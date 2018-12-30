I know there's a Championship thread, but barring a total collapse it looks like Leeds no longer belong in such a discussion.



I'm young enough to not really remember much of them being in the Premier League. I'd seen enough of Kewell on MOTD (or was it ITV's "The Premiership"?) to get excited as a thirteen year old when he joined us. Before that I can't say they're a team I have much association with.



Which is strange, because people feel incredibly strongly about Leeds. Even after all this time out of the top flight, they still provoke a certain sentiment among fans. That alone is a testament to the size of their club.



I like the idea of them being back in the Premier League. Rather them than the likes of Norwich, Fulham and West Brom who come and go all the time. It adds a particularly interesting fixture into United's calendar too.



What does everyone think of Leeds and will you be glad to see them back? Am I wrong to welcome their return and if so, how long into said return will it be until I start to loathe them too?

