Author Topic: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!

Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1080 on: October 25, 2020, 01:05:47 AM
Odds on Yougov splitting the difference?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1081 on: October 25, 2020, 01:31:29 AM
Quote from: ljycb on October 25, 2020, 12:53:15 AM
Think were all keen to see the back of the Tories.
Of course, problem is ideology makes people loose sight of that goal.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1082 on: October 25, 2020, 01:36:10 PM
Quote from: Welshred on October 24, 2020, 10:48:52 PM
Cpt_Reina wouldn't like that one

Definitely not ;D
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1083 on: October 25, 2020, 02:00:56 PM
Quote from: ljycb on October 25, 2020, 12:53:15 AM
Think were all keen to see the back of the Tories.

You'd think so. But experience shows that there are some who don't mind that much because they see the Labour party as Tory-lite.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1084 on: October 25, 2020, 03:09:15 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 25, 2020, 02:00:56 PM
You'd think so. But experience shows that there are some who don't mind that much because they see the Labour party as Tory-lite.
I wrote something along the same lines in the US Election thread a couple of days ago:
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 23, 2020, 10:00:03 AM
Mostly. But there are a few who subconsciously or secretly desire a Trump win so that they can continue to rant and rail for another 4+ years. It's a sickness.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1085 on: October 25, 2020, 03:58:14 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 25, 2020, 02:00:56 PM
You'd think so. But experience shows that there are some who don't mind that much because they see the Labour party as Tory-lite.
They may well be the last few years have proven that support depends on who gets to be Captain of the team and it's far more important than supporting the team itself. 
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1086 on: October 25, 2020, 04:06:03 PM
Quote from: filopastry on October 24, 2020, 08:07:55 PM

Opinium frequently have Labour polling ahead of the Tories, at least relatively, don't they?  Just going from the "Polls" section here, they're pretty consistently an outlier.

http://www.electionpolling.co.uk/polls/general-election
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1087 on: October 25, 2020, 04:14:13 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on October 25, 2020, 03:09:15 PM
I wrote something along the same lines in the US Election thread a couple of days ago:

I think that's possibly true. Quite what goes on other people's sub-conciousness is difficult to say with any certainty though. They - we - often don't know ourselves.

Quote from: bigbonedrawky on October 25, 2020, 03:58:14 PM

They may well be the last few years have proven that support depends on who gets to be Captain of the team and it's far more important than supporting the team itself. 

As a general proposition I can agree with this. It was certainly true for me. The election of Corbyn to the Labour leadership was a disaster I thought and it definitely helped me to change my mind about being a member of the Labour party while it lasted, or even voting Labour. There was nothing furtive about this. I said so. But I also said that the important thing was still to keep the Tories out - and that to do so one might have to vote Labour or Lib Dem, even if you weren't keen on either party.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1088 on: October 25, 2020, 05:55:07 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 25, 2020, 04:14:13 PM

As a general proposition I can agree with this. It was certainly true for me. The election of Corbyn to the Labour leadership was a disaster I thought and it definitely helped me to change my mind about being a member of the Labour party while it lasted, or even voting Labour. There was nothing furtive about this. I said so. But I also said that the important thing was still to keep the Tories out - and that to do so one might have to vote Labour or Lib Dem, even if you weren't keen on either party.
Slightly switching the analogy I still went to Anfield when the Owl and H&G were there it's one level of fanaticism I've carried into politics.
And since enough time has passed, I don't mind saying Souey and Bliar are a pair of c*nts, even if they did win things for us. 
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1089 on: October 25, 2020, 09:37:27 PM
Quote from: bigbonedrawky on October 25, 2020, 05:55:07 PM
Slightly switching the analogy I still went to Anfield when the Owl and H&G were there it's one level of fanaticism I've carried into politics.
And since enough time has passed, I don't mind saying Souey and Bliar are a pair of c*nts, even if they did win things for us. 

Well, of course, you're much purer than me and much less hypocritical. I suspect your moral stature is greater than most Liverpool fans and Labour supporters too. All I can say is, "well done."
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1090 on: Yesterday at 12:00:18 PM
Meh. Nearly. It's almost as if the parties have been neck and neck for a while and we're really waiting on the next big political shift to feed through.

