Author Topic: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1400 on: Today at 06:50:49 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:48:11 PM
I despair a little bit when I read a post like this. You're either twisting what she said or you simply lack the comprehension skills to understand what she said. Either way it's just...fucking sad mate.

He knows exactly what he's doing.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1401 on: Today at 06:53:25 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 06:49:26 PM
£330k raised for Corbyns legal fund. Are people fucking mental?

But it's not a cult..

I don't understand what they are actually funding.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1402 on: Today at 06:55:35 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 06:52:43 PM
All I'm trying to do is inform myself of whether those depictions of Jewish people as rats, or ugly were in fact antisemitism or not. Cos clearly they're examples of 'punching down'.

How antisemitic is it to disregard those tropes in favour of saying its a type of racism that punches up?

You're still being disingenuous, did you hear her say what she said on the radio today or are you basing your argument on the deliberately provocative bit you reposted?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1403 on: Today at 06:55:41 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:29:32 PM


Today is damage control. You can either let the dumpster fire die out on its own or throw petrol on it. She threw petrol

Damage control for some may be viewed as a fresh start by others. 

Party does need to move on and target Tories and their horrific handling of the Pandemic and Brexit round the corner.  Leave other stuff in the rear view mirror.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1404 on: Today at 06:57:25 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 06:52:43 PM
All I'm trying to do is inform myself of whether those depictions of Jewish people as rats, or ugly were in fact antisemitism or not. Cos clearly they're examples of 'punching down'.

How antisemitic is it to disregard those tropes in favour of saying its a type of racism that punches up?

Jeezus Christ. Are you serious?

This is becoming very strange.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1405 on: Today at 06:58:43 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 06:57:25 PM
Jeezus Christ. Are you serious?

This is becoming very strange.

When your a cultist like he is then it's difficult to comprehend facts.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1406 on: Today at 07:00:15 PM »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:55:41 PM
Damage control for some may be viewed as a fresh start by others. 

Party does need to move on and target Tories and their horrific handling of the Pandemic and Brexit round the corner.  Leave other stuff in the rear view mirror.

I think its the perfect time to have it out really. It needed to be done and it needs to be decisive. As a Corbyn supporter in his first leadership, i would fully back Starmer in telling everyone to either get with the program or fuck right off.

The party needs to draw a line under it and its not surprising that Tories see him taking action and are trying to say he isnt doing enough. They are trying to keep this as an issue.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1407 on: Today at 07:13:28 PM »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:50:20 PM
It makes you despair for the future, so many more worthy causes right now.

Yep. Absolutely pathetic.  The cult is still alive and strong!
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1408 on: Today at 07:20:32 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 06:52:43 PM
All I'm trying to do is inform myself of whether those depictions of Jewish people as rats, or ugly were in fact antisemitism or not. Cos clearly they're examples of 'punching down'.

How antisemitic is it to disregard those tropes in favour of saying its a type of racism that punches up?
:shocked
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1409 on: Today at 07:32:55 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 06:52:43 PM
All I'm trying to do is inform myself of whether those depictions of Jewish people as rats, or ugly were in fact antisemitism or not. Cos clearly they're examples of 'punching down'.

How antisemitic is it to disregard those tropes in favour of saying its a type of racism that punches up?

This is sadly exactly why it would be a great idea for Corbyn to start his own party. Labour needs to rid itself of not only Corbyn but his cohort of hardcore followers. The damage they will continue to inflict on the party through their mendacious bullshit and sheer stupidity will only serve to increase the chances of the Tories winning again.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1410 on: Today at 07:36:26 PM »
Not the point of today but still an interesting snap poll.



Thought Nadia Whittome's response was a good one and hopefully a sign that there can be common ground within different parts of the party.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1411 on: Today at 07:37:10 PM »
Statement from Len McCluskey

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1412 on: Today at 07:42:32 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:36:26 PM


Thought Nadia Whittome's response was a good one and hopefully a sign that there can be common ground within different parts of the party.

Reading the replies always makes me glad I'm not on Tw@tter.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1413 on: Today at 07:54:44 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:42:32 PM
Reading the replies always makes me glad I'm not on Tw@tter.

