« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!  (Read 43654 times)

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,586
  • YNWA
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1240 on: Today at 02:09:56 PM »
I look forward to the cases of transphobia and racism within the party towards BAME members being acted upon with similar speed and equitable force now that the report has been published and a precedent set.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1241 on: Today at 02:11:21 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:07:38 PM
Even if he quit, what would have been the worst case scenario? Labour losing the next election in a historic defeat and the Tories being able to push through any type of Brexit they want? That happened anyway.

Best case scenario though? His departure from the Shadow Cabinet would have removed a significant amount of credibility/legitimacy to the Corbyn leadership that his presence in the Shadow Cabinet lent; he would have been able to speak more freely about Brexit and what Labour's approach to it should be from the backbenches. Pressure builds on the Corbyn leadership over anti-semitism and Brexit, leading to Starmer eventually leading a successful leadership challenge which would have greatly increased Labour's chances in any GE that may have been called, or maybe one wouldn't have been called for by the Tories after all leading to the chances of a 2nd referendum increasing.

I don't recall the Labour party being in a position to do any of the above at the time that you say when Starmer should have resigned. Corbyn had overwhelming support from every sector of the Labour party except the PLP. The PLP had already overwhelmingly VONCed Corbyn, with no effect. Ergo nothing could have been done about Corbyn while he remained leader. And he could have remained leader for as long as he cared to be, because of the above.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1242 on: Today at 02:11:41 PM »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:17:20 PM
Aaaand that's me done.

I've terminated my membership of the Labour Party forthwith.

I'll donate the subs to a group fighting for Palestinian rights and justice instead.
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 01:46:54 PM
Good. The Party can do without antisemites and their supporters.

The EHRC report was just published, and Corbyn then posts content of the type expressly highlighted within the report as antisemitic. What the hell did you expect to happen? You are in a cult.
Quote from: Commie Bobbie on Today at 01:55:57 PM
You cannot tar all those with sympathies towards a Palestinian state as Anti-Semitic. Thats just absurd.

A bit like tarring all Tories as homophobic, Islamophobes because their Beloved leader called all gay men 'tank-topped bumboys' and black people 'piccaninnies with water-melon smiles'.

The lessons I learn is yet again, Muslim people are classed as second-class citizens by the establishment in this country - and I don't give a fuck what centrist muppets say, that is shameful.

Both Anti-Semitism and Islamophobia - must be treated as seriously as each other - and the punishments for such must be the same, whether prison time, suspension - whatever - but it just isn't.
You had better explain where I wrote that support for Palestine equates to antisemitism. If you are unable to do this, I expect a full retraction and apology. Do NOT misrepresent my words.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,958
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1243 on: Today at 02:13:47 PM »


Marie van der Zyl, the president of the Board of Deputies of British Jews, also welcomed the Corbyns suspension from the Labour party.

She said: We welcome the decision of the Labour party to suspend Jeremy Corbyn.

Having presided over the descent of a proudly anti-racist party into a party that broke equalities law in its treatment of Jews, his shameless comments today showed that he remains part of the problem and is an obstruction to the resolution of the issue.

When Van Der Zyl assumed presidency of the organisation in 2018 she pledged that under her leadership the Board of Deputies would continue to press Jeremy Corbyn to take more action against antisemitism in the party.

Van der Zyl said: Enough is enough and we now need to see actions and not words  which include a swift action in relation to the outstanding disciplinary cases  Theres Ken Livingstone and theres also the case of Jackie Walker. We are expecting and hoping that that will be resolved by the end of July.

She said the Board of Deputies would continue to protest and demand inquiries and debates in parliament if no further action was taken.
Logged

Online L4Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 59
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1244 on: Today at 02:14:24 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 02:09:56 PM
I look forward to the cases of transphobia and racism within the party towards BAME members being acted upon with similar speed and equitable force now that the report has been published and a precedent set.

Yes, I completely agree but this isn't the defence of Corbyn you think it is.
Logged

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1245 on: Today at 02:14:56 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:04:22 PM
Yeah right. Does Owen Smith mean anything?

Owen Smith's challenge was more to do with the referendum defeat than anti-semitism. It's possible that there were Labour supporters who voted for Corbyn in that election who wouldn't have in a later leadership challenge after becoming disillusioned with Corbyn's handling of Brexit and/or anti-semitism. Also, the consensus of moderate Labour supporters appears to be that Smith was quite shit whereas Starmer is quite good, therefore Starmer should have had a better chance of winning.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,586
  • YNWA
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1246 on: Today at 02:15:04 PM »
Quote from: L4Red on Today at 02:14:24 PM
Yes, I completely agree but this isn't the defence of Corbyn you think it is.

I offered no defence. But thanks.
Logged

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1247 on: Today at 02:16:03 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:59:51 PM
Oh, hello.... hes spoken...