Con: 40% (+1)
Lab: 39% (+1)
Lib Dems: 7% (+1)
Greens: 5% (-1)
SNP: 5% (=)
Farageists: 3% (-2)

Which of the following do you think would make the best Prime Minister?
Keir Starmer: 35% (=)
Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson: 29% (=)

YouGov, 21-22 Oct.
Changes w/ 14-15 Oct.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1091 on: Yesterday at 12:05:16 PM
Think we may see changes in the Youguv one in the next few weeks after the school meals stuff
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1092 on: Yesterday at 12:33:37 PM
Lot of buzz that EHRC report will be published some time this week so see how Starmer manages that too as it's going to be another point where he has to show that the party is changing, as well as the moral necessity of not giving the cranks and racists a free pass.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1093 on: Yesterday at 03:09:33 PM
Quote from: Yorkykopite on October 25, 2020, 09:37:27 PM
Well, of course, you're much purer than me and much less hypocritical. I suspect your moral stature is greater than most Liverpool fans and Labour supporters too. All I can say is, "well done."
While I'm not going to pretend to know what most Liverpool or Labour Supporter think. 
But as for "Purer " Not really I dont care who the Captain is, if I vote, I vote Labour... Simple's
And yes to remove the temptation I'll say it for you so you don't get a warning for insulting forum members.
Simple is, as simple does.     ;)
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1094 on: Yesterday at 08:57:06 PM
A pre-emptive strike:

Ex-Corbyn aide Karie Murphy says she is proud of record on antisemitism

Murphy says she wants to set record straight, but Jewish group dismisses her claims as smearing

Quote
Jeremy Corbyns former chief of staff has said she is proud of Labours record on antisemitism, days before the equalities watchdog is expected to publish its report on the issue.

Karie Murphy, one of Corbyns fiercely protective inner circle, whom several former party staffers have accused of meddling in antisemitism cases, said she had been moved to speak out for the first time  [to] set the record straight about the partys handling of cases, claiming that it improved during Corbyns tenure.

Under Jeremy Corbyns leadership, antisemites were removed from the Labour party more quickly, transparently and effectively than ever before. As his former chief of staff, Im proud of that record, she has written in a piece for the Guardian.

The Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) is expected to publish its long-awaited report on Labour this week. It launched the review after whistleblowers alleged that the party was institutionally antisemitic in its handling of complaints and within local party structures.

Any key figures who are criticised in the report, who could include Murphy, are likely to have been given some limited sight of its findings in advance.

Murphy said there had been an extremely successful campaign to obscure the facts about how the party handled complaints, claiming it was primarily driven by political opposition to Jeremy Corbyns socialist, internationalist politics and procedural failings.

Im not speaking out for the first time to dismiss the fact that antisemitism reared its head among a small minority in the Labour party. It did. It was wrong and the party as a whole was slow to deal with it effectively, she said.

But in comments that were fiercely opposed by the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM), Murphy said a relentless and highly politicised media campaign was also to blame. It hurt Jewish people and disturbed and confused many in our movement, she said. Could more have been done earlier? Yes, of course. But what was done  including changes to the partys rules and instituting detailed guidance on antisemitism for an expanded complaints team  unquestionably made it easier and swifter to remove antisemites from the party.

Murphy said she was deeply sad that relations with the Jewish community were at such a low ebb during Corbyns tenure. But it wasnt for want of trying, let alone because of any tolerance of antisemitism. she wrote.

Whistleblowers who worked in Labours governance and legal unit, several of whom went public to speak to the BBC Panorama programme, have previously said senior party staff fatally undermined their attempts to tackle antisemitism, alleging consistent interference in complaints, which Murphy denies. Several staff described experiencing breakdowns as a result of the atmosphere.

Murphy cited an audit of more than 300 antisemitism complaints received by the party from November 2016 to February 2018, which found that only 34 had been investigated. She alleged that changes brought about by Jennie Formby as general secretary  Formby has since left the role  led to a fourfold increase in expulsions per case.

Murphy said she and other staff members in the Labour leaders office did not meddle in cases involving party members, saying she saw it as a factional trap when she was asked for advice  a claim strongly disputed by former staff members, who have claimed they were put under inappropriate pressure in prominent cases.

Mike Katz, chair of the JLM, said Murphys claims were a smear of Jewish members. JLM referred Labour to the EHRC because our efforts to engage constructively with the party from 2015 onwards had been rebuffed constantly and our members faced continued discrimination, harassment and victimisation, he said.

At no point was there genuine remorse, improvements to the system, or any real progress in the number of cases handled or outcomes. Their only success on antisemitism was the rigour with which they protected their political allies, downplayed the issue and gaslit those who spoke up against it. Smearing the pain of our members and the wider Jewish community as part of a highly politicised media campaign is shameful.
[/b]

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/oct/26/ex-corbyn-aide-karie-murphy-says-she-is-proud-of-record-on-antisemitism
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:58:58 PM by Red-Soldier »
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1095 on: Yesterday at 09:00:09 PM
Yeah.. remarkable timing ...

Almost like something big is about to break

And damn that mainstream media for reporting peoples actual words and actions... disgusting...
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:02:17 PM by Tepid T₂O »
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1096 on: Yesterday at 09:38:21 PM
I see Skwawkbox got an advance copy in case the Guardian edited it down.

The problem with the wonderful story that it was nasty Blairites in the back office and evil Jews in the media is that you need amnesia to believe it. Chris Williamson was defended to the hilt by the Leader's Office in 2019, the February after the April Formby became General Secretary Corbyn was calling him the best of antiracists. So hmmm.

