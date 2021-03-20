« previous next »
Leeds United

Ray K

Re: Leeds United
March 20, 2021, 10:25:52 am
Peter Lorimer has died aged 74.

What a terrible 12 months for Leeds - Norman Hunter, Jack Charlton, Trevor Cherry and now their record goalscorer Lorimer all passing away. And Gordon McQueen's dementia diagnosis too. Just a horrendous time for Leeds fans.
Ratboy3G

Re: Leeds United
March 20, 2021, 10:34:58 am
Quote from: Ray K on March 20, 2021, 10:25:52 am
Peter Lorimer has died aged 74.

What a terrible 12 months for Leeds - Norman Hunter, Jack Charlton, Trevor Cherry and now their record goalscorer Lorimer all passing away. And Gordon McQueen's dementia diagnosis too. Just a horrendous time for Leeds fans.

Another one gone 😩
RIP Peter
Runehammer

Re: Leeds United
March 20, 2021, 10:58:08 am
Quote from: Ratboy3G on March 20, 2021, 10:34:58 am
Another one gone 😩
RIP Peter

Sad news, he was one of the few players in Revie's side that I liked, absolute rocket of a shot too.  RIP.
Medellin

Re: Leeds United
March 20, 2021, 11:30:01 am
Sad to hear that..a legend at Leeds, wasn't aware he was their youngest player to appear for them.
RIP fella.
12C

Re: Leeds United
March 20, 2021, 01:02:31 pm
Quote from: Runehammer on March 20, 2021, 10:58:08 am
Sad news, he was one of the few players in Revie's side that I liked, absolute rocket of a shot too.  RIP.

Him and Eddie Gray were the skilled ones who you didnt mind.
Had a ferocious shot on him
90mph
Terrible to see so many players of my youth passing away.
Stubbins

Re: Leeds United
March 20, 2021, 03:35:08 pm
You wouldn't want to get in the way of one of Peter Lorimers's shots. Not many keepers did. Yep, one of the few in that Leeds team you respected for his footballing ability. Unlike the begrudging respect you might afford some of the others. RIP Peter.
Ziltoid

Re: Leeds United
March 20, 2021, 06:15:14 pm
Had a few ales in his boozer down the years.
rafathegaffa83

Re: Leeds United
March 20, 2021, 06:57:53 pm
RIP
Pistolero

Re: Leeds United
March 21, 2021, 10:30:47 am
Great player Lorimer.....RIP
Drinks Sangria

Re: Leeds United
March 22, 2021, 11:04:47 am
Raphinha is properly boss. Hype train is building now.
AndyInVA

Re: Leeds United
March 22, 2021, 12:44:48 pm
I saw the iconic picture of him kicking what I assume was a goal. Leg stretched out with great balance. I wonder if that was the image used for the Old Grey Whistle Test. Lorimer did seem to be a decent guy in a team full of shithouses.

It is funny what you remember from your child hood. I did a kids football camp one summer when I was about 8 in Bingley in 1977. It was a week long and on Friday we were supposed to get our little certificates presented to us by Peter Lorimer. He never showed up and the instructor said he would be talking to Peter about not showing up.

I thinking about it later I am sure Peter was never even approached and never knew about it. Does seem ridiculous for a First Division icon in a high flying team to be turning up to some random kids soccer camp.

Growing up in yorkshire in the 70s, there were only about 2 boys in the whole school who didnt support Leeds.
Stubbins

Re: Leeds United
March 22, 2021, 03:13:00 pm
There was an Obit in the Times for Lorimer over the week-end. Apparently, as a school kid he was highly sought after by many top English clubs. United thought they'd trumped everyone by turning up on his door step with a briefcase containing £5000 for his parents. His parents though had already given their word to Leeds that he'd sign for them - though their briefcase only contained £2000.
AndyInVA

Re: Leeds United
March 22, 2021, 08:48:34 pm
Quote from: Stubbins on March 22, 2021, 03:13:00 pm
There was an Obit in the Times for Lorimer over the week-end. Apparently, as a school kid he was highly sought after by many top English clubs. United thought they'd trumped everyone by turning up on his door step with a briefcase containing £5000 for his parents. His parents though had already given their word to Leeds that he'd sign for them - though their briefcase only contained £2000.

those old stories of how top players were recruited is still amazing to hear. Kevin Keegan sitting on a trash can outside Scunthorpe while Shankly negotiated his transfer is my favorite.
Medellin

Re: Leeds United
October 10, 2021, 04:55:57 pm
Crysencio Summerville..

