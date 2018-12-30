« previous next »
Leeds United

Leeds United
« on: Today at 02:34:25 AM »
I know there's a Championship thread, but barring a total collapse it looks like Leeds no longer belong in such a discussion.

I'm young enough to not really remember much of them being in the Premier League. I'd seen enough of Kewell on MOTD (or was it ITV's "The Premiership"?) to get excited as a thirteen year old when he joined us. Before that I can't say they're a team I have much association with.

Which is strange, because people feel incredibly strongly about Leeds. Even after all this time out of the top flight, they still provoke a certain sentiment among fans. That alone is a testament to the size of their club.

I like the idea of them being back in the Premier League. Rather them than the likes of Norwich, Fulham and West Brom who come and go all the time. It adds a particularly interesting fixture into United's calendar too.

What does everyone think of Leeds and will you be glad to see them back? Am I wrong to welcome their return and if so, how long into said return will it be until I start to loathe them too?
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:42:48 AM »
I welcome their return for the nostalgia factor and so we can beat someone ''new'' [in terms of recent years], I'm tired of the likes of Norwich,West Brom,Watford,etc..


I also hope Nottingham Forest get promoted.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #2 on: Today at 02:43:25 AM »
I remember really disliking David OLeary  :D such a smarm, and full of himself, and his demenour just used to wind me up.

Plus they where sort of the Spurs of those years, delusions of grandeur if you will.  Their fans where knobs too, but thats not news.

But yeah no problem with them being back up, a trade of them for Watford or West Ham would have been perfect.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #3 on: Today at 02:46:47 AM »
I just watched us beat them 4-5 at elland road in 1991. Barnes was imperious. Our defence not so much.
Re: Leeds United
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:49:36 AM »
Quote from: deFacto on Today at 02:42:48 AM
I welcome their return for the nostalgia factor and so we can beat someone ''new'' [in terms of recent years], I'm tired of the likes of Norwich,West Brom,Watford,etc..


I also hope Nottingham Forest get promoted.

Nottingham Forest and Leeds back in the PL would be pretty cool.
