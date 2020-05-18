Did they vote for Brexit by any chance?
Genuinely out of curiosity, as the Brexiters I know are against anyone who has supported Remain at some point, although they sometimes like to pretend that isn't the reason why. I'm hopeful in 4 years then it won't be like that.
Yes they did. I'm actually in Havering, which is a London borough although most round here pretend it isn't. It's a solid pro-Brexit area, anti-Corbyn, pro-Farage, pro-Johnson, anti-BLM.
To illustrate... There's strong representation from the Residents Association on the local (Tory-led) council. They raised two questions at the 9th July council meeting, one to criticise mandatory wearing of face masks, the other:
"Does the Leader of the Council agree that holding a costly and potentially racist review into institutional racism in Havering and at Havering Council, in response to a police killing in America, is inflammatory and misplaced and liable to bring the Council into disrepute?" (with a follow up question, "Does the leader agree with me that white lives matter too, all lives matter?")
I'm probably moving away later in the year. That'll be an improvement, even if it is to Manchester...