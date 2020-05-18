« previous next »
The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!

The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« on: Yesterday at 11:31:36 AM »
As we don't seem to have a thread dedicated to watching Labour/Starmer at the moment, thought that it might now be the time to discuss the Labour Party (aside from the Tories and Brexit)

How is Starmer doing? Is he swaying the 'Far left' parts of the party? Is he making Labour more electable.

What good is he doing? What not good stuff is he doing?

What is the future of the Party and where will we be when the election comes around?

With many of the people that supported Corbyn still being angry, will they vote Labour when the time comes - many I see online are saying they'll never vote Labour again, some are saying that they will probably vote Green. How will this affect the Party, how will it affect Politics?

Is there an answer to Socialism and to Socialist Policies? Are Starmer and Labour 'The same as the Tories'

What is the media portrayal? What does 'white van man' think? How about the 'Red Wall' - where are we at with that?


(Mods if you feel this should be added to another thread then that's fine, but I think the other politics thread is more focussed on the Tories and their action/inaction)
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 01:14:42 PM »
I joined the Labour party when Mr Corbyn challenged for the leadership. At last the party could have a leader able to articulate a clear vision of a better world. For a number of reasons, he was unable to find a viable route from here to there and the vision turned into just another dream.

Mr Starmer seems to have a completely different set of problems. His current strategy is fine for the time being: calm criticism of the chaotic behaviour of the Johnson government while avoiding any firm policy commitments for when Labour are in government. This is fair enough, after all it's Conference that decide on policy, all the leadership can do is prioritise.

Mr Starmer got off to a good start by clamping down immediately on any hint of antisemitic behaviour in the party, while Ms Long-Bailey simultaneously demonstrated her lack of political nous and thus her unsuitability to lead anything.

But my doubts about Mr Starmer remain. His political judgement was questionable when he threw his weight behind the Brexit confirmatory referendum campaign (unless it was a coldly calculated move to bury the leadership, which I don't believe). The people I talk to here in Essex all think Mr Starmer is weak and boring, to the extent they think about him at all. They still think Boris is doing a great job and people who criticise him are just "playing politics" and being unpatriotic.

I probably need to find some different friends. But meanwhile Mr Starmer has up to another 4 years to turn the perception round before he goes up against the next Tory leader in an election. I wish him luck: any Labour government would be an improvement over any Tory one.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 01:56:10 PM »
I left Labour in the summer of 2018, because I saw the divide and rule tactics that were being used by some of the left, not exclusively Corbyn, but certainly those who had his ear - such as Milne and the crackpot Williamson, even though I describe myself as a wealth-distributing lefty. I see myself re-joining Labour not despite of Starmer - but because they are the only vehicle available to people such as me.

I know a lot of conservatives - who voted Tory in the last election - purely because of the B word, Unfortunately, we know that Brexit on top of Covid-19 is going to cause so much misery for people up and down the country - we are going to need to take that pill - and allow people to experience the consequences of it - before such voters will consider voting Labour in 2024. I know however that they have been impressed with how Starmer has come across during the current crisis - two of them (my mother and sister) have used certain expletives to describe the PM and his cabinet's actions during all of this - and as much as it would jar me and fellow lefties, if he is able to get people such as my family on board and get power - then job done.

Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 03:05:32 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 01:14:42 PM

But my doubts about Mr Starmer remain. His political judgement was questionable when he threw his weight behind the Brexit confirmatory referendum campaign (unless it was a coldly calculated move to bury the leadership, which I don't believe). The people I talk to here in Essex all think Mr Starmer is weak and boring, to the extent they think about him at all. They still think Boris is doing a great job and people who criticise him are just "playing politics" and being unpatriotic.

Referendum suggestion from Labour MPs could be seen as purely political but that would mean also accepting Labour had bled votes aots from 2017 GE through 2019 European elections. Labour could no longer play with ambiguity as they did in 2017, their vote was moving elsewhere on both sides of the debate. Political nous would be whether you think pulling a big chunk of the 'remain' voters back to prevent a complete wipeout was a good thing or not. 'Leave' voters were already long gone and saying they wanted nothing to do with Corbyn. Big test for him is whether he can construct a post-Brexit coalition which spans that. Probably not so much in Essex though. ;D
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 03:51:35 PM »
I rejoined the party after leaving it due to the way Corbyn was handling Brexit (post-vote), I rejoined to vote in the leadership election to hopefully prevent RLB winning.  I intended to vote for Keir Starmer as my first preference but changed to Lisa Nandy as I like what she was saying and felt that perhaps a leader away from London was needed and still shameful that no woman has ever been the full time leader of the party too, I hasten to add.  That said, I did give him my second preference and was pleased that RLB was not successful.

