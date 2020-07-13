« previous next »
Author Topic: Dominic Solanke

Dominic Solanke
« on: July 13, 2020, 03:45:44 pm »
Finally get's off the mark for Bournemouth in the league! I quite liked him in his first season with us. Thought he showed that he has the ingredients to be a decent player, made a difference off the bench, and was superb on the final day of the season against Brighton when he played alongside Salah, Mane and Firmino instead of a reserve team. Thought at the end of that season he should have gone on loan to a top Championship side and built his confidence as a goalscorer in senior football. Surprised Bournemouth paid so much for him 6 months later but still backed him too do well there. Hopefully Sunday is the start of him bevelling in himself a bit more. The second goal maybe an indicator that he will.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #1 on: July 13, 2020, 04:05:53 pm »
He has all the ability to be a very good striker, he just can't seem to be able to put it all together yet. Wouldn't surprise me at all if he's bit of a late bloomer.

Went looking him up, he's only turning 23 in September, still loads of time to fulfil his potential.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #2 on: July 13, 2020, 04:21:26 pm »
The man is an xGoal machine!
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #3 on: July 13, 2020, 04:49:37 pm »
I hope he comes good. Still only young so he has plenty of time on his hands.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #4 on: July 13, 2020, 05:37:09 pm »
It was amazing seeing how his self-belief rose after the first goal, confidence is one of the football's most important characteristics for the majority of players especially young ones like him. I really hope he manages to put a run together now.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #5 on: July 13, 2020, 05:42:39 pm »
Only took him 60 Premier League games to overtake Asmir Begović Premier League goal tally.  ;D

He should have ideally spent this season at a Championship club, he's struggled massively this season.   
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #6 on: September 19, 2020, 03:53:20 pm »
4 goals in 7 now. Found his level?
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #7 on: September 19, 2020, 04:31:05 pm »
There is a really talented player in there. Happy for him.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #8 on: September 19, 2020, 04:40:37 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on September 19, 2020, 04:31:05 pm
There is a really talented player in there. Happy for him.
Same.

Always liked him - he never got that bit of luck to help him to the next level
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #9 on: September 19, 2020, 05:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on September 19, 2020, 04:40:37 pm
Same.

Always liked him - he never got that bit of luck to help him to the next level

A year or two being prolific in the Championship and he'll be back to the PL in no time. Still really young for a goalscorer. Should really dominate that league with his ability and physique.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #10 on: September 21, 2020, 10:42:22 pm »
Can easily see him becoming one of the perennial "too good for the Championship, not good enough for the PL players" - which is still a bloody good career. Pleased he's found his level for now and is doing well, always put a shift in for us and was delighted when he smashed his goal against Brighton.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #11 on: September 21, 2020, 11:28:20 pm »
Crazy that we got £20m for him,even crazier that we only got the same for Danny.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #12 on: September 14, 2021, 11:06:56 pm »
5 in 5 for him now
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #13 on: September 15, 2021, 07:52:06 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on September 14, 2021, 11:06:56 pm
5 in 5 for him now
Great news, I'm always happy to hear of ex players doing well at their new clubs.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #14 on: September 15, 2021, 12:09:41 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on September 15, 2021, 07:52:06 am
Great news, I'm always happy to hear of ex players doing well at their new clubs.

I second this emotion.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #15 on: September 15, 2021, 02:01:20 pm »
Agree with both of you. Happy to see him do well and hopefully eventually hell get himself back into the top flight
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #16 on: September 17, 2021, 12:01:29 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on September 15, 2021, 02:01:20 pm
Agree with both of you. Happy to see him do well and hopefully eventually hell get himself back into the top flight

They look like theyll be right in the mix, its early but Fulham look good to win the league.  Speaking of ex reds doing well Harry Wilson scored again midweek, nice one on the break. For Bournemouth its fun to watch Solanke lead the line but their LB is like a Livramento, hes on fire and worth price of admission.

One of the benefits of streaming services takeover is the freedom to watch championship from the states after a decade plus of fox soccer saying nah we would rather show nascar practice.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #17 on: September 17, 2021, 11:49:52 am »
Don't doubt he'll be in the premier league again one day. I think around the time we signed him that's really where he should have been. I could have seen him go the way of Tammy Abraham if he'd just had those couple of years in the championship then. Will probably score his best tally this season.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #18 on: October 23, 2021, 07:46:06 pm »
10 goals already this season in the Championship, Bournemouth six clear at the top. Good to see he's found his feet there and I'd fancy him to be back in the prem next season, hopefully scoring a few goals
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #19 on: November 1, 2021, 11:58:41 am »
Quote from: disgraced cake on October 23, 2021, 07:46:06 pm
10 goals already this season in the Championship, Bournemouth six clear at the top. Good to see he's found his feet there and I'd fancy him to be back in the prem next season, hopefully scoring a few goals

