jewish Board of Deputies) which possesses a very effective propaganda machine. Second, a crucial role was played by certain right wing Zionists in the Labour Party, like Margaret Hodge, who were more than happy to mortally damage the Labour Party to defend Israel and get at Corbyn. Third, they could exploit the fact that in a mass party like the Labour Party it was inevitable that there would be certain instances of real anti-semitism, especially as the level of political education in the Labour Party is not high, even though the number would be much less than in the Tory Party. Fourth, that same low level of political education in the Party meant that there was not a high degree of understanding of the Palestine issue among many members who were thus not clear what was going on and how to resist it.
As I said at the start what happened today is the culmination of this. However, it also raises fundamental questions about the structure and perspectives of the Labour Party. For more than a hundred years the Labour Party has been sustained by working class and left activists who have said to themselves they were staying in to fight to change the party. In reality the Party has absorbed all this support and all these efforts while maintaining built in structures like the dominance of the parliamentary party and the power of the trade union leaders which have always been able to block and sabotage real change. Time and again this loyalty has been exploited to prevent anything better emerging and time and again the opportunity to create a real party of the left has been missed in the name of loyalty and the need to unite ie surrender to the right, to win the next election. But winning the election with a Blairite or Starmerite party doesnt achieve anything- it just produces a Tory government Mark 2.
Of course many  who joined to support Corbyn will be disillusioned and will now leave in disgust and they are right to do so. But surely there is a responsibility on the leaders of the Left, particularly the trade union leaders who consider themselves socialists and have real resources at their disposal, to make stand. Now, if ever is the moment, for them to come together and offer something better, a real party of the left, to all those rank and file members and activists instead of leaving them to drift into disillusioned passivity.
Such a party would be able to reach out to millions of working people and mobilise the huge anger against the Tories over the Covid shambles, poverty and inequality, the NHS, racism and refugees, the climate and a multitude of other issues. If not now, when? Seize the time!


From Ruth Smeeths Guardian piece:   

Shit-stirring Zionist cum buckets, bought and paid for by Israel. According to the Labour party governance unit, as recently as last year, this statement made about Margaret Hodge and I was neither racist nor misogynist and didnt warrant any action against the Labour party member who had written it. That is, until it appeared on the front page of a national newspaper and even then, the member wasnt suspended until Jeremy Corbyn had to face MPs in parliament.

This is just one example of literally hundreds detailing how Jews were treated by Corbyns Labour party. The last five years have been grim for too many Jewish Labour party members. We have been abused, threatened, belittled and then told we were making it all up or if it did exist we were weaponising racism for factional gain. It felt like a systematic campaign to break us and hound us out of the party. Every day there was a new antisemitism scandal and every day the leadership of the party tried to turn a blind eye.

The fact that I had to move home on the recommendation of the police due to the sheer scale of the threat and that Luciana Berger had to have police protection at the Labour party conference, in the city she represented, were merely inconvenient truths for people who wanted us out of the party, who wanted us silenced.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1548 on: Today at 02:43:41 PM
Thanks for that Robin.

All of John Molyneux's problems would be over in the bat of an eyelid if he left the Labour party and helped form a pure Left-Wing party of his own. It surely wouldn't be much of a wrench to leave. After all, his brief history of the Labour party's record shows what a useless, craven, furtive, war-mongering, imperialist, Jew-controlled organisation it is. Why would Mr Molyneux want any part of such a thing?
Byrnee

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1549 on: Today at 03:56:53 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:43:41 PM
Thanks for that Robin.

All of John Molyneux's problems would be over in the bat of an eyelid if he left the Labour party and helped form a pure Left-Wing party of his own. It surely wouldn't be much of a wrench to leave. After all, his brief history of the Labour party's record shows what a useless, craven, furtive, war-mongering, imperialist, Jew-controlled organisation it is. Why would Mr Molyneux want any part of such a thing?


Nail on head-  if the Labour party is such a problem for these cultists, then why try to be part of it? I left when I was disgusted by their inaction over Anti-Semitism (and Brexit) and felt they no longer represented me. I have rejoined now Starmer is in charge and Corbyn and his ilk have been removed to be backbenchers. If they believe that even when they were in power the party and everyone was against them, why remain part of it? Why not fuck off and leave the rest of us alone?

They'd be doing us such a massive favour, forming their own anti-semitic party to share their memes, racist tropes and conspiracy theories. And the electorate can have even more trust that Labour have acted to remove this cancer from within.

Bobsackamano

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1550 on: Today at 06:40:33 PM
Quote from: Byrnee on Today at 03:56:53 PM

Nail on head-  if the Labour party is such a problem for these cultists, then why try to be part of it? I left when I was disgusted by their inaction over Anti-Semitism (and Brexit) and felt they no longer represented me. I have rejoined now Starmer is in charge and Corbyn and his ilk have been removed to be backbenchers. If they believe that even when they were in power the party and everyone was against them, why remain part of it? Why not fuck off and leave the rest of us alone?

They'd be doing us such a massive favour, forming their own anti-semitic party to share their memes, racist tropes and conspiracy theories. And the electorate can have even more trust that Labour have acted to remove this cancer from within.



