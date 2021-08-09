Yes it's not going to happen here, unfortunately in my opinion. But that makes the people in this thread against it even more confusing for me. Because you look at the other leagues. PSG lost their league last season. So did Real and Barca. Juventus scraped a top 4 finish. Each with their own circumstances but clearly it's not this huge advantage. Certainly not in Covid circumstances.



I don't think it helped when there was games in 19/20 after the restart (with 5 subs) where we'd brought on Firmino, Mane and Salah off the bench all after an hour and they basically won us the game off the bench (admittedly after the title was won) and City were doing similar. When you're playing against the likes of Burnley and Sheff U who have fuck all on the bench of any quality, then the likes of Dyche and Wilder weren't impressed and lobbied for the 3 subs to come back.Instead we were allowed to mix and match more in the CL last season. Had we been allowed to do similar in the PL it could have helped ease the injuries getting out of hand.The 3 subs only benefited City anyway because they could make 5 changes from one game to the next, rather than 5 in-game changes.