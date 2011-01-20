« previous next »
Author Topic: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!  (Read 45139 times)

Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1320 on: Today at 04:49:45 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 04:41:28 PM
That's alright, I disagree with Corbyn on many things
But not this:
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:24:01 PM
The scale and severity of the alleged anti-Semitism has been hugely overstated for political reasons from the start.
Offline PatriotScouser

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1321 on: Today at 04:50:27 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:49:45 PM
But not this:

Indeed.........overstated my ass.
Online Fromola

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1322 on: Today at 04:50:43 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 04:41:08 PM
The Labour Party was founded 120 years ago.

If this entire party, for you personally, embodies a man who was elected Leader in just 2015 & handed over 80 seats to the Tories, then you are in the wrong place.
Labour are a political & social movement, not a cult.

Every Labour MP has a duty to make sure the Tories are out of government after the next election. They can only do that together.

The infighting and split in 1981 led to the Thatcher landslides that destroyed Britain.
Offline Andy ⁎ Allerton

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1323 on: Today at 04:52:07 PM »
If Corbyn didn't want to get suspended then it seems a bit of an odd thing for him to say.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1324 on: Today at 04:52:36 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 04:50:27 PM
Indeed.........overstated my ass.
But, I guess we should acknowledge, - as Tepid has highlighted here a couple of times today - Corbyn has actually stated the opposite before. I guess it's what suited him at the time. ::)
Online Zeb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1325 on: Today at 04:54:14 PM »
Corbyn trying to retract without retracting live on Sky. Someone who cares for him should probably stage an intervention and see if one more attempt at explaining things will help.

This is the key part he needs to walk back. "The scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media." He doesn't.

All so stupid at the end of the day. And with such large negative consequences on other people's lives when it becomes amplified by thousands of supporters as an answer to complaints.

edit: heh labourlist's Sienna Rodgers confirming that. https://twitter.com/siennamarla/status/1321859476539006976

Quote
Understand Rayner and team were in touch with Corbyn and team about his EHRC statement before it went out, warned him about Starmer speech (re: exaggerated or factional line) and urged him after statement was posted to retract/withdraw/correct during his pool clip.

Starmer said in speech: "if there are still those who think theres no problem with antisemitism in the Labour Party, that its all exaggerated, or a factional attack, then, frankly, you are part of the problem too. And you should be nowhere near the Labour Party either"

Corbyn said in statement "the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party". This is what he was warned about and subsequently told to withdraw, I'm told.
Offline Jiminy Cricket

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1326 on: Today at 04:57:01 PM »
Quote from: Andy ⁎ Allerton on Today at 04:52:07 PM
If Corbyn didn't want to get suspended then it seems a bit of an odd thing for him to say.
Of course, it is possible that this is misguided tactics from Corbyn. But really, I still plumb for monumental stupidity. After all, he has form for this; tactics - not so much.
Online Fromola

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1327 on: Today at 05:02:58 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 04:57:01 PM
Of course, it is possible that this is misguided tactics from Corbyn. But really, I still plumb for monumental stupidity. After all, he has form for this; tactics - not so much.

He's a backbench dissident. He's not a politician, he never had the smarts for political strategy or leadership. Burnham should have won in 2015 but by his own admission ran a poor campaign.
Offline Indomitable_Carp

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1328 on: Today at 05:03:32 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 03:06:02 PM
I quite agree.  This doesnt solve antisemitism.  This isnt a good day.  Its an awful day.

The problem is, you wouldn't know that with the triumphalism from some of the anti-Corbyn faction.

So we end up with a situation in which anti-Semitism was allowed to spread due to factionalist infighting, with factionalist triumphalism then also tinging the outcome of the report, especially in the wake of Corbyn being suspended. As such, the report then once again become a factional dogfight, when it should be about how this was allowed to happen in a party with a proud history of anti-racism.

I can't comment on the reasons for Corbyn being suspended, because I am not that informed regarding Labours internal disciplinary processes.
Indeed Corbyn lost my support years ago, and on a political level I don't care much what happens with him either way. But lets face it, there are plenty of people loving this for all the wrong reasons. And that doesn't sit well either. That is where I would agree with 92A that there is a degree of provocation.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1329 on: Today at 05:05:45 PM »
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 05:03:32 PM
The problem is, you wouldn't know that with the triumphalism from some of the anti-Corbyn faction.

So we end up with a situation in which anti-Semitism was allowed to spread due to factionalist infighting, with factionalist triumphalism then also tinging the outcome of the report, especially in the wake of Corbyn being suspended. As such, the report then once again become a factional dogfight, when it should be about how this was allowed to happen in a party with a proud history of anti-racism.

