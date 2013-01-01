As good as the late 90s Leeds, they are not comparable to Revies Leeds. Those Dirty Leeds were legendary. As much as I hate them, I would rather them than United ...



Yep. Dirty Leeds were legendary. The only team apart from the Liverpool team at the time that I could reel off the line-up because I knew it so well.It was always moody between us, but more mutual respect than between us and the Mancs. I remember Leeds being a massive fixture. I also remember our urchins waiting for them around the alley from Anny Road into the park. Literally hundreds of them on the little power station roof, in trees and mobbed up awaiting Yorkshire's finest. Loads of Leeds scarves on fire not long afterwards during the ceremonial burnings of them on the Spion Kop.As I type I'm singing in my head, you know, the old Dam Busters tune ... We all hate Leeds and Leeds and Leeds ... Leeds and Leeds and Leeds and Leeds, Leads and Leeds and Leeds ... we all fucking hate Leeds...