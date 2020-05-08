Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
General Football and Sport
»
Topic:
Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Author
Topic: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
Andy ⁎ Allerton
Yarp. Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish.....
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 60,983
Asterisks baby!
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
«
Reply #840 on:
Today
at 06:59:27 PM »
Pogba has been boosted by the news that Ole has said he can take both pennos tonight
Logged
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020
davidlpool1982
Kopite
Posts: 921
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
«
Reply #841 on:
Today
at 07:04:48 PM »
57th minute. Can't make it too early or obvious, people are starting to notice after that Jon Moss abomination against villa.
Logged
dudleyred
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 8,797
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
«
Reply #842 on:
Today
at 07:07:05 PM »
Ill take 2nd minute
Kill the game early
Logged
Andy82lfc
Believer
Posts: 2,624
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
«
Reply #843 on:
Today
at 07:07:59 PM »
Mike dean the ref tonight, remembering his ridiculous red card helping the mancs win against West Ham (
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v0syPkC5fFo
) a few years back, Im going for a pen in the 16th minute and a red as a top off.
Edit I see 16 is taken Ill take 18 instead
Logged
Lone Star Red
Tex
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 2,943
Funk is the problem. And the solution.
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
«
Reply #844 on:
Today
at 07:15:33 PM »
Matic, Pogba and Fernandes in MF again.
Can't wait until a really good midfield just rips that apart. Ripe for the picking.
Logged
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)
"So dont think about it just play football. - Jurgen Klopp
Gerry Attrick
Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
Believer
Posts: 42,004
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
«
Reply #845 on:
Today
at 07:19:07 PM »
Mike Dean absolutely loves it. He's usually more interesting than the games.
Logged
newterp
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 13,916
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
«
Reply #846 on:
Today
at 07:28:05 PM »
Dammit I already called a late penalty in a tight game to give them the win.
Logged
Father Ted
Believer
Posts: 7,073
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
«
Reply #847 on:
Today
at 07:31:24 PM »
12th minute. Bruno dive.
Logged
Clint Eastwood
The man with no name
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 6,703
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
«
Reply #848 on:
Today
at 07:35:13 PM »
Just looking at that reel of Greenwood's goals - why does everyone seem to defend like shit against these?
He's definitely a good player though.
Logged
LanceLink!!!!!
RAWK Supporter
Believer
Posts: 10,249
Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
«
Reply #849 on:
Today
at 07:40:04 PM »
They'll get their penalty on 44 minutes, miss it and lose 2-0, Southampton to do a job on them.
Logged
