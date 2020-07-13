One goal away from matching last season's tally, in 25 games less. Whilst I think Fulham will charge Bournemouth down, it's good to see him doing well and I reckon they'll come up automatically. It's easy to forget Solanke's only just turned 24, he's essentially in the final year of typical improvement in Strikers before they hit a 4-6 year peak.
He will end up with an Ings-like career I think, hopefully not the injuries, but a reliable Premier League goalscorer who maybe gets a few England caps and represents top-10 Premier League teams. There's talk Howe wants him at Newcastle.