I like the direction he is taking the party and he is wiping the floor with Johnson at PMQs, something I don't ever recall Corbyn doing.

He has improved Labour's standing in the polls immeasurably from the 2019 debacle and with over 4 years to go to the next election, he should be in a position to at least prevent a Tory majority.

by then, the harsh realities of post-covid and post Brexit will have kicked in and he should flourish
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 03:58:57 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 01:14:42 PM
But my doubts about Mr Starmer remain. His political judgement was questionable when he threw his weight behind the Brexit confirmatory referendum campaign (unless it was a coldly calculated move to bury the leadership, which I don't believe). The people I talk to here in Essex all think Mr Starmer is weak and boring, to the extent they think about him at all. They still think Boris is doing a great job and people who criticise him are just "playing politics" and being unpatriotic.

I probably need to find some different friends. But meanwhile Mr Starmer has up to another 4 years to turn the perception round before he goes up against the next Tory leader in an election. I wish him luck: any Labour government would be an improvement over any Tory one.
Did they vote for Brexit by any chance?

Genuinely out of curiosity, as the Brexiters I know are against anyone who has supported Remain at some point, although they sometimes like to pretend that isn't the reason why. I'm hopeful in 4 years then it won't be like that.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 04:14:47 PM »
Quote from: Crumble on Yesterday at 01:14:42 PM


But my doubts about Mr Starmer remain. His political judgement was questionable when he threw his weight behind the Brexit confirmatory referendum campaign (unless it was a coldly calculated move to bury the leadership, which I don't believe). The people I talk to here in Essex all think Mr Starmer is weak and boring, to the extent they think about him at all. They still think Boris is doing a great job and people who criticise him are just "playing politics" and being unpatriotic.


That's strange.  The people who I know in Essex (all Brexiters), actually like Starmer, think he's doing a great job and speaks much sense, especially during the pandemic..  They are all floating voters and the main reason why they didn't vote Labour in the last election was because they hated Corbyn.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:25:02 PM »
This open letter was sent out to Scottish Labour members from a bunch of senion SL figures, pleading for members not to quit the party. Interesting part bolded.

https://tribunemag.co.uk/2020/07/its-time-to-stay-and-fight-a-letter-to-scottish-labour-members

Quote

    Fellow Scottish Labour members, voters and supporters,

    We have been members of the Scottish Labour Party for years, some of us for decades, and we have remained in the party through thick as well as thin.

    As party activists  campaigners and trade unionists fighting at community, workplace and national political levels, inside but also outside electoral politics  we, alongside so many others, have been at the forefront of the struggle for socialist politics and for improved conditions in the communities we come from and which we seek to represent.

    We believe that it is our socialist Labour politics that still offer the solutions to assist people in their daily lives and in the battle for a better society, and it is clear from this current crisis that they are more relevant than ever.

    Investment in public services, democratising our economy through the expansion of public and common ownership, developing a green industrial strategy, increasing pay and improving conditions in the workplace, ending homelessness and building decent, warm homes for all are just some of the socialist policies that our country needs.

    Many Labour Party members are feeling dispirited and reeling after the devastating general election result. To those members we appeal to you to stay, organise and influence the direction of the Labour Party.

    The Labour Party still offers the best opportunity for change. There is no other vehicle or shortcut to the progress that our country needs. Our Labour manifestos of 2017 and 2019 show clearly the difference between us and other parties, and showed the difference that Labour can make if we win.

    Let us not forget the policy progress that has been made over the past five years and how the Labour policies of 2017 and 2019, based on our socialist ideals, are still Labour Party policy.

    It is our job as Labour Party members to ensure the fundamentals of the policy programme that we fought with in the past two general elections is retained and updated in response to Covid-19.

    In Scotland, the Scottish Parliament election is fast approaching. These elections are vital in helping to shape the direction of our country as we deal with the huge economic challenges coming in the aftermath of the Covid crisis.

