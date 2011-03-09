« previous next »
Sadly, the very left of the Labour Party is absolutely rancid, as being evidenced if you so much as offer a different opinion. The abuse dished out, particularly on twitter is embarrassing.

I am thankfully not on Twitter. But I've had some of the more rabid types scroll through more then 10 years of my FB feed to see what they can drag up from my 18 year old self. Luckily I don't post anything on my FB wall these days (haven't for years), but it was certainly a new experience for me and not something I thought I would ever actually find myself on the receiving end of. Grim.
Not to you maybe but to the general electorate it may do, which could affect any future polling results.

If it were to drag on it would.

But I wonder if right now Starmer will gain in popularity and that Labour might actually benefit from this very public quarrel? What former Labour supporters want to know, after all, is that there really has been a change of leadership and that Corbyn is as marginal, and as outcast, he used to be in the Blair and Kinnock years. This has been a brilliant way to show that Starmer really is his own man.

Most British people also dislike anti-semitism. It has its adherents on the far right, in the upper classes, and on the far left, but ever since Hitler gave Jew hatred a bad name all sensible folk keep well away from it. So Starmer needed to act on this. His main pitch in the leadership campaign, after all, was zero tolerance on anti-semitism.

But even for the general public who are mystified by this wrangle and don't fully understand the ins and outs, it still can't be a bad thing for them to understand that Corbyn is now being cast into the wilderness. Because the man is toxic with normal people. Even those who swallowed hard and voted Labour tended to think there was something a bit untrustworthy about him. Love of Russia ("We can't trust Porton Down. We should send samples of the Salisbury poison to Moscow so they can check to see what it is"), love of South American dictators ("I want the British economy to look like the Venezuelan one"), dislike of our Allies ("NATO is the greatest threat to world peace") etc.

In this sense Starmer v Corbyn is a bit like Kinnock v Derek Hatton. It's obvious who is wearing the white hat. True, Kinnock didn't win an election, but that episode gave Labour an almighty boost.
For all those up in arms about this - this was a report by a 3rd party commission, not Labour/PLP/Blairites/Red Tories itself. The allegations made are hugely damaging and the commission has found truth in them.

How the fuck can we expect the Met to implement the findings of review into racism or the Tories to implement any recommendations that come out of Grenfell inquest if we keep arguing over a review into Labour?

I guess the parallel is Luis Suarez, there are many of us who still defend him and whilst the evidence was flimsy in hindsight perhaps it would've been better to manage the fallout in a different way and tried to draw a line under it quicker.

I just hate how extreme politics has become that people can't see this. Why does everything have to be one way or the other without compromise. This is why we have shitshows like Boris and Trump in charge.
I understand the explanation but that's hugely disappointing Alan. It seems it's impossible to have a conversation with certain factions.

They don't get it. It's not all about them. They aren't the victims here. Corbyn isn't the victim here.

I don't think they understand that waving the 'I cancelled my membership' flag is as powerful as they think it is. Cancelled your membership as a response to Corbyn's suspension?

Good.

Good. I want them all out. All the racists, racist apologists and racist enablers. All the conspiracy whackos who tweet abuse at pregnant women based on their faith. All the disgusting morons who attack a people based on some sixth-form-politics view of foreign policy. I hope they take their bigoted views, form their own political party and thereby completely remove the stain from Labour.

I want my party - and it is my party again now - to be vehemently anti-racist, not antisemitic.

I'm old enough to remember these nutjobs telling all of us to get out of the party, that we were all Tory Blairites. That they didn't need us. That worked out well. Just like everything else they touched, they ignored truth for conspiracy theories and responded to justifiable concern with abuse and personal attacks.

They're a hop skip and a jump away from QAnon levels of delusion. They disgust me and I want them all out. 

Once again, excellent post.
I am thankfully not on Twitter. But I've had some of the more rabid types scroll through more then 10 years of my FB feed to see what they can drag up from my 18 year old self. Luckily I don't post anything on my FB wall these days (haven't for years), but it was certainly a new experience for me and not something I thought I would ever actually find myself on the receiving end of. Grim.

I think politics in general is a very nasty business, also exacerbated by social media.

Look what social media has done to football fandom. Politics has always been poisonous and tribal. Social media makes everything more pronounced and worse.
What I find absolutely astonishing is the absolute lack of any reflection, lack of any consideration that something might have been wrong and that they might in some way bear any responsibility.

How many people actually say yes Im a racist or yes, I have racist ideas?  Well nearly no one (bar the odd looney).

But which of us can honestly say that (on reflection) that havent held an idea or thought that was (in hindsight) discriminatory?  I suspect almost none of us.  Yet I suspect almost none of us ever intended to hold a position that was discriminatory, and have subsequently changed their thoughts and practices as a result.

Reflection, contrition and releasing that sometimes you get it wrong are important parts of a healthy society. 
As such, I find it astonishing that some of those named in the report have been so quick to come out and say theyre not racist and theyve done nothing wrong.