Unfortunately we have a first past the post electoral system that puts new parties at such a disadvantage they may as well not bother. Even Farage's parties have never won a seat in a general election.

So i can see why they want to cling on, deep down they know that obscurity awaits as it has done for every other left wing party thats ever been formed in the UK.

It needs Corbyn to leave and start his own party, he's the only one they really believe in (yeah i know) enough to get the thing off the ground. I hope he does as it could be really useful in shifting the hard core anti semites and their more credulous supporters from the membership.
Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
Reply #1551 on: Today at 06:49:19 PM
Quote from: Bobsackamano on Today at 06:40:33 PM

So i can see why they want to cling on, deep down they know that obscurity awaits as it has done for every other left wing party thats ever been formed in the UK.


Not true. The Labour party is no longer obscure.
Offline Bobsackamano

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1552 on: Today at 07:06:43 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:49:19 PM
Not true. The Labour party is no longer obscure.

Of course, i stand corrected. I should have said the Hard Left/Radical Left/Judeans People Front or however they wish to be defined.
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1553 on: Today at 07:43:38 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 02:43:41 PM
Thanks for that Robin.

All of John Molyneux's problems would be over in the bat of an eyelid if he left the Labour party and helped form a pure Left-Wing party of his own. It surely wouldn't be much of a wrench to leave. After all, his brief history of the Labour party's record shows what a useless, craven, furtive, war-mongering, imperialist, Jew-controlled organisation it is. Why would Mr Molyneux want any part of such a thing?

Looked on Wiki, and was genuinely surprised at the size and scope of Mr. Molyneux choice, should he decide instead, to join an existing organisation:


Electorally active parties
   
Alliance for Green Socialism
Communist League
Socialist Equality Party
Socialist Labour Party
Socialist Party of Great Britain
Workers' Revolutionary Party

Non-electoral groups ( groups supportive of Labour)
   
Alliance for Workers' Liberty
Communist Party of Britain
Communist Party of Great Britain (Provisional Central Committee)
Left Unity
New Communist Party of Britain
Socialist Party (England and Wales)
Socialist Resistance
Socialist Workers Party
Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition

Entryist groups within Labour Party

Red Flag
Socialist Action
Socialist Appeal
Parties working within TUSC   Edit
Socialist Party (England and Wales)
Socialist Party Scotland
Solidarity
Socialist Workers Party [in Scotland only]
Others   Edit
Anarchist Federation
Communist Party of Britain (MarxistLeninist)
Communist Party of Great Britain (MarxistLeninist)
Communist Workers' Organisation
International Socialist League
Independent Working Class Association
Revolutionary Communist Group
Revolutionary Communist Party of Britain (MarxistLeninist)
Solidarity Federation
Spartacist League
Workers' Fight

Active only in Scotland

Republican Communist Network
RISE  Scotland's Left Alliance
Scottish Green Party
Scottish National Party
Scottish Republican Socialist Movement
Scottish Socialist Party
Solidarity
Socialist Party Scotland

Active only in Wales

Plaid Cymru
Wales Green Party (semi-autonomous within Green Party of England and Wales)

Local parties

Lewisham People Before Profit
Old Swan Against the Cuts
West Dunbartonshire Community Party
Birkenhead Social Justice Party

Online Just Elmo?

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1554 on: Today at 07:53:53 PM »
Quote from: Robinred on Today at 07:43:38 PM


You've missed Galloway's new party in the Scotland section, the Alliance for Unity (pending new name as this was rejected by the electoral commission).
Online Robinred

  • Wanted for burglary.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1555 on: Today at 08:01:57 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Today at 07:53:53 PM
You've missed Galloway's new party in the Scotland section, the Alliance for Unity (pending new name as this was rejected by the electoral commission).

There you go Elmo😝. Theres just so much choice, hard lefties are spoiled to death.

(Unity and Alliance seem an odd choice of words though).
Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1556 on: Today at 08:18:23 PM »
That wiki page is already out of date lads. Some poor sod has to update it every five minutes. That's how long it takes, on average, for a new Marxist party to be created in Britain. One or two parties have only a single member. Usually a bloke with a split personality.

Come on you Corbynites, you know you wanna do it. Vote Leave! Like your Master did a couple of years back. .
Online oldfordie

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1557 on: Today at 10:01:44 PM »
Great idea. Corbs should start his own "Let me finish" party, guest speaker tonight, Piers Corbyn from the "Stop interrupting me" party. followed by George Galloway from "Your all a shower of bastards" Respect party.
Online Zeb

Re: The Labour Thread - Many things afoot. Much consternation. Many Panic.
« Reply #1558 on: Today at 10:04:48 PM »
It's quite sad. Seeing those who brought this in to the party, who had moments at the time of seeing the problem and moving to start to call it out before backing off under accusations of 'splitting the left', once more finding that the thing they helped cultivate is no longer listening to them. And the one voice which would cut through really doesn't see any need to change the habit of a lifetime while everyone's dancing around outraged on his behalf. Much as it would be easier all round if we could say 'this is a whole party problem', it isn't and it only gets solved by some part of the party establishing the needed boundaries on the left.
