Don't really understand this. He's on wages his performances no longer justify. Because of that the fact he only had 1 year left was a plus in trying to get him off the wage bill. We WANT people to take him. Any sort of transfer fee would be a bonus on top of the money we save on his wages. Do we really wanna keep paying our 4th choice CB a fortune for another year?





If hes on 100k p/w the you save 5M.Now heres 5M to go and buy a 4th choice centre back and pay them (for at least 1 year). Thats the likely reality the club faces if we give Lovren away on a free.Who are you buying better than Lovren for 5M? Or are you suggesting we have Fabinho as 4th choice centreback? Or Hoever or van den Berg?The sensible approach is to take up the extra year on Lovrens contract. Protects his value and provides security that at worst you have him as 4th choice centre back. Its a 10M 2 year investment in a player who the manager obviously trusts. Its also buys us time and bargaining power to get a decent fee for him. That might be difficult but getting 5-10M may be do-able. I think 10-15M provides a bit more flexibility to getting a back up centre back who is either better than Lovren or has the ceiling to be better in the mid to long term.I understand that Lovren has burnt peoples head out on occasions. But take any emotion out of the situation of the decision and extending his contract is relatively low risk and provides security to the club.Baffled that anyone could argue otherwise