    Socialist and progressive policies from Scottish Labour that envision a fairer, better and more equal Scotland are needed more than ever. Richard Leonards leadership gives us the radical policy agenda that will challenge the cost of living crisis, create a new publicly-owned national care service and invest in our industries and under-pressure public services, such as our NHS and councils.

    Our policies for a properly-funded public sector and the lifeline services it provides will help workers and set about addressing the inequalities and poverty that so many of us experience. These policies are vital to our planets current and future well-being, and we are clear that it is only the Labour Party which offers such a vision.

    It is critical that socialists are helping to shape that policy agenda. Scottish Parliament list selections are taking place imminently and it is vital that socialist and trade union comrades organise for, and stand in, those elections.

    A central focus has to be protecting our policy programme because we know that these are exactly the policies that our country needs. Our other focus is working with our brothers and sisters in the wider movement to protect workers by fighting to defend as well as create jobs. That is where we think the political priority is.

    On the constitution we say the Labour Party must stop conflating the substance of support or opposition to independence itself with the process of determining whether there should be another referendum. The Labour Party must seek to speak to, listen to and influence both sides of the Yes-No divide.

    If you agree then please stay and help to shape and influence the approach taken by the Labour Party in Scotland.

    We urge you to unite and fight. Unity always brings strength. Lets organise and ensure we have a Labour Party that responds to the needs  and reflects the objectives  of the Scottish people.

    Yours in solidarity,

    Lorna Robertson, Perth & Kinross CLP TULO, Scottish Executive Committee (SEC) member (womens committee representative)

    Siobhan McCready, Unite delegate to the SEC

    Pauline Rourke, Dundee CLP, trade union activist

    Kevin Lindsay, Scottish organiser, ASLEF

    Jackson Cullinane, Unite delegate to the SEC

    Joe Cullinane, leader of North Ayrshire Council

    Craig Anderson, Greenock and Inverclyde CLP, trade unionist

    Michael Muir, Young Labour member of the SEC

    Enas Magzoub, Young Labour member of the SEC

    Lina Nass, SEC representative for North East Scotland and Highlands and Islands

    Rory MacLean, National Coordinating Group, Momentum

    Gordon Munro, councillor for Leith Ward, Edinburgh, former PPC

    Malcolm Chisholm, former Labour MSP/MP, current community activist

    Tommy Kane, Almond Valley CLP, former advisor to Jeremy Corbyn

    Jim Malone, Dundee CLP TULO, former PPC

    Craig Beharrie, Scottish Policy Forum (SPF) member, ASLEF local representative, Edinburgh Waverley

    John McCue, SEC member, ASLEF district council secretary

    Cameron Gilmore, former PPC

    Martin Lennon, councillor, South Lanarkshire

    Vince Mills, chair, Campaign for Socialism (CFS)

    Pauline Bryan, Labour Peer

    Neil Findlay, Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Lothian

    Bob Thompson, former chair of the Scottish Labour Party

    Mike Cowley, Edinburgh North and Leith CLP

    Maeve MacKinnon, Maryhill and Springburn CLP

    Stephen Low, Glasgow Southside CLP

    Anna Dyer, Maryhill and Springburn CLP

    Gray Allan, Falkirk West TULO, chair of Local Campaign Forum

    Anthony Beekman, chair, Airdrie & Shotts CLP

    Stewart Cook, Airdrie & Shotts CLP

    Tricia Duncan, chair, Perth and Kinross CLP, vice-chair of SPF, member of Unite and EIS

    Liam Thomson, secretary, CFS, Mid Scotland and Fife CLP

    Robert Foster, councillor, North Ayrshire, cabinet member for health and social care

    Louise McPhater, councillor, North Ayrshire, cabinet member for participatory democracy, former PPC

