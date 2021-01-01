The schedule next year is going to be brutal. In isolation, 5 subs for next season will help most teams. I'd imagine that's why it's been successfully voted in.



Longer term I do think it helps the better teams. It doesn't matter if it's Norwich or Liverpool, every team has a number of players that they want to start in every , or most, games. I think that number of players potentially increases as the teams get better. That may feel counter intuitive since the squads get better but those top teams have some elite players that are just not replaceable. Even within that large, quality squad. For us, VvD, Trent, Salah, Fabinho all fit in that bracket. The same can be said fr City and Chelsea. You take out certain players and they aren't replaceable like for like with a squad alternative.



The move to 5 subs I think help provide managers with more flexibility to manage the number of minutes a key player plays. At the moment managers can use the 3 subs plus rotation to keep the more important players fresh. Managers would never currently use 3 subs on 60 minutes in a league game to provide an opportunity to save legs. I think we've seen Klopp do something similar in CL and FA Cup games this season when he's had 5 subs to play with.



The 5 subs may allow more of the better players to be 'rested' via substitution rather than rotation. Those extra 2 subs make a big difference in that as we've seen in the CL. The flexibility of the 5 subs means you can make 3 subs on 60 minutes for fitness reasons and still have 2 remaining for tactical purposes. It potentially means you can get more of your better players starting more games and them being fresher in doing so.For example imagine being 3-0 up at home to a bottom 3 side on 60 minutes and being able to sub off TAA, Robertson, Salah and Mane to save their legs for a CL game in midweek. You just can do that to the same degree with 3 subs. You'd always keep 1 back so the max is probably 2 players brought off at that point.



Personally I don't think it affects individual games as much as people think. But holistically I think it can help the bigger teams manage the minutes of their elite players better and that will benefit those teams in the long run.