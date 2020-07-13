Finally get's off the mark for Bournemouth in the league! I quite liked him in his first season with us. Thought he showed that he has the ingredients to be a decent player, made a difference off the bench, and was superb on the final day of the season against Brighton when he played alongside Salah, Mane and Firmino instead of a reserve team. Thought at the end of that season he should have gone on loan to a top Championship side and built his confidence as a goalscorer in senior football. Surprised Bournemouth paid so much for him 6 months later but still backed him too do well there. Hopefully Sunday is the start of him bevelling in himself a bit more. The second goal maybe an indicator that he will.