    Colin Jackson, councillor, Inverclyde

    Christopher Rimicans, chair, Cunninghame South CLP, former PPC

    Nairn McDonald, former PPC

    Stephen McNeil, secretary, Cunninghame North CLP

    Matt Kerr, councillor, Glasgow

    Hugh Gaffney, former MP and trade union activist

    Tam Dewar, Cunninghame South CLP

    Joyce Stevenson, Motherwell and Wishaw CLP, trade union activist

    Scott Hartles, trade union activist

    Eddie Devine, leader, Labour group on Renfrewshire Council

    Pete Shears, Dundee CLP, trade union activist

    John Brownlie, Dundee CLP, trade union activist

    Jim Sharkey, councillor, Renfrewshire

    Caitlin Kane, secretary, Almond Valley CLP, former PPC

    Wendy Milne, Linlithgow CLP, former PPC

    Stevie Dunn, chair, Almond Valley CLP

    Craig Finlay, vice-chair, Perth and Kinross CLP

    Robbie Duncan, executive, Perth and Kinross CLP

Article in The National about it here, with the caveat that it is obviously coming at it from a certain biased perceptive, being the National.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 06:03:17 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:25:02 PM


Out of curiosity, is the Tam Dewar (Cunninghame South CLP) on that list of signatories related to the late Donald Dewar?

Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:06:09 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:25:02 PM
This open letter was sent out to Scottish Labour members from a bunch of senion SL figures, pleading for members not to quit the party. Interesting part bolded.

https://tribunemag.co.uk/2020/07/its-time-to-stay-and-fight-a-letter-to-scottish-labour-members

Not a surprising one to see in the Tribune these days. May as well fully rebrand to 'Jacobin'. First name on there is a Unite rep supporting Howard Beckett to be the next Unite General Secretary. Be fascinating to see how Scottish Labour do move forward with the various pressures internally - as well as external realities which point to Corbynism north of the border having died on its arse.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:07:14 PM »
Quote from: The Gulleysucker on Yesterday at 06:03:17 PM
Out of curiosity, is the Tam Dewar (Cunninghame South CLP) on that list of signatories related to the late Donald Dewar?

I saw that and wondered myself. I can't find any link online, and Donald didn't have any children called Tam or Thomas.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 06:12:50 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:07:14 PM
I saw that and wondered myself. I can't find any link online, and Donald didn't have any children called Tam or Thomas.
His ex wife ended up married to the old Lord Chancellor Derry Irvine.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 06:15:17 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 06:07:14 PM


I couldn't find the names of his two children but I too was just wondering.

Mind you, it would have been amusing if he was his son and if his father had named him after Tam Dalyell as I'm not sure Dewar and Dalyell ever got on particularly well.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 06:15:53 PM »
Quote from: Just Elmo? on Yesterday at 05:25:02 PM
This open letter was sent out to Scottish Labour members from a bunch of senion SL figures, pleading for members not to quit the party. Interesting part bolded.

snip

https://tribunemag.co.uk/2020/07/its-time-to-stay-and-fight-a-letter-to-scottish-labour-members

Article in The National about it here, with the caveat that it is obviously coming at it from a certain biased perceptive, being the National.

Quote
The Labour Party must seek to speak to, listen to and influence both sides of the Yes-No divide.

Because the UK party did so well doing that with Brexit...
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 07:44:02 PM »
Quote from: Bakez0151 on Yesterday at 03:58:57 PM
Did they vote for Brexit by any chance?

Genuinely out of curiosity, as the Brexiters I know are against anyone who has supported Remain at some point, although they sometimes like to pretend that isn't the reason why. I'm hopeful in 4 years then it won't be like that.

Yes they did. I'm actually in Havering, which is a London borough although most round here pretend it isn't. It's a solid pro-Brexit area, anti-Corbyn, pro-Farage, pro-Johnson, anti-BLM.

To illustrate... There's strong representation from the Residents Association on the local (Tory-led) council. They raised two questions at the 9th July council meeting, one to criticise mandatory wearing of face masks, the other:

"Does the Leader of the Council agree that holding a costly and potentially racist review into institutional racism in Havering and at Havering Council, in response to a police killing in America, is inflammatory and misplaced and liable to bring the Council into disrepute?" (with a follow up question, "Does the leader agree with me that white lives matter too, all lives matter?")

I'm probably moving away later in the year. That'll be an improvement, even if it is to Manchester...

Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:36:17 AM »
Corbyn was the first politician I felt I could trust and agree with and I'd imagine many others around my age bracket who weren't "raised" Tory would agree. He inspired hope and seemed genuine. I have felt the entire opposite with Starmer at the helm. I think he'll find a large amount of Black and Asian voters not really caring for publicly supporting labour now. I will of course vote tactically in my area (it's LD vs Conservatives here) and hope Labour will win, but I have no real interest in promoting or engaging with Starmer.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:52:34 AM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 10:36:17 AM
Corbyn was the first politician I felt I could trust and agree with and I'd imagine many others around my age bracket who weren't "raised" Tory would agree. He inspired hope and seemed genuine. I have felt the entire opposite with Starmer at the helm. I think he'll find a large amount of Black and Asian voters not really caring for publicly supporting labour now. I will of course vote tactically in my area (it's LD vs Conservatives here) and hope Labour will win, but I have no real interest in promoting or engaging with Starmer.
Pretty much my position under corbyn.

Change the names over and that would literally have been my position.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:57:20 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 10:52:34 AM
Pretty much my position under corbyn.

Change the names over and that would literally have been my position.

But wasnt the whole point of Starmer to stop these kinds of divisions? As far as I can see, weve just swapped one lot of pissed off Labour voters for another.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #18 on: Today at 01:11:54 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:57:20 PM
But wasnt the whole point of Starmer to stop these kinds of divisions? As far as I can see, weve just swapped one lot of pissed off Labour voters for another.

I doubt Labour as it stands can be unified in any meaningful way.

I don't think the hardcore Corbynite Left will get behind anyone apart from one of their own, and none of their own have the ability to pull the rest of the party along with them.

As far as I can tell Starmer won the election on the basis that he might actually have an outside chance of winning an election and unlike many others he hadn't enraged many Corbyn supporters by actively attacking Corbyn during his time as leader.

You get Starmer today tweeting support for Uighur muslims in the light of the horrible things happening in China and his replies are full of "WHAT ABOUT PALESTINE!".

Corbyn to be honest was probably more popular amongst Labour members than Starmer is or is likely to be, but he was a hell of a lot less popular amongst the actual voting public, which obviously matters if the goal is to actually win an election rather than just control the party.

The response to the EHRC report is going to be lively....
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #19 on: Today at 01:29:04 PM »
Quote from: Ｓｎａｉｌ on Today at 12:57:20 PM
But wasnt the whole point of Starmer to stop these kinds of divisions? As far as I can see, weve just swapped one lot of pissed off Labour voters for another.
Maybe ....I do see the issue.

But I would suspect that swapping a leader with the worst polling ever for one with very positive polling is a better situation to be in.

I suspect labour will still lose in 4 1/2 years as the gap is so vast, but I think its a huge positive step.

A shame that the best politician in Parliament (Cooper) isnt in charge though....
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #20 on: Today at 01:32:59 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:29:04 PM
Maybe ....I do see the issue.

But I would suspect that swapping a leader with the worst polling ever for one with very positive polling is a better situation to be in.

I suspect labour will still lose in 4 1/2 years as the gap is so vast, but I think its a huge positive step.

A shame that the best politician in Parliament (Cooper) isnt in charge though....

Some of her comments in Parliament regarding immigration suggest we'd be heading for a hard Brexit at best under her.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #21 on: Today at 01:35:08 PM »
Starmer is benefitting massively from not having media pile-ons, Brexit being now "confirmed" and having an existing Tory government that continues to handle things awfully.

It's a given he will more than likely win the next election, but I don't think that's out of his own doing. His opposition so far has been weak at best. All my Black and Asian friends have cancelled their Labour memberships and I'd assume the red wall brexiteer types are probably now re-joining Labour. It is what it is.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #22 on: Today at 01:36:47 PM »
Quote from: RainbowFlick on Today at 01:35:08 PM
Starmer is benefitting massively from not having media pile-ons, Brexit being now "confirmed" and having an existing Tory government that continues to handle things awfully.

It's a given he will more than likely win the next election, but I don't think that's out of his own doing. His opposition so far has been weak at best. All my Black and Asian friends have cancelled their Labour memberships and I'd assume the red wall brexiteer types are probably now re-joining Labour. It is what it is.

That is bold to think it is a given Starmer and Labour win the next election.  :o
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #23 on: Today at 01:37:48 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:32:59 PM
Some of her comments in Parliament regarding immigration suggest we'd be heading for a hard Brexit at best under her.
I dont have to agree with every thing a politician says or does, I learned that a while back.  Its not a black for white issue, its about adult decisions.

