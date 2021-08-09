« previous next »
Author Topic: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season  (Read 2751 times)

Offline B0151?

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #40 on: August 9, 2021, 08:24:40 pm »
5 subs should absolutely be allowed. Not sure the objections to it in here. Helped  to make some very exciting games in the Euros
Online stoa

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #41 on: August 9, 2021, 08:25:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August  9, 2021, 05:15:12 pm
There should be an automatic miss the next game / 7 days rule if you have to be subbed off for potential concussion.

Or have a clear protocol of what's classed as a (potential) concussion and have it strictly enforced. If it's needed make it a requirement to have a specialist doctor at every match who makes the assessment. Just look at how the NFL does it. I don't think it needs to be as thorough as it is in the NFL with all the equipment they seem to have in the stadium for examinations, because (potential) concussions aren't as frequent in (our) football, but have a doctor look at players who might be concussed and have him make a decision that has to be followed. It can't be that players say "Oh, I'm fine" and just get back on the pitch with the doctor standing there like a twat not being able to do anything.
Online Fromola

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #42 on: August 9, 2021, 09:03:21 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on August  9, 2021, 08:24:40 pm
5 subs should absolutely be allowed. Not sure the objections to it in here. Helped  to make some very exciting games in the Euros

Too many vested interests. Clubs like Burnley have no call for it. No European football last season or this season and most players got the summer off (no Euros/Copa America). It mainly suits 'the big 6' who have bigger squads and the clubs in Europe who have more games, and the big 6 still in disgrace over the ESL.

Given the voting numbers needed in the PL you won't get the two thirds majority for it.
Offline CraigDS

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #43 on: August 9, 2021, 09:09:27 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  9, 2021, 09:03:21 pm
Too many vested interests. Clubs like Burnley have no call for it. No European football last season or this season and most players got the summer off (no Euros/Copa America). It mainly suits 'the big 6' who have bigger squads and the clubs in Europe who have more games, and the big 6 still in disgrace over the ESL.

Given the voting numbers needed in the PL you won't get the two thirds majority for it.

And this is a fundamental issue with why the PL doesn't work in how it's currently run.

This is a player welfare issue over anything else yet too many couldn't give a shit if they think they can get an advantage.
Offline B0151?

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #44 on: August 9, 2021, 09:10:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  9, 2021, 09:03:21 pm
Too many vested interests. Clubs like Burnley have no call for it. No European football last season or this season and most players got the summer off (no Euros/Copa America). It mainly suits 'the big 6' who have bigger squads and the clubs in Europe who have more games, and the big 6 still in disgrace over the ESL.

Given the voting numbers needed in the PL you won't get the two thirds majority for it.
Yes it's not going to happen here, unfortunately in my opinion. But that makes the people in this thread against it even more confusing for me. Because you look at the other leagues. PSG lost their league last season. So did Real and Barca. Juventus scraped a top 4 finish. Each with their own circumstances but clearly it's not this huge advantage. Certainly not in Covid circumstances.
Offline rob1966

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #45 on: August 9, 2021, 09:10:16 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on August  9, 2021, 08:09:02 pm
We dont have 5 subs anyway in the PL?

Sorry, didn't make myself clear - we should not have gone back to 3 subs last season and kept the 5 until 22/23 was what I was meaning.
Offline rob1966

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #46 on: August 9, 2021, 09:11:45 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on August  9, 2021, 09:03:21 pm
Too many vested interests. Clubs like Burnley have no call for it. No European football last season or this season and most players got the summer off (no Euros/Copa America). It mainly suits 'the big 6' who have bigger squads and the clubs in Europe who have more games, and the big 6 still in disgrace over the ESL.

Given the voting numbers needed in the PL you won't get the two thirds majority for it.

Then they all had injuries after Xmas and they were fucked for players. Was it sheff utd who ended up playing youth players?
Offline Dave McCoy

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #47 on: August 9, 2021, 09:49:51 pm »
Quote from: 67CherryRed on August  9, 2021, 08:16:30 pm
I think that was mainly down to the lack of fans.

Yeah, it wouldn't be because they just couldn't run anymore but an active choice to just lollygag around.....
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #48 on: August 9, 2021, 09:52:33 pm »
Quote from: Craig 🤔 on August  9, 2021, 09:09:27 pm
And this is a fundamental issue with why the PL doesn't work in how it's currently run.

This is a player welfare issue over anything else yet too many couldn't give a shit if they think they can get an advantage.

