« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Lovren contract extension  (Read 2902 times)

Offline keyop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 04:26:09 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 03:44:51 PM
Are you taking the piss? i understand he isn't the most popular player on here, but the size of the parade will have fck all to do with his decision, for one we don't even know when a parade will be possible.
Eh?  ??? It was a light-hearted remark about his ego. Calm down.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online Tuco Ramírez

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 46
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 04:30:05 PM »
Russian reports are saying he will 'Break his contract'  this is just a reminder to interested parties that we're still in control of his future.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,776
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 04:31:02 PM »
Quote from: keyop on Yesterday at 04:26:09 PM
Eh?  ??? It was a light-hearted remark about his ego. Calm down.

Ehh?? I am calm. I also asked you if you were taking the piss, since it's the 2nd time you made the same remark.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,131
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 04:38:50 PM »
One of the best defenders in the world.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,776
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:42:09 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 04:38:50 PM
One of the best defenders in the world.

Top ten  :D
Logged

Offline Asam

  • has a mankini
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,563
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 04:45:17 PM »

Hope he gets a good move, deserves to play week-in, week out, has given his best for us
Logged

Offline IanZG

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,313
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 04:52:35 PM »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:45:17 PM
Hope he gets a good move, deserves to play week-in, week out, has given his best for us

Hope he doesn't go to Zenit, not the club you'd want to represent. And I'm sure he'll get offers from clubs with less awful supporters.
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,776
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 04:52:56 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Yesterday at 04:52:35 PM
Hope he doesn't go to Zenit, not the club you'd want to represent. And I'm sure he'll get offers from clubs with less awful supporters.

Spot on, they are absolute scum.
Logged

Offline keyop

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,036
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 06:22:25 PM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 04:31:02 PM
Ehh?? I am calm. I also asked you if you were taking the piss, since it's the 2nd time you made the same remark.
No I wasnt taking the piss. Its an opinion. The End.
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Offline nerdster4

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 4
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 06:43:50 PM »
Hopefully this coming year is when Phillips establishes himself as our Number 4 CB. Was excellent against Everton
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,072
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 07:00:39 PM »
Quote from: nerdster4 on Yesterday at 06:43:50 PM
Hopefully this coming year is when Phillips establishes himself as our Number 4 CB. Was excellent against Everton

Dont really agree that he was excellent, but to his credit he did well in the circumstances of being called in at short notice, but Id be suprised if he was ever a premier league defender.

I think the club plan on developing the two Dutch lads now and seeing how they come along.

Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #51 on: Today at 12:17:03 AM »
Lovren's always been underrated not just in terms of defending but in distribution. If he's up for it I'm fine with him staying another year while the kids see if they can carve out a place in the squad in defence. Every time I've seen him Hoever looks incredibly talented, though who knows whether he'll end up at centre back. Equally, if he goes I'm sure there's another Klavan we can pull out of a hat as a fourth choice.
Logged

Offline Willy Poolman

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • You'll Never RAWK Alone
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #52 on: Today at 12:46:20 AM »
He's been a good servant of the club,  we have been grateful for his contribution over the years, and now it is time to move on. The inevitable fate of any footballer, I suppose.

I see this tactic as a bit like being at a car boot sale, and having someone make a lowball offer for an item just before close time. He says "Look, you can go home with that thing back in your boot, or with my tenner in your wallet." You reply, "Nah, I'll take it to a mate's place. He likes to tinker with these things and will give me twenty for it. Match his offer or move along." If they want the item, they will give you the twenty. Of course, if you want to get rid, you'll take the ten and be thankful. So you will fold, and the bluff won't come off. Still, worth a try isn't it?   
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,005
  • JFT 96
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #53 on: Today at 01:05:34 AM »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 12:17:03 AM
Lovren's always been underrated not just in terms of defending but in distribution. If he's up for it I'm fine with him staying another year while the kids see if they can carve out a place in the squad in defence. Every time I've seen him Hoever looks incredibly talented, though who knows whether he'll end up at centre back. Equally, if he goes I'm sure there's another Klavan we can pull out of a hat as a fourth choice.