12 in 16 games now. If they go back up there's nothing extra for us, however we would still get 20% of any profit they make if they on-sell him.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #20 on: November 5, 2021, 04:26:01 pm »
My local team, so it's nice to see him doing well.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #21 on: November 6, 2021, 05:49:27 pm »
Another brace today. Think he'll finish this season with a big tally and get promoted.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #22 on: November 6, 2021, 06:01:26 pm »
13 goals in 17 appearances. Finally finding his feet as a goalscorer in senior football.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #23 on: November 18, 2021, 01:12:28 pm »
One goal away from matching last season's tally, in 25 games less. Whilst I think Fulham will charge Bournemouth down, it's good to see him doing well and I reckon they'll come up automatically. It's easy to forget Solanke's only just turned 24, he's essentially in the final year of typical improvement in Strikers before they hit a 4-6 year peak.

He will end up with an Ings-like career I think, hopefully not the injuries, but a reliable Premier League goalscorer who maybe gets a few England caps and represents top-10 Premier League teams. There's talk Howe wants him at Newcastle.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #24 on: November 18, 2021, 01:14:21 pm »
When he was struggling here, I do remember a bit of talk about how strikers of his ilk tend to really get into their stride around their mid-20s, similar to Drogba.  Good for him.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #25 on: November 18, 2021, 01:16:20 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on November 18, 2021, 01:12:28 pm
One goal away from matching last season's tally, in 25 games less. Whilst I think Fulham will charge Bournemouth down, it's good to see him doing well and I reckon they'll come up automatically. It's easy to forget Solanke's only just turned 24, he's essentially in the final year of typical improvement in Strikers before they hit a 4-6 year peak.

He will end up with an Ings-like career I think, hopefully not the injuries, but a reliable Premier League goalscorer who maybe gets a few England caps and represents top-10 Premier League teams. There's talk Howe wants him at Newcastle.

So about the same age as Calvert-Lewin.

Just hope Brewster's career takes off soon.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #26 on: November 24, 2021, 09:03:29 pm »
is a goal machine this season
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #27 on: November 25, 2021, 03:28:24 pm »
Quote from: mallin9 on November 24, 2021, 09:03:29 pm
is a goal machine this season
His goal last night has given him his career best tally and we're not even at Christmas. He'll bag 25 league goals this season. It'd be a golden boot for him if Mitrovic and Fulham weren't so goal happy.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #28 on: December 3, 2021, 10:29:49 pm »
Took his goal brilliantly tonight just a few seconds into the second half. Premier League football awaits again for Solanke soon ...
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #29 on: December 6, 2021, 05:02:55 pm »
Have we got a buy back clause? I was always one of his biggest fans to my detriment. Those xG numbers were great  ;D
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #30 on: December 6, 2021, 09:50:23 pm »
Why did we sell him knowing that AFCON was coming this year? Foolish.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #31 on: Today at 11:29:40 am »
Gone a touch undiscussed given Mitrovic's obscene goal haul, but Solanke's put together a quality season at Bournemouth and has been a major reason for their position at present - poised for automatic promotion.

He has 26 goals so far, with 5 left to play, 14 behind Mitrovic but 5 ahead of Brereton Diaz. That's an amount that wins or shares the Golden Boot in 13 of the last 20 seasons.

He'll likely stay at Bournemouth and lead the line for them in the Premier League next season and I think that's the last he'll see of the Championship for quite some time, regardless of Bournemouth's fortunes. He's maybe not become the World Class player we envisioned but he's certainly physical, showcases good movement and is a quality finisher. Klopp certainly saw something in him and that's coming to the fore now.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #32 on: Today at 12:25:57 pm »
Was surprised when he moved as Klopp seemed to like him and give him a fair few minutes. Always thought hed turn into a decent pl level striker.

I assume we have some sort of buy back clause, be interesting to see if its something we do look at if he comes up and continues impressing next season. Hes clearly not at our level but still young enough and good enough for Klopp to perhaps think he can still mould him into a proper player.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #33 on: Today at 12:29:40 pm »
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 12:25:57 pm
Was surprised when he moved as Klopp seemed to like him and give him a fair few minutes. Always thought hed turn into a decent pl level striker.

I assume we have some sort of buy back clause, be interesting to see if its something we do look at if he comes up and continues impressing next season. Hes clearly not at our level but still young enough and good enough for Klopp to perhaps think he can still mould him into a proper player.

Almost certainly, and almost certainly never likely to be used. He's 25 in September, obviously not a grandad but considering that's generally the sort of age we sign first team players at he's way, way off the sort of level he'd need to be at.
