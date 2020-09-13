« previous next »
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #280 on: September 13, 2020, 10:16:03 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on September 13, 2020, 10:11:18 AM
I think theyll have problems. Their defending was all over the place and they didnt create enough clear cut chances (we gifted them goals). I really hope Im wrong, as Id like them to stay up. And Bielsa is boss.
Take nothing away from their bravery, but I agree. They looked alright at times going forward. I dont want this to sound a sour grapes reaction to everyone making a massive fuss over them, because Bielsa is great and by and large their fan base passionate.

But we beat them despite wasting so many chances and absolutely gifting them two goals, two horrible car crash moment of defending. Once our defence is back doing what it does, that wont be happening with any regularity. They caught us at the right time and I feel on another day that finishes about 6-1 to Liverpool.

Klich is a Premier League player, one of the ones who stood out. I dont think Koch and Struijk were as good as many have made out; when youre sat on your 6 yard line throwing yourself at everything youll get plaudits in this country. Phillips a let down too despite how highly I rate him.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #281 on: September 13, 2020, 10:17:37 AM »
Tell you what the everton's of the world and the hammers need to be careful this year. Leeds will be looking to take their mid table spot.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #282 on: September 13, 2020, 10:18:58 AM »
Quote from: thejbs on September 13, 2020, 10:11:18 AM
I think theyll have problems. Their defending was all over the place and they didnt create enough clear cut chances (we gifted them goals). I really hope Im wrong, as Id like them to stay up. And Bielsa is boss.

You can't be too harsh on a newly promoted side for not creating enough chances when they scored 3 goals against a team that's basically won every single game of league football for 2 years and not lost at home for 3.

Yeah they may be all hype like early Norwich last year but fair play for them yesterday.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #283 on: September 13, 2020, 11:47:32 AM »
Really looking forward to when they play Wolves that shall be a cracking contest.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #284 on: September 13, 2020, 11:59:22 AM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 13, 2020, 10:16:03 AM
Take nothing away from their bravery, but I agree. They looked alright at times going forward. I dont want this to sound a sour grapes reaction to everyone making a massive fuss over them, because Bielsa is great and by and large their fan base passionate.

But we beat them despite wasting so many chances and absolutely gifting them two goals, two horrible car crash moment of defending. Once our defence is back doing what it does, that wont be happening with any regularity. They caught us at the right time and I feel on another day that finishes about 6-1 to Liverpool.

Klich is a Premier League player, one of the ones who stood out. I dont think Koch and Struijk were as good as many have made out; when youre sat on your 6 yard line throwing yourself at everything youll get plaudits in this country. Phillips a let down too despite how highly I rate him.

Fair points but weren't they missing their first choice centrebacks?
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #285 on: September 13, 2020, 02:33:46 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on September 13, 2020, 10:18:58 AM
You can't be too harsh on a newly promoted side for not creating enough chances when they scored 3 goals against a team that's basically won every single game of league football for 2 years and not lost at home for 3.

Yeah they may be all hype like early Norwich last year but fair play for them yesterday.

I think youre missing my point, their goals came about through uncharacteristic mistakes against a team thats won everything. Outside of that, we could and probably shouldve scored 7. And can they get their tails up like that for every game without that passionate support?

As I said, I hope they stay up and do well but I saw a lot of problems yesterday that not just the top teams can exploit.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #286 on: September 13, 2020, 03:09:12 PM »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on September 13, 2020, 10:16:03 AM
Take nothing away from their bravery, but I agree. They looked alright at times going forward. I dont want this to sound a sour grapes reaction to everyone making a massive fuss over them, because Bielsa is great and by and large their fan base passionate.

But we beat them despite wasting so many chances and absolutely gifting them two goals, two horrible car crash moment of defending. Once our defence is back doing what it does, that wont be happening with any regularity. They caught us at the right time and I feel on another day that finishes about 6-1 to Liverpool.

Klich is a Premier League player, one of the ones who stood out. I dont think Koch and Struijk were as good as many have made out; when youre sat on your 6 yard line throwing yourself at everything youll get plaudits in this country. Phillips a let down too despite how highly I rate him.