I suggest you rewatch his impact when he came on in the Derby. Lovren has always been about looking to physically dominate his opponent. His physical powers are diminishing but his lack of game intelligence means he hasn't adapted. He still tries to out battle players who are quicker and more agile than he is now.

He is 31 years of age now and should be using his experience and brain instead of trying to get in to an arm wrestle.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,171
  • In a squeeze play on the cheesy side of town
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #54 on: Today at 01:13:02 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 07:00:39 PM
Dont really agree that he was excellent, but to his credit he did well in the circumstances of being called in at short notice, but Id be suprised if he was ever a premier league defender.

I think the club plan on developing the two Dutch lads now and seeing how they come along.

I don't think a lot of centre halves actually show themselves till they are a little older because so much of it is about reading the game and staying cool which often requires experience. Some youngsters have it and the best have it in place at 25, there are quite a few old hands who people now rate who only really get there game in their late 20s. He certainly looked like a leader against Everton.

I've not seen enough of Phillips but 19 games at Stuttgart (promoted) will have shaped him, I'd see how he's grown then perhaps another year if Stuttgart want him back, that would test him at a higher level.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg right

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #55 on: Today at 10:35:15 AM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 01:05:34 AM
I suggest you rewatch his impact when he came on in the Derby. Lovren has always been about looking to physically dominate his opponent. His physical powers are diminishing but his lack of game intelligence means he hasn't adapted. He still tries to out battle players who are quicker and more agile than he is now.

He is 31 years of age now and should be using his experience and brain instead of trying to get in to an arm wrestle.
I always wonder about this, especially when he comes on as a sub, does he ever say to himself "don't do anything daft, just play your way in" etc.

One of the things you expect from an older pro is to benefit from their experience, but when you see similar type errors repeated, it shows the learning's not there.

I quite like him and want him to do well, but he's a panic spreader it's not likely to change.
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,056
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #56 on: Today at 11:10:13 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Yesterday at 01:59:09 PM
Zenit and other clubs are thought to have believed Lovren's deal ran out in summer 2021 but the option of a further year on his contract means Liverpool may be able to command a bigger fee for him.

Hopefully this is the important bit.

Not going to slag him off, I hope he does well elsewhere tho and will be remembered for his goal against Dortmund in injury time.
Logged

Offline Paul1611

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #57 on: Today at 11:29:50 AM »
Quote from: Asam on Yesterday at 04:45:17 PM
Hope he gets a good move, deserves to play week-in, week out, has given his best for us

well said.  he's always done his best and played with a lot of heart. 
Logged

Online aw1991

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,767
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #58 on: Today at 11:34:27 AM »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 11:10:13 AM
Hopefully this is the important bit.

Not going to slag him off, I hope he does well elsewhere tho and will be remembered for his goal against Dortmund in injury time.
Will never forget that moment. To me, that was the starting point of this amazing journey
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,005
  • JFT 96
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #59 on: Today at 12:01:09 PM »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg right on Today at 10:35:15 AM
I always wonder about this, especially when he comes on as a sub, does he ever say to himself "don't do anything daft, just play your way in" etc.

One of the things you expect from an older pro is to benefit from their experience, but when you see similar type errors repeated, it shows the learning's not there.

I quite like him and want him to do well, but he's a panic spreader it's not likely to change.

That is it in a nutshell. One of the things that should come with experience is an understanding of your weaker areas. Once you do that then you can come up with coping mechanisms. I think Lovren's biggest problem is that he thinks he is far better than he actually is. He thinks he is going to win every challenge even when the odds are massively against him.

