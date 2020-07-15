We've not had nearly enough shots in the games since we've been back. Not scoring against the likes of Everton and City is disappointing, and if we don't come away with at least 2 or 3 here I'd be gutted. This is the worst Arsenal side ever, and it's a game which has little meaning to them, sandwiched in-between a derby and FA Cup semi. Forget points records, just go over there and play your best game, put their defence to the sword
Alisson
Trent Gomez VVD Robertson
Fabinho
Gini Keita
Salah Bobby Mane
Strongest side available from the off, then maybe a few changes if we're winning and in complete control. Could certainly be more minutes for Jones to impress, maybe even let Elliot have a little run out late on. These are shite and we should be looking to punish them from the off.
COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE AND ENGLAND AND THE WORLD!!!!!!