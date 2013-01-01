Please
Author
Topic: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo (Read 835 times)
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Believer
Posts: 43,441
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #40 on:
Today
at 03:34:41 PM »
Wow, Robbo showing them how it's done, great header.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Believer
Posts: 7,241
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #41 on:
Today
at 03:35:02 PM »
34 Robbo makes it 1-0 Reds. Header at the back post after a floated cross from Faby. Great finish.
Logged
Tepid T₂O
Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
RAWK Mod
Believer
Posts: 68,928
Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #42 on:
Today
at 03:36:03 PM »
That is a goal you only ever really see on FIFA
Beautiful chipped pass and beautiful curling header.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
With courage, nothing is impossible.
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Believer
Posts: 7,241
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #43 on:
Today
at 03:36:54 PM »
35 Dangerous position for Burnley with a free kick on the edge of our box. Poor delivery and headed out by Robbo
Logged
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Believer
Posts: 7,241
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #44 on:
Today
at 03:38:00 PM »
Ian Woan on the Burnley bench. Remember when he finished our title hopes with a screamer at the City Ground in 1991. No such worries this year.
Logged
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Believer
Posts: 15,953
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #45 on:
Today
at 03:40:11 PM »
Rare poor pass by Virgil but Gomez excellent in recovery.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Believer
Posts: 43,441
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #46 on:
Today
at 03:40:13 PM »
Van Dijk showing he is human after all. 😀
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Believer
Posts: 7,241
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #47 on:
Today
at 03:40:31 PM »
39 Sloppy from VVD giving up possession on half way. Burnley break but Gomez cuts out the danger.
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Believer
Posts: 43,441
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #48 on:
Today
at 03:41:46 PM »
Now Robbo is doing it good block by Joe.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Believer
Posts: 7,241
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #49 on:
Today
at 03:42:16 PM »
40 Sloppy again. Robbo with a poor pass across the box, good block again from Joe on the shot
Logged
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Believer
Posts: 15,953
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #50 on:
Today
at 03:42:38 PM »
Goodness me! That was a terrible cross field pass by Robbo - on a plate for Burnley but fortunately comes to nowt
Logged
jillc
Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
Lead Matchday Commentator
Believer
Posts: 43,441
"I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #51 on:
Today
at 03:43:39 PM »
Robbo's crossing has been sensational this half.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Believer
Posts: 7,241
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #52 on:
Today
at 03:43:54 PM »
41 Excellent from Alisson from the resulting corner. Good punch under pressure from the Bully boys.
We then break and Robbo puts a lovely ball across the six yard box, no one can get a touch.
Logged
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Believer
Posts: 15,953
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #53 on:
Today
at 03:44:18 PM »
What a ball by Robbo flashing across the Burnley goalmouth - pity there wasn't a Red shirt in place.
Logged
Rush 82
Seth Iffricans don't take the dog out for a walk - they take the line out!
RAWK Mod
Believer
Posts: 15,953
From Cape Town to Anfield
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #54 on:
Today
at 03:44:45 PM »
Bit scrappy the last few minutes.
Logged
BobPaisley3
SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
Believer
Posts: 7,241
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Champions 1 v 0 Burnley 33 Robbo
«
Reply #55 on:
Today
at 03:44:55 PM »
43 Rodriguez beats the offside trap but scuffs his shot horribly from a difficult angle
Logged