Fair. I should have put the statement rather than the link really but figured it was accessible enough. Also: I'm very lazy.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1414 on: Today at 08:17:46 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 07:36:26 PM
Not the point of today but still an interesting snap poll.



Thought Nadia Whittome's response was a good one and hopefully a sign that there can be common ground within different parts of the party.
It was absolutely the correct decision after Corbyns response. Starmer is utterly ruthless
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1415 on: Today at 08:19:47 PM »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:17:46 PM
It was absolutely the correct decision after Corbyns response. Starmer is utterly ruthless
Worth noting again. This wasnt Starmers decision.  Its also a neutral position.  It imparts no blame or guilt to Corbyn, it is simply a neutral position whilst an investigation happens.


I suspect he will get a wrap on the wrists and be reinstated.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1416 on: Today at 08:24:10 PM »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 06:53:25 PM
But it's not a cult..

I don't understand what they are actually funding.

For some reason people seem to think that a millionaire who lives in an affluent area of London needs help with whatever legal fees he may accrue from the statements he is making.

The thing is Corbyn should have been thrown out of the Labour party a long time ago as he's always been a protest politician who has voted against the Labour whip repeatedly over the decades he has been an MP but he was just an irrelevance to everyone and in a safe seat so why do it then? Now he has this weird cult around him from his time as leader which unfortunately makes him a lot more relevant and I genuinely feel that the only way Labour can move on from this is if Corbyn is no longer a part of the party. Lets face it he's always been a SWP type of candidate anyway so maybe he should go create his own party and be done with it.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1417 on: Today at 08:27:14 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 08:19:47 PM
Worth noting again. This wasnt Starmers decision.  Its also a neutral position.  It imparts no blame or guilt to Corbyn, it is simply a neutral position whilst an investigation happens.


I suspect he will get a wrap on the wrists and be reinstated.
Quite possibly
Either way, Kier Starmer is making Labour electable again
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1418 on: Today at 08:27:26 PM »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 07:42:32 PM
Reading the replies always makes me glad I'm not on Tw@tter.

I read those comments (with my hands in-between my eyes) and despite my earlier protestations concerning the way one leader was treated compared to the other - for the record both should have been kicked out for what they have done (or not done as in this case) - accusing a genuine future leader of the party of being a centrist because she won't follow the 'pure socialist' line of supporting Corbyn come what May is sad. Yet utterly predictable.

Corbyn will be kicked out - organisations don't suspend someone like him, only not to follow through on it - otherwise it'll make them weak going forward. Whether that follows a collapse of the membership will remain to be seen - I suspect it may - though it could have a double effect - more middle-of-the-roaders may come in from the Lib Dems - whilst a genuine, Left movement may rise from the ashes of Momentum.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1419 on: Today at 08:28:24 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:13:57 AM
  "And if, after all the pain, all the grief, and all the evidence in this report, there are still those who think there's no problem with anti-semitism in the Labour party, that its all exaggerated, or a factional attack, then frankly you are part of the problem too, and you should be nowhere near the Labour party either."

Great words by Starmer

Edit: oops... Corbyn just made exactly this claim...

Peston who dont really like ended last night with "but Starmer was happy to sit in the Shadow Cabinet while all of this was going on".

Was he too scared or just wanted to stay in the shadow cabinet at all costs?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1420 on: Today at 08:30:03 PM »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:17:46 PM
It was absolutely the correct decision after Corbyns response. Starmer is utterly ruthless

It was the party General Secretary's decision to suspend him, and it's following the process Formby set up that Corbyn and the rest of the faction patted each other on the back about.

Him and his faction and the twitter bubbles that follow it all and do as told have really put the effort in today. So much whataboutery, so much 'oh but look over there' from people who previously seemed unable to spot antisemitism (progress, hopefully, that they're trying to now..), lots of weird Blair mentions and of course just some texbook antisemitism seen too from the usual suspecrs like Mendoza.

Some pretty abhorrent principles being openly and gleefully shared too. If you quit the labour party on the day an independent body has found the party acted in an unlawful and discriminatory way to minority groups, but the reason isn't those unlawful and discriminatory acts, then - well, it raises some questions. If you've done all of that, and then been so utterly triggered by an independent body acknowledging the lived experience of jewish people being discriminated against that you've rage quit the party, well those people are revealing a lot of ugly stuff in their character and values.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1421 on: Today at 08:37:08 PM »
Quote from: Classycara on Today at 08:30:03 PM
It was the party General Secretary's decision to suspend him, and it's following the process Formby set up that Corbyn and the rest of the faction patted each other on the back about.

