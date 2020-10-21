Good of you to recognise this.



Hard not to really 4+ years of attacking Lab MPs then crying about someone posting an opinion poll is one of the reasons Political fanatics target Football fanatics and find fertile ground.I remember getting all obsessed and fanatical about Rafa, H&G and Suarez but it stopped there for me.These last few years have been interesting and informative from a sociological / psychological pov to say the least...BtwI've read other football forums which politically speaking have become the polar opposite to Rawk especially since the Corbyn madness started I think the difference comes down to: Who got there first, the left wing or the right wing and how moderate the moderators are. Ultimately football unites us while politics has divided us.With a different tw@ter feed and a different forum...You could of been led down another road