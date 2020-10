Quote

If you look at previous Lords debates on this bill, inc the votes at Report, you’ll see our peers did back these amendts but Commons debates/votes revealed no appetite among Tory MPs to help us achieve concessions. We’ll pursue the physical documentation issue elsewhere.

Govt defeated 320-242 on @AlfDubs 'ping-pong' amendt to #ImmigrationBill

With Commons having rejected original amendt on grounds of financial privilege, this version removes reference to application fees & sends substantive issue on safe routes for #childrefugees back to MPs

Last night, Labour abstained in the Lords on two votes, one allowing UK citizens to continue to return to the UK with their relatives as they were able to under EU law and the other which would have obliged the government to provide physical proof/confirmation of a EU citizen's settled status upon request. See Motions B and E here - https://publications.parliament.uk/pa/bills/lbill/58-01/145/5801145-I.pdf Labour did vote for its own (good) amendment (Motion D) in relation to asylum claims, which passed, but the reasoning for backing that amendment and not the others wasHowever, the asylum amendment was defeated in the Commons by 327 - 264. That was not a significantly smaller defeat than the physical proof amendment suffered (331 - 260)The LabourLordsUK account also Tweeted thisThe physical proof amendment also removed its original reference to application fees, which makes Labour refusing to support it even more puzzling. The 3million - https://twitter.com/the3million - campaign group have also been pushing for physical proof.