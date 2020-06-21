« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th  (Read 11416 times)

Online Garlicbread

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #680 on: Today at 08:42:52 PM »
Leicester play Utd on the final day of the season too. Would be nice if something was riding on it.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #681 on: Today at 08:43:04 PM »
Question

For Bournemouths 2nd why the fuck was the Bournemouth player trying time get the ball out of the net ???
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #682 on: Today at 08:43:23 PM »
He won't be sacked, but questions will be asked of Rodgers if Leicester throw away Champions League football from the position they were in.

Online Floydy

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #683 on: Today at 08:43:29 PM »
Quote from: Caligula? on Today at 08:42:40 PM
I'm sure he won't be too bothered as he sits watching the United games on tv with his dad
and Tom Ince
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #684 on: Today at 08:43:50 PM »
Hahaha.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #685 on: Today at 08:43:55 PM »
Hahahahahaha
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #686 on: Today at 08:43:56 PM »
3-1.
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #687 on: Today at 08:44:05 PM »
Arf!

3 now
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #688 on: Today at 08:44:11 PM »
3-1.

Huge result for Bournemouth.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #689 on: Today at 08:44:24 PM »
Jonny Evans helping a bit too.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #690 on: Today at 08:44:32 PM »
Junior Stanislas again, with an aid of a big deflection, but hes the one player who seems to show up for them - the infrequent times I watch Bournemouth.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #691 on: Today at 08:45:07 PM »
Haha.

Still can't see Bournemouth staying up with the fixtures they have.
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #692 on: Today at 08:45:07 PM »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 08:44:32 PM
Junior Stanislas again, with an aid of a big deflection, but hes the one player who seems to show up for them - the infrequent times I watch Bournemouth.
Sure it will go down as an OG though
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #693 on: Today at 08:45:11 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:43:04 PM
Question

For Bournemouths 2nd why the fuck was the Bournemouth player trying time get the ball out of the net ???
He was just doing a Divock.
Online IanZG

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #694 on: Today at 08:45:57 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:43:04 PM
Question

For Bournemouths 2nd why the fuck was the Bournemouth player trying time get the ball out of the net ???

Maybe they wanted Solanke to keep the ball if it's his first goal for the club? Can't think of any other reason. Though Origi did get the ball after scoring against the Ev in the 96th minute  ;D
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #695 on: Today at 08:45:57 PM »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 08:45:11 PM
He was just doing a Divock.

What I thought ;D
Online kloppagetime

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #696 on: Today at 08:46:23 PM »
This is peak Brendan Rodgers folding when the pressure is on.
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #697 on: Today at 08:46:32 PM »
Quote from: IanZG on Today at 08:45:57 PM
Maybe they wanted Solanke to keep the ball if it's his first goal for the club? Can't think of any other reason. Though Origi did get the ball after scoring against the Ev in the 96th minute  ;D

Maybe he wanted to wind Schmeichel up some more and just leather it out of the ground.
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #698 on: Today at 08:46:32 PM »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 08:43:04 PM
Question

For Bournemouths 2nd why the fuck was the Bournemouth player trying time get the ball out of the net ???
well done to him - if he hadn't Leicester wouldn't be down to 10
:lmao :lmao
Online Morgana

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #699 on: Today at 08:46:38 PM »
Fuck me. Is this for real. I take everything back that I said about this being a worse game than the City-Brighton borefest. I don't want Bournemouth to go down so am happy with this result.
Offline Caligula?

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #700 on: Today at 08:46:54 PM »
Leicester have absolutely bottled a CL place.
Online fucking appalled

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #701 on: Today at 08:46:59 PM »
Its quite something the job Rodgers has done to likely take them to 6th (or lower) after being 15 odd points clear of 4th not long ago.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #702 on: Today at 08:48:07 PM »
 :-[
Online Dim Glas

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #703 on: Today at 08:48:07 PM »
Dom again :lmao
Online davidlpool1982

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #704 on: Today at 08:48:08 PM »
Hahahahahahhahahahahaha
Online Rush 82

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #705 on: Today at 08:48:09 PM »
:lmao

4

Solanke with another
Online DelTrotter

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #706 on: Today at 08:48:11 PM »
Dom on fire!! Leicester need sackings for this mind, they've been disgusting
Online gerrardisgod

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #707 on: Today at 08:48:11 PM »
The end is nigh.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #708 on: Today at 08:48:13 PM »
Get in Dom 2 goals.
Online Hazell

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #709 on: Today at 08:48:17 PM »
Oh dear Brendan.
Online Oskar

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #710 on: Today at 08:48:17 PM »
The floodgates have opened for Solanke.

That's a great goal.
Online Father Ted

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #711 on: Today at 08:48:21 PM »
Utterly embarrassing for Rodgers.
Online Garlicbread

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #712 on: Today at 08:48:27 PM »
The music  ;D
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #713 on: Today at 08:48:32 PM »
Hagaha

Nutmegged the shithouse
Online Floydy

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #714 on: Today at 08:48:35 PM »
Quote from: fucking appalled on Today at 08:46:59 PM
It’s quite something the job Rodgers has done to likely take them to 6th (or lower) after being 15 odd points clear of 4th not long ago.
beautiful as Brendan himself would say
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League fixtures July 11th-13th
« Reply #715 on: Today at 08:48:49 PM »
Solanke nutmegs Schmeichel for no. 4

🤫🤗😍🤩🍾
