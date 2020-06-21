That's one author I've never even heard. Is he supposed to be good? He sounds like a young attacking option for Athletic Bilbao But you just called him a douche so I will probably pass on him
Not sure what to make of Giroud, personally think hes a bit shit to be honest. Lampard seems a fan and hes got a few goals recently
Here comes our man Buendía! Yeah Molina is a douche. Had to read him as an undergrad in the late 1990s when he was considered "contemporary". The way he carries on you'd think he'd won 10 Nobel prizes. Marquez is way more famous though.
This has Chelsea fuck up written all over.
Just avoid Vargas Klose, he was rubbish for Chelseas goal.
How is John Moss allowed to ref. Hes simply in no shape at all.
True. Reminds me of my favorite Lionel Hutz line - Weve got plenty of hearsay and conjecture - those are *kinds* of evidence
This is fkn embarrasing from Chelsea this
Wish Norwich could nick a goal at the end. Keep the race alive.
They are already relegated mate
Girouds I missed another sitter face and gesticulations always annoy me for some reason
If you're referring to Vargas Llosa I have to agree with you on the 'Avoid'. Terrible writer (he'd probably make a better footballer than a writer even at his age), yet so full of himself. Absolute c*nt of a man.
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham
Its alive and well They could easily finish 5th
Naah. Not after this win. They only needed 4 points before tonight. Lowest they'll finish now is 4th, methinks. They'll probably lose next week but win or draw their last one.
They just huffed and puffed v the worst team in the league at home
Cantwell sucks.
people like big dick nick.
Dont get Hazells hopes up.
Which is why I think they will lose next week. Who is their final day game against?
