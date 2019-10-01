« previous next »
The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!

So... Howard Phillips

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1160 on: Today at 09:06:20 AM
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 08:15:50 AM
When people say Starmer should be 20 points ahead in the polls, this is the sort of cognitive dissonance he's up against.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-politics-54721183
Because when it all falls apart the real reason will be that we just weren't positive enough.  If only we'd talked it up more (whatever that means).
I just can't fathom on what basis he's come to that opinion.  It seems like it's because Johnson made a quick detour to Grimsby and promised a load of things he never had any intention to follow through on.  Mike had his little chat with the PM so now he's a fan for life.
Because he did say "we're following the science" so that must be true, despite all the evidence to the contrary  :butt


I really don't know how you get through to these people.  They seem to be in too deep to review the evidence before them.

Just before Covid came on the scene they interviewed a bloke whose house had been flood damaged for the umpteenth time. Flood defences hadn't been improved, no help from Government etc. His take was 'If Boris came up here (I think it was Derbyshire) we'd go for a pint and he'd sort it out'.

The daft sod is still probably sitting in flood damaged living room waiting for Boris.
Zeb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1161 on: Today at 09:11:59 AM
Not going to source, because the only print ones include quotes from an interview she gave to the S*n, but Apsana Begum becomes yet another of 2019's intake of MPs to face criminal charges. Faces three charges of housing fraud over how she got her council house. The investigation predates her being shortlisted over local candidates. Labourlist on the shortlisting games and Begum's unhappy history of sharing antisemitism on social media.
Yorkykopite

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1162 on: Today at 10:05:19 AM
Yes, those things will probably happen. The difference is that this time the anti-semitic left won't be given tacit approval by the Labour leadership. Ultimately one hopes, the conspiracy nut-jobs and anti-semites will eventually find their way out of a Labour party they no longer have much in common with and - if they wish to stay politically organised - find their way back into the SWP, the Stalinist groups, Stop the war, Hamas solidarity etc. They'll still be spreading their nonsense of course, but no longer under the aegis of a major political party. 
Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1163 on: Today at 10:10:28 AM
« Last Edit: Today at 10:36:51 AM by Tepid T₂O »
Zeb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1164 on: Today at 10:28:46 AM
We were told this wasn't happening.

Quote
Our investigation has identified serious failings in leadership and an inadequate process for handling antisemitism complaints across the Labour Party, and we have identified multiple failures in the systems it uses to resolve them. We have concluded that there were unlawful acts of harassment and discrimination for which the Labour Party is responsible.

While there have been some recent improvements in how the Labour Party deals with antisemitism complaints, our analysis points to a culture within the Party which, at best, did not do enough to prevent antisemitism and, at worst, could be seen to accept it.

We were told this never ever happened.

Quote
We found evidence of political interference in the handling of antisemitism complaints throughout the period of the investigation. We have concluded that this practice of political interference was unlawful. The evidence shows that staff from the Leader of the Oppositions Office (LOTO) were able to influence decisions on complaints, especially decisions on whether to suspend someone. Sometimes these decisions were made because of likely press interest rather than any clear formal criteria.

Hoisted on own petard.

Quote
The Labour Party told us that it had no evidence of complaints being discussed via non-Labour Party email addresses, except in the case of one individual who was contacted by the GLU via a personal email address to discuss a complaint.

However, Jennie Formby told us that she used personal communication regarding complaint handling in May 2018 because she did not trust staff at  Labour HQ who had access to her Labour Party email at that time. In fact, it appears that there were many instances of informal communications outside of the complaints process. The scope and scale of this informal handling of antisemitism complaints is unknown, but the leaked report referred to thousands of messages exchanged on  an internal Party messaging service and 465,000 words in three WhatsApp groups.

The Labour Party did not volunteer these messages (such as WhatsApp messages and personal emails) when we requested relevant personal communications regarding antisemitism complaints. The Labour Party informed us that it would be disproportionate and too onerous to provide this material to us. However, as indicated above, it appears that a vast amount of this material was collated for the preparation of the Labour Partys own leaked report. If the scale of informal handling of complaints portrayed in the leaked report is accurate, it fundamentally undermines confidence in the fairness of the antisemitism complaint handling process.

The section on 'agents' of the party is worth noting too. The report names two individuals (including Livingstone) who definitely harassed others, and the party is responsible, but those are the case studies and there's a lot more who'll fit within those terms.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:30:17 AM by Zeb »
Red-Soldier

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1165 on: Today at 10:42:00 AM
It's pretty damning, but a very fair reflection of what the issues were/are.
Wabaloolah

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1166 on: Today at 10:46:04 AM
Shocking really that this was allowed to happen, Corbyn has to accept responsibility for this.  Labour must now be seen to act against anyone who is associated with this stain and is still a party member and expel them (including Corbyn if necessary)
Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1167 on: Today at 10:51:09 AM
And the killer line...

The Labour Party failed to tackle the issue of antisemitism because of... "lack of willingness...rather than an inability"
Zeb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1168 on: Today at 10:55:59 AM
Corbyn's response.

Quote
My statement following the publication of the EHRC report:

Antisemitism is absolutely abhorrent, wrong and responsible for some of humanitys greatest crimes. As Leader of the Labour Party I was always determined to eliminate all forms of racism and root out the cancer of antisemitism. I have campaigned in support of Jewish people and communities my entire life and I will continue to do so.

The EHRCs report shows that when I became Labour leader in 2015, the Partys processes for handling complaints were not fit for purpose. Reform was then stalled by an obstructive party bureaucracy. But from 2018, Jennie Formby and a new NEC that supported my leadership made substantial improvements, making it much easier and swifter to remove antisemites. My team acted to speed up, not hinder the process.

