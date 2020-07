Listen to Neville



‘Oooh who’s the quickest out of martial and Rashford’ like a 10 year old up there he is



Playing top trumps with the comm



Can’t be bothered to watch this lot get 3rd I knew it was coming a few weeks back just keeping an interest to see if they can break the penalty record.Neville doesn’t seem to be in a massive sulk now he knows they are going to be in the CL next season funny that 3 months ago he was on the verge of having a breakdown on Sky.