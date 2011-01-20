« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!  (Read 47500 times)

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,918
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1440 on: Yesterday at 10:59:13 PM »
Toxic is a good word.

Feels like today has been a horrible mix of triumphalism and whataboutery. Its just a shit day really.
Logged

Offline Crumble

  • It's rhyming slang
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 712
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1441 on: Yesterday at 11:02:42 PM »
I like Jeremy Corbyn. I thought that his remarks in response to the EHRC report were fair and accurate. Unfortunately they were also completely stupid and political suicide. The RLB fiasco had already shown that Mr Starmer was completely serious that no departure from the hard line on antisemitism would be tolerated. Corbyn showed his stubborn streak and couldn't resist disputing the findings of the report. He had to go, and he had to go straight away.

Sorry JC, not for the first time you completely failed to read the room.

Almost equally depressing was having to hear extended commentary from the awful Margaret Hodge who just couldn't keep the smile off her face. And when John Mann came on I just had to switch off the TV.

There are not many democratic socialists left now in what claims to be a democratic socialist party now. The neolibs have won. I hope I'm wrong but it could take a generation before the left gets another chance to try and move the argument.
Logged

Offline zero zero

  • Karma's a bitch. Innit.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,628
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1442 on: Yesterday at 11:07:27 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 11:02:42 PM
He had to go, and he had to go straight away.
He's been suspended
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,119
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1443 on: Yesterday at 11:09:24 PM »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 09:31:10 PM
I don't think people are really conservative (with a big or a small 'c'). I just think most people, in England in particular, aren't the least bit interested in politics and when it comes to election time they find it a lot easier to understand the Tory idea of self-interest and personal greed, than some high falutin principled shite about the greater good.

How the tories convince these dullards that their interests are best served by voting Tory is another question.

I think most of the population isn't interested in philosophical discussions that the left, especially the liberal left and ideological left, are wont to identify themselves by. These same sections of the left are also wont to cut themselves off from identities (particularly patriotism) that most of the population take as a matter of course. When they take charge of the left of centre by claiming that they are the only ones who can identify as the left, it leaves the right free to claim all that vacant ground.

Rashford has shown the way forward for the left. It should be the opportunity of opportunities. But it seems that the Corbyn wing would rather destroy the party and the cause for the sake of Corbyn.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,382
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1444 on: Yesterday at 11:26:43 PM »
I mostly try to stay out of this thread as at the end of the day it doesn't really have much to do with me and I know tensions run high in here depending what side of the argument you fall on. As someone on the outside looking in though it pains me to see the amount of infighting in this thread. There is always a place for reasoned debate, it's to be encouraged in fact. It can help change people's minds and help broaden others' horizons but until the petty sniping (from both sides) stops will we ever get anywhere. It's politics we're talking about here, something meaningful and worthwhile. It's not the equivalent of football tribalism. So many good posters in here just sniping at each other when at the end of the day ye all broadly agree on most things. If you were to write a manifesto based on left wing/left of centre ideals 99% of the thread would agree on those policies. Sick Starmer or Corbyns's name on it and you can be sure 50% would have a problem with it straight away.

The shouts of telling the left wing to fuck off out of the party or decrying that the neolibs have won are just hyperbolic nonsense. If you can't come to a consensus among yerselves how can ye ever try to convince the rest of the public to listen to arguments in favour of progressive policies. I understand a lot of shit has gone on in the past, and battle lines have been drawn but fuck sake hasn't that been the case for the best part of a century and where has that got people on the left of the political spectrum? Look around the world, how many right-wing/far-right governments are there out there nowadays? We have to take some blame for that. It's a lot easier to blame stupid c*nts voting against their own interests but some hard questions need to be asked of ourselves as well.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 PM
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,000
  • Justice.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1445 on: Yesterday at 11:27:04 PM »
This is good by Josh Simons. He was hired as a policy advisor to work in Corbyn's office. He resigned over the antisemitism he saw and became a whistleblower.

https://www.huffingtonpost.co.uk/entry/labour-home-for-jewish-people-again_uk_5f9b0fcdc5b65714df0be88d

Quote
For five years, anti-Semitism has become ever more interwoven with Labours factional struggles. In the Labour Party, attitudes to anti-Semitism are now almost a symbol of political allegiance, a stand-in for someones views on economic policy or foreign affairs.

Ive seen this first-hand. When I interviewed for a job with Labour in 2016, I assumed, perhaps naively, that while I did not agree with Jeremy Corbyn on things like foreign policy, and was uncomfortable with some of his past associations, different views would be welcomed because the point of political parties is work together to win power.

It quickly became apparent that judgement was wrong. As I worked with Corbyn and his team, I became acutely aware that some saw me not just in terms of my political or policy beliefs, but in terms of my Jewishness.

