I joined the Labour party when Mr Corbyn challenged for the leadership. At last the party could have a leader able to articulate a clear vision of a better world. For a number of reasons, he was unable to find a viable route from here to there and the vision turned into just another dream.



Mr Starmer seems to have a completely different set of problems. His current strategy is fine for the time being: calm criticism of the chaotic behaviour of the Johnson government while avoiding any firm policy commitments for when Labour are in government. This is fair enough, after all it's Conference that decide on policy, all the leadership can do is prioritise.



Mr Starmer got off to a good start by clamping down immediately on any hint of antisemitic behaviour in the party, while Ms Long-Bailey simultaneously demonstrated her lack of political nous and thus her unsuitability to lead anything.



But my doubts about Mr Starmer remain. His political judgement was questionable when he threw his weight behind the Brexit confirmatory referendum campaign (unless it was a coldly calculated move to bury the leadership, which I don't believe). The people I talk to here in Essex all think Mr Starmer is weak and boring, to the extent they think about him at all. They still think Boris is doing a great job and people who criticise him are just "playing politics" and being unpatriotic.



I probably need to find some different friends. But meanwhile Mr Starmer has up to another 4 years to turn the perception round before he goes up against the next Tory leader in an election. I wish him luck: any Labour government would be an improvement over any Tory one.