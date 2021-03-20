Was very worrying for leeds fans when he was talking about how matip 'broke his defensive lines' and he kind of implied he didnt know how to combat this! Bielsa seems to not really get defensive structure or game plans.. its just this is how we play irrespective of the opposition, ok for us maybe and a small number of other clubs who could claim they have the best players but not Leeds, ESPECIALLY without bamford and Phillips. Its almost like he buries his head in the sand, highlighted by his 'refusal' to speak English.