Looks a talent this fella.

https://v.redd.it/twwe5098dms71
elsewhere

Re: Leeds United
October 10, 2021, 05:07:55 pm
Quote from: Medellin on October 10, 2021, 04:55:57 pm
Crysencio Summerville..

Looks a talent this fella.

https://v.redd.it/twwe5098dms71
with that name he is City, Utd or Everton bound.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Leeds United
October 10, 2021, 05:19:39 pm
That's a brilliant name. Surprised he didn't add "Sir" at the beginning and "The Third" at the end.
sinnermichael

Re: Leeds United
February 11, 2022, 01:28:31 pm
Lots of speculation about whether Bielsa will sign to stay on for another year in the summer. It would be the longest he's ever been at a club in his career if he does. He'd be a hard act to fellow.
Dave McCoy

Re: Leeds United
February 11, 2022, 07:09:42 pm
Quote from: sinnermichael on February 11, 2022, 01:28:31 pm
Lots of speculation about whether Bielsa will sign to stay on for another year in the summer. It would be the longest he's ever been at a club in his career if he does. He'd be a hard act to fellow.

Especially as I think generally it's a relegation talent level for a squad and I believe their wage bill is about the lowest in the league. Raphina, Phillips and Meslier seem at minimum solid PL players. The rest I'm not so sure.
OsirisMVZ

Re: Leeds United
February 11, 2022, 07:35:02 pm
Goes without saying but they have really missed Bamford who was the tip of the spear for them last season. They need a lot of investment to stay up next year.
Caligula?

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 10:01:25 pm
I've never seen someone so tactically incompetent as Bielsa is at organizing a defense. I don't care what he's won in Argentina, the man's a total myth. If Leeds stay up he's surely gone at the end of the season.
RedG13

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 10:11:17 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on February 23, 2022, 10:01:25 pm
I've never seen someone so tactically incompetent as Bielsa is at organizing a defense. I don't care what he's won in Argentina, the man's a total myth. If Leeds stay up he's surely gone at the end of the season.
I'm Pretty sure his contract is up at the end of the season.
deano2727

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 10:13:53 pm
Terrible side.

It's like playing with the Classic XL on Fifa against Finn Harps from the League of Ireland.
FlashingBlade

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 10:15:11 pm
If Leeds Plan A doesnt work then they activate Plan B...which is also Plan A.
I've been a good boy.

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 10:15:58 pm
Absolutely shite these lot are. I think they'll go down along if they don't get rid of Bielsa soon. They're too loyal to him so they won't. What is it with Yorkshire teams coming up, doing well the first season then going straight back down in the second. First Sheffield Utd, then Huddersfield and now this lot.
Wabaloolah

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 10:16:13 pm
Quote from: RedG13 on February 23, 2022, 10:11:17 pm
I'm Pretty sure his contract is up at the end of the season.
yes Tony Cascarrino thinks he would be perfect for Man Utd, would love that to happen
elsewhere

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 10:16:28 pm
Their defense is shambles without Bamford.
MBL?

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 10:23:01 pm
They need to sack him cause if the dont they might finish below Everton and get relegated
rafathegaffa83

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 10:27:51 pm
Quote from: OsirisMVZ on February 11, 2022, 07:35:02 pm
Goes without saying but they have really missed Bamford who was the tip of the spear for them last season. They need a lot of investment to stay up next year.

Bamford, Llorente and Phillips have been the worst of their massive injury problems this season
gerrardisgod

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 11:07:14 pm
Im all for more teams coming here with a 5-0-5 formation.
scatman

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 11:37:24 pm
think they are unlucky with injuries, weren't their best centre halves and top defensive midfielder missing today?
rafathegaffa83

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 11:42:22 pm
Quote from: scatman on February 23, 2022, 11:37:24 pm
think they are unlucky with injuries, weren't their best centre halves and top defensive midfielder missing today?

