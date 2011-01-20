I mostly try to stay out of this thread as at the end of the day it doesn't really have much to do with me and I know tensions run high in here depending what side of the argument you fall on. As someone on the outside looking in though it pains me to see the amount of infighting in this thread. There is always a place for reasoned debate, it's to be encouraged in fact. It can help change people's minds and help broaden others' horizons but until the petty sniping (from both sides) stops will we ever get anywhere. It's politics we're talking about here, something meaningful and worthwhile. It's not the equivalent of football tribalism. So many good posters in here just sniping at each other when at the end of the day ye all broadly agree on most things. If you were to write a manifesto based on left wing/left of centre ideals 99% of the thread would agree on those policies. Sick Starmer or Corbyns's name on it and you can be sure 50% would have a problem with it straight away.



The shouts of telling the left wing to fuck off out of the party or decrying that the neolibs have won are just hyperbolic nonsense. If you can't come to a consensus among yerselves how can ye ever try to convince the rest of the public to listen to arguments in favour of progressive policies. I understand a lot of shit has gone on in the past, and battle lines have been drawn but fuck sake hasn't that been the case for the best part of a century and where has that got people on the left of the political spectrum? Look around the world, how many right-wing/far-right governments are there out there nowadays? We have to take some blame for that. It's a lot easier to blame stupid c*nts voting against their own interests but some hard questions need to be asked of ourselves as well.