He doesn't look to try and Shepard a player into a less dangerous area and improve the odds and time his challenge. The ball to him is a red rag to a bull, he just has to go steaming in and try to win it. When it works he looks a good centre back and has had some impressive performances for us. He lacks composure though as you say, so when it goes wrong it tends to spiral out of control.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Ｓｎａｉｌ

  • Disgusted by you. Snail murdering S h e e p. Ms Soppy Twat Potty Mouth. The Annabel Chong of RAWK's X-Factor. Likes giving Sir Cliff of Richard one.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,192
  • Monty, you terrible c*nt!
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #60 on: Today at 12:03:25 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Yesterday at 04:52:35 PM
Hope he doesn't go to Zenit, not the club you'd want to represent. And I'm sure he'll get offers from clubs with less awful supporters.

On the contrary, I think he'll suit Zenit and their supporters.
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,587
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #61 on: Today at 01:56:50 PM »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:01:09 PM
That is it in a nutshell. One of the things that should come with experience is an understanding of your weaker areas. Once you do that then you can come up with coping mechanisms. I think Lovren's biggest problem is that he thinks he is far better than he actually is. He thinks he is going to win every challenge even when the odds are massively against him.

He doesn't look to try and Shepard a player into a less dangerous area and improve the odds and time his challenge. The ball to him is a red rag to a bull, he just has to go steaming in and try to win it. When it works he looks a good centre back and has had some impressive performances for us. He lacks composure though as you say, so when it goes wrong it tends to spiral out of control.

Title winning squads don't have those type of players. You can get away with rouge defenders at the likes of Arsenal and Everton, because expectations are different.

You look at center halves for United under AF, and they were solid dependable players. People would wonder how the fuck does Fletcher, Brown, Oshea, Evans have multiply league titles, but they were no frills players who kept it simple when called upon. Lovren doesn't fit that profile.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,904
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #62 on: Today at 01:59:02 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 01:56:50 PM
Title winning squads don't have those type of players. You can get away with rouge defenders at the likes of Arsenal and Everton, because expectations are different.

You look at center halves for United under AF, and they were solid dependable players. People would wonder how the fuck does Fletcher, Brown, Oshea, Evans have multiply league titles, but they were no frills players who kept it simple when called upon. Lovren doesn't fit that profile.

Um.....
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,587
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #63 on: Today at 02:03:12 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 01:59:02 PM
Um.....

I should have said multiply winning ones. Hes only started nine league games this season. Point still stands.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,904
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #64 on: Today at 02:05:56 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:03:12 PM
I should have said multiply winning ones. Hes only started nine league games this season. Point still stands.

Oh yeah the point still stands, but its just a shit point.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,587
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #65 on: Today at 02:13:24 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:05:56 PM
Oh yeah the point still stands, but its just a shit point.

Good one.
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,362
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #66 on: Today at 02:21:05 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:03:12 PM
I should have said multiply winning ones. Hes only started nine league games this season. Point still stands.
Last season Lovren, Gomez and Matip revolved as Van Dijk's partner in the league and we ended with 97 points and 22 goals conceded. He didn't seem to do much harm then. Or does that not count because it wasn't part of a league winning season? He's had some injury issues the last couple of years but he's fourth choice right now. Is that really so bad that people have to act as if it's some great tragedy that he may be in the squad next season? Does anyone seriously think Nate Phillips is a more dependable option?
Logged

Online Oskar

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 509
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #67 on: Today at 02:23:46 PM »
If Lovren does leave and Hoever and van den Berg aren't ready to play at CB in the Premier League, hopefully we've got a replacement lined up, ideally a younger player that could develop into real competition for Gomez and Matip.


Logged

Online fucking appalled

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,904
  • Buck Dancer
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #68 on: Today at 02:27:22 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:13:24 PM
Good one.

...if youre gonna slag off a player, Lovrens probably the easiest target we have. And you still failed miserably with tripe like title winning squads dont have players like him. Which is of course bollocks.

Pascal Cygan won one. Otamendi and Stones have won two. Wes Morgan has one. Robert Huth has three.