Not like we scored 2 out of our 4 goals from the spot, and another from a mistake. On another day, that finishes 3-1 Leeds.

It will be quite interesting how they play against park the bus bastards like Palace, Everton, etc. I also wonder whether Man Utd will give them some respect and sit back, or attack them.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #287 on: September 13, 2020, 06:44:12 PM »
When was the last time we conceded three goals at home? Oh, just the game before.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #288 on: September 13, 2020, 06:48:13 PM »
Quote from: Guz-kop on September 13, 2020, 10:18:58 AM
You can't be too harsh on a newly promoted side for not creating enough chances when they scored 3 goals against a team that's basically won every single game of league football for 2 years and not lost at home for 3.

Yeah they may be all hype like early Norwich last year but fair play for them yesterday.

I think they have more bite and nous than that dreadful Norwich side. Naive at times yesterday but I could see substance that warrants the hype.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #289 on: September 13, 2020, 07:21:22 PM »
It was interesting to see them fight hard to stop us taking full control like we do in most matches second half. Will definitely watch a few of their games.
Leeds United thread
« Reply #290 on: October 3, 2020, 09:06:56 PM »
Potential top 6 finish for the newly returned leads. Discuss.

Btw: Bielsa's translator is starting to look a bit stressed.  ;D
Re: Leeds United thread
« Reply #291 on: October 3, 2020, 10:21:50 PM »
Nope, think they'll drop off around February time. They look good though. I think we already have a Leeds thread, I'll try find the link

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345633.0
Re: Leeds United thread
« Reply #292 on: October 3, 2020, 10:24:20 PM »
Quote from: King.Keita on October  3, 2020, 10:21:50 PM
Nope, think they'll drop off around February time. They look good though. I think we already have a Leeds thread, I'll try find the link

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=345633.0
Cool. I was looking for it but didnt see it on the first 3 pages. Mods will lock this am sure.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #293 on: October 3, 2020, 11:05:23 PM »
Bielsa is a genius. How he's getting these players to have more possession than us and City. Only narrowly lost to us and drew with City.

If Bielsa manages a top club (which he doesn't prefer), he'd be winning all the trophies (except in England because of Klopp  ;) )

Re: Leeds United
« Reply #294 on: October 3, 2020, 11:28:31 PM »
Bielsa Has them playing well as a team and I think theyll upset a few more of the top 6 clubs.
Re: Leeds United thread
« Reply #295 on: October 4, 2020, 03:32:31 AM »
So good that they deserve 2 threads!!
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #296 on: October 24, 2020, 10:48:02 AM »
I saw this post in the comments section of the Guardian's match report:

Also over £80,000 donated to Leeds food banks due to the campaign to boycott PPV and donate to foodbanks instead (MOT not PPV).

Great idea.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #297 on: October 24, 2020, 02:28:58 PM »
Quote from: PoetryInMotion on October  3, 2020, 11:05:23 PM
Bielsa is a genius. How he's getting these players to have more possession than us and City. Only narrowly lost to us and drew with City.

If Bielsa manages a top club (which he doesn't prefer), he'd be winning all the trophies (except in England because of Klopp  ;) )


Yes indeed, Bielsa is a genius.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #298 on: Yesterday at 11:59:48 PM »
One of the best things I've seen on YouTube recently is an ongoing series called Leeds United: The Wilderness Years 1975-1988. It's a fan-created passion project with some great archive footage, superb editing and a sense of humour attached. It also illustrates the decline of a top club extremely effectively. It takes a little while to get going but it's 26 episodes in now and getting better and better. The episodes are 10 to 15 minutes long and if you have some time to spare it's well worth watching.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/hMpOvkJ6uQk&amp;list=PLlLGEQ-O6Ik309MJFL-y7F9PrNGhNdePW" target="_blank" class="new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/hMpOvkJ6uQk&amp;list=PLlLGEQ-O6Ik309MJFL-y7F9PrNGhNdePW</a>