Also, did we ever figure out which member of the Leader's Office was leaking wholesale to Skwawk 'the Jewish war on Corbyn' box?  ::)
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1097 on: Today at 10:24:33 AM
Quote from: Welshred on Yesterday at 12:05:16 PM
Think we may see changes in the Youguv one in the next few weeks after the school meals stuff
I doubt it.  It will have hardened the support of those already supporting Labour but it's not an issue that's going to make people move away from the Tories.  If people didn't have the empathy to vote against the Tories for Universal Credit then they're unlikely to be swayed by them denying children school meals.

I'm pleased that Labour are at least seen as electable again but +/- a couple of points with four years to another election anyway is neither here nor there.

My real hope is that Starmer and Labour are building up a compelling and aggressive argument to take down the Tories once Brexit is "done" and - fingers crossed - the pandemic has passed.  They need to nail them relentlessly for their sins of the past 10 years and especially the past 4 years.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1098 on: Today at 10:36:49 AM
My concern is that British politics becomes decades of wrangling over trying to get a better deal from the EU.

any common sense arrangements are deemed losing control and isolationist arguments are deemed taking back control.


I can see deals being worked and reworked for decades...
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1099 on: Today at 11:46:38 AM
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:57:06 PM
A pre-emptive strike:

Ex-Corbyn aide Karie Murphy says she is proud of record on antisemitism

Murphy says she wants to set record straight, but Jewish group dismisses her claims as smearing
[/b]

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2020/oct/26/ex-corbyn-aide-karie-murphy-says-she-is-proud-of-record-on-antisemitism
Maomentum
@Maomentum_
Under Jeremy Corbyns leadership, antisemitism in the party WHICH DIDN'T ACTUALLY EXIST AND WAS ALL MADE UP TO SMEAR JEREMY was dealt with more quickly, transparently and effectively than ever before
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1100 on: Today at 11:58:52 AM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:46:38 AM
Maomentum
@Maomentum_
Under Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership, antisemitism in the party WHICH DIDN'T ACTUALLY EXIST AND WAS ALL MADE UP TO SMEAR JEREMY was dealt with more quickly, transparently and effectively than ever before
I assume this is your intention, but just in case: you are aware that that Tweet is from Maomentum - yes?
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1101 on: Today at 12:04:29 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 11:58:52 AM
I assume this is your intention, but just in case: you are aware that that Tweet is from Maomentum - yes?
Yeah, I don't think anyone in Momentum would like any of Maomentums tweets. :)
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1102 on: Today at 12:56:43 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 12:04:29 PM
Yeah, I don't think anyone in Momentum would like any of Maomentums tweets. :)
At the same time, Maomentum is so good because you could actually believe Momentum making those statements. :)
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1103 on: Today at 01:22:00 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:56:43 PM
At the same time, Maomentum is so good because you could actually believe Momentum making those statements. :)
People have mistaken him for being part of Momentum. tweets are funny but they also expose the contradictory and absurd political arguments being made to defend people.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1104 on: Today at 01:25:49 PM
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Today at 12:56:43 PM
At the same time, Maomentum is so good because you could actually believe Momentum making those statements. :)

Anyone who gets the two mixed up has worms for brains and I say that as someone who hates Momentum.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1105 on: Today at 01:35:50 PM
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 01:25:49 PM
Anyone who gets the two mixed up has worms for brains and I say that as someone who hates Momentum.
It's happened quiet a lot. there used to be another Parody twitter account, think the name was Super Corbyn Fan, he used to post long cringe-worthy poems telling people why he loved and admired Corbyns Labour, people used to go berzerk calling him every name under the Sun.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:40:29 PM by oldfordie »
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1106 on: Today at 01:42:30 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:35:50 PM
It's happened quiet a lot. there used to be another Parody twitter account, think the name was Super Corbyn Fan, he used to post long cringe-worthy poems telling people why he loved and admired Corbyns Labour, people used to go berzerk calling him every name under the Sun.

What a sad life the people behind these hilarious parody accounts must lead.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1107 on: Today at 01:45:47 PM
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:35:50 PM
It's happened quiet a lot. there used to be another Parody twitter account, think the name was Super Corbyn Fan, he used to post long cringe-worthy poems telling people why he loved and admired Corbyns Labour, people used to go berzerk calling him every name under the Sun.

That parody was very well done because it was so close to the truth. He was a trustafarian whose radicalism came courtesy of dad's cash, he was woke beyond belief, he identified with Corbyn to the point of psychological illness and he had the thinnest skin imaginable.
Re: The Andy Bell - Dancing Labour Thread!
Reply #1108 on: Today at 02:05:18 PM
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 01:42:30 PM
What a sad life the people behind these hilarious parody accounts must lead.
:) What makes you think that. why would someone be living a sad life just because they make a powerful point with wit.
