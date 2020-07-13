« previous next »
Author Topic: Dominic Solanke  (Read 1627 times)

Dominic Solanke
« on: July 13, 2020, 03:45:44 pm »
Finally get's off the mark for Bournemouth in the league! I quite liked him in his first season with us. Thought he showed that he has the ingredients to be a decent player, made a difference off the bench, and was superb on the final day of the season against Brighton when he played alongside Salah, Mane and Firmino instead of a reserve team. Thought at the end of that season he should have gone on loan to a top Championship side and built his confidence as a goalscorer in senior football. Surprised Bournemouth paid so much for him 6 months later but still backed him too do well there. Hopefully Sunday is the start of him bevelling in himself a bit more. The second goal maybe an indicator that he will.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #1 on: July 13, 2020, 04:05:53 pm »
He has all the ability to be a very good striker, he just can't seem to be able to put it all together yet. Wouldn't surprise me at all if he's bit of a late bloomer.

Went looking him up, he's only turning 23 in September, still loads of time to fulfil his potential.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #2 on: July 13, 2020, 04:21:26 pm »
The man is an xGoal machine!
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #3 on: July 13, 2020, 04:49:37 pm »
I hope he comes good. Still only young so he has plenty of time on his hands.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #4 on: July 13, 2020, 05:37:09 pm »
It was amazing seeing how his self-belief rose after the first goal, confidence is one of the football's most important characteristics for the majority of players especially young ones like him. I really hope he manages to put a run together now.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #5 on: July 13, 2020, 05:42:39 pm »
Only took him 60 Premier League games to overtake Asmir Begović Premier League goal tally.  ;D

He should have ideally spent this season at a Championship club, he's struggled massively this season.   
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #6 on: September 19, 2020, 03:53:20 pm »
4 goals in 7 now. Found his level?
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #7 on: September 19, 2020, 04:31:05 pm »
There is a really talented player in there. Happy for him.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #8 on: September 19, 2020, 04:40:37 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on September 19, 2020, 04:31:05 pm
There is a really talented player in there. Happy for him.
Same.

Always liked him - he never got that bit of luck to help him to the next level
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #9 on: September 19, 2020, 05:09:13 pm »
Quote from: Rush 82 on September 19, 2020, 04:40:37 pm
Same.

Always liked him - he never got that bit of luck to help him to the next level

A year or two being prolific in the Championship and he'll be back to the PL in no time. Still really young for a goalscorer. Should really dominate that league with his ability and physique.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #10 on: September 21, 2020, 10:42:22 pm »
Can easily see him becoming one of the perennial "too good for the Championship, not good enough for the PL players" - which is still a bloody good career. Pleased he's found his level for now and is doing well, always put a shift in for us and was delighted when he smashed his goal against Brighton.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #11 on: September 21, 2020, 11:28:20 pm »
Crazy that we got £20m for him,even crazier that we only got the same for Danny.
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm »
5 in 5 for him now
Re: Dominic Solanke
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:52:06 am »
Quote from: bird_lfc on Yesterday at 11:06:56 pm
5 in 5 for him now
Great news, I'm always happy to hear of ex players doing well at their new clubs.
