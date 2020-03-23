He's been a good servant of the club, we have been grateful for his contribution over the years, and now it is time to move on. The inevitable fate of any footballer, I suppose.
I see this tactic as a bit like being at a car boot sale, and having someone make a lowball offer for an item just before close time. He says "Look, you can go home with that thing back in your boot, or with my tenner in your wallet." You reply, "Nah, I'll take it to a mate's place. He likes to tinker with these things and will give me twenty for it. Match his offer or move along." If they want the item, they will give you the twenty. Of course, if you want to get rid, you'll take the ten and be thankful. So you will fold, and the bluff won't come off. Still, worth a try isn't it?