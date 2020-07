Dunno if anyone’s thought this but I’m not sure I want United going into the UEFA with a possibility of winning it



Come in get through groups so you don’t go into europa possibly get through next round depending on draw



But that’ll be it. And all the while it will be splitting them in two with the league campaign



I would far rather them making the Europa League - they would lose 60+ Million for not making the CL (both in terms of loss in revenue for missing out, and the 15m loss from the Adidas contract), wouldn't be able to attract anyone top notch (like, say, Koulibaly) who could help - plus the Thursday-Sunday football is far more draining and would make it far harder for them to do anything in the league. They are just as likely to drop down to the Europa from the CL - and even then there will probably be 1 or 2 better teams in it either way.