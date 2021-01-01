« previous next »
5 Subs Rule For Next Season

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #120 on: Today at 03:33:22 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 03:12:07 pm
Football in general. Where's your stats to say more subs have allowed youth to develop especially at the top English clubs? I don't even have to look too far as England is littered with players struggling for form at their own clubs. Some of the younger players actually have to go abroad to get their chance. The other home nations have gone through those issues the past 20 plus years so England is just following suit even though its a decade or two later. The majority of the squad is already getting selected from outside the Top 4 clubs so while it's my own opinion i don't see 3/5 subs benefiting the home grown talent . Instead it will accelerate the decline as eventually you will see relegation threaten / out of form players  getting the nod for England due to the smaller pool of quality players to select from..... Oh that's already happening 🙈

This is all genuinely a bit odd, I'm not sure what point you're trying to make but you're not making it very well. Top 4? Arbitrary considering there's an accepted top 6 clubs and if everyone was fit the vast, vast majority of an England squad would come from those six clubs.

More to the point though....England is a shocking example of the point you're trying to make about the decreasing quality of youngsters! The last World Cup was their best WC performance since 1966 and the last Euros was their best Euros performance ever. That surely proves that the youth in England is developing to a higher standard which is why they're performing better at tournaments?

"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #121 on: Today at 03:34:34 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:51:19 pm
If that was the case then we would have seen more youth development when they went from 1 sub to 2 subs then to 3 subs. Shock and horror we didn't as we saw less young lads coming through so why would that change if we bring 5 subs in.

We've seen less young players come through despite the increase in subs, not because of it. The increase has coincided with a foreign influx into the game, which has undoubtedly benefited the league as a whole but has limited chances for homegrown players.

The question isn't have more young players come through with the increased number of subs, but rather do more young players get a chance now than the number that would if we still had a 1 sub rule. The answer is obviously yes. The increase in foreign players would have happened regardless of the sub law.

And just an aside - does it really matter where players come from? Like maybe I want a young scouser to exceed more than most, but other than I couldn't give two shits if we're playing an 18-year old from Exeter or a 24-year old from Eritrea as long as they're the shit.

Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 02:51:19 pm
Some of the younger players actually have to go abroad to get their chance.

This is a good thing. Players from 95% of countries get better opportunities by going abroad - why should you English players not benefit from it as well?
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #122 on: Today at 04:28:46 pm
The schedule next year is going to be brutal. In isolation, 5 subs for next season will help most teams. I'd imagine that's why it's been successfully voted in.

Longer term I do think it helps the better teams. It doesn't matter if it's Norwich or Liverpool, every team has a number of players that they want to start in every , or most, games. I think that number of players potentially increases as the teams get better. That may feel counter intuitive since the squads get better but those top teams have some elite players that are just not replaceable. Even within that large, quality squad. For us, VvD, Trent, Salah, Fabinho all fit in that bracket. The same can be said fr City and Chelsea. You take out certain players and they aren't replaceable like for like with a squad alternative.

The move to 5 subs I think help provide managers with more flexibility to manage the number of minutes a key player plays. At the moment managers can use the 3 subs plus rotation to keep the more important players fresh. Managers would never currently use 3 subs on 60 minutes in a league game to provide an opportunity to save legs. I think we've seen Klopp do something similar in CL and FA Cup games this season when he's had 5 subs to play with.

The 5 subs may allow more of the better players to be 'rested' via substitution rather than rotation. Those extra 2 subs make a big difference in that as we've seen in the CL. The flexibility of the 5 subs means you can make 3 subs on 60 minutes for fitness reasons and still have 2 remaining for tactical purposes. It potentially means you can get more of your better players starting more games and them being fresher in doing so.For example imagine being 3-0 up at home to a bottom 3 side on 60 minutes and being able to sub off TAA, Robertson, Salah and Mane to save their legs for a CL game in midweek. You just can do that to the same degree with 3 subs. You'd always keep 1 back so the max is probably 2 players brought off at that point.

Personally I don't think it affects individual games as much as people think. But holistically I think it can help the bigger teams manage the minutes of their elite players better and that will benefit those teams in the long run.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #123 on: Today at 04:57:29 pm
I'd prefer if they went to 5 subs that there was some stipulation around homegrown/youth, but then we know that all the big clubs would buy all the good young players then.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #124 on: Today at 04:59:18 pm
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 03:33:22 pm
This is all genuinely a bit odd, I'm not sure what point you're trying to make but you're not making it very well. Top 4? Arbitrary considering there's an accepted top 6 clubs and if everyone was fit the vast, vast majority of an England squad would come from those six clubs.

More to the point though....England is a shocking example of the point you're trying to make about the decreasing quality of youngsters! The last World Cup was their best WC performance since 1966 and the last Euros was their best Euros performance ever. That surely proves that the youth in England is developing to a higher standard which is why they're performing better at tournaments?