Or in other words, I have zero tolerance to racism, but when it suits me I will say its a smear and exaggerated.....
In other words, all racism matters. But of course it does, the idiot, fucking arsehole.

I did not appreciate that my loathing for Corbyn could find new depths. He's a despicable human being.
Logged

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,982
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1248 on: Today at 02:16:55 PM »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 02:16:03 PM
In other words, all racism matters. But of course it does, the idiot, fucking arsehole.

I did not appreciate that my loathing for Corbyn could find new depths. He's a despicable human being.
I dont agree.

Hes just wrong. And stupid.

He was given the chance to retract his comment and didnt.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1249 on: Today at 02:18:46 PM »
Quote from: Libertine on Today at 02:03:40 PM
All lives racism matters
You beat me to it, I see. :) I'm sure others will see it too. It is the retort of the truly idiotic.
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,984
  • Justice.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1250 on: Today at 02:19:15 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 02:09:56 PM
I look forward to the cases of transphobia and racism within the party towards BAME members being acted upon with similar speed and equitable force now that the report has been published and a precedent set.

The independent process will hopefully move towards something better for all those covered by equality legislation. I'd think women in the party in particular will be relieved to know that harassment, sexual or otherwise, will no longer be tolerated if the perpetrator is in the ascendant faction.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1251 on: Today at 02:21:01 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:11:21 PM
I don't recall the Labour party being in a position to do any of the above at the time that you say when Starmer should have resigned. Corbyn had overwhelming support from every sector of the Labour party except the PLP. The PLP had already overwhelmingly VONCed Corbyn, with no effect. Ergo nothing could have been done about Corbyn while he remained leader. And he could have remained leader for as long as he cared to be, because of the above.

They could have put that to the test, and should have. Again, don't talk about zero-tolerance towards something as serious as anti-Semitism when you were not prepared to pull out all of the stops, no matter how futile it may have seemed.

What if Labour had got into power last year? When would the anti-semitism issue have been dealt with then, because if the PLP didn't have the balls to mount a leadership challenge when Corbyn was LOTO, they sure as hell wouldn't have done it while he was PM. Would Jews just have been expected to play "the long game" until Labour were kicked out of power?
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,912
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1252 on: Today at 02:21:20 PM »
I assume Unite will be pulling all funding from Labour before the end of the day?
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1253 on: Today at 02:21:39 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:14:56 PM
Owen Smith's challenge was more to do with the referendum defeat than anti-semitism. It's possible that there were Labour supporters who voted for Corbyn in that election who wouldn't have in a later leadership challenge after becoming disillusioned with Corbyn's handling of Brexit and/or anti-semitism. Also, the consensus of moderate Labour supporters appears to be that Smith was quite shit whereas Starmer is quite good, therefore Starmer should have had a better chance of winning.

You what? Do you not remember the febrile support for Corbyn? Brexit is a far bigger issue for most Labour supporters than anti-semitism, but points which the overwhelming majority of Labour supporters would agree with were booed loudly because they were made by not-Corbyn, whereas nonsensical arguments were cheered loudly because they were made by Corbyn. Until the wipeout of 2019, no one in the Labour party was in much of a position to challenge Corbyn. If Corbyn cared to stay on after the 2019 GE, Starmer would still not have had a better than average chance of challenging.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1254 on: Today at 02:22:51 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:16:55 PM
I dont agree.

Hes just wrong. And stupid.

He was given the chance to retract his comment and didnt.
That why I think he's (more) despicable.
Logged

Online Circa1892

  • Real Madrid 0 - 1 Liverpool - Parc des Princes, 27th May 1981 Remember?... About as intimidating as Bambi.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,912
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1255 on: Today at 02:22:56 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 02:09:56 PM
I look forward to the cases of transphobia and racism within the party towards BAME members being acted upon with similar speed and equitable force now that the report has been published and a precedent set.

I would hope it does. Labour needs to set a tone and precedent that its members are held to a higher standard. Doubt it'll catch on across the aisles anytime soon sadly.
Logged

Offline Cpt_Reina

  • Vibranium goalie gloves.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,586
  • YNWA
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1256 on: Today at 02:23:23 PM »
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 02:19:15 PM
The independent process will hopefully move towards something better for all those covered by equality legislation. I'd think women in the party in particular will be relieved to know that harassment, sexual or otherwise, will no longer be tolerated if the perpetrator is in the ascendant faction.

Time will tell
Logged

Online RobinHood

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 548
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1257 on: Today at 02:23:23 PM »
Would have been easy for Starmer not to suspend Corbyn and not piss off the Momentum people even more than they already have. Corbyn will be 73 or 74 at the next election and will surely be thinking about knocking it on the head at that age, to me that is too old to be an MP, it should not be an easy job for pensioners.