Him and his faction and the twitter bubbles that follow it all and do as told have really put the effort in today. So much whataboutery, so much 'oh but look over there' from people who previously seemed unable to spot antisemitism (progress, hopefully, that they're trying to now..), lots of weird Blair mentions and of course just some texbook antisemitism seen too from the usual suspecrs like Mendoza.

Some pretty abhorrent principles being openly and gleefully shared too. If you quit the labour party on the day an independent body has found the party acted in an unlawful and discriminatory way to minority groups, but the reason isn't those unlawful and discriminatory acts, then - well, it raises some questions. If you've done all of that, and then been so utterly triggered by an independent body acknowledging the lived experience of jewish people being discriminated against that you've rage quit the party, well those people are revealing a lot of ugly stuff in their character and values.
Sadly, the very left of the Labour Party is absolutely rancid, as being evidenced if you so much as offer a different opinion. The abuse dished out, particularly on twitter is embarrassing.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1422 on: Today at 08:40:51 PM »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:37:08 PM
Sadly, the very left of the Labour Party is absolutely rancid, as being evidenced if you so much as offer a different opinion. The abuse dished out, particularly on twitter is embarrassing.

Sadly as someone i would regard as to the left of the current leadership anyone who paints a massive and diverse group of people based on a few nutters on Twitter really needs to grow up.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1423 on: Today at 08:42:44 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 08:40:51 PM
Sadly as someone i would regard as to the left of the current leadership anyone who paints a massive and diverse group of people based on a few nutters on Twitter really needs to grow up.
Theres more than a few nutters, but yes youre correct to say I shouldnt tarnish all with the same brush.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1424 on: Today at 08:46:46 PM »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:37:08 PM
Sadly, the very left of the Labour Party is absolutely rancid, as being evidenced if you so much as offer a different opinion. The abuse dished out, particularly on twitter is embarrassing.

To be fair its only a small amount of the electorate. Its insignificant.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1425 on: Today at 08:49:39 PM »
Quote from: a treeless whopper on Today at 08:46:46 PM
To be fair its only a small amount of the electorate. Its insignificant.
Yes, but the Labour Party had a toxic image at the last general election thanks to this Kinder politics, Starmer has improved the image but theres still a long way to go.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1426 on: Today at 08:51:39 PM »
Absolutely galling that that awful Mendoza racist is given the time of day anywhere. I thought her and Bastani were old news?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1427 on: Today at 08:54:06 PM »
Quote from: Mutton Geoff on Today at 08:40:51 PM
Sadly as someone i would regard as to the left of the current leadership anyone who paints a massive and diverse group of people based on a few nutters on Twitter really needs to grow up.

It's only right you acknowledge the existence of 'absolutely rancid' members having been a part of the membership in recent years, but it's obviously wrong of you to minimise the in the way that you have (suggesting antisemitism is only being committed by a small group of nutters online).

In the report today it's mentioned that by May 2020 Labour still had investigations into antisemitism and discrimination outstanding against Pete Willsman (on the party's National Executive Committee), "but other members in question include a[nother] National Executive Committee member, a councillor, a council candidate, a CLP chair and a branch chair, as well as ordinary members"

So not just anonymous nobodies online
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1428 on: Today at 08:58:37 PM »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 08:49:39 PM
Yes, but the Labour Party had a toxic image at the last general election thanks to this “Kinder politics”, Starmer has improved the image but there’s still a long way to go.

Which is why it’s better to have it out now. Who really gives a fuck what dickheads on Twitter are saying? Eventually their voices will be drowned out and it will be white noise.

Any leader right now needs to be decisive, be it Corbyn, Starmer or whoever. Then the party can move on. If Corbyn has to be the sacrificial lamb to help it move on with the electorate then he absolutely needs to be thrown under the bus whether it’s fair or not, and I say that as someone who has some small sympathy for Corbyn.

Ultimately he was a failed leader who illustrated he had zero political ability. He and his vocal Twitter mob, who don’t make much of a difference as the leadership race and election showed, will soon pipe down.
