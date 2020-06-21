« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League July 14th-22nd  (Read 1903 times)

Online rawcusk8

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #80 on: Today at 09:48:04 PM »
Not sure what to make of Giroud, personally think hes a bit shit to be honest. Lampard seems a fan and hes got a few goals recently
Offline OkieRedman

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #81 on: Today at 09:48:05 PM »
This is going to get nervy if they don't get a second goal soon.
Online Morgana

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #82 on: Today at 09:48:19 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:41:50 PM
That's one author I've never even heard. Is he supposed to be good? He sounds like a young attacking option for Athletic Bilbao ;) But you just called him a douche so I will probably pass on him ;D

Here comes our man Buendía! Yeah Molina is a douche. Had to read him as an undergrad in the late 1990s when he was considered "contemporary". The way he carries on you'd think he'd won 10 Nobel prizes. Marquez is way more famous though.
Online OsirisMVZ

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #83 on: Today at 09:49:03 PM »
An epic lack of moment in this game, from both sides.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #84 on: Today at 09:49:36 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:48:04 PM
Not sure what to make of Giroud, personally think hes a bit shit to be honest. Lampard seems a fan and hes got a few goals recently
such a crime he is still called for French national team. He is toast last 3 years imo.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #85 on: Today at 09:51:51 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:48:19 PM
Here comes our man Buendía! Yeah Molina is a douche. Had to read him as an undergrad in the late 1990s when he was considered "contemporary". The way he carries on you'd think he'd won 10 Nobel prizes. Marquez is way more famous though.
I may try "Plenilunio" as it's about kidnap/murder and seems like his best work.
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #86 on: Today at 09:55:29 PM »
This has Chelsea fuck up written all over.
Offline newterp

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #87 on: Today at 09:56:00 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 09:55:29 PM
This has Chelsea fuck up written all over.

Would be kind of cool.
Offline newterp

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #88 on: Today at 09:56:17 PM »
No Pulisic now? Im leaving.
Online Morgana

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #89 on: Today at 09:56:18 PM »
Quote from: Iska on Today at 09:46:58 PM
Just avoid Vargas Klose, he was rubbish for Chelseas goal.

If you're referring to Vargas Llosa I have to agree with you on the 'Avoid'. Terrible writer (he'd probably make a better footballer than a writer even at his age), yet so full of himself. Absolute c*nt of a man.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #90 on: Today at 09:56:51 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:36:01 PM
How is John Moss allowed to ref. Hes simply in no shape at all.

Not to mention hes shite
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #91 on: Today at 09:57:55 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:47:10 PM
True. Reminds me of my favorite Lionel Hutz line - Weve got plenty of hearsay and conjecture - those are *kinds* of evidence

:D
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #92 on: Today at 09:58:39 PM »
This is fkn embarrasing from Chelsea this


Online Morgana

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #93 on: Today at 10:01:49 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 09:58:39 PM
This is fkn embarrasing from Chelsea this

Wish Norwich could nick a goal at the end. Keep the race alive.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #94 on: Today at 10:02:02 PM »
Girouds I missed another sitter face and gesticulations always annoy me for some reason
Offline elsewhere

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #95 on: Today at 10:02:37 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:01:49 PM
Wish Norwich could nick a goal at the end. Keep the race alive.
They are already relegated mate









 ;)
Online Morgana

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #96 on: Today at 10:04:20 PM »
Quote from: elsewhere on Today at 10:02:37 PM
They are already relegated mate









 ;)

Are they? Thought they were vying for a Champions League spot that yellow team!  :P
Offline S

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #97 on: Today at 10:05:36 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 10:02:02 PM
Girouds I missed another sitter face and gesticulations always annoy me for some reason
Him and Richarlison trying to outdo each other in the "hard done by" protests.
Online Iska

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #98 on: Today at 10:07:27 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:56:18 PM
If you're referring to Vargas Llosa I have to agree with you on the 'Avoid'. Terrible writer (he'd probably make a better footballer than a writer even at his age), yet so full of himself. Absolute c*nt of a man.
I actually heard someone talking about him this week.  Racking my brains to remember exactly what context it was but yes, their verdict was as you describe.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #99 on: Today at 10:09:08 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 09:56:18 PM
If you're referring to Vargas Llosa I have to agree with you on the 'Avoid'. Terrible writer (he'd probably make a better footballer than a writer even at his age), yet so full of himself. Absolute c*nt of a man.

Online rushyman

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #100 on: Today at 10:09:41 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:01:49 PM
Wish Norwich could nick a goal at the end. Keep the race alive.

Its alive and well

They could easily finish 5th
Online Morgana

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #101 on: Today at 10:10:53 PM »
Well at least this means Chelsea might be inclined to bend over for a spanking next week at Anfield.  :moon
Online Morgana

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #102 on: Today at 10:12:58 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:09:41 PM
Its alive and well

They could easily finish 5th

Naah. Not after this win. They only needed 4 points before tonight. Lowest they'll finish now is 4th, methinks. They'll probably lose next week but win or draw their last one. 
Offline Stockholm Syndrome

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #103 on: Today at 10:13:47 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:48:04 PM
Not sure what to make of Giroud, personally think hes a bit shit to be honest. Lampard seems a fan and hes got a few goals recently

I always call him the best shit player around at the moment.

I think he's not a good footballer at all, but he's really fucking effective at a pretty high level.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #104 on: Today at 10:15:32 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:12:58 PM
Naah. Not after this win. They only needed 4 points before tonight. Lowest they'll finish now is 4th, methinks. They'll probably lose next week but win or draw their last one. 

They just huffed and puffed v the worst team in the league at home
Online Morgana

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #105 on: Today at 10:15:59 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 10:09:08 PM


:lmao

Quote from: rushyman on Today at 10:15:32 PM
They just huffed and puffed v the worst team in the league at home

Which is why I think they will lose next week. Who is their final day game against?
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #106 on: Today at 10:16:38 PM »
Leicester win their next two then in all probability they only need a draw at old Trafford

But I think theyre losing all 3 😂
Online Morgana

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #107 on: Today at 10:23:27 PM »
Ooooh, they play Wolves on final day. That could be tasty.
Online Stubby!

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #108 on: Today at 10:32:13 PM »
Quote from: rawcusk8 on Today at 09:48:04 PM
Not sure what to make of Giroud, personally think hes a bit shit to be honest. Lampard seems a fan and hes got a few goals recently

He's a really good back up striker at the top level.  He knows his worth, he seems like a likeable enough chap and he'll come in an do a job when needed.
Online BIG DICK NICK

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #109 on: Today at 10:42:20 PM »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 09:30:42 PM
Cantwell sucks. 

Dont get Hazells hopes up.
Online Morgana

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #110 on: Today at 10:43:57 PM »
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League July 14th-22nd
« Reply #111 on: Today at 10:56:50 PM »
Quote from: Morgana on Today at 10:15:59 PM
Which is why I think they will lose next week. Who is their final day game against?

Wolves

Theyre going to saved by Leicester finally turning back into a pumpkin

No mistake though if Leicester somehow manage to win their next 2 chelsea are done 