Hes a good defender, who has mainly done well for us. Hes had really good displays which helped us win a league title, win a Champions League, get to another final, get to a Europa final, get 97 points last season.
Logged
Quote from: Reeves on June 21, 2020, 09:03:57 PM
Trent is pretty poor at free kicks. Said it for a long time. One decent free kick a few years ago and the commentators think he's Beckham

Offline Paul1611

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 343
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #69 on: Today at 02:34:04 PM »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 02:23:46 PM
If Lovren does leave and Hoever and van den Berg aren't ready to play at CB in the Premier League, hopefully we've got a replacement lined up, ideally a younger player that could develop into real competition for Gomez and Matip.

Ben white at Leeds would be a tremendous addition
Logged

Online OOS

  • Jordan Henderson fanclub member #4
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,587
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #70 on: Today at 02:48:43 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 02:27:22 PM
...if youre gonna slag off a player, Lovrens probably the easiest target we have. And you still failed miserably with tripe like title winning squads dont have players like him. Which is of course bollocks.

Pascal Cygan won one. Otamendi and Stones have won two. Wes Morgan has one. Robert Huth has three.

Hes a good defender, who has mainly done well for us. Hes had really good displays which helped us win a league title, win a Champions League, get to another final, get to a Europa final, get 97 points last season.

I don't 'slag' our players off. Just said he's not a player you want around as a bit part player. Hes replaceable. He is a good defender but for me he is too volatile. I have no problem with him being 4th choice, but id rather we had someone more level headed in that spot so when they are called upon. Matip and Gomez play with a calmness and footballing intelligence, which Lovren doesn't posses.

If you don't agree with my points, fair enough, its football.  ;D Ill happily discuss them, just don't appreciate 'chatting bollocks' nonsense.  :wave
Logged
"I think the most important thing about music is the sense of escape." - Thom Yorke

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,776
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #71 on: Today at 02:50:58 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:03:12 PM
I should have said multiply winning ones. Hes only started nine league games this season. Point still stands.

It's a terrible point. United had the likes of O'Shea and Wes Brown in the side for years. Lobo already mentioned other examples. Lescott has 2 league titles with City as well. I mean there are numerous examples.


Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,136
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #72 on: Today at 02:51:50 PM »
Kleberson won a fuckin' world cup as a starter for Brazil for fuck sakes.  ;D
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,776
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #73 on: Today at 02:52:20 PM »
Quote from: OOS on Today at 02:48:43 PM
I don't 'slag' our players off. Just said he's not a player you want around as a bit part player. Hes replaceable. He is a good defender but for me he is too volatile. I have no problem with him being 4th choice, but id rather we had someone more level headed in that spot so when they are called upon. Matip and Gomez play with a calmness and footballing intelligence, which Lovren doesn't posses.

If you don't agree with my points, fair enough, its football.  ;D Ill happily discuss them, just don't appreciate 'chatting bollocks' nonsense.  :wave

That's all fine and great, but your point about title winning sides not having players like him is utter nonsense.

Cygan,Morgan,Huth,Ottamendi,Stones,Lescot,Wes Brown,O'Shea, are all players with multiple titles for various previous league winning sides
Logged

Online Red1976

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 29
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #74 on: Today at 03:00:04 PM »
Quote from: Paul1611 on Today at 02:34:04 PM
Ben white at Leeds would be a tremendous addition


Ben White has been mentioned as a Liverpool transfer target in many newspapers. As for Lovren; I have never been a big fan and if we can get rid off for about £10 million that will be good business. Many Southampton fans mentioned that Lovren played better when he had a strong leader of a Centre Back alongside him (i.e. Fonte), and I think that has been the same at Liverpool with van Dijk.  However, Lovren is poor when he does not have this type of player alongside him.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #75 on: Today at 03:02:16 PM »
Quote from: peachybum on Yesterday at 03:01:00 PM
Don't really understand this. He's on wages his performances no longer justify. Because of that the fact he only had 1 year left was a plus in trying to get him off the wage bill. We WANT people to take him. Any sort of transfer fee would be a bonus on top of the money we save on his wages. Do we really wanna keep paying our 4th choice CB a fortune for another year?