At least its all out in the open now though, you don't want this issue rearing its head 18 months before the next election, all need to be singing from the same hymn sheet.



Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,650
  • The first five yards........
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1258 on: Today at 02:23:58 PM »
I'm just trying to imagine what it would have been like today if Corbyn had still been the Labour party leader.

A bad day I suggest.

First he would most likely have deplored the beheading and murders in France, while also pointing out that the French had partly brought this upon themselves and that people shouldn't cause unnecessary offence to each other. (You know the rigmarole).

Then he would have rejected large sections of the antisemitism report.

Shudder.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online ShakaHislop

  • Shocktrooper of the Vinny Cable Nasties
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,219
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1259 on: Today at 02:27:06 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:21:39 PM
You what? Do you not remember the febrile support for Corbyn? Brexit is a far bigger issue for most Labour supporters than anti-semitism, but points which the overwhelming majority of Labour supporters would agree with were booed loudly because they were made by not-Corbyn, whereas nonsensical arguments were cheered loudly because they were made by Corbyn. Until the wipeout of 2019, no one in the Labour party was in much of a position to challenge Corbyn. If Corbyn cared to stay on after the 2019 GE, Starmer would still not have had a better than average chance of challenging.

So what would you have advised Starmer, and other Labour MPs to do in that scenario? Stick it out (again)?
Logged

Online Zeb

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,984
  • Justice.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1260 on: Today at 02:27:55 PM »
Quote from: Cpt_Reina on Today at 02:23:23 PM
Time will tell

It's needed. Having an independent review of evidence, away from factional editorialising and fingers on scales, and an independent decision is the only way forward. Hopefully Labour can find the right people willing to take it on. Otherwise there's always now going to be the suspicion that someone got suspended for the political rather than the racist or the self-righteously stupid.
Logged
"And the voices of the standing Kop still whispering in the wind will salute the wee Scots redman and he will still walk on.
And your money will have bought you nothing."

Online Commie Bobbie

  • Member of the Committee for State Security. More Fashionista than Sandanista.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,240
  • #WTRWWAW
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1261 on: Today at 02:29:35 PM »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:09:01 PM
I think Blair's decision was idiotic. But I don't think it was morally wrong from his perspective. That same perspective led to Kosovo and Sierra Leone (which I also opposed). Get rid of the bad man/men, install a liberal democracy. It worked in Kosovo and Sierra Leone. It didn't work in Iraq. Did you oppose all three? I did.

I did, its quite interesting that Serbia where we went in - ultimately fell due to opposition from within.
Logged
Twitter: @hahadingus

DON'T BUY THE S*N

MacKenzie Is Still A Fucking c*nt

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,982
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1262 on: Today at 02:30:27 PM »
Or... people could say sorry.  Hold their hands up and retract statements ...

Theres clearly room for mistakes.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,958
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1263 on: Today at 02:33:43 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:30:27 PM
Or... people could say sorry.  Hold their hands up and retract statements ...

Theres clearly room for mistakes.

Yep.  Nothing wrong with saying sorry and showing a bit of humility.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • Ally Machoist
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,109
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1264 on: Today at 02:40:43 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:27:06 PM
So what would you have advised Starmer, and other Labour MPs to do in that scenario? Stick it out (again)?

I wouldn't have had any advice for them, as I wouldn't know what would work best. However, it was pretty clear to me that challenging Corbyn would not work, having watched it in 2016. Just like I accept that challenging Brexit now would not work. The relevant electorate has to change for that to work, or at least the situation that they are in. In Labour's case, it was the Tory landslide.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Bakez0151

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,532
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1265 on: Today at 02:41:54 PM »
That was a stupid response from Corbyn, unless it was to get this intended consequence.
Logged

Online markedasred

  • Knowing me, Knowing you... ahaaa!!! Resident Large Canine.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,602
  • No Murdoch in our house
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1266 on: Today at 02:43:12 PM »
I have concerns about the ability to label people antisemitic in the broader context with this situation. I recognise there were and are antisemites in the labour party, and I think there is a tendency towards antisemitism amongst large swathes of Muslims (including in the party), but I have a problem when anyone on the right wants to label a left leaning person antisemitic because they take a stance against the State of Israel's treatment of Palestinians over the last 70 years, I find that a cop out. The behaviour of Israel towards a people whose land they are occupying because the allied forces gave their land to a displaced people is nothing short of disgraceful. Two million Palestinians are crammed in to the Gaza Strip, and over 80% of them are forced to survive on humanitarian aid. Israel has the opposite of this, a majority middle class society living in prosperity. The situation there stinks, and being able to raise the antisemite card any time anyone tries to show solidarity against the managed decline of Palestine has meant there has never been any chance of reform over there. That and the fact that anyone with even a smidgeon of power or influence ever gave a shit about the country or its people anyway.
Logged
"For those of you watching in black and white, Liverpool are the team with the ball"

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,982
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1267 on: Today at 02:47:39 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Today at 02:41:54 PM
That was a stupid response from Corbyn, unless it was to get this intended consequence.
Saying the repertory were exaggerated after having previously said that they werent was a particularly stupid moment in political history.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,681
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1268 on: Today at 02:47:52 PM »
Quote from: markedasred on Today at 02:43:12 PM
I have concerns about the ability to label people antisemitic in the broader context with this situation. I recognise there were and are antisemites in the labour party, and I think there is a tendency towards antisemitism amongst large swathes of Muslims (including in the party), but I have a problem when anyone on the right wants to label a left leaning person antisemitic because they take a stance against the State of Israel's treatment of Palestinians over the last 70 years, I find that a cop out. The behaviour of Israel towards a people whose land they are occupying because the allied forces gave their land to a displaced people is nothing short of disgraceful. Two million Palestinians are crammed in to the Gaza Strip, and over 80% of them are forced to survive on humanitarian aid. Israel has the opposite of this, a majority middle class society living in prosperity. The situation there stinks, and being able to raise the antisemite card any time anyone tries to show solidarity against the managed decline of Palestine has meant there has never been any chance of reform over there. That and the fact that anyone with even a smidgeon of power or influence ever gave a shit about the country or its people anyway.
I fail to see what any of that has to do with Corbyn's statement, which was more of the same kind of denial explicitly detailed in the EHRC report as being antisemitic.
Quote
Jeremy Corbyn

My statement following the publication of the EHRC report:

Antisemitism is absolutely abhorrent, wrong and responsible for some of humanitys greatest crimes. As Leader of the Labour Party I was always determined to eliminate all forms of racism and root out the cancer of antisemitism. I have campaigned in support of Jewish people and communities my entire life and I will continue to do so.

The EHRCs report shows that when I became Labour leader in 2015, the Partys processes for handling complaints were not fit for purpose. Reform was then stalled by an obstructive party bureaucracy. But from 2018, Jennie Formby and a new NEC that supported my leadership made substantial improvements, making it much easier and swifter to remove antisemites. My team acted to speed up, not hinder the process.

Anyone claiming there is no antisemitism in the Labour Party is wrong. Of course there is, as there is throughout society, and sometimes it is voiced by people who think of themselves as on the left.

Jewish members of our party and the wider community were right to expect us to deal with it, and I regret that it took longer to deliver that change than it should.

One antisemite is one too many, but the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media. That combination hurt Jewish people and must never be repeated.

My sincere hope is that relations with Jewish communities can be rebuilt and those fears overcome. While I do not accept all of its findings, I trust its recommendations will be swiftly implemented to help move on from this period.
Logged

Offline ljycb

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 800
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1269 on: Today at 02:52:17 PM »
Still slowly getting through the report in between work. From what Ive read up to now, everything the EHRC is now asking Labour to do seems completely fair enough/common sense and I suppose the question for me is why was that not the case previously?

Related to this sort of, Margaret Hodges tweet this afternoon was a little bit telling as to the problem were having with those who look at this issue as factional rather than institutional. In response to Corbyns suspension, Hodge has signed off her tweet by saying Now we can finally move on. Maybe Im putting two and two together and coming out with five but the report seems to be saying quite explicitly that Labour only resolves this mess by tackling it comprehensively. So not just Suspend Jeremy Corbyn and youll be out of the woods. Just think its important to be mindful of comments like that from certain parts maybe? Good faith/bad faith and all that.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,577
  • Do you want to build a snowman?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1270 on: Today at 02:54:20 PM »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:54:04 PM
No wonder Jewish people are in fear right now, people openly arguing Israel has no right to exist.



I thought Jewish people were not 'Israel'?

I also said there was no justification for Israel to be created. Although ideally I'd prefer to see this reversed, pragmatically it couldn't happen. Due to mass immigration, there's several million people live there now and to effectively eject them would be a human right injustice in itself. A two-state solution is the only remedy - but on pre-69 boundaries.

I remember campaigning and going on a march against Apartheid in South Africa. I'm not going to turn a blind eye to de facto Apartheid (and ethnic cleansing) being perpetrated by Israel and Israelis against the indigenous population of the Palestine region. That doesn't make me an anti-Semite, even if some with a particular agenda want to portray me and others as such.

Logged
"The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life, nurtured by the false notion that democracy means that 'my ignorance is just as good as your knowledge.' "  Isaac Asimov

Online Tepid T₂O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 70,982
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
« Reply #1271 on: Today at 02:54:27 PM »
Corbyn hasnt been suspended due to anything in the report. Hes been suspended because he openly acted against the actions of his party leader who is tackling racism.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.

With courage, nothing is impossible.
Pages: 1 ... 27 28 29 30 31 [32]   Go Up
« previous next »
 