Politics is about getting what you want and (when in opposition) holding the government to account, shes very good at politics.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #24 on: Today at 01:40:07 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:37:48 PM
I dont have to agree with every thing a politician says or does, I learned that a while back.  Its not a black for white issue, its about adult decisions.

Politics is about getting what you want and (when in opposition) holding the government to account, shes very good at politics.

Oh come on, you're rightfully expressed great concern on here multiple times about the impact of a hard Brexit yet you've giving Cooper a free pass on her apparent stance on immigration that would inevitably lead to a hard Brexit.

Your argument may be apt for something as relatively inconsequential as a pro/anti grammar school debate, but not Brexit.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #25 on: Today at 01:44:58 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 01:40:07 PM
Oh come on, you're rightfully expressed great concern on here multiple times about the impact of a hard Brexit yet you've giving Cooper a free pass on her apparent stance on immigration that would inevitably lead to a hard Brexit.

Your argument may be apt for something as relatively inconsequential as a pro/anti grammar school debate, but not Brexit.
Hmmm...

But she also said this....

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/feb/02/yvette-cooper-calls-for-national-debate-on-immigration-as-she-launches-inquiry

And this

http://www.ukpol.co.uk/yvette-cooper-2020-speech-on-the-immigration-bill/

Im not sure I agree with her, but her position is much more nuanced
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #26 on: Today at 02:07:28 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 01:44:58 PM
Hmmm...

But she also said this....

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2017/feb/02/yvette-cooper-calls-for-national-debate-on-immigration-as-she-launches-inquiry

And this

http://www.ukpol.co.uk/yvette-cooper-2020-speech-on-the-immigration-bill/

Im not sure I agree with her, but her position is much more nuanced

Why does she only call for staying in the customs union in the Guardian article, unless she's committed to the idea of free movement needing to end? She's not daft so she knows the economic consequences of leaving the Single Market, yet she does not state her desire to see us stay within it, even taking her supposedly "nuanced" views on immigration into account.

Also, why is she is harking back to the 2017 manifesto in a 2020 debate?

Quote
Meanwhile, Labour will need to make a start on the commitment we made in our 2017 manifesto to draw up new fair immigration rules for EU and non-EU migration in place of the EU free movement system.

https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-05-18/debates/7FA826EF-0D2F-473A-B036-78D1A7F01A31/ImmigrationAndSocialSecurityCo-Ordination(EUWithdrawal)Bill?highlight=%22free%20movement%22#contribution-6A4F13AE-BCED-4F5C-A0A7-012F67715500
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #27 on: Today at 02:09:09 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:07:28 PM
Why does she only call for staying in the customs union in the Guardian article, unless she's committed to the idea of free movement needing to end? She's not daft so she knows the economic consequences of leaving the Single Market, yet she does not state her desire to see us stay within it, even taking her supposedly "nuanced" views on immigration into account.

Also, why is she is harking back to the 2017 manifesto in a 2020 debate?

https://hansard.parliament.uk/Commons/2020-05-18/debates/7FA826EF-0D2F-473A-B036-78D1A7F01A31/ImmigrationAndSocialSecurityCo-Ordination(EUWithdrawal)Bill?highlight=%22free%20movement%22#contribution-6A4F13AE-BCED-4F5C-A0A7-012F67715500
As Ive said, I dont necessarily agree with her on this issue. But given that weve left the EU already, its something of a bygone issue anyway.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #28 on: Today at 02:12:01 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:09:09 PM
As Ive said, I dont necessarily agree with her on this issue. But given that weve left the EU already, its something of a bygone issue anyway.

The future relationship is still to be negotiated. Does Cooper want us to be in the Single Market or not is absolutely a relevant question and for any Labour MP, it should be a no brainer to answer.
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #29 on: Today at 02:13:59 PM »
Quote from: ShakaHislop on Today at 02:12:01 PM
The future relationship is still to be negotiated. Does Cooper want us to be in the Single Market or not is absolutely a relevant question and for any Labour MP, it should be a no brainer to answer.
We arent going to be in a single market though...
Re: The Andy Bellend Labour Thread!
« Reply #30 on: Today at 02:16:12 PM »
Quote from: Tepid T₂O on Today at 02:13:59 PM
We arent going to be in a single market though...

That's not the point. I'm aware of the Parliamentary arithmetic but Cooper can still have a view on what the Goverment should be doing, not what it is likely to do.
