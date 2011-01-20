I have concerns about the ability to label people antisemitic in the broader context with this situation. I recognise there were and are antisemites in the labour party, and I think there is a tendency towards antisemitism amongst large swathes of Muslims (including in the party), but I have a problem when anyone on the right wants to label a left leaning person antisemitic because they take a stance against the State of Israel's treatment of Palestinians over the last 70 years, I find that a cop out. The behaviour of Israel towards a people whose land they are occupying because the allied forces gave their land to a displaced people is nothing short of disgraceful. Two million Palestinians are crammed in to the Gaza Strip, and over 80% of them are forced to survive on humanitarian aid. Israel has the opposite of this, a majority middle class society living in prosperity. The situation there stinks, and being able to raise the antisemite card any time anyone tries to show solidarity against the managed decline of Palestine has meant there has never been any chance of reform over there. That and the fact that anyone with even a smidgeon of power or influence ever gave a shit about the country or its people anyway.