Surely, a bit of deep introspection is needed here?  They allowed antisemitism  to flourish, hold your hands up and say youre sorry, say it was never your intent (I cant imagine it was in Corbyns case), say you got it wrong.  Because, if you cant do that, what difference is there between someone who is actually racist and someone who isnt racist but allows it to flourish in denial?  The difference becomes unimportant, only the outcome of racism becomes important.

People who are so certain and so lacking in introspection confuse the life out of me..
See Lens doing more harm than good again, telling us how 100.000s of Labour members are very upset over Corbyns suspension and he's hoping Corbyns unjustified suspension is lifted.
Wonder what conclusions the public will take from this. Corbyns suspension was unjustified or there are still 100.000s of Labour members who don't accept the findings of the report ?.
Once again, excellent post.

You're right. Excellent post. I explained why I removed the post and follow ups in a PM but his point is well made.
You're right. Excellent post. I explained why I removed the post and follow ups in a PM but his point is well made.


Appreciate that Alan and Yorky - now to get back to actual work or I'll be on here all day and that's no good for anyone  ;)
If it were to drag on it would.

But I wonder if right now Starmer will gain in popularity and that Labour might actually benefit from this very public quarrel? What former Labour supporters want to know, after all, is that there really has been a change of leadership and that Corbyn is as marginal, and as outcast, he used to be in the Blair and Kinnock years. This has been a brilliant way to show that Starmer really is his own man.

Most British people also dislike anti-semitism. It has its adherents on the far right, in the upper classes, and on the far left, but ever since Hitler gave Jew hatred a bad name all sensible folk keep well away from it. So Starmer needed to act on this. His main pitch in the leadership campaign, after all, was zero tolerance on anti-semitism.

But even for the general public who are mystified by this wrangle and don't fully understand the ins and outs, it still can't be a bad thing for them to understand that Corbyn is now being cast into the wilderness. Because the man is toxic with normal people. Even those who swallowed hard and voted Labour tended to think there was something a bit untrustworthy about him. Love of Russia ("We can't trust Porton Down. We should send samples of the Salisbury poison to Moscow so they can check to see what it is"), love of South American dictators ("I want the British economy to look like the Venezuelan one"), dislike of our Allies ("NATO is the greatest threat to world peace") etc.

In this sense Starmer v Corbyn is a bit like Kinnock v Derek Hatton. It's obvious who is wearing the white hat. True, Kinnock didn't win an election, but that episode gave Labour an almighty boost.

I do hope this is true Yorky but Corbyn does now have a profile whereas in the Kinnock and Blair days he didn't. I suspect if he did have a profile under Blair he'd have been deselected after defying the whip over 400 times and we wouldn't be in this mess right now, however his insignificance in a safe seat allowed him to remain.

Those who are aligned to him won't give this up, but like has been said before is it really a bad thing if they decide to break and form a far left party that has no hope getting any MPs elected?

Redfield Wilton also showing a Labour lead although smaller

Westminster voting intention:

LAB: 41% (+1)
CON: 39% (-1)
LDEM: 7% (-)
GRN: 4% (-)

via @RedfieldWilton, 28 Oct
Chgs. w/ 21 Oct

Ipsos Mori have been a pretty consistently good pollster in recent years though, probably the one I would generally pay most attention to, naturally all polls have a fair margin of error associated with them anyway
You're right. Excellent post. I explained why I removed the post and follow ups in a PM but his point is well made.


No complaints at al Al about the removal of the original post. I thought it was well made and said so, but was also aware that we might be starting on a massive detour!
For all those up in arms about this - this was a report by a 3rd party commission, not Labour/PLP/Blairites/Red Tories itself. The allegations made are hugely damaging and the commission has found truth in them.

How the fuck can we expect the Met to implement the findings of review into racism or the Tories to implement any recommendations that come out of Grenfell inquest if we keep arguing over a review into Labour?

I guess the parallel is Luis Suarez, there are many of us who still defend him and whilst the evidence was flimsy in hindsight perhaps it would've been better to manage the fallout in a different way and tried to draw a line under it quicker.

I just hate how extreme politics has become that people can't see this. Why does everything have to be one way or the other without compromise. This is why we have shitshows like Boris and Trump in charge.

That's the thing that gets me

The only way you can believe Corbyn's response was right and therefore not worthy of punishment is if you also agree that it's all part of an orchestrated conspiracy against him.

If you believe that, then you should say it. You shouldn't do any of this nonsense about Starmer not treating him fairly. Starmer (and the other leadership candidates might I add), promised there would be a hard-line on anti-Semitism and they admitted it's a problem and they would deal with it strongly and swiftly as leader. Corbyn's response spit in the face of what the report found, spit in the face of Jewish people's concerns, spit in the face of Labour's assurances to the Jewish community
