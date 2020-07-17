« previous next »
Topic: Farcry 6

tray fenny

Farcry 6
on: July 17, 2020, 10:29:42 am
Out early next year, Feb 21st. I really enjoy these games and this looks like another winner. Official trailer. No gameplay here but still plenty to discuss.

https://youtu.be/-IJuKT1mHO8
dalarr

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #1 on: July 17, 2020, 10:38:59 am
Far Cry 5 was one of my favorite games last year. The Montana setting was superb and I loved all the weapons and how you customize almost everything. I even bought and completed New Dawn. I hope that they incorporate some of the base building from that game into the new one.

Im going to buy this regardless because of how much fun I had with 5.
Crimson

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #2 on: July 21, 2020, 08:38:15 pm
Hopefully they try to inovate a bit. Feels like it's been the same game with minor tweaks the last couple of years.
dalarr

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #3 on: July 8, 2021, 10:46:48 am
Release date slowly approaching. Cant say I have been blown away by the gameplay videos, it looks like a DLC for Far Cry 5. I dont expect much innovation, just another Far Cry made by Ubisoft. Doesnt seem to be much hype around it, though.
ToneLa

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #4 on: July 8, 2021, 09:06:18 pm
Meh

I predict

- Over the top gimmicks that take away from the sense of grit the engine can give
- Towers
- Missions where you fail if you leave the area (laughable in an open world game.. as are missions tbf)
- Toothless "political" leanings that aren't really anything
- A mission ON DRUGS
Crimson

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #5 on: July 8, 2021, 09:20:07 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July  8, 2021, 09:06:18 pm
Meh

I predict

- Over the top gimmicks that take away from the sense of grit the engine can give
- Towers
- Missions where you fail if you leave the area (laughable in an open world game.. as are missions tbf)
- Toothless "political" leanings that aren't really anything
- A mission ON DRUGS

Not to mention: a variation of the same enemies and map from previous titles. I didnt bother with the previous game, but the 2-3 before that was basically the same game..
stoa

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #6 on: July 8, 2021, 09:23:47 pm
Haven't they gotten rid of the towers? I didn't play the most recent one and don't really remember FC5, but there was a joke about not having to climb towers early on I think.
ToneLa

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #7 on: July 9, 2021, 07:49:24 am
Quote from: stoa on July  8, 2021, 09:23:47 pm
Haven't they gotten rid of the towers? I didn't play the most recent one and don't really remember FC5, but there was a joke about not having to climb towers early on I think.

Oh yeah. And yet Far Cry 5 still felt... Really samey

Meh. Tricky one this series. I think Ubi have done well with changing up AssCreed.

Gus should be alright anyway
Ed-Zeppelin

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #8 on: July 9, 2021, 10:15:25 am
This is a game Im quite interested in, and I enjoyed FC5, but unless the reviews are outstanding it has all the hallmarks of wait until its £20 in the PS store sale!

The setting looks fun and Im happy for much of it to be classic Far Cry stuff but the characters in it could make or break just how much attention it gets early on. Will be keeping an eye out for more info as the release date gets closer.
dalarr

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #9 on: July 9, 2021, 10:24:24 am
I am the same. Looking forward to it but not expecting much innovation. I just want some smooth combat, decent story and some fun characters. I actually spent most if my time in FC5 sneaking around through the woods and fishing.

This might be the last AC/FC title for some time. Reports claiming that the next Assassins Creed will be Full Live Service. https://youtu.be/38EQt8J6Jes
Slick_Beef

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #10 on: July 9, 2021, 04:11:55 pm
Haven't played any of these since FaryCry 1 (which I loved) and FarCry 2 (which I thought was terrible). Got a voucher for a free copy of this with my AMD CPU so will be interested to see how the series has evolved since I last played.
ToneLa

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #11 on: July 9, 2021, 06:00:11 pm
You'll probably like it.

3 was good, 4 was good but samey. 5 was similar, not great.

The best in the series are 3 and 4, generally agreed. So you should find 6 fresher than most.
dalarr

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #12 on: August 10, 2021, 06:48:07 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on July  9, 2021, 06:00:11 pm
You'll probably like it.

3 was good, 4 was good but samey. 5 was similar, not great.

The best in the series are 3 and 4, generally agreed. So you should find 6 fresher than most.
I liked FC5 the most. I got really immersed in the world of Montana. The weapons, weapons customization and vehicles were great. I liked the fact that you could free roam the entire map from the start. I even enjoyed the story.
lobsterboy

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:56:04 am
Best in the series for me were 1 and 3 (1 until the Trigens show up at least)
Also Blood Dragon rocks. Just finishing New Dawn now. Constant horrible rap music the enemies play does my head in but the expeditions are good fun, especially the downed ISS one which has some awesome sound effects. Its a bit more like an RPG than the others, you really need to level your character up to tackle harder enemies, everything seems to kill you instantly at first.
Also really enjoyed 5. Didn't think I would as it was getting a bit samey by 4. Thought the story and the setting were good though and the fishing was great.
Just hope they reign in the animal attack nonsense in the next one though. People getting mauled to death by rampaging skunks and turkeys is a bit much.
Darren G

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #14 on: Today at 01:04:27 am
Eugh, ubisoft and their fucking animal attacks!  Playing Odyssey as a god-like warrior in Alexios and I'm killed by a chicken. Riiight.  Dunno why they felt the need to have the player attacked by boars and the like every two minutes when riding around either. It adds nothing. Just let me enjoy the world ffs.

 As for Farcry, I just don't find the gunplay much fun. Primarily due to the enemies being bullet sponges for a lot of the weapons. Been playing Rage 2 recently, which shits all over it in terms of fun combat.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #15 on: Today at 01:15:56 am
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 01:04:27 am
Eugh, ubisoft and their fucking animal attacks!  Playing Odyssey as a god-like warrior in Alexios and I'm killed by a chicken. Riiight.  Dunno why they felt the need to have the player attacked by boars and the like every two minutes when riding around either. It adds nothing. Just let me enjoy the world ffs.

 As for Farcry, I just don't find the gunplay much fun. Primarily due to the enemies being bullet sponges for a lot of the weapons. Been playing Rage 2 recently, which shits all over it in terms of fun combat.

That made me chuckle more that it should,you weren't trying to diddle it were  you ?
Darren G

Re: Farcry 6
Reply #16 on: Today at 04:54:46 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 01:15:56 am
That made me chuckle more that it should,you weren't trying to diddle it were  you ?

I'm sorry, but I'll tell you what I told the judge: The love between a man and poultry is sacred and other than the chicken we're both consenting adults, so that's really none of your business.