Exactly. Five subs should be introduced until at least the end of the season of the Qatar WC, if not thereafter. The concussion subs are a rare move towards players welfare. Hopefully we don't again see incidents like Pavard at tbe Euros or Lloris a few seasons ago where clearly concussed players are allowed to carry on

Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2021, 09:11:45 pm
Then they all had injuries after Xmas and they were fucked for players. Was it sheff utd who ended up playing youth players?

Yep, but their myopic self-interest was too small-minded to realize in a condensed season and COVID, they too would have likely have benefitted from additional subs
Offline rob1966

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #49 on: August 9, 2021, 09:55:03 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  9, 2021, 09:52:33 pm
Exactly. Five subs should be introduced until at least the end of the season of the Qatar WC, if not thereafter. The concussion subs are a rare move towards players welfare. Hopefully we don't again see incidents like Pavard at tbe Euros or Lloris a few seasons ago where clearly concussed players are allowed to carry on

Yep, but their myopic self-interest was too small-minded to realize in a condensed season and COVID, they too would have likely have benefitted from additional subs

Glad the bastards got relegated.
Online Fromola

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #50 on: August 9, 2021, 10:06:06 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on August  9, 2021, 09:10:00 pm
Yes it's not going to happen here, unfortunately in my opinion. But that makes the people in this thread against it even more confusing for me. Because you look at the other leagues. PSG lost their league last season. So did Real and Barca. Juventus scraped a top 4 finish. Each with their own circumstances but clearly it's not this huge advantage. Certainly not in Covid circumstances.

I don't think it helped when there was games in 19/20 after the restart (with 5 subs) where we'd brought on Firmino, Mane and Salah off the bench all after an hour and they basically won us the game off the bench (admittedly after the title was won) and City were doing similar. When you're playing against the likes of Burnley and Sheff U who have fuck all on the bench of any quality, then the likes of Dyche and Wilder weren't impressed and lobbied for the 3 subs to come back.

Instead we were allowed to mix and match more in the CL last season. Had we been allowed to do similar in the PL it could have helped ease the injuries getting out of hand.

The 3 subs only benefited City anyway because they could make 5 changes from one game to the next, rather than 5 in-game changes.
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #51 on: August 9, 2021, 10:13:33 pm »
Ironically, Brighton largely stayed up  that season because of how they used the additional subs.
Online Fromola

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #52 on: August 9, 2021, 10:29:51 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on August  9, 2021, 10:13:33 pm
Ironically, Brighton largely stayed up  that season because of how they used the additional subs.

I think because we were creative with the way we used the extra subs, there was an element of don't let them benefit next season.
Offline Peabee

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #53 on: August 9, 2021, 11:48:53 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on August  9, 2021, 09:10:16 pm
Sorry, didn't make myself clear - we should not have gone back to 3 subs last season and kept the 5 until 22/23 was what I was meaning.

Agreed mate.
Online Ray K

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #54 on: Today at 11:57:03 am »
@TimesSport
🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Premier League clubs are set to make a U-turn tomorrow and agree to five substitutions per team being permitted from next season

The issue is due to be voted on again by the top-flight clubs at a Premier League stakeholders meeting in London after several attempts over the past two years to increase the number of replacements were defeated

Although the bigger clubs were in favour, there was strong opposition from the smaller and mid-sized teams, who believed it would give an advantage to the squads which have greater strength in depth

The Premier League is the only major league in Europe to restrict the number to three but club sources say there is high confidence that there is now enough support for it to be increased to five, with a total of nine players allowed on the bench
Online Dougle

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #55 on: Today at 12:01:30 pm »
Quote from: Ray K on Today at 11:57:03 am
@TimesSport
🔺 EXCLUSIVE: Premier League clubs are set to make a U-turn tomorrow and agree to five substitutions per team being permitted from next season

The issue is due to be voted on again by the top-flight clubs at a Premier League stakeholders meeting in London after several attempts over the past two years to increase the number of replacements were defeated

Although the bigger clubs were in favour, there was strong opposition from the smaller and mid-sized teams, who believed it would give an advantage to the squads which have greater strength in depth

The Premier League is the only major league in Europe to restrict the number to three but club sources say there is high confidence that there is now enough support for it to be increased to five, with a total of nine players allowed on the bench

For once, some good news.
Online gerrardisgod

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
« Reply #56 on: Today at 12:35:58 pm »
Pray for Karen Brady.
