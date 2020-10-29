It was absolutely the correct decision after Corbyns response. Starmer is utterly ruthless



It was the party General Secretary's decision to suspend him, and it's following the process Formby set up that Corbyn and the rest of the faction patted each other on the back about.Him and his faction and the twitter bubbles that follow it all and do as told have really put the effort in today. So much whataboutery, so much 'oh but look over there' from people who previously seemed unable to spot antisemitism (progress, hopefully, that they're trying to now..), lots of weird Blair mentions and of course just some texbook antisemitism seen too from the usual suspecrs like Mendoza.Some pretty abhorrent principles being openly and gleefully shared too. If you quit the labour party on the day an independent body has found the party acted in an unlawful and discriminatory way to minority groups, but the reason isn't those unlawful and discriminatory acts, then - well, it raises some questions. If you've done all of that, and then been so utterly triggered by an independent body acknowledging the lived experience of jewish people being discriminated against that you've rage quit the party, well those people are revealing a lot of ugly stuff in their character and values.