At this stage it's a matter of opinions as I clearly think the likes of Scotland, Wales n both Irelands have suffered since the Bosman rule kicked in which led to more money in the game thus allowing teams to pay their squads more. The addition of 5 subs is to keep the well paid fringe players happy with their minutes versus giving the younger players a chance.

In regards to England they have surprised me under Southgate but let's be honest he will struggle once he moves on from the job as he's a limited manager. The team has performed well above its expectations as previous managers had a better level of talent to pick from. Unfortunately for those teams over the past 20 years they were playing some of the best national teams Spain, Germany, Italy etc have produced in a while. Still you can only beat what's in front of you so an average England team has performed well as a unit against the likes of Sweden, Panama, Tunisia, Ukraine, Denmark etc in the WC and Euro. I don't think it's a coincidence England are doing better than usual while some of the other powerful national teams are well off their normal standards.

Again the main point is the larger teams want this 5 subs change so it benefits their ability to rotate their squad and even allow them to add more experienced fringe players to the club probably at the expense of youth player minutes in the league. The younger lads minutes in Cup games may even suffer too but we will see.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #125 on: Today at 05:01:13 pm
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 04:28:46 pm

Personally I don't think it affects individual games as much as people think. But holistically I think it can help the bigger teams manage the minutes of their elite players better and that will benefit those teams in the long run.
I don't disagree, but then again that has to be set against the higher workload that those elite players tend to have.

I've always though that the sweet spot for the lazy player, especially non internationals, is a middling PL club (there was a really good example until this season  ;)) little chance of relegation, no cup runs, never play in Europe.  Couple of tweaks and pulls and you're easily looking at PL wages for 30 odd games a season, with a few nice holidays in the sun at international breaks.

Compare that with our elite players who are also mainstays for their countries. I'm thinking Robbo, VVD, Salah, Mane.

If 5 subs gives us a chance to rest those players then its about time. VVD is a bad example as he rarely has to run!
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #126 on: Today at 05:08:27 pm
The manager has to use all 5 subs consistently in order to benefit the players.

Some managers will resist, as they don't think their bench is strong enough.

But those that do utilize the 5 subs should see sustained ability longer through the season.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #127 on: Today at 05:34:33 pm
Quote from: fowlermagic on Today at 04:59:18 pm
At this stage it's a matter of opinions as I clearly think the likes of Scotland, Wales n both Irelands have suffered since the Bosman rule kicked in which led to more money in the game thus allowing teams to pay their squads more. The addition of 5 subs is to keep the well paid fringe players happy with their minutes versus giving the younger players a chance.

In regards to England they have surprised me under Southgate but let's be honest he will struggle once he moves on from the job as he's a limited manager. The team has performed well above its expectations as previous managers had a better level of talent to pick from. Unfortunately for those teams over the past 20 years they were playing some of the best national teams Spain, Germany, Italy etc have produced in a while. Still you can only beat what's in front of you so an average England team has performed well as a unit against the likes of Sweden, Panama, Tunisia, Ukraine, Denmark etc in the WC and Euro. I don't think it's a coincidence England are doing better than usual while some of the other powerful national teams are well off their normal standards.

Again the main point is the larger teams want this 5 subs change so it benefits their ability to rotate their squad and even allow them to add more experienced fringe players to the club probably at the expense of youth player minutes in the league. The younger lads minutes in Cup games may even suffer too but we will see.

But Bosman had nothing to do with football authorites, Christ they fought against it. They were found to be contravening EU Law and disrupting the right to free employment which meant the authorities had to change the contracts to fit it. All Bosman did was allow clubs to pick up free transfers and the players to jack their wage demand up to stop then leaving for nothing.. You can argue that it stopped English clubs buying Scottish and Irish players because they could pick up better players for free from abroad, but if anything that's says more about the standard of player those nations ended up producing than anything else. Getting rid of the 5 foreigner rule in Europe was a much bigger influence than Bosman and the foreign players coming in helped turn players into athletes by showing you don't need to get smashed every weekend like most of the British lads were doing even in the mid nineties.

To be honest, the biggest issue young players have coming through these days is that sport science, nutrition and player discipline in looking after themselves has meant the natural end of players careers is extended. Look at Milner still being good enough to play for one of the finest and physically fit teams in world football at the age of 36, or Ronaldo still scoring goals at the top level at 37. In the past they'd have either retired or gone down the leagues which opens up doors for youngsters to come through. You mention Spain, Italy and Germany being on a lower point but that's precisely why. Successful players stuck around for too long due to sports science extending their careers so the younger generation couldn't break through. Now Spain have allowed Pedri et al to break through and they're coming back up again. The Italians have had issues for years with players being able to play for longer and it stifling younger players, Serie A is full of players at advanced ages being just about good enough to keep their place due to ability and game experience that kids just don't have.
