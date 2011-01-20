Agree, but that has to go both ways, there shouldnt be a Corbyn cult but at the same time we shouldnt be so obsessed with grinding Corbyn into the ground that we end up destroying the party in the process. The moderate wing/centre/right or whatever you want to call it of the party was very quick to rightfully remind people that the party was a broad church when the left was in the ascendancy, and that needs to be remembered now also



I agree with that (while reserving my right to remain happy at the prospect of the Far Left leaving in droves! 😁) But Corbyn has only himself to blame here I think. All he had to do was remain silent. But he was as quick out of the starting blocks this morning as he's ever been. We never saw that alacrity when he was leader. And what did he say? He affirmed one of the central points of the Report - that charges of anti-semitism in the Labour party were often dismissed as exaggerations and made in bad faith merely to attack the leader. More that, he said this while the party's elected leader was simultaneously coming up with the opposite conclusion.I don't know whether this was deliberate or sheer ineptitude on Corbyn's part. You never know with him, just as you never quite knew whether he failed to stand up to the anti-semites he used to knock around with because he didn't know what anti-semitism was or because he did know but thought it was a price worth paying in the struggle for Palestine etc.Bottom line is he can have no complaints about being suspended. Starmer and the leadership were left with no choice, especially on a day like this. The idea that his suspension is part of a pre-meditated assault on the Left, as I think 92a was saying, is absurd.