Their main forward (Bamford), best midfielder (Phillips) and three of their best defenders (Koch, Cooper, Llorente) are all currently out and Bamford and Llorente have no return date.
disgraced cake

Re: Leeds United
February 23, 2022, 11:50:42 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on February 23, 2022, 10:01:25 pm
I've never seen someone so tactically incompetent as Bielsa is at organizing a defense. I don't care what he's won in Argentina, the man's a total myth. If Leeds stay up he's surely gone at the end of the season.

He's won virtually nothing in a 25/30 year managerial career. A couple of titles at Newell's Old Boys where he's adored, and the Championship with Leeds. I wouldn't call him bad by any means but I just don't see why he's lauded. Had to laugh at Guardiola licking his hoop after beating them seven fucking nil.

I get that he's the nice nutter type and at times his sides play nice football but I couldn't personally get behind it. A lot of the hipsters are going to have serious egg on their faces if he takes these down and the likes of Burnley stay up.
rushyman

Re: Leeds United
February 24, 2022, 12:03:45 am
Theyre officially in the shit

But even they we buggered them tonight I saw enough heart to stay up

They just played it very stupid tonight. Dan James doing doggies between Matip Fabinho and Virgil with zero back up. Ran them selves into the ground in all the wrong areas. They behaved like theyre 10th

Time to get a bit savvy. Bielsa is starting to look a bit of an idiot to be honest.
Ravishing Rick Rude

Re: Leeds United
February 24, 2022, 12:47:45 am
Out of all teams, they conceded the most. If they want to survive they should sack Bielsa tomorrow.
disgraced cake

Re: Leeds United
February 24, 2022, 08:51:39 pm
Quote from: rushyman on February 24, 2022, 12:03:45 am
Theyre officially in the shit

But even they we buggered them tonight I saw enough heart to stay up

They just played it very stupid tonight. Dan James doing doggies between Matip Fabinho and Virgil with zero back up. Ran them selves into the ground in all the wrong areas. They behaved like theyre 10th

Time to get a bit savvy. Bielsa is starting to look a bit of an idiot to be honest.

Their most concerning result of the season was the 3-0 against Everton. Losing by 6 and 7 to us and City is bad but to lose there without showing the supposed fight they're known for is embarrassing. Everyone in the league will want to be playing Leeds right now, perhaps only Watford look worse.
Billy The Kid

Re: Leeds United
February 24, 2022, 08:58:04 pm
Quote from: Caligula? on February 23, 2022, 10:01:25 pm
I've never seen someone so tactically incompetent as Bielsa is at organizing a defense. I don't care what he's won in Argentina, the man's a total myth. If Leeds stay up he's surely gone at the end of the season.

I'm inclined to agree. He seems to be loved there, which is understandable given he brought them back to the big time

But if they don't end the love affair soon then they're heading back down again
andyrol

Re: Leeds United
Yesterday at 08:11:11 am
Was very worrying for leeds fans when he was talking about how matip 'broke his defensive lines' and he kind of implied he didnt know how to combat this! Bielsa seems to not really get defensive structure or game plans.. its just this is how we play irrespective of the opposition, ok for us maybe and a small number of other clubs who could claim they have the best players but not Leeds, ESPECIALLY without bamford and Phillips. Its almost like he buries his head in the sand, highlighted by his 'refusal' to speak English.
Barefoot Doctor

Re: Leeds United
Today at 09:10:28 pm
Bielsa gone, according to Talksport anyway. Guess official confirmation will come soon.
Billy The Kid

Re: Leeds United
Today at 09:18:05 pm
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 09:10:28 pm
Bielsa gone, according to Talksport anyway. Guess official confirmation will come soon.

Good. Hopefully a new manager bounce will help them get a few wins under their belt so they can kick clear of the drop zone

I'll be fucking distraught if Leeds keep Everton up by being marginally more shite than them
Fromola

Re: Leeds United
Today at 09:20:18 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:18:05 pm
Good. Hopefully a new manager bounce will help them get a few wins under their belt so they can kick clear of the drop zone

I'll be fucking distraught if Leeds keep Everton up by being marginally more shite than them

It won't stop Brentford losing every week though.

Once Leeds get Phillips/Cooper/Bamford back they're capable of getting a few results if they tighten up.

Bielsa really isn't the man for a relegation battle.
