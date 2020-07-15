Football has been changed too much in recent years and none of it has been for the better IMO.



VAR has done more harm than good so far - that's my opinion. The way it's been used has been a joke. Refs not going to monitors, VAR not getting involved to overrule a ref etc.



The handball law is fucking terrible. A slight touch on an attackers arm in a build up to a goal even when they've been fouled and are on the floor is not allowed but a defender can catch a ball in the penalty area and no penalty is awarded.



Water break and 5 subs are shite but acceptable in this pandemic period.



They're in danger of taking a lot of fun and emotion out the game if they keep adding stupid rulings.