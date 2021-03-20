I saw the iconic picture of him kicking what I assume was a goal. Leg stretched out with great balance. I wonder if that was the image used for the Old Grey Whistle Test. Lorimer did seem to be a decent guy in a team full of shithouses.



It is funny what you remember from your child hood. I did a kids football camp one summer when I was about 8 in Bingley in 1977. It was a week long and on Friday we were supposed to get our little certificates presented to us by Peter Lorimer. He never showed up and the instructor said he would be talking to Peter about not showing up.



I thinking about it later I am sure Peter was never even approached and never knew about it. Does seem ridiculous for a First Division icon in a high flying team to be turning up to some random kids soccer camp.



Growing up in yorkshire in the 70s, there were only about 2 boys in the whole school who didnt support Leeds.