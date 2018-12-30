« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Leeds United  (Read 579 times)

Online S

  • pineless
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,114
  • Tonight, Tonight
Leeds United
« on: Today at 02:34:25 AM »
I know there's a Championship thread, but barring a total collapse it looks like Leeds no longer belong in such a discussion.

I'm young enough to not really remember much of them being in the Premier League. I'd seen enough of Kewell on MOTD (or was it ITV's "The Premiership"?) to get excited as a thirteen year old when he joined us. Before that I can't say they're a team I have much association with.

Which is strange, because people feel incredibly strongly about Leeds. Even after all this time out of the top flight, they still provoke a certain sentiment among fans. That alone is a testament to the size of their club.

I like the idea of them being back in the Premier League. Rather them than the likes of Norwich, Fulham and West Brom who come and go all the time. It adds a particularly interesting fixture into United's calendar too.

What does everyone think of Leeds and will you be glad to see them back? Am I wrong to welcome their return and if so, how long into said return will it be until I start to loathe them too?
Logged

Offline deFacto

  • farKnow
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,751
  • Powered by Ribena
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:42:48 AM »
I welcome their return for the nostalgia factor and so we can beat someone ''new'' [in terms of recent years], I'm tired of the likes of Norwich,West Brom,Watford,etc..


I also hope Nottingham Forest get promoted.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,041
  • Mentalitätsmonster
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:43:25 AM »
I remember really disliking David OLeary  :D such a smarm, and full of himself, and his demenour just used to wind me up.

Plus they where sort of the Spurs of those years, delusions of grandeur if you will.  Their fans where knobs too, but thats not news.

But yeah no problem with them being back up, a trade of them for Watford or West Ham would have been perfect.
Logged
Football always seems the most important of the least important things.

Offline eddiedingle

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:46:47 AM »
I just watched us beat them 4-5 at elland road in 1991. Barnes was imperious. Our defence not so much.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,490
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:49:36 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:42:48 AM
I welcome their return for the nostalgia factor and so we can beat someone ''new'' [in terms of recent years], I'm tired of the likes of Norwich,West Brom,Watford,etc..


I also hope Nottingham Forest get promoted.

Nottingham Forest and Leeds back in the PL would be pretty cool.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Offline him_15

  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,204
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:30:21 AM »
Very glad Leeds is back to the Prem.
Logged
Believer

Online ScouserAtHeart

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,670
  • Pissing Manc "fans" off since 1999.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #6 on: Today at 06:16:05 AM »
It'll piss off the mancs too. Added bonus
Logged
"Jürgen Klopp is bringing Liverpool's 'fuck you' back. And I can't wait."

Online BIG DICK NICK

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 78,564
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #7 on: Today at 06:32:36 AM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 02:43:25 AM
I remember really disliking David OLeary  :D such a smarm, and full of himself, and his demenour just used to wind me up.

Plus they where sort of the Spurs of those years, delusions of grandeur if you will.  Their fans where knobs too, but thats not news.

But yeah no problem with them being back up, a trade of them for Watford or West Ham would have been perfect.

Theyre only young...my babies etc etc!

They were top for a while in 99/00 I think. Then fell away a bit bit scraped into the Champions League because we blew it. They did have a good crop of young players at the same time, but were annoying, especially that 4-3 defeat we had at Elland Road.
Logged

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,946
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:44:59 AM »
Quote from: BIG DICK NICK on Today at 06:32:36 AM
Theyre only young...my babies etc etc!

They were top for a while in 99/00 I think. Then fell away a bit bit scraped into the Champions League because we blew it. They did have a good crop of young players at the same time, but were annoying, especially that 4-3 defeat we had at Elland Road.

Viduka all four. They were fuckin annoying then and they'll soon be again to anyone who can't remember them. Luckily we'll only have to deal with them for a year.
Logged

Offline FilthyBloke

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 33
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #9 on: Today at 07:13:16 AM »
Yeah I wouldnt them mind and forest back in the big time.
We may even get to play Leeds in the community shield which happened also in the early 90s. 4-3 to Leeds I think. I vaguely remember strachan attempting to keep one of our goals out.

Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:57:33 AM »
Quote from: FilthyBloke on Today at 07:13:16 AM
Yeah I wouldnt them mind and forest back in the big time.
We may even get to play Leeds in the community shield which happened also in the early 90s. 4-3 to Leeds I think. I vaguely remember strachan attempting to keep one of our goals out.

Yeah Cantona hatty & Strachan had the ball on the line between his legs (bouncing between his heels iirc) with everyone rushing at him or at least that's how I remember it,was on my way out at the time (the shame) at that end but have never watched it back on TV.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online Lynx the saucy mynx

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 334
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #11 on: Today at 11:01:55 AM »
Today was the perfect day for this thread, seeing as they have been hugely linked with QSI for a long time. Today's FFP ruling will be huge for them if they buy them. Particularly the Qatar Airways deal worth £27m will be the 6th highest in the league.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion＊

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,733
  • Siempre Antifascista
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #12 on: Today at 11:19:21 AM »
I'll be happy to see Leeds back in the top flight. I like Leeds as a city, and I grew up when Liverpool v Leeds was a massive game. Some epic battles with Dirty Leeds back then, but plenty of mutual respect too. A big club that lost its way, and a name I think belongs in the top flight.

They absolutely despise the mancs too. 😁
Logged
We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...
    *         *         *         *          *           *
Rome. London. Paris. Rome. Istanbul. Madrid.

COUPE DES CLUBS CHAMPIONS EUROPÉENS VAINQUERS SIX FOIS.

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 33,092
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #13 on: Today at 11:32:49 AM »
The last winners of the old First Division, who then sold Cantona to United. No wonder they hate the mancs. ;D
Logged
Jürgen Klopp does not adapt to English Football.  English Football adapts to Jurgan Klopp.

I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do, I sit.

PROJECT WAKE UP UK

Popcorn's Art

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,464
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #14 on: Today at 11:36:41 AM »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 11:32:49 AM
The last winners of the old First Division, who then sold Cantona to United. No wonder they hate the mancs. ;D

Yeah, not the best move that (for Leeds that is).
Logged

Online Big Red Richie

  • Thread killer extraordinaire. For future reference the order is T, U, V, W, X, Y, Z
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,388
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #15 on: Today at 11:41:17 AM »
Depends?

Can't say I've kept tabs on them, in a lower division, these past years.

Are they still as dirty and obnoxious as I remember. (and that was just the fans   :D )
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,117
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #16 on: Today at 11:44:16 AM »
The more clubs that hate the mancs the better.
Logged

Online BER

  • Goat fondler.
  • Believer
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,741
  • FLOSS IS BOSS!!
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #17 on: Today at 11:59:20 AM »
Brother is a long suffering fan. Still, don't want to jinx them, it ain't sealed just yet.

My abiding memory of them.  ;D

Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 