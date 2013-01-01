« previous next »
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 05:38:50 PM »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 12:21:15 PM
One of the best places I've been for a night out.
Yep, Mrs Spion and I really enjoyed going out in Leeds. Only second to Bristol for me.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 05:50:58 PM »
Quote from: MNAA on Yesterday at 05:06:13 PM
As good as the late 90s Leeds, they are not comparable to Revies Leeds. Those Dirty Leeds were legendary. As much as I hate them, I would rather them than United ...
Yep. Dirty Leeds were legendary. The only team apart from the Liverpool team at the time that I could reel off the line-up because I knew it so well.

It was always moody between us, but more mutual respect than between us and the Mancs. I remember Leeds being a massive fixture. I also remember our urchins waiting for them around the alley from Anny Road into the park. Literally hundreds of them on the little power station roof, in trees and mobbed up awaiting Yorkshire's finest. Loads of Leeds scarves on fire not long afterwards during the ceremonial burnings of them on the Spion Kop.

As I type I'm singing in my head, you know, the old Dam Busters tune ... We all hate Leeds and Leeds and Leeds ... Leeds and Leeds and Leeds and Leeds, Leads and Leeds and Leeds ... we all fucking hate Leeds...  :D
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:28:49 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:35:43 PM
That's one of my favourite ever goals that. Stunning!

Thing is, he scored that in August '95, then he even topped that with this one in September which is utterly sensational. :o
I loved that guy, one of those opposition players you cant help getting a thrill off.  He shone so briefly though, I dont think they even got a full season out of him.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 09:56:40 PM »
Quote from: Son of Spion＊ on Yesterday at 05:38:50 PM
Yep, Mrs Spion and I really enjoyed going out in Leeds. Only second to Bristol for me.

Have quite a few friends in Leeds, fantastic city. Have you ever visited the dry dock
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:31:47 PM »
Last time we played them in the league was February 2004. Ended 2-2. Viduka seen here celebrating, not sure what happened to the kid alongside him.

Re: Leeds United
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 10:41:40 PM »
Quote from: Iska on Yesterday at 09:28:49 PM
I loved that guy, one of those opposition players you cant help getting a thrill off.  He shone so briefly though, I dont think they even got a full season out of him.
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long...

I never tire of watching those two goals of his, even though one was against us.

I remember going over to Scarborough back then and you'd here people singing his name at night when the pubs were open. I do love the kind of players that can create that kind of buzz.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 10:41:55 PM »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 10:31:47 PM
Last time we played them in the league was February 2004. Ended 2-2. Viduka seen here celebrating, not sure what happened to the kid alongside him.



For some reason I always remember this fixture being on a leap year.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 10:42:46 PM »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 09:56:40 PM
Have quite a few friends in Leeds, fantastic city. Have you ever visited the dry dock
I haven't, no, but I just looked it up and will certainly visit if we get over to Leeds in future.  :thumbup
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 10:43:27 PM »
Will be good to have them around.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #49 on: Today at 12:43:20 AM »
Quote from: jonkrux on Yesterday at 09:56:40 PM
Have quite a few friends in Leeds, fantastic city. Have you ever visited the dry dock

Great pub 👍
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #50 on: Today at 12:50:10 AM »
Get some bloody Leeds fans on here so we can slag united off with them

City got bought by slave owners and lost their identity so we cant do that with them anymore
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #51 on: Today at 07:29:10 AM »
I didn't know Leeds had recently changed owners, the previous owner Massimo Cellino was bonkers, they had 6 managers in 3 years, one of the Leeds keepers was sold as his birth date is considered unlucky by Cellino
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #52 on: Today at 07:40:21 AM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 12:50:10 AM
Get some bloody Leeds fans on here so we can slag united off with them

City got bought by slave owners and lost their identity so we cant do that with them anymore

Theyll need to learn to talk first, let alone type.
