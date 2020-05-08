« previous next »
Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th

Andy ⁎ Allerton

Reply #840 on: Today at 06:59:27 PM
Pogba has been boosted by the news that Ole has said he can take both pennos tonight
Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors FC superfan since 8th May 2020

davidlpool1982

Reply #841 on: Today at 07:04:48 PM
57th minute. Can't make it too early or obvious, people are starting to notice after that Jon Moss abomination against villa.
dudleyred

Reply #842 on: Today at 07:07:05 PM
Ill take 2nd minute

Kill the game early
Andy82lfc

Reply #843 on: Today at 07:07:59 PM
Mike dean the ref tonight, remembering his ridiculous red card helping the mancs win against West Ham (https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=v0syPkC5fFo) a few years back, Im going for a pen in the 16th minute and a red as a top off.

Edit I see 16 is taken Ill take 18 instead  :D
Lone Star Red

Reply #844 on: Today at 07:15:33 PM
Matic, Pogba and Fernandes in MF again.

Can't wait until a really good midfield just rips that apart. Ripe for the picking.
Gerry Attrick

Reply #845 on: Today at 07:19:07 PM
Mike Dean absolutely loves it. He's usually more interesting than the games.
newterp

Reply #846 on: Today at 07:28:05 PM
Dammit I already called a late penalty in a tight game to give them the win.
Father Ted

Reply #847 on: Today at 07:31:24 PM
12th minute. Bruno dive.
Clint Eastwood

Reply #848 on: Today at 07:35:13 PM
Just looking at that reel of Greenwood's goals - why does everyone seem to defend like shit against these?

He's definitely a good player though.
LanceLink!!!!!

Reply #849 on: Today at 07:40:04 PM
They'll get their penalty on 44 minutes, miss it and lose 2-0, Southampton to do a job on them.
