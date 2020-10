Looks like Jarvis has now left Burnham standing at the end of the plank on his own - and Starmer hastily rewriting his questions. Must be a lot of chortling going on around the Cabinet table.



TORY MP 1: “Sigh. A new low for comms. The thing that’s really frustrating is Burnham and these other cynical Labour politicians got away with lying on live TV that Manchester is only getting £22 million, when that number is separate to the extra £60 million in financial support we are going to give them. But it wasn’t properly rebutted, the PM didn’t correct the record, every journalist in the country tweeted it out and now it has probably cut through.”



TORY MP 2: “I cannot comprehend how twice now we have allowed Burnham to do his soapbox man of the people b*llocks routine in front of the cameras and make us look like total c***s. What is the point of holding a negotiation in public, letting the virus spread all the while by the way, if you then blow up the deal? I do not understand why we are negotiating with each council. If you’re going to lock them down, lock them down and dole the money out proportionally, no more questions asked.”



TORY OFFICIAL 1: “Barnard Castle took 9 points off our poll lead. We’ll be doing well if we’ve only lost another 9 by this time next week.”



TORY OFFICIAL 2: “This will really stick. Labour will go on about how Boris is worse than Thatcher for years. It will take a lot of stardust to win back the trust he won last year.”

Would see it a bit differently Doc. It looks like the government is desperately being placatory elsewhere by offering full amount of money for test and trace plus the business support. Which continues to add to the feeling among their own backbenchers that they mishandled Greater Manchester at every level of decision making and communicating those decisions.Politico had some straw polling of Tories.Burnham has to have known he wasn't going to get the government to change their mind on doing this on the cheap but he's gone for making Sunak responsible for the hardship ahead.