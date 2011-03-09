Not to you maybe but to the general electorate it may do, which could affect any future polling results.



If it were to drag on it would.But I wonder if right now Starmer will gain in popularity and that Labour might actually benefit from this very public quarrel? What former Labour supporters want to know, after all, is that there really has been a change of leadership and that Corbyn is as marginal, and as outcast, he used to be in the Blair and Kinnock years. This has been a brilliant way to show that Starmer really is his own man.Most British people also dislike anti-semitism. It has its adherents on the far right, in the upper classes, and on the far left, but ever since Hitler gave Jew hatred a bad name all sensible folk keep well away from it. So Starmer needed to act on this. His main pitch in the leadership campaign, after all, was zero tolerance on anti-semitism.But even for the general public who are mystified by this wrangle and don't fully understand the ins and outs, it still can't be a bad thing for them to understand that Corbyn is now being cast into the wilderness. Because the man is toxic with normal people. Even those who swallowed hard and voted Labour tended to think there was something a bit untrustworthy about him. Love of Russia ("We can't trust Porton Down. We should send samples of the Salisbury poison to Moscow so they can check to see what it is"), love of South American dictators ("I want the British economy to look like the Venezuelan one"), dislike of our Allies ("NATO is the greatest threat to world peace") etc.In this sense Starmer v Corbyn is a bit like Kinnock v Derek Hatton. It's obvious who is wearing the white hat. True, Kinnock didn't win an election, but that episode gave Labour an almighty boost.