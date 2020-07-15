« previous next »
Author Topic: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020  (Read 1578 times)

Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
The Champions of England travel to London and will get the guard of honor at the Emirates as they look to try and break the points and win records. As Arsenal looks to rebound from their lose to their rivals spurs and try to get in a spot to possibly qualify for Europe next season.

All time league for Liverpool v arsenal record is 75 wins 64 losses and 52 draws. The last 5 games at the Emirates Liverpool have a record of 1-3-1 with the last win coming on Sadio Mane Liverpool debut with a his first Liverpool goal on the opening weekend of the 2016-2017 season. Ox also scored in that game in one last games for arsenal before signing for Liverpool.

Would expect both teams to use the strongest XIs available for them.

 :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ :champ


 
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Looking forward to this one. Can see us going as strong as possible with a week off afterwards. Arsenal Im not sure. They may prioritise the Weekends cup game

Looking forward to it though. We should get plenty of chances
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Arsenal have City in a FA Cup semi on saturday, I reckon there maybe some tinkering to the team from Arteta
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Even if Arsenal go strong theyll have a ropey central defence and they could really do with the win which would hopefully play into our hands.

They have some pace and some talented attackers so can cause us a few problems if were not on it. Would love a win here to get 100+ points looking very possible again. If we play like we did against Burnley I think well be fine to be honest. It was just our finishing that was poor. And Arsenal shouldnt be able threaten us from set pieces in the way Burnley could.

I imagine well go strong again. Got a week off after this one. Only question is whats the midfield three. I think Keita is a cert given not starting at the weekend. If they have the legs then I imagine itll be Fabinho and Gini alongside but nothing have played a lot recently so I guess you could play Jones again, or play Ox but him and Keita sometimes leave us a bit open and Ceballos could hurt us with a bit of time on the ball.

Can see this being another entertaining game though, as they often are when we play Arsenal.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Arsenal is already out of the top 5 race and has a FA cup semi final to bother with, can't see them going strong on Wednesday. Even if they go full strength they are no match to us anyway.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
I just hope we play a bit better in both penalty areas...been sloppy at times

Do that and Arsenal can play how they like, we'll beat them.

Expect our lads to be on point after the disappointment against Burnley....you can tell by Robbo and Trent's post match reaction that they were furious (loved watching that) - channel it into battering arsenal lads

3-2 the champions!
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Mane hat trick 0 - 3 written all over it
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
This should be easy in all honesty. These are shocking at the back.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
We need to give 3  real champion performances now, not just for the fans, but for the players themselves. So wish Henderson was here, he would absolutely be charged up for these games.

If we play fired up, we will beat these. I think Keita will play alongside Wijnaldum and Fabinho.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Play the kids, rest the rest. Get everyone a medal Jurgen.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
I expect we'll go with the strongest team available, the only question mark might be whether Keita or Oxlade-Chamberlain start in midfield.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
I'm looking forward to this game. It should be an entertaining game whether we win 1-0 or 4-0. Hopefully we get the win regardless, which I'm confident will happen.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
We dont have the best record at the Emirates, although we draw more than lose in recent times. Id like to see us go with a strong line up, get the three points and remain in with a chance of the points record.
I know it doesnt matter to some but the effort and consistency shown by these lads has been amazing and yes the title was always the main thing but the points record would also be very well deserved and something to be proud of.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
We'll win this. Spurs had a lot of joy playing over the top yesterday as well as feeding off second balls so our front three will absolutely thrive against their back three.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Just know they'll rest Luiz, Kolasinac and Mustafi for the cup and we'll play v the others who are slightly better. Should still beat them regardless mind, depends how much we want it really. Might come out angry and on it after being cheated v Burnley.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Punish them
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
We've not had nearly enough shots in the games since we've been back. Not scoring against the likes of Everton and City is disappointing, and if we don't come away with at least 2 or 3 here I'd be gutted. This is the worst Arsenal side ever, and it's a game which has little meaning to them, sandwiched in-between a derby and FA Cup semi. Forget points records, just go over there and play your best game, put their defence to the sword

Alisson
Trent   Gomez   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho
Gini   Keita
Salah   Bobby   Mane

Strongest side available from the off, then maybe a few changes if we're winning and in complete control. Could certainly be more minutes for Jones to impress, maybe even let Elliot have a little run out late on. These are shite and we should be looking to punish them from the off.

