I think theyll have problems. Their defending was all over the place and they didnt create enough clear cut chances (we gifted them goals). I really hope Im wrong, as Id like them to stay up. And Bielsa is boss.
Take nothing away from their bravery, but I agree. They looked alright at times going forward. I dont want this to sound a sour grapes reaction to everyone making a massive fuss over them, because Bielsa is great and by and large their fan base passionate.
But we beat them despite wasting so many chances and absolutely gifting them two goals, two horrible car crash moment of defending. Once our defence is back doing what it does, that wont be happening with any regularity. They caught us at the right time and I feel on another day that finishes about 6-1 to Liverpool.
Klich is a Premier League player, one of the ones who stood out. I dont think Koch and Struijk were as good as many have made out; when youre sat on your 6 yard line throwing yourself at everything youll get plaudits in this country. Phillips a let down too despite how highly I rate him.