I can't comment on the reasons for Corbyn being suspended, because I am not that informed regarding Labours internal disciplinary processes.
Indeed Corbyn lost my support years ago, and on a political level I don't care much what happens with him either way. But lets face it, there are plenty of people loving this for all the wrong reasons. And that doesn't sit well either.

Antisemitism spread because there was a culture that allowed it to spread and a paucity of leadership to tackle it.

Indeed, leadership was lacking at a number of levels which could have tackled it.
Online west_london_red

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1330 on: Today at 05:06:00 PM »
Quote from: PatriotScouser on Today at 04:41:08 PM
The Labour Party was founded 120 years ago.

If this entire party, for you personally, embodies a man who was elected Leader in just 2015 & handed over 80 seats to the Tories, then you are in the wrong place.
Labour are a political & social movement, not a cult.

Agree, but that has to go both ways, there shouldnt be a Corbyn cult but at the same time we shouldnt be so obsessed with grinding Corbyn into the ground that we end up destroying the party in the process. The moderate wing/centre/right or whatever you want to call it of the party was very quick to rightfully remind people that the party was a broad church when the left was in the ascendancy, and that needs to be remembered now also
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1331 on: Today at 05:07:14 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:06:00 PM
Agree, but that has to go both ways, there shouldnt be a Corbyn cult but at the same time we shouldnt be so obsessed with grinding Corbyn into the ground that we end up destroying the party in the process. The moderate wing/centre/right or whatever you want to call it of the party was very quick to rightfully remind people that the party was a broad church when the left was in the ascendancy, and that needs to be remembered now also
There is no broad church, no factions, no nothing in all of this.

This is about not accepting racism.

Online TSC

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1332 on: Today at 05:09:05 PM »
Chance for the party to move on now hopefully.
Online TipTopKop

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1333 on: Today at 05:10:04 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 04:22:59 PM
Given that you posted an article about his leadership I had assumed that you were referring to this.
The headline to the article reads "Jeremy Corbyn apologises for hurt caused to Jewish people by anti-Semitism".
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 04:24:18 PM
He never said that.  He said Corbyn's anti-semitic apology was the thinnest possible, then changed to the subject of Corbyn's leadership, which should also be apologised for.  Two separate topics.
I'm wary of going into circles with this. I'm not here to debate Corby's past leadership. I'm no fan of certain aspects of his time in charge, and never once did I think he was ever going to be PM. I also don't deny there was an antisemitism problem within the party.

However, my point stands. When it came to this issue apologies were made, whether people think they're thin or don't go far enough, or would like their own version of an apology to be used, will always be a matter of opinion.

I for example don't recall Bozo apologising for the vast number of racist comments he himself -nevermind his colleagues- have made (and he's the head honcho in charge of the country). Let alone whether the apology is up to my liking or not.
Quote from: Indomitable_Carp on Today at 05:03:32 PM
But lets face it, there are plenty of people loving this for all the wrong reasons. And that doesn't sit well either.
...and that's the wider point.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 05:11:00 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 05:07:14 PM
There is no broad church, no factions, no nothing in all of this.

This is about not accepting racism.

We've had lots of excuses in here today about why the current PLP campaigned to put the racist into power, so "no nothing" my ass.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 05:11:55 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:11:00 PM
We've had lots of excuses in here today about why the current PLP campaigned to put the racist into power, so "no nothing" my ass.
This isnt about left right centre...

This is about booting out racists and those who allow them to flourish.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 05:12:28 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 05:11:55 PM
This isnt about left right centre...

This is about booting out racists and those who allow them to flourish.

The PLP campaigned to put the racist into the most powerful position in the country, which is a far cry from booting him out. They, Starmer included, are the ones who allowed him to flourish.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 05:14:43 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:12:28 PM
The PLP campaigned to put the racist into the most powerful position in the country, which is a far cry from booting him out. They, Starmer included, are the ones who allowed him to flourish.


Its not that simple though. Firstly calling him racist is much too simple (for me anyway).
There was no realistic way of getting rid of him, and there was also no realistic way of them changing the situation if they left the party.
Offline Sangria

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 05:16:57 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:12:28 PM
The PLP campaigned to put the racist into the most powerful position in the country, which is a far cry from booting him out. They, Starmer included, are the ones who allowed him to flourish.

Mein Gott. You're espousing an even more unreasonable position than the Corbynites were. You want the Labour party to campaign to get the non-Labour party into power?
Online Fromola

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 05:19:37 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:06:00 PM
Agree, but that has to go both ways, there shouldnt be a Corbyn cult but at the same time we shouldnt be so obsessed with grinding Corbyn into the ground that we end up destroying the party in the process. The moderate wing/centre/right or whatever you want to call it of the party was very quick to rightfully remind people that the party was a broad church when the left was in the ascendancy, and that needs to be remembered now also

The left of the party never got a look in under Blair and were contemptuously ignored (especially in the build up to Iraq, or let's not forget our city fighting for justice). It was all about appealing to Middle England and Rupert Murdoch.

It's heading back more that way under Starmer but like in the 90s the country needs a Labour government to get rid of the Tories and that's the way it's most likely to happen. It'll all be about winning over the northern Brexit voter and the floating voter and that's going to be Labour's strategy.
Online west_london_red

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 05:21:02 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 05:07:14 PM
There is no broad church, no factions, no nothing in all of this.

This is about not accepting racism.



The last 5 years in the Labour Party have been about nothing but factionalism.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 05:21:54 PM »
Of concern is Angela Rayners position...

Which is: Jeremy Corbyn is a decent man but he has a blind spot when it comes to these issues

Imagine if this had been said about black people......
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 05:22:33 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:21:02 PM
The last 5 years in the Labour Party have been about nothing but factionalism.
But this issue isnt.  Its about racism. Its about ending racism (or getting as close to as is possible).

Online TipTopKop

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1343 on: Today at 05:22:42 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:06:00 PM
Agree, but that has to go both ways, there shouldnt be a Corbyn cult but at the same time we shouldnt be so obsessed with grinding Corbyn into the ground that we end up destroying the party in the process.
Amen.
Online ShakaHislop

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1344 on: Today at 05:23:12 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 05:14:43 PM


Its not that simple though. Firstly calling him racist is much too simple (for me anyway).
There was no realistic way of getting rid of him, and there was also no realistic way of them changing the situation if they left the party.

Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 05:07:14 PM
There is no broad church, no factions, no nothing in all of this.

This is about not accepting racism.



Which is it? Is there "no nothing" or is this issue not "that simple"?

If Corbyn is guilty of anti-Semitism, and you describe that as racism, then how is he not a racist in your view?

"there was also no realistic way of them changing the situation if they left the party."

Why would you want to stay in a party that supposedly had no realistic way of stopping being anti-Semitic if you are as appalled by anti-Semitism as you claim?
Online Sammy5IsAlive

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1345 on: Today at 05:25:56 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 05:21:54 PM
Of concern is Angela Rayners position...

Which is: Jeremy Corbyn is a decent man but he has a blind spot when it comes to these issues

Imagine if this had been said about black people......

I think that would be a pretty fair summary of many people's (not myself fwiw) thoughts about some of Starmer's statements re BLM.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1346 on: Today at 05:28:12 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 05:23:12 PM
Which is it? Is there "no nothing" or is this issue not "that simple"?

If Corbyn is guilty of anti-Semitism, and you describe that as racism, then how is he not a racist in your view?

"there was also no realistic way of them changing the situation if they left the party."

Why would you want to stay in a party that supposedly had no realistic way of stopping being anti-Semitic if you are as appalled by anti-Semitism as you claim?

I do have sympathy with your view.  I really do.  I toyed with the same thing over a long period..

But finally, I figured that you guarantee that those supporting antisemitism win..

Yes its a moral maze, I do accept that, but ridding the Labour Party of the antisemites will be the justification of their actions...

I can totally understand why you might not feel that way though..
Offline Sangria

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1347 on: Today at 05:29:54 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 05:21:54 PM
Of concern is Angela Rayners position...

Which is: Jeremy Corbyn is a decent man but he has a blind spot when it comes to these issues

Imagine if this had been said about black people......

It should be simple enough. Hash out a position with the leader. Stick to it and let the process play out.
Online jillc

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1348 on: Today at 05:32:55 PM »
It was with a heavy heart that I resigned from the party a couple of years back. But frankly, its as though nothing has really changed. Even now people are more concerned about the party staying loyal to their particular stance whatever that maybe, then righting the wrong which was done to those who suffered in this damning report. It makes me resigned to the thought that nothing is ever going to change whatever Starmer does. Sadly it feels as though this party is already dead.
Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1349 on: Today at 05:34:29 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:06:00 PM
Agree, but that has to go both ways, there shouldnt be a Corbyn cult but at the same time we shouldnt be so obsessed with grinding Corbyn into the ground that we end up destroying the party in the process. The moderate wing/centre/right or whatever you want to call it of the party was very quick to rightfully remind people that the party was a broad church when the left was in the ascendancy, and that needs to be remembered now also

When Corbyn was leader we didnt hear the end of scare stories about purges, now we have people openly demanding that people on the left of the party are driven out because their views arent wanted or needed. Which is fine, most of us are leaving of our own accord anyway. Broad church indeed.

Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Today at 05:25:56 PM
I think that would be a pretty fair summary of many people's (not myself fwiw) thoughts about some of Starmer's statements re BLM.

I mean, yeah, pretty much. And theres Rosie Duffield, too.
Online Dr. Beaker

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1350 on: Today at 05:45:47 PM »
Maybe this is phase one, and Corbyn's time as leader has given him the confidence and courage to break away and form his own party. I hope so, Labour has needed to split for a while now. But it will be a strange old party.
Offline gazzalfc

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1351 on: Today at 05:47:27 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 04:29:13 PM
All MPs were asked to avoid press today unless authorised by leader's office. Or 'get with the script before you go on the telly'.

Should not have taken today to have led to it.

Noticed the cult of Corbyn has managed to raise over £300k for his 'legal fund'. Not exactly sure why he needs £300k and what his legal fund will actually fund

Lets hope the spotlight moves onto the LGBTQ+ discrimination within the labour party next
Online filopastry

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1352 on: Today at 05:48:48 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 05:34:29 PM
When Corbyn was leader we didnt hear the end of scare stories about purges, now we have people openly demanding that people on the left of the party are driven out because their views arent wanted or needed. Which is fine, most of us are leaving of our own accord anyway. Broad church indeed.

I mean, yeah, pretty much. And theres Rosie Duffield, too.

People being told they aren't wanted or needed in the Labour party by other Labour members also isn't a particularly new phenomenon. Does the phrase "Red Tories" ring any bells?

I would like to think that at some stage the party could come back together and act like a broad church, but I'm far from optimistic.

I do find it odd though that some on the left of the party, seemingly have a view that Starmer = Blair. Economically I think Starmer is far from a Blairite, but it seems that some members of the party now define themselves far more on non economic issues, and there it becomes a case of "With us or Against us", there is little room for nuance or political practicality.
Online Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1353 on: Today at 05:54:24 PM »
Worth noting that he has been suspended pending investigation and he has not been found guilty (or innocent).

Suspension is an impartial act.
Online Yorkykopite

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1354 on: Today at 05:56:29 PM »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:06:00 PM
Agree, but that has to go both ways, there shouldnt be a Corbyn cult but at the same time we shouldnt be so obsessed with grinding Corbyn into the ground that we end up destroying the party in the process. The moderate wing/centre/right or whatever you want to call it of the party was very quick to rightfully remind people that the party was a broad church when the left was in the ascendancy, and that needs to be remembered now also

I agree with that (while reserving my right to remain happy at the prospect of the Far Left leaving in droves! 😁) But Corbyn has only himself to blame here I think. All he had to do was remain silent. But he was as quick out of the starting blocks this morning as he's ever been. We never saw that alacrity when he was leader. And what did he say? He affirmed one of the central points of the Report - that charges of anti-semitism in the Labour party were often dismissed as exaggerations and made in bad faith merely to attack the leader. More that, he said this while the party's elected leader was simultaneously coming up with the opposite conclusion.   

I don't know whether this was deliberate or sheer ineptitude on Corbyn's part. You never know with him, just as you never quite knew whether he failed to stand up to the anti-semites he used to knock around with because he didn't know what anti-semitism was or because he did know but thought it was a price worth paying in the struggle for Palestine etc.

Bottom line is he can have no complaints about being suspended. Starmer and the leadership were left with no choice, especially on a day like this. The idea that his suspension is part of a pre-meditated assault on the Left, as I think 92a was saying, is absurd.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1355 on: Today at 06:00:36 PM »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 05:56:29 PM
I agree with that (while reserving my right to remain happy at the prospect of the Far Left leaving in droves! 😁) But Corbyn has only himself to blame here I think. All he had to do was remain silent. But he was as quick out of the starting blocks this morning as he's ever been. We never saw that alacrity when he was leader. And what did he say? He affirmed one of the central points of the Report - that charges of anti-semitism in the Labour party were often dismissed as exaggerations and made in bad faith merely to attack the leader. More that, he said this while the party's elected leader was simultaneously coming up with the opposite conclusion.   

I don't know whether this was deliberate or sheer ineptitude on Corbyn's part. You never know with him, just as you never quite knew whether he failed to stand up to the anti-semites he used to knock around with because he didn't know what anti-semitism was or because he did know but thought it was a price worth paying in the struggle for Palestine etc.

Bottom line is he can have no complaints about being suspended. Starmer and the leadership were left with no choice, especially on a day like this. The idea that his suspension is part of a pre-meditated assault on the Left, as I think 92a was saying, is absurd.

You've already forgotten the morning after the Brexit Referendum. ;D