COME ON THE FUCKIN CHAMPIONS OF EUROPE AND ENGLAND AND THE WORLD!!!!!!
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
This arsenal team will always present you with good chances. Should be an open game but I can't see us not winning it.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Quote from: DelTrotter on Today at 12:29:24 PM
Just know they'll rest Luiz, Kolasinac and Mustafi for the cup and we'll play v the others who are slightly better. Should still beat them regardless mind, depends how much we want it really. Might come out angry and on it after being cheated v Burnley.

This doesn't make sense. You're saying they will play their "better" defenders against us in a game that's meaningless for both teams but resort to their usual defence for an FA Cup semi?  ;D
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:12:00 PM
This doesn't make sense. You're saying they will play their "better" defenders against us in a game that's meaningless for both teams but resort to their usual defence for an FA Cup semi?  ;D

Think the point is that lot are deemed first choice but are shite, so if they rest them and play the perceived second string defence it will actually contain better players. Whos that though Sokratis and Holding? We should be filling our boots either way. Bellerin and Tierney are both decent players but as a unit they are all over the place. As long as we see enough if the ball we should create plenty.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Its strange seeing any Arsenal club mid table. However, they have deserved it all season.

Henderson is our eyes & ears, sets the pace, and possibly, the most underrated and under appreciated player in the PL.

Having said this, our defending is the best in the league. Liverpool, 2-0.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
How many more apps does Harvey need for a medal?
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Quote from: WacoRed on Today at 01:19:53 PM
Its strange seeing any Arsenal club mid table. However, they have deserved it all season.

Henderson is our eyes & ears, sets the pace, and possibly, the most underrated and under appreciated player in the PL.

Having said this, our defending is the best in the league. Liverpool, 2-0.

It's great though, their fans like Spurs are pretty aloof, always banging on about how great they play and pleasing on the eye, the Arsenal Way and all that shit.

Can't get my head round the fact they never replaced Viera, have needed to replace Viera and probably never will replace Viera

When players getting subbed are too busy pulling off their gloves to throw on the floor in faux tantrum you know you're pretty fucked really
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Quote from: kb2x on Today at 01:21:51 PM
How many more apps does Harvey need for a medal?

3, I think.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Quote from: Samie on Today at 01:12:00 PM
This doesn't make sense.


It's more that you don't understand it  :D
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Arsenal try to play football so that should suit us.

All of our next three opponents were crap at the weekend so just play the way we can, take our chances and we shouldn't have a problem.

The only concern is the week gap between the Arsenal and Chelsea game but, as long as they're not celebrating, we'll see it through.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Midfield of fab, ox and gini
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Quote from: daveonthespionkop1900 on Today at 03:10:55 PM
Midfield of fab, ox and gini

I'd prefer Fab, Ox and Keita.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
I think its pretty evident Keita will start.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Fab, Gini and Keita for me - their midfield and front-line will press and they're our best three midfielders at dealing with that. Of course, I'm sure we'll still go long plenty of times too if they give us the space in behind to.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Arsenal probably won't park the bus like Burnleh especially if they're at home. And they're pretty crap at the back

So I expect to batter em. We have a week off after it as well don't we? So strongest team please, and let's do em!
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
In normal circumstances, we would steam roll them.

Now under the circumstances, I think it will be a closer game. Can see this being a draw with lots of a goals.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Quote from: OOS on Today at 06:13:03 PM
In normal circumstances, we would steam roll them.

Now under the circumstances, I think it will be a closer game. Can see this being a draw with lots of a goals.

I too can see lots of goals but it won't be a draw.  1-3 Redmen.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
They're such an unbalanced team. Talented front 3, and Saka's future looking bright. Hard working CMs with aggression but not much inspiration. Good fullbacks, possibly the worst 3 CBs in the league
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Quote from: nerdster4 on Today at 06:46:14 PM
They're such an unbalanced team. Talented front 3, and Saka's future looking bright. Hard working CMs with aggression but not much inspiration. Good fullbacks, possibly the worst 3 CBs in the league

Ceballos is the complete opposite of that - really impressed me since the restart.
Re: Arsenal v The Champions 20:15 15 July 2020
Come on Redmen!!
Think they are an ideal team for us to counter press against. Need to improve finishing and we should get a comfortable win. Expect full strength back 5 and front 3 with Keira, Gini and Fab in midfield.
