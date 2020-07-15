« previous next »
5 Subs Rule For Next Season

5 Subs Rule For Next Season
July 15, 2020, 03:41:48 pm
Five substitutes will be allowed next season, football lawmakers have announced following a meeting of the International Football Association Board (IFAB).

However, each competition will be free to decide whether they want to use the additional substitutes next season.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #1 on: July 15, 2020, 03:42:48 pm
Why?
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #2 on: July 15, 2020, 03:43:58 pm
PL don't have to implement it.

Majority of Clubs will oppose it.
Logged

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #3 on: July 15, 2020, 03:53:17 pm
Would be a shame if they did oppose it, a better option would be to allow the additional subs, but the extra two could only come from your youth squads, so squad sizes wouldn't increase and youngsters would have more opportunities.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #4 on: July 15, 2020, 03:53:36 pm
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #5 on: July 15, 2020, 03:57:17 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on July 15, 2020, 03:53:17 pm
Would be a shame if they did oppose it, a better option would be to allow the additional subs, but the extra two could only come from your youth squads, so squad sizes wouldn't increase and youngsters would have more opportunities.

That's such a good idea there is absolutely no chance the PL will implement it. :D
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #6 on: July 15, 2020, 03:58:42 pm
Don't like it, will help some clubs a lot more than others. Also I've felt it can mess up the flow of a good match sometimes when half the whole outfield team have been changed, ends up feeling more like a friendly match.

Also no matter what they say it slows the game down more. Yes there are still only three times you can change but it doesn't stop you bringing them off one by one, or one slowly walking off the other way etc etc. Shithouse teams will use this knowing as usual the refs will do fuck all.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #7 on: July 15, 2020, 03:59:19 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on July 15, 2020, 03:53:17 pm
Would be a shame if they did oppose it, a better option would be to allow the additional subs, but the extra two could only come from your youth squads, so squad sizes wouldn't increase and youngsters would have more opportunities.

Yeah would be good if the additional subs had to be under a certain age. Would let teams blood them in games which are all but over and youd imagine wouldnt really effect the results too much.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #8 on: July 15, 2020, 03:59:20 pm
Quote from: Caston on July 15, 2020, 03:42:48 pm
Why?

Can see an argument for it if the season is going to be compressed with less time between games.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #9 on: July 15, 2020, 04:30:08 pm
ridiculous if implemented next season here. I am not even sure why it is still being done now after everyone is now back into the swing of regular games. It is just yet another time wasting addition that really isn`t needed at all. It is also unfair on the much smaller clubs who don`t have anything like the quality of the bigger clubs.
Logged

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #10 on: July 15, 2020, 04:52:51 pm
Football has been changed too much in recent years and none of it has been for the better IMO.

VAR has done more harm than good so far - that's my opinion. The way it's been used has been a joke. Refs not going to monitors, VAR not getting involved to overrule a ref etc.

The handball law is fucking terrible. A slight touch on an attackers arm in a build up to a goal even when they've been fouled and are on the floor is not allowed but a defender can catch a ball in the penalty area and no penalty is awarded.

Water break and 5 subs are shite but acceptable in this pandemic  period.

They're in danger of taking a lot of fun and emotion out the game if they keep adding stupid rulings.
Logged

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #11 on: July 15, 2020, 04:57:08 pm
I was hoping this would be scrapped to be honest.  I do feel it benefits the bigger teams especially City who probably have a deeper and stronger squad than the rest of the league. I just think the fact that teams can literally change half their team during a game is a piss- take. I do hope the pemier league decide against the use of 5 subs.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #12 on: July 15, 2020, 06:02:34 pm
Garbage decision

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #13 on: July 15, 2020, 08:10:06 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on July 15, 2020, 03:53:17 pm
Would be a shame if they did oppose it, a better option would be to allow the additional subs, but the extra two could only come from your youth squads, so squad sizes wouldn't increase and youngsters would have more opportunities.

This is such a great idea if the 5 sub rule is to stay. I feel like the higher ups need to hear it
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #14 on: July 15, 2020, 08:12:50 pm
Quote from: Skeeve on July 15, 2020, 03:53:17 pm
Would be a shame if they did oppose it, a better option would be to allow the additional subs, but the extra two could only come from your youth squads, so squad sizes wouldn't increase and youngsters would have more opportunities.
this
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #15 on: Today at 04:33:26 pm
So according to The Athletic in classic PL style

- Nine subs allowed to be on the bench
- Only three can be used, plus two concussion subs
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #16 on: Today at 04:37:00 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:33:26 pm
So according to The Athletic in classic PL style

- Nine subs allowed to be on the bench
- Only three can be used, plus two concussion subs
I think the second part is sensible.  Two concussions in the same game would be bad luck but better they allow for that unusual occurrence than have a dazed and confused player staggering around because the concussion sub has already been used.

Nine subs on the bench still though  ::)
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #17 on: Today at 04:39:55 pm
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 04:37:00 pm
Nine subs on the bench still though  ::)

That's the daft part. Just allow five subs yer cowards
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #18 on: Today at 04:47:23 pm
9 subs is good for us because it keeps more players involved, rather than sat in the stands.

5 subs should have been allowed last season but after not allowing it last season, they won't do this season, when they want the illusion of back to normal.

The concussion rule will be abused by cheating players and managers. If not so much the substitution itself but using a head injury to waste time.

Logged

Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #19 on: Today at 05:00:33 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:47:23 pm
9 subs is good for us because it keeps more players involved, rather than sat in the stands.

5 subs should have been allowed last season but after not allowing it last season, they won't do this season, when they want the illusion of back to normal.

The concussion rule will be abused by cheating players and managers. If not so much the substitution itself but using a head injury to waste time.
Dan James has already done this a couple of times.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #20 on: Today at 05:12:45 pm
The majority of the players in top 5 leagues played for basically a year straight, got 3 weeks off at best and everything is back to normal?  Covidball isn't going away.  Some crazy takes here.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #21 on: Today at 05:13:38 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 04:39:55 pm
That's the daft part. Just allow five subs yer cowards

c*nts like Burnley and the happily departed Sheff Utd don't want it as it gives the bigger clubs an advantage according to them. It's not like the c*nts are skint and couldn't invest in their squads, they spend fuck all while leeching over £100 million a season off the backs of us and the Mancs being in the league.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #22 on: Today at 05:15:12 pm
The concussion rule will be abused by cheating players and managers. If not so much the substitution itself but using a head injury to waste time.

There should be an automatic miss the next game / 7 days rule if you have to be subbed off for potential concussion.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #23 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm
c*nts like Burnley and the happily departed Sheff Utd don't want it as it gives the bigger clubs an advantage according to them. It's not like the c*nts are skint and couldn't invest in their squads, they spend fuck all while leeching over £100 million a season off the backs of us and the Mancs being in the league.

And leach off us being successful in Europe by increasing our fanbase which sells the PL TV subs around the world.

Yet there is no consideration given to PL sides for these added fixtures.
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #24 on: Today at 05:25:07 pm
There should be an automatic miss the next game / 7 days rule if you have to be subbed off for potential concussion.

I completely agree. This would act as both a deterrent to stop clubs from gaming the system and a method to ensure concussed players aren't thrown back into the mix a few days later (this appeared to be the case with Pavard at the Euros)
Re: 5 Subs Rule For Next Season
Reply #25 on: Today at 05:27:27 pm
I just find it weird that leagues are allowed to decide their own rules and it's not the same across the board.

Serie A were going to allow 5 subs before Covid was even known about (see link below), and they also allow 12 subs to be named.

https://offthepitch.com/a/serie-increase-number-substitutions
