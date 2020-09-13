I think theyll have problems. Their defending was all over the place and they didnt create enough clear cut chances (we gifted them goals). I really hope Im wrong, as Id like them to stay up. And Bielsa is boss.



Take nothing away from their bravery, but I agree. They looked alright at times going forward. I dont want this to sound a sour grapes reaction to everyone making a massive fuss over them, because Bielsa is great and by and large their fan base passionate.But we beat them despite wasting so many chances and absolutely gifting them two goals, two horrible car crash moment of defending. Once our defence is back doing what it does, that wont be happening with any regularity. They caught us at the right time and I feel on another day that finishes about 6-1 to Liverpool.Klich is a Premier League player, one of the ones who stood out. I dont think Koch and Struijk were as good as many have made out; when youre sat on your 6 yard line throwing yourself at everything youll get plaudits in this country. Phillips a let down too despite how highly I rate him.