If hes on 100k p/w the you save 5M.

Now heres 5M to go and buy a 4th choice centre back and pay them (for at least 1 year). Thats the likely reality the club faces if we give Lovren away on a free.

Who are you buying better than Lovren for 5M? Or are you suggesting we have Fabinho as 4th choice centreback? Or Hoever or van den Berg?

The sensible approach is to take up the extra year on Lovrens contract. Protects his value and provides security that at worst you have him as 4th choice centre back. Its a 10M 2 year investment in a player who the manager obviously trusts. Its also buys us time and bargaining power to get a decent fee for him. That might be difficult but getting 5-10M may be do-able. I think 10-15M provides a bit more flexibility to getting a back up centre back who is either better than Lovren or has the ceiling to be better in the mid to long term.

I understand that Lovren has burnt peoples head out on occasions. But take any emotion out of the situation of the decision and extending his contract is relatively low risk and provides security to the club.

Baffled that anyone could argue otherwise
« Last Edit: Today at 03:03:53 PM by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.

Online Charlie Adams fried egg right

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #76 on: Today at 03:10:30 PM »
Quote from: Jookie on Today at 03:02:16 PM
If hes on 100k p/w the you save 5M.

Now heres 5M to go and buy a 4th choice centre back and pay them (for at least 1 year). Thats the likely reality the club faces if we give Lovren away on a free.

Who are you buying better than Lovren for 5M? Or are you suggesting we have Fabinho as 4th choice centreback? Or Hoever or van den Berg?

The sensible approach is to take up the extra year on Lovrens contract. Protects his value and provides security that at worst you have him as 4th choice centre back. Its a 10M 2 year investment in a player who the manager obviously trusts. Its also buys us time and bargaining power to get a decent fee for him. That might be difficult but getting 5-10M may be do-able. I think 10-15M provides a bit more flexibility to getting a back up centre back who is either better than Lovren or has the ceiling to be better in the mid to long term.

I understand that Lovren has burnt peoples head out on occasions. But take any emotion out of the situation of the decision and extending his contract is relatively low risk and provides security to the club.

Baffled that anyone could argue otherwise
I understand the numbers and agree that its probably the least worst option. A player that whose fee has been amortised away only really costs his wages and that will virtually always make it cheaper than buying a replacement. To be fair it's something we've done more of under Klopp. One issue with Lovren though is his availability or lack of and often for seemingly minor things.
Logged

Online Jookie

  • Ruptures, then repairs the tears
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,075
Re: Lovren contract extension
« Reply #77 on: Today at 03:22:32 PM »
Liverpools record when Lovren has started as centre back in PL and CL combined over the last 2 seasons:

P25 W20 D2 L3 F62 A22

Losses were against PSG away last season, City away last season 2-1 and Watford 3-0.

Not playing that often is a combo of his position in the pecking order and availability. Hes a very good 4th choice centre back and the teams results when hes playing above back that up. I know hes been at the scene of the crime in some defeats during his Liverpool career. Watford 3-0, Spurs 4-1 and eve the City 2-1 last season (though that was also brilliant attacking play). Flip side is that he does perform at a high level - CL final in 2018, City 3-1 this season. Hes capable against the very best teams though he can be erratic on occasions (not as often asks made out though).

I think people are blinded to some degree by his past mistakes and focus on them. An holistic look at his performances suggest hes a very good 4th choice centre back, albeit an expensive one wages wise.

I dont want us to go into next season with a weaker squad. I think losing Lovren cheaply leaves us short when theres no obvious youth player to step into that role and funds are likely to be very limited to replace a squad player.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:24:52 PM by Jookie »
Logged
Quote from: Juan Loco on April 13, 2011, 02:42:43 PM
I think Jookie might just be the best fisherman on this thread.
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 