This was clear in both what they did and did not do. It was clear when, after discovering I was Jewish, an aide spent a two-hour train-ride quizzing me about my views on Israel, not as an equal participant in a conversation about foreign policy, but as an employee being tested to see if my views on Israel were the predicable views of a Jew. It was clear when despite repeatedly pushing for swift, clear and heartfelt condemnations of anti-Semitism, I found the few condemnations that were issued were never swift, clear, or it seemed to me, heartfelt.

Like many forms of prejudice, anti-Semitism does not always involve discernible and conscious hatred. Nobody except Jeremy Corbyn will ever know what was in his mind while he led the Labour Party. But that was never the point. The point was that time and again, he failed to grasp attempts to build bridges with the Jewish community, and stood by as his supporters dismissed and derided Jewish people who were clearly under attack, hurting ... heck, even afraid. Under his leadership, Labour failed to apply the basic principle that those who experience prejudice are generally best placed to identify and describe it.

The upshot was this. I came to realise that Jeremy Corbyn and some of his aides felt their identities as anti-racist campaigners made them immune to Europes most enduring and persistent form of hatred, and viewed those who raised concerns about anti-Semitism as insulting, dishonest, even pathetic. I felt something all too familiar to those who are used to being stereotyped  self-conscious and defensive about who I am, as if I had to work doubly hard to defend what I believe because I am Jewish.

Even though being Jewish was not my primary identity, I had to listen to Corbyn and his team as a Jew, to read his words and watch his inaction through this new lens of anti-Semitism. It was strange, disorienting, and sometimes painful, but it was also instructive, and perhaps strangely, made me more proud than ever to live in a democracy that protects basic rights and freedoms, and more determined than ever to change the Labour Party.

Progressive parties should be a place where complex questions of identity and experience can be discussed, openly, with a sense of common purpose. We should be able to talk about the similarities and differences between anti-Black and anti-Jewish racism, and explore what it means to be white, Black, South Asian, or Jewish, in modern Britain.

Our countrys diversity is among its greatest strengths. Whether Labour members who prefer Keir Starmer or Jeremy Corbyn, or voters who chose Labour or Conservative, Remain or Leave, as citizens of a diverse and plural democracy, we all have a vested interest in working out how to live as free citizens who forge our common future together. Labours failure to address anti-Semitism didnt just put off Jewish voters, it made citizens across the UK doubt Labours moral compass.

Labour now has an opportunity to make anti-Semitism a cross-factional issue. The release of the Equalities and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) report is a moment not just for Keir Starmer to continue to demonstrate he is serious about anti-Semitism, it is a chance for all of us to explore together what anti-Semitism means, and how it does and does not relate to other forms of racism. These issues matter not just for the Labour Party, but for the country.

In Labour, we have to start by listening to each other, making space not only for what others believe but for how they feel. When there has been so much hurt and distrust, we must all find the courage and respect to ensure we dont slide into tired factional debates, and the energy and patience to share experiences and develop a common language. Those who refuse to talk and listen and engage should have no place in the Labour Party.

Making Labour a home for Jewish people again will be a long and often uncomfortable road, but I believe it can and must be done. It will require Jews and non-Jews who have left Labour to engage with energy and determination, to do the hard civic work of repairing the damage that has been done  to attend meetings, to vote, and to run. Achieving that goal is not just a political imperative, but a moral one.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,492
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1446 on: Yesterday at 11:51:40 PM »
That was a really good read and I would challenge anyone to disagree with the majority of what he said. Which makes the events of today all the more disappointing.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline Johnny Foreigner

  • King of the Trabbies. Major Mod Thruster.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1447 on: Today at 12:09:53 AM »
Pardon the ignorance, but the way the whole Palestine/Israel etc issue is treated in UK, seems a bit more toxic in UK than compared to rest of Europe/US ? Of course a very controversial issue which is highly emotional, but are there underlying issues in UK that triggers it ? Apologies if out of order or completely missing the point
Logged
Its not even about individuality, its about the team. Our game was based on his controlling of the tempo. Squeeze the life out of the opposition and then strike. That is our game. Like a pack of pythons.

Offline Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,250
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1448 on: Today at 12:12:20 AM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 10:18:43 PM
@Commie Bobbie

In case you missed my post:

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345679.msg17430749#msg17430749

Nobby mentioned he was going to donate his subs to Palestinian causes. You said that the party could do without anti-Semites.

I must admit I was harsh and sharp in my initial observation - and will apologise for any insult taken by the remark.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:33:01 AM by Commie Bobbie »
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Offline Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,979
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1449 on: Today at 12:29:24 AM »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Yesterday at 11:26:43 PM
The shouts of telling the left wing to fuck off out of the party or decrying that the neolibs have won are just hyperbolic nonsense. If you can't come to a consensus among yerselves how can ye ever try to convince the rest of the public to listen to arguments in favour of progressive policies.

Completely agree. I despair at some of the fuckups that Corbyn presided over esp when faced with the antisemitic allegations. When this originally became an issue nationally he should've been shutting it down, instead he started arguing over what should be considered antisemitic (with regards to criticism of Israel). He even gave up the chance for a public apology before the election.

Sometimes you need to admit when you have lost the argument and try to rebuild things, even if you believe you were right.

He has done a great deal of good and I'd rather see him part of the party than out but he has caused his own downfall.

Starmer is doing what Corbyn should've done ages ago. Close this discussion about antisemitism and try and move on. That doesn't make him a red Tory or any of the other things that some people like to throw around.
We need to stop pigeonholing viewpoints in the party and definitely stop this nonsense that trying to win the mainstream vote is wrong.

Can't get everything you want, but some is better than none which is what we get right now under Bozo.
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Offline ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,225
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1450 on: Today at 12:36:29 AM »
Quote
Im told NEC members in an ongoing meeting are asking which rule was breached by Corbyn today  the specific reason for his suspension  but gen sec David Evans not saying. (Starmer not on the call.)

https://twitter.com/siennamarla/status/1321889816221569024

Also seems to be a debate about whether it was the General Secretary or the NEC that had the power to suspend Corbyn.
Logged

Offline Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,000
  • Justice.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1451 on: Today at 12:42:08 AM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 12:36:29 AM
https://twitter.com/siennamarla/status/1321889816221569024

Also seems to be a debate about whether it was the General Secretary or the NEC that had the power to suspend Corbyn.

He does, and he did it in consultation with GLU. It's delegated via the NEC. Certain reps on the NEC have been spoonfed too long and forgot what they delegated to Formby (if they even realised). Rule 6.1.1 for the bored. And Corbyn will have fallen under rule 2.1.8, in spite of it being pointed out to him in advance.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online liverbloke

  • Prototype RAWK Genius.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,144
  • being crazy is what keeps me from going insane
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1452 on: Today at 09:11:40 AM »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 12:29:24 AM
Completely agree. I despair at some of the fuckups that Corbyn presided over esp when faced with the antisemitic allegations. When this originally became an issue nationally he should've been shutting it down, instead he started arguing over what should be considered antisemitic (with regards to criticism of Israel). He even gave up the chance for a public apology before the election.

Sometimes you need to admit when you have lost the argument and try to rebuild things, even if you believe you were right.

He has done a great deal of good and I'd rather see him part of the party than out but he has caused his own downfall.

Starmer is doing what Corbyn should've done ages ago. Close this discussion about antisemitism and try and move on. That doesn't make him a red Tory or any of the other things that some people like to throw around.
We need to stop pigeonholing viewpoints in the party and definitely stop this nonsense that trying to win the mainstream vote is wrong.

Can't get everything you want, but some is better than none which is what we get right now under Bozo.

Corbyn is stubborn sod - that doesn't make him a bad politician/person but it makes him unbendable and if you can't bend now and again then you're gonna break.

JC could not read the public mindset and in doing so lost us the election.

For those of us that believe that you have to stand by your unpopular but moralistic policies then fine but don't moan about the tories ruling for another 20 years as you stand by those principles.

You want to fight for the common man, the working man, the working (unemployed) classes then first you need to get in power - then policies can be 'managed'.

JC reminds me of one of those people who say 'of course racism is wrong! of course prejudice is wrong! but...'

Out with the old in with the new otherwise we'll never gain the public's confidence ergo never govern this country again.


Logged

I neither know nor care

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,658
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1453 on: Today at 09:14:35 AM »
Quote from: Johnny Foreigner on Today at 12:09:53 AM
Pardon the ignorance, but the way the whole Palestine/Israel etc issue is treated in UK, seems a bit more toxic in UK than compared to rest of Europe/US ? Of course a very controversial issue which is highly emotional, but are there underlying issues in UK that triggers it ? Apologies if out of order or completely missing the point

It's a very good question. I've noticed it myself. In Germany, for obvious reasons, the younger members of the Left have a different attitude to Israel and Zionism. But I believe it's true in Holland, Spain and Scandinavia too. In England and Scotland things are noticeably different. But as for why, I don't know JF. Something to do with empire and guilt? France has its fair share of trendy anti-Jewish racism as well, and France was an imperium too.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,918
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1454 on: Today at 09:15:04 AM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 12:42:08 AM
He does, and he did it in consultation with GLU. It's delegated via the NEC. Certain reps on the NEC have been spoonfed too long and forgot what they delegated to Formby (if they even realised). Rule 6.1.1 for the bored. And Corbyn will have fallen under rule 2.1.8, in spite of it being pointed out to him in advance.

Thats always the problem with these things. You give all the power to your mate without thinking, then when your mate goes you forget to take away the power you gave them. Formby was given a ludicrous amount of power (thanks Len) and now Evans has it (and unlike Starmer, he definitely IS one of those evil Blairites...)
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,918
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1455 on: Today at 09:16:03 AM »
Not going to link to it. But fucking baffling the Guardian still employ Steve Bell. Todays is gross even by his standards. Weird the same publication can have a genius like Squires and a sad little old racist like Bell.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 32 33 34 35 36 [37]   Go Up
« previous next »
 