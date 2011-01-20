I quite agree. This doesnt solve antisemitism. This isnt a good day. Its an awful day.
The problem is, you wouldn't know that with the triumphalism from some of the anti-Corbyn faction.
So we end up with a situation in which anti-Semitism was allowed to spread due to factionalist infighting, with factionalist triumphalism then also tinging the outcome of the report, especially in the wake of Corbyn being suspended. As such, the report then once again become a factional dogfight, when it should be about how this was allowed to happen in a party with a proud history of anti-racism.
I can't comment on the reasons for Corbyn being suspended, because I am not that informed regarding Labours internal disciplinary processes.
Indeed Corbyn lost my support years ago, and on a political level I don't care much what happens with him either way. But lets face it, there are plenty of people loving this for all the wrong reasons. And that doesn't sit well either. That is where I would agree with 92A that there is a degree of provocation.