Honestly if we are going to do with those players then it's going to take a hell lot of research to get anyone decent, and whilst I like a challenge, an hour is not enough time to do that, especially whilst working.



We've recently had a draft where there was plenty of shite teams.



I'm on research duty and it's not as hard as you'd think. You'd be amazed at the players you can reach, even in the first round there is quality.As an independent observer, IMO starting with preset players would be a lot lot more interesting. Not only does it create more of a challenge, but it also has the potential to be hilariously brilliant if someone manages to use Robbie Mustoe to get to Pele. In contrast, starting with Maradona or whoever will likely make things very predictable. The first round will be all the usual suspects followed by more usual suspects followed by Samie ballsing up and getting stuck in 1960s Mexico somehow. Both would be entertaining, but I suspect the former would present something quite different to any previous draft.