Anyone claiming there is no antisemitism in the Labour Party is wrong. Of course there is, as there is throughout society, and sometimes it is voiced by people who think of themselves as on the left.

Jewish members of our party and the wider community were right to expect us to deal with it, and I regret that it took longer to deliver that change than it should.

One antisemite is one too many,  but the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media. That combination hurt Jewish people and must never be repeated.

My sincere hope is that relations with Jewish communities can be rebuilt and those fears overcome. While I do not accept all of its findings, I trust its recommendations will be swiftly implemented to help move on from this period.

(Facebook, sorry)

Probably needs a bit longer with the period of reflection.
Wabaloolah

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1169 on: Today at 10:58:58 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 10:55:59 AM
Corbyn's response.

(Facebook, sorry)

Probably needs a bit longer with the period of reflection.

Always someone else to blame with him, thank God he has gone, although the turmoil caused by his leadership still remains (including the current shower in government)
Zeb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1170 on: Today at 11:02:47 AM
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 10:58:58 AM
Always someone else to blame with him, thank God he has gone, although the turmoil caused by his leadership still remains (including the current shower in government)

Fundamental question which the EHRC only touches on very lightly (eg in the introduction about politicians setting a lead) is why did the culture of the Labour party change to normalise this? Why did it become normal for average Labour party members to deny the lived experiences of people enduring racist abuse? Why did the party as an institution find itself unwilling to address it?

And I think most of us commenting on here so far know the reasons for it. But until the party has that out in the open then are we just postponing it happening again til the generational memory fades once more?
Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1171 on: Today at 11:06:07 AM
Quote from: Zeb on Today at 11:02:47 AM
Fundamental question which the EHRC only touches on very lightly (eg in the introduction about politicians setting a lead) is why did the culture of the Labour party change to normalise this? Why did it become normal for average Labour party members to deny the lived experiences of people enduring racist abuse? Why did the party as an institution find itself unwilling to address it?

And I think most of us commenting on here so far know the reasons for it. But until the party has that out in the open then are we just postponing it happening again til the generational memory fades once more?
And not only deny them, but to enable more abuse to be poured onto them by stoking the claims of them being made up.
Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1172 on: Today at 11:13:57 AM
  "And if, after all the pain, all the grief, and all the evidence in this report, there are still those who think there's no problem with anti-semitism in the Labour party, that its all exaggerated, or a factional attack, then frankly you are part of the problem too, and you should be nowhere near the Labour party either."

Great words by Starmer

Edit: oops... Corbyn just made exactly this claim...
« Last Edit: Today at 11:19:44 AM by Tepid T₂O »
Yorkykopite

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1173 on: Today at 11:29:35 AM
Please leave the party Jez.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1174 on: Today at 11:38:37 AM
Jez's response:

One anti-Semite is one too many, but the scale of the problem was also dramatically overstated for political reasons by our opponents inside and outside the party, as well as by much of the media. That combination hurt Jewish people and must never be repeated.

My sincere hope is that relations with Jewish communities can be rebuilt and those fears overcome. While I do not accept all of its findings, I trust its recommendations will be swiftly implemented to help move on from this period.
Tepid T₂O

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1175 on: Today at 11:39:58 AM
Im pretty sure Starmer didnt know about that statement when he spoke...
Red-Soldier

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1176 on: Today at 11:44:54 AM
Formal complaints against Jeremy Corbyn and more than a dozen other Labour MPs have been submitted to the party in response to the Equality and Human Rights Commissions report on antisemitism.

The Campaign Against Antisemitism said Keir Starmer must implement reforms and hold its members to account. To that end, we have submitted complaints against Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott and15 other sitting MPs, and have given Labour six months to conduct transparent investigations and finally deliver justice for the Jewish community, it said.


Gideon Falter, chief executive of Campaign Against Antisemitism, said the report was groundbreaking in its finding of unlawful acts.

The EHRCs report utterly vindicates Britains Jews who were accused of lying and exaggerating, acting as agents of another country and using their religion to smear the Labour party. In an unprecedented finding, it concludes that those who made such accusations broke the law and were responsible for illegal discrimination and harassment.

The debate is over. Under Jeremy Corbyns leadership, the Labour party became institutionally antisemitic.....

Jeremy Corbyn and those around him who took part in or enabled the gaslighting, harassment and victimisation of Britains Jewish minority are shamed for all time.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:48:05 AM by Red-Soldier »
Zeb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1177 on: Today at 11:45:54 AM
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 11:39:58 AM
Im pretty sure Starmer didnt know about that statement when he spoke...

Would have thought he did. Much as he'll have known the EHRC were telling the press earlier "[A]s the leader of the party at the time, and given the extent of the failings and findings of political interference within the LOTO, Jeremy Corbyn is ultimately accountable & responsible for what happened at that time."

Independent complaints body may have some high profile cases to deal with first...
Red-Soldier

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1178 on: Today at 11:50:42 AM
Surely he has to go.
Red-Soldier

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1179 on: Today at 11:52:51 AM
The Jewish Labour Movement - which became one of two key complainants to the EHRC - said blame for the sordid, disgraceful chapter in the partys history lies firmly with those who held positions of leadership.

The JLM - A formal affiliate of the Labour Party in the UK since 1920 - tweeted a statement in which it said:

Members have been subjected to persistent levels of abuse that passed criminal thresholds, whilst Jewish women Members of Parliament such as Luciana Berger and Dame Louise Ellman were left little choice but to resign under extreme duress.

Jewish Labour members, our friends and allies have far too often faced the perverse insinuation that we have weaponised antisemitism by the very same individuals who have perpetrated it against us, with little if inadequate intervention by those who could have stopped it.
Zeb

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1180 on: Today at 11:54:53 AM
JLM's full statement is this.


(Email but sure